C1 Unveils Advanced Technology Solutions to Help Businesses and Organizations Modernize Core IT - Networking, Security, Communications

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, has unveiled a suite of innovative solutions designed to enable organizations to modernize communications without risk, enhance network performance and resiliency, and strengthen security programs. These critical new capabilities are deployed and managed by C1's managed and professional services, which accelerate time to value at a significantly lower cost.

"Businesses depend on their technology infrastructure more than ever, but IT complexity is high. Coupled with the rapid pace of innovation, this has made the situation unmanageable for most organizations. To achieve business outcomes, advanced communications, networking, and security systems are essential to allow users to work securely from anywhere without causing disruptions or risks," stated Omar Bhatti, Chief Customer Officer of C1. "C1's proven managed and professional services have the unique ability to work closely with clients to define their desired business outcomes, then customize each implementation to rapidly and safely enable them to meet those goals."

"C1 helped us see things that we weren't seeing ourselves. They helped us understand how the product can scale for us and grow with us. That's why we rely on a partner like C1 to help guide us, and that's exactly what they have done," said Sapidah Shefa, vice president of operations at Road Runner Sports, a C1 customer.

"In a recent ZK Research study, 93% of organizations stated their IT infrastructure is more important to business operations than two years ago. This is why modernizing technology has become a critical initiative for companies of all sizes. However, in that same time frame 80% report the environment is more complex. Success with IT is dependent on ensuring technology is not deployed in silos - everything must work together as what happens in the network affects security, which impacts communications and so on. This suite of services C1 has offered looks at infrastructure holistically but gives customers a choice of starting points. C1's services overlay enables brands to deploy leading edge technologies without the typical risks and pitfalls associated with infrastructure deployments," said Zeus Kerravala, chief analyst, ZK Research.

The C1 solutions include:

Communications:

RingCentral RingEX Powered By C1CX: An AI-powered unified communications solution engineered to maintain seamless and efficient connectivity among teams.

An AI-powered unified communications solution engineered to maintain seamless and efficient connectivity among teams. RingCentral RingCX Powered By C1CX: An AI-powered contact center solution that facilitates a modern, omnichannel customer experience.

Infrastructure:

C1 Managed Internal Broadband Services (MIBS): Designed to monitor, administer, manage, and operate broadband services, this offering enhances resiliency at reduced costs for K-12 organizations.

Designed to monitor, administer, manage, and operate broadband services, this offering enhances resiliency at reduced costs for K-12 organizations. Total Security Network: Targeted at the public sector, finance, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and logistics industries, this solution combines Extreme and Verkada technologies with C1's expertise to deliver top-tier physical security powered by an industry-leading network.

Security:

Risk Mitigation Solution Suite (RMSS): This suite includes WAVES Security, Asset Management-as-a-Service (AMaaS), and Vulnerability Management-as-a-Service (VMaaS), offering a straightforward approach to asset inventory, vulnerability identification, and prioritized risk mitigation.

This suite includes WAVES Security, Asset Management-as-a-Service (AMaaS), and Vulnerability Management-as-a-Service (VMaaS), offering a straightforward approach to asset inventory, vulnerability identification, and prioritized risk mitigation. C1 Managed Next-Generation Firewalls: Combining C1 Managed Services with Palo Alto Networks' machine learning-powered NGFWs, this service provides industry-leading protection, compliance assurance, and business resiliency.

Mark Langanki, Chief Technology Officer of C1, added, "With this set of solutions, C1 continues to deliver industry-leading communications, networking, and security services that empower our customers to modernize their IT infrastructure for transformative growth. These IT fundamentals are critical to supporting essential business services and will determine their ability to adapt to evolving technologies and competitive demands – on time and within budget."

About C1

C1 is a global technology solution provider that transforms industries through innovative and secure connected experiences, impacting customers, teams, and communities worldwide. With over 6,000 customers globally, C1 collaborates with Fortune 1000 companies and public sector organizations, delivering total lifecycle solutions. The company employs over 1,000 engineers across North America and India, holding numerous industry certifications and operating three Customer Success Centers.

