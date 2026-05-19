C1Secure Launches SmartReady, Giving Every ServiceNow Platform Owner the Tools to Validate, Govern, and Assure Rapid Production Releases

Following the SmartAI Ops launch that gave CIOs and CFOs visibility into AI operations alongside ServiceNow AI Control Tower, SmartReady completes the picture by helping enterprises assess, certify, and govern the ServiceNow apps, workflows, and changes that accelerate enterprise AI adoption and value.

ATLANTA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C1Secure, the ServiceNow-native governance, compliance, and AI security company, today announced the launch of C1 SmartReady, a release assurance product that helps enterprises assess, certify, and govern ServiceNow applications, workflows, and platform changes before production. SmartReady is available now as a standalone product in the C1Secure portfolio and integrates with the SmartCompliance Suite.

SmartReady gives ServiceNow Platform Owners the tools to govern every rapid production release powering enterprise AI. Post this Partner Award Transformation Americans

SmartReady extends a portfolio strategy that began with the recent release of SmartAI Ops. SmartAI Ops, paired with ServiceNow AI Control Tower, gave CIOs and CFOs the visibility they have been asking for into AI operations across the enterprise. SmartReady now gives the ServiceNow Platform Owner, the role accountable for what actually ships, the tools to validate, govern, and assure every rapid production release that powers those AI capabilities. The result is a continuous line of sight from AI strategy and economics at the top of the house to the platform artifacts that make AI work on the floor.

SmartReady is purpose-built for the ServiceNow customer environment created by Build Agent, App Engine, AI-assisted development, App Engine Management Center, DevOps Change Velocity, and the Autonomous Platform direction announced at Knowledge 2026. ServiceNow is accelerating how enterprise applications are created, extended, tested, and promoted. Action Fabric opens the ServiceNow system of action to AI agents through a generally available MCP Server. Platform Owners need a structured way to validate and certify what ships before it reaches production. SmartReady is that structured way.

SmartReady analyzes the actual ServiceNow artifacts created or changed by an application or release, including ACLs, roles, tables, business rules, script includes, flows, decision tables, Service Portal components, integrations, scheduled jobs, and approval logic. It identifies impact on IRM controls, SecOps workflows, user and role data, CMDB, and regulated processes. It routes the right reviewers and assembles the required evidence. That packet attaches to a Change Request, supports CAB review, feeds GRC and SecOps workflows, and stands up as audit evidence.

For AI-built and business-built apps, SmartReady generates an App Passport that captures the original app intent, the builder, the generation source, the access model, the automation paths, the integrations, the sensitive data touched, the control impacts, the required reviewers, and the gate decision. The Passport gives platform owners, security leaders, and change reviewers a single, structured view of what a generated app actually became before it is promoted to production.

"The ServiceNow Platform Owner is being asked to ship faster than ever, to more builders than ever, with AI-built and business-built apps coming in from every direction," said JJ Contessa, Chief Operating Officer at C1Secure. "SmartReady gives them a way to assess, certify, and govern every release before it reaches production, with the evidence already assembled for the Change Request. The first time a Platform Owner runs SmartReady on a release, the review is faster, the evidence is complete, and the decision is defensible. That is what accelerating AI adoption looks like in practice."

SmartReady complements ServiceNow's native development, DevOps, and governance capabilities, enhancing App Engine Management Center, DevOps Change Velocity, Change Management, and Automated Test Framework with release assurance and certification evidence. As ServiceNow expands autonomous execution through Action Fabric, SmartReady extends to validate and govern workflows used by AI specialists across IT, CRM, employee service, and security and risk.

"ServiceNow is doing exactly what the market needs, and C1Secure intends to be the indispensable governance, compliance, and release assurance layer above it," said Tom Thomson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at C1Secure. "We will continue to deliver innovative, transformational AI capabilities to enterprises across virtually all regulated industries, including financial services, banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, media, and telecommunications, government, and defense. The award we earned this year recognized the work. The products we are shipping this quarter are the result."

C1Secure earned ServiceNow's 2026 AMS Breakthrough Transformation Partner of the Year award, recognized for its AI work in Risk and Security. SmartReady follows the recent release of SmartAI Ops and continues a deliberate transition from services-led to product-led delivery while preserving the depth of practitioner expertise customers expect from C1Secure engagements.

SmartReady is available now in three configurations. SmartReady Core provides foundational release assurance. Packaged add-on Packs extend coverage to DevOps, Autonomous Work, GRC, and SecOps. SmartReady Managed Assurance is a premium offering that includes C1Secure-assisted review of high-impact releases, monthly release risk reporting, rule tuning, and governance maturity advisory.

About C1Secure

C1Secure is a ServiceNow-native governance, compliance, and AI security company. The company delivers end-to-end services across strategy, product, advisory, implementation, and managed services under a single brand, and is the recipient of ServiceNow's 2026 AMS Breakthrough Transformation Partner of the Year award for AI in Risk and Security. C1Secure serves enterprises across virtually all regulated industries, including financial services, banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, media, and telecommunications, government, and defense. Learn more at c1secure.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Davis

Director Business Development

C1Secure

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SOURCE C1Secure