C2Sense and Princeton BioMeditech receive NIH RADx ® Tech Funding to Advance a Digitally Connected At-Home Diagnostic Reader for Sensitivity Enhancement of an OTC COVID-19/Flu A&B Rapid Test

The funds will be used to accelerate commercialization of a highly sensitive, fluorescent version of PBM's Status™ COVID-19/Flu A&B antigen test used in conjunction with C2Sense's Halo™ diagnostic reader.

WATERTOWN, Mass. and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2Sense, Inc., experts in advanced optical sensing platforms and Princeton BioMeditech Corporation (PBM), a world leader in rapid, point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, announced today that they have been awarded Phase 1 funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Tech High Performance program. This funding will be used to advance Halo, a low-cost, high sensitivity digitally connected diagnostic reader, and convert PBM's colorimetric OTC COVID-19/Flu A&B multiplexed lateral flow assay (LFA) to a fluorescent immunoassay (FIA).

The purpose of this NIH RADx initiative, launched in April 2020, is to speed the development, commercialization and implementation of rapid and reliable technologies for COVID-19 detection. The third funding announcement from the RADx Tech program focuses on the near-term commercial deployment of easy-to-use tests that reduce reliance on serial testing and are future-proof towards new variants.

Halo features a simple interface, an intuitive app-guided user experience and a low power design that provides dependable digital outputs from both colorimetric and fluorescently labelled assays. "The NIH RADx program has become the gold standard for development and deployment of innovative diagnostic solutions and this award further validates the capabilities of our Halo platform," said Jason Cox, Ph.D., CEO at C2Sense. "We feel that there is an immediate need for highly accurate, rapid at-home testing that produces real-time digital results and that this collaboration with PBM is progress towards that solution."

"PBM is looking forward to collaborating with C2Sense to increase the sensitivity of our widely adopted POC multiplex COVID-19/Flu A&B assay and bring it to consumers," said Roger Kang, Vice President at Princeton BioMeditech. "We are excited to build upon our successful NIH RADx experience with this new opportunity."

This project has been funded in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N92023D00001.

About C2Sense

C2Sense is an advanced optical sensing company with a product portfolio that delivers solutions for rapid diagnostics, authentication, and product viability assurance to benefit the health and wellbeing of people worldwide. As an MIT "Tough Tech" spinout, C2Sense develops products that leverage innovations in optical based sensing to help solve some of the world's toughest challenges. For more information on C2Sense, visit www.c2sense.com | www.haloreader.com.

About PBM

Established in 1988, Princeton BioMeditech Corporation (PBM) is a world leader in rapid diagnostics. PBM develops and manufactures high quality innovative products for consumer in-home use and professional on-site/POC use. From the one-step pregnancy test to the rapid, 3-in-1 cardiac marker panel, and now rapid, quantitative Troponin I, PBM has introduced professionals and consumers around the world to the speed, ease of use and reliability of rapid, POC diagnostics. Utilizing its patented technologies, PBM has developed and introduced an extensive menu of over 70 different rapid tests. With products in the areas of Fertility, Infectious Diseases, Drugs of Abuse, Tumor Markers, Cardiac Markers, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food and Environmental Diagnostics, PBM manufactures a wider range of simple, easy-to-use tests than any other company. For more information about PBM, visit www.PBMC.com.

SOURCE C2Sense