C3 Industries and Lions & Rabbits Announce New Dispensary Mural Project at High Profile's Grant, Michigan Location

High Profile's second mural commission, in partnership with local non-profit Lions & Rabbits completed ahead of 4/20, a week that will feature in-store promos, events and activities

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3"), a multi-state vertically integrated cannabis company with headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI, today announced the unveiling of a new mural project at its High Profile dispensary in Grant, Michigan. The mural project was created in partnership with Lions & Rabbits, a local non-profit organization creating prosperous opportunities for artists through partnerships, advocacy, professional development, and placemaking. Through Lions & Rabbits, High Profile, located at 262 S Maple St. in Grant, MI, commissioned local artist Elliot Chaltry to design and paint a mural on the store's outer wall, which is now complete in advance of 4/20. High Profile Grant will feature in-store promotions, events and brand activations in celebration of the "high" holiday.

The vibrant mural features two multi-colored lions roaming a starry, psychedelic flower bed, invoking feelings of happiness found outside societal labels. "The tigers represent a connection to the pride of the local community while living harmoniously with colorful plants that illustrate High Profile's roots within the Grant community," said Chaltry. "I always try to include a full spectrum of colors when designing public art for LGBTQ+ visibility. The tigers feature violet to bring in elements of the High Profile brand, and the teal wavy lines in the background radiate the shop's high vibrations."

C3 Industries has a longstanding commitment to supporting the arts and local communities, with the High Profile Grant mural being the second project commissioned by the company. Last year, C3 sponsored the Grand Rapids After Dark Series hosted by Lions & Rabbits, an annual summer series of community-building fundraising events that directly support artists.

"We're proud to be an active supporter of various non-profit organizations in the markets in which we operate," said Ankur Rungta, CEO and Co-Founder of C3 Industries. "Our relationship with Lions & Rabbits began during the early days of C3's retail expansion in Michigan, and we're proud to continue working together to support the state's artist community by creating more paid job opportunities and increased visibility. Michigan is known for being a leader in innovation and creativity and we're committed to using our presence there to provide a platform for local artists."

Hannah Berry, Executive Director of Lions & Rabbits, commented, "We're thankful to C3 Industries for supporting our mission to beautify Michigan through the work of local artists. Many of the paid opportunities that Lions & Rabbits facilitates for artists manifest as murals; beautified storm drains and electrical boxes; and other public art installations. It's been thrilling to see the mural project come together in Grant, and we can't wait to see what future projects are possible through this partnership."

Jason Berkenstock, C3's Vice President of Retail, added, "Art is an important tool in showcasing creativity and inspiring communities locally and nationally. C3 is extremely proud to partner with Lions & Rabbits in creating more opportunities for artists in Michigan and uplifting our Grant community, making it a more beautiful place for all to enjoy."

On the weekend of May 20th, 2023, the High Profile Grant location will be celebrating its three-year anniversary and will do an official unveiling of the mural in addition to anniversary events. Subscribe to the High Roller rewards program here to stay up to date on the weekend festivities.

For more information on High Profile, please visit highprofilecannabis.com. For more information regarding C3's retail locations and brands in Michigan and across the United States, please visit www.c3industries.com.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with several product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Meds, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company produces high-quality cannabis products across all categories in Michigan, Massachusetts and Missouri. For more information, visit www.c3industries.com.

Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram.

About Lions & Rabbits

Lions & Rabbits is a Michigan non-profit organization whose mission is to create prosperous opportunities for artists to achieve and sustain fulfilling careers. Our programs bring opportunities to emerging local artists and bolster supportive arts communities. Through partnerships, we are able to engage with the community by building artists' professional careers.

C3 Industries Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE C3 Industries