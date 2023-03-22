C3 Industries Celebrates High Profile Dispensary Opening In Detroit

Re-opening of C3's first ever retail store is in partnership with accomplished community leader

Najanava Harvey-Quinn, bringing High Profile's footprint to 13 dispensaries statewide

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3"), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI, today announced the opening of its latest High Profile dispensary in Detroit, Michigan. Located at 20327 Groesbeck Hwy, Detroit, MI 48205, High Profile's retail presence grows to 13 dispensaries statewide and 20 dispensaries nationwide.

High Profile Detroit opens in partnership with Najanava Harvey-Quinn, founder and managing director of Clean Smoke Community Investment Project. Harvey-Quinn's nonprofit is committed to reducing the economic impact of the War on Drugs in Black and brown communities by providing entrepreneurial support and employment assistance. The dispensary offers a curated cannabis experience with sleek product merchandising and deli-style flower service. The retail location's team of highly trained budtenders is prepared to help patients sort through a curated assortment of cannabis products and accessories, including vape cartridges, disposable vape pens, infused chocolates and gummies, premium flower and pre-rolls from C3's premium Cloud Cover brand and more.

"We are proud to re-establish our retail presence in the Detroit metro area, especially in partnership with Najanava Harvey-Quinn, an incredible force for change in our community" said Ankur Rungta, CEO of and Co-Founder of C3 Industries. "For decades, the Motor City has been known as a hub of innovation and creativity. With our modernized in-store experience, premier customer service and high quality Cloud Cover products, we aim to add a new dimension to Michigan's growing cannabis market."

Having legalized cannabis for recreational use in 2018, Michigan is a relatively young, but dynamic market. The midwestern state has quickly emerged as one of the nation's most promising cannabis markets, outpacing markets such as Washington and Oregon. In 2022, Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency recorded nearly $2.3 billion in sales. By 2025, Headset, the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, projects the state's cannabis market to grow to $2.5 billion .

"I'm delighted to be a part of reopening our High Profile Detroit location," said Najanava Harvey-Quinn, Managing Director of the Clean Smoke Community Investment Project. "We are so grateful to the city for granting us one of the first recreational licenses, enabling us to bring an upscale craft cannabis experience to this city. We're proud to showcase amazing local brands, provide job opportunities to members of our community and offer top notch customer service. As a Detroit native, I am proud to be able to meet both recreational and medical cannabis needs and make a positive impact on my hometown."

