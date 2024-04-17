C3 Industries' High Profile Dispensaries Launches "420 Daze" Festivities Ahead of Cannabis Culture's Iconic Holiday: 420

Experience "420 Daze" Promotions, Along With Deep Discounts on Cannabis Products at All High Profile Dispensary Locations Starting April 13th and Continuing Through April 21st

Cannabis Consumers From Each Dispensary Location Can Enter for a Chance to Win a $400 Live Nation Gift Card; Enjoy Live Music and Food Trucks on Site on Saturday, April 20th



ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company,") a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, is set to launch 420 celebrations at its High Profile dispensaries – commencing on Saturday, April 13, and concluding on Sunday, April 21. The theme for this event is "420 Daze – It's High Time for Good Vibes," featuring exciting offerings such as a $400 Live Nation concert giveaways, significant discounts on cannabis products, various in-store promotions and giveaways, as well as live music and food trucks on-site at select High Profile dispensaries located in Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

"The launch of our '420 Daze' festivities at our High Profile dispensaries celebrate the iconic holiday of 420," said C3 Industries Vice President of Marketing Scott Franco. "We look forward to celebrating with our local communities and serving up great fun, live music, killer deals and good vibes."

420 Daze Summer Concert Series Contest: From April 13 to April 21, two fortunate winners in each High Profile market will receive a grand prize package. This includes two concert tickets presented as a Live Nation Digital Gift Card valued at $400, along with exclusive 420 Daze swag such as a limited-edition lawn chair, T-shirt, bucket hat, color-changing cup, lighter, rolling papers, air fresheners and stickers. To enter, simply visit your local High Profile shop to submit an in-store raffle, or follow your local High Profile Instagram account, which can be found via the High Profile Official page . Contestants can expect one winner from the in-store raffle and one from the social media raffle for each respective market. Additionally, High Roller Loyalty members with the highest number of visits during the 420 Daze promotions period will automatically be entered into the giveaway. The winners will be announced via High Profile's Instagram page on Tuesday, 4/23, and will be contacted directly to provide shipping details.

420 Daze Deep Discounts and Events: Starting on Saturday, April 13 and through Sunday, April 21, each High Profile store location will kick off its 420 Daze celebrations with aggressive cannabis discounts, bundles and promotions such as doorbusters, buy one get one free (BOGO) and products priced at $0.01. Each day will feature different vendor-sponsored deals and deep discounts. Various High Profile dispensary locations will also host special events on 420 – Saturday, April 20th – featuring local musicians and food trucks, free meals for High Profile customers and other specials and giveaways [please see below for more details].

High Profile Michigan Locations

High Profile Ironwood : From 1 to 3 p.m., High Profile customers and cannabis fans can enjoy the solo performances of guitarist and singer Mike LaBo , followed by Marty E. from 3 to 5 p.m. Wow Weeniez on Wheelz will be serving food from 12 to 5 p.m. The first 50 customers presenting a High Profile receipt will receive a complimentary meal valued up to $10.

High Profile Buchanan : Solo guitarist and singer Abbigale Rose will perform from 1 to 5 p.m. Tony's Kitchen will be serving food from 12 to 5 p.m. The first 50 customers with a High Profile receipt can enjoy a free meal valued up to $10.

High Profile Grand Rapids (Leonard St) : The Duo Smokin Dobroles will entertain from 1 to 5 p.m. PizzaMI will be on-site from 12 to 5 p.m. with the first 50 customers presenting a High Profile receipt enjoying a free meal valued up to $15.

High Profile Missouri Locations

High Profile Cape Girardeau Dispensary : This location will have live music from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring Alex Reyna , a talented guitarist and singer performing as a duo. From 12 to 5 p.m., customers can grab a bite from Mudcat Mobile with the first 50 customers presenting a High Profile receipt receiving a complimentary meal valued up to $14.

High Profile Saint Charles Dispensary : Will have live musical duo led by Sean Canan's Voodoo Players from 1 to 5 p.m.; and from 12 to 5 p.m. participants can indulge in Finger Lickin Good's offerings. The first 50 customers with a High Profile receipt can savor a free meal, valued up to $14.

High Profile Saint Robert Dispensary : Will have live music from 1 to 5 p.m. by Riley Holtz , a skilled guitarist and singer; and JJ's Wings N Things from 12 to 5 p.m. with the first 50 customers presenting a High Profile receipt receiving a meal for free valued up to $15.

High Profile West Plains Dispensary : Groove to the sounds of Mister Blackcat , a dynamic duo featuring bass and guitar from 1 to 5 p.m. and from 12 to 5 p.m. customers can satisfy their cravings with Mandy's Hot Dogs . The first 50 customers showing a High Profile receipt receive a complimentary meal valued up to $10.

High Profile New Jersey Locations

High Profile Lakehurst : On Saturday, April 20, Duo Jammin Steel Drum Band will play from 1 to 5 p.m.; and Good Shore Eats will be on site from 12 to 5 p.m. Additionally, the first 50 customers with a High Profile receipt will receive a free meal valued up to $12.

High Profile Illinois Locations

High Profile Springfield : Starting at 8:30 a.m., indulge in complimentary Mel-o-Cream Donuts & Coffee on Saturday, April 20th (available while supplies last). Then in the afternoon, customers can enjoy the soulful melodies of solo pianist, Louis Pettinelli , from 1 to 5 p.m.

High Profile Massachusetts Locations

High Profile x Budega Dorchester Dispensary : From 1 to 5 p.m., groove to the tunes of the Birch Swart Duo . From 12 to 5 p.m., indulge in delicious offerings from the NAC Food Truck . The first 50 customers presenting a High Profile receipt can enjoy a complimentary meal valued up to $21.

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois and New Jersey. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Illinois, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial_ . Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram

