C3 Industries Hosts Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at New Lakehurst Dispensary in Ocean County, New Jersey

High Profile Lakehurst grand opening celebration to include Bruce Springsteen cover band Asbury Fever, food vendors, vendor pop-ups and product promotions and prizes throughout St. Patrick's Day Weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3" or "the Company,") a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, announced the grand opening of its High Profile Lakehurst dispensary which will take place on Friday, March 15, with celebrations throughout the St. Patrick's Day weekend. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will be Saturday March 16, at 4:20 p.m. and will headline a weekend full of celebrations, featuring product specials, vendor tables from Fernway, Verano and TerrAscend, and food trucks and prizes. In addition to these festivities, visitors can also expect a live performance from the Bruce Springsteen cover band, Asbury Fever , on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

"As we open our doors in Lakehurst, New Jersey, we're not just launching a dispensary; we're ushering in a new era of great cannabis experiences for our community," said Ankur Rungta, CEO and cofounder of C3 Industries. "This grand opening celebration epitomizes our commitment to delivering top-notch products and unforgettable moments. With the rhythm of Asbury Fever and the spirit of St. Patrick's Day guiding us, we invite the Ocean County community to join us in this festive occasion."

"We are thrilled to welcome C3's High Profile dispensary to our vibrant community here in Lakehurst, New Jersey," said Lakehurst Mayor Harry Robbins. "The grand opening celebration promises to be an exciting event for residents and visitors alike, showcasing the diverse offerings of our local businesses and providing a platform for entertainment and enjoyment. Moreover, C3's investment in our community revitalized a building that sat vacant for years, transforming it into a bustling hub of activity. We look forward to supporting C3 as they contribute to the growth and prosperity of Lakehurst."

High Profile Lakehurst, located at 145 NJ-70, Lakehurst, NJ 80733 , is C3's first retail location in New Jersey, and its 24th dispensary nationwide. Serving communities across Ocean County and the broader Central Jersey region, High Profile Lakehurst serves cannabis consumers 21 and older from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, through in-store, drive-thru and curbside pickup services. For added convenience, consumers can order ahead through High Profile Lakehurst's online shopping platform .

Ankur added: "Our decision to be located just off NJ-70 was very much intentional, as we wanted to position High Profile Lakehurst in an area well suited not only for local access, but also for those in surrounding communities and others traveling from Philly to areas like Island Beach State Park and Seaside Heights. We look forward to broadening consumer access to high-quality cannabis from the best brands in the industry."

Customers can expect to find a wide selection of highly curated, premium cannabis strains and products, including bulk-bundle purchasing options for flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, tinctures and topicals. Knowledgeable High Profile associates are eager to provide best-in-class customer service to help navigate each customer's personal cannabis journey. With unrivaled pricing and everyday discounts for seniors, veterans, medical card holders and cannabis industry workers, High Profile Lakehurst delivers high-quality cannabis at accessible price points.

In addition to these offerings, High Profile Lakehurst encourages customers to enroll in its High Roller Loyalty membership program. With every dollar spent, customers earn points to cash out on future purchases. High Roller members earn 50 free points when joining the loyalty program and gain access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on Tuesdays and members-only bonus discounts.

For more information, visit https://highprofilecannabis.com/nj/lakehurst-dispensary .

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The company retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois and New Jersey. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Illinois, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 220,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 55,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 55,000 sq. ft. expansion nearing completion in Missouri and a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information, visit www.c3industries.com . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at www.highprofilecannabis.com and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at www.cloudcovercannabis.com and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at www.galacticcannabis.com and @galactic.cannabis on Instagram.

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

[email protected]

SOURCE C3 Industries