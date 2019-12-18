C.A. Fortune Announces New Executive Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, the leading national, privately-held consumer brands agency, today announced its new executive leadership team, consisting of Dave Cox, Chief Financial Officer, Jaime Frye, Chief Sales Officer, Laura Howell, Chief Client Officer, Ali Shouman, Chief Growth Officer, & Steve Gaither, Chief Marketing Officer. All five executives will report to Tyler Lowell, Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2020.

"We are at an exciting moment in C.A. Fortune's history, following two successful acquisitions this past year and the continuation of building out a best-in-class team across the firm," says Lowell. "Given this opportunity to realize accelerated growth potential, we've created an executive team that has a proven track record of high-level achievement. These individuals possess a clear understanding of what our brand represents as far as the unique service we provide our partners, and the leadership acumen to energize their respective teams nationwide. I look forward to working with these outstanding leaders to achieve the opportunity we have in our next stage of growth."

Dave Cox , Chief Financial Officer - Dave is an MBA graduate with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has 20 years of experience in corporate finance and is joining C.A. Fortune after 15 years working with CareerBuilder, most recently as Vice President of Global Financial Planning and Analysis. As Chief Financial Officer, Dave and his team will lead all of C.A. Fortune's financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, treasury and mergers & acquisitions functions.



"As CFO of C.A. Fortune, I am excited to help build strategic relationships that will be financial wins for the company, & our client and customer partners," says Dave Cox . "The existing leadership team's passion for the brands we support is contagious and I can't wait to be a part of the next chapter of growth."

Jaime Frye , Chief Sales Officer - Jaime received her education from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University . She comes from a sales leadership background following 12 years at Procter & Gamble and VP Sales roles within major companies, WhiteWave Foods and Amplify Snack Brands. In Jaime's new role, she will oversee the entire sales organization (C.A. Sales) with prime focus on the continuation of enhancing C.A.'s national strategy, retailer & distributor engagement, and overall development of the firm's highly talented customer leads & sales leadership.



"It is personally very exciting for me to be joining the organization at this time of rapid growth and expansion across all types of clients and customers," says Jaime Frye . "This role is a great melding of my past experiences at big and small CPG within both the conventional and natural channels of trade. I look forward to the continued growth that we are poised to deliver again in 2020 and am eager to thrive in the fast-paced, dynamic environment that CA Fortune has created."

Laura Howell , Chief Client Officer – Previously leading C.A. Fortune's client teams nationally as VP of Client Strategy & Partnership, in Laura's new role she will now have overall responsibility for Client Strategy & Partnership, Business Intelligence, & Administrative Services within the organization.

Ali Shouman , Chief Growth Officer – Formerly SVP of Business Development & Retail Activation, in Ali's new role, he will now have responsibility/accountability of the company's sales accelerator business unit (C.A. BUILD), e-commerce pillar (C.A. E-Comm), business development, and corporate strategy.

Steve Gaither , Chief Marketing Officer – As SVP of C.A. Branding, Steve joined the C.A. Fortune family as the former President of JB Chicago, the full-service marketing firm that was acquired by the company in January of 2019. In Steve's new role as Chief Marketing Officer, he will continue to lead the C.A. Branding pillar, as well as have overall responsibility for the C.A. Fortune brand, both internally and externally across the country.

Founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune is a leading, privately held, full-service consumer brands sales and marketing agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — from brand incubation, client development, sales management, marketing and branding, insights, retail services and more. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.

