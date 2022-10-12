C+A Global Adds Saris to Brand Lineup

Acquired at Bankruptcy Auction, C+A Will Utilize Proven Manufacturing Experience to Revitalize and Further Develop the Brand

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C+A Global, a leading worldwide manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products and electronics, alongside its sister company, Saris Equipment, LLC, finalized the acquisition of Saris, a long-time manufacturer of world-class bike racks, bike trainers, bike storage racks, as well as public bike systems and infrastructure. By leveraging its impressive manufacturing and sales background, C+A Global plans to breathe new life into the Wisconsin-based brand, starting with updating product lines.

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, C+A Global has proven experience purchasing and redeveloping manufacturing companies, most notably Zink Technologies, the innovative company behind ZINK Zero- Ink® photo paper. Acquired seven years ago, Zink has grown exponentially, successfully partnering with some of the largest names in the photography industry under C+A Global's leadership, including HP, Kodak, and Canon.

"We are thrilled to add Saris to our always-expanding portfolio of brands," said Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global. "C+A Global is perfectly positioned to build on this brand based on our successful experience of understanding and selling products that consumers want. Re-energizing Saris and maintaining its relationships are our highest priority and we're looking forward to having Saris successfully operating with fresh product lines as soon as possible."

In addition to acquisitions, C+A Global focuses on the design, manufacturing, and sale of a wide variety of consumer products. Its manufacturing expertise and endless ability to meet consumer demand have led to great success in developing diverse product lines featuring highly rated and reviewed brands like Kodak photo printers, Ivation dehumidifiers, Lyxpro audio equipment, Sunny & Fun outdoor toys, ArfPets products, and more. This breadth of innovative products has given C+A Global a significant presence on direct-to-consumer third-party sales platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair, and Chewy. By purchasing Saris, C+A Global enters another established category with a loyal customer base.

Saris strives to serve every rider by making cycling accessible and ensuring consumers can ride their bikes whenever and wherever they want. The brand will continue to bring bike accessories to consumers and communities throughout the world through its retailers, specialty bike dealers, third-party e- commerce platforms, and its own website, www.saris.com .

About Saris

Saris exists to break down barriers and provide opportunities for all people to fall in love with the bike. Inclusive thought process is behind everything they do. Through their products, their people, their partners, and their advocacy efforts - Saris is dedicated to removing the obstacles that exist between ALL people and their ride. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Saris proudly dreams, designs, and builds car racks and indoor bike trainers, bike storage racks, as well as public bike systems and infrastructure. For additional information on Saris products, visit Saris.com, follow @sarisofficial on Twitter, like @sarisofficial on Facebook, and follow @sarisofficial on Instagram.

About C+A Global

C&A Marketing, Inc., doing business as C+A Global, is a leading manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products, electronics, and more. Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A Global operates with over 50+ years of industry experience in its management team. The depth and breadth of C+A Global's inventory are constantly expanding, as is its presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace.

