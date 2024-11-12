C+A Global Launches New HP Sprocket Photobooth

After Its Debut Earlier This Year at CES 2024, The New At-Home Photobooth is Officially Available for Purchase

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C+A Global, an authorized brand licensee of HP, today announced the official launch of the HP Sprocket Photobooth, a one-of-a-kind portable photobooth that merges the fan-favorite features of a classic photobooth with HP Sprocket's signature portability and ink-free printing capabilities. As the newest addition to HP Sprocket's robust lineup of instant photo printers, the Photobooth gives users a live view of what's in front of the camera with layouts and filters applied before a photo capture countdown begins.

Unlike typical photobooths that are bulky, expensive, and impossible to bring to events without a rental service, the HP Sprocket Photobooth is compact and travel-friendly. Users can bring this portable photobooth to any type of celebration or everyday event - weddings, reunions, graduation celebrations, holiday parties, birthdays, and more - as a perfect way to capture memories.

With the Photobooth, users can enjoy taking and retaking pictures as needed before choosing to print vibrant, glossy, ink-free 3.5" × 4.25" photos on sticky-backed ZINK Zero Ink Paper. You can choose to print one or multiple copies after a photo capture with a single on-screen selection or share photos with loved ones via the cloud. The Photobooth also allows for photo customization, with a wide variety of themed layouts and filters to fit any celebration. The screen gives users a live view of what's in front of the camera with layouts and filters already applied to ensure pictures are perfect on the first try. Users can even create a custom event within the Photobooth to make sharing photos with all guests at once easier than ever or to select an on-theme customized frame for guests to use.

"C+A Global's mission with our HP Sprocket line is to provide consumers with new, creative ways to customize and print their favorite photos, and we're excited to officially launch the Photobooth to give them a fun, portable way to enjoy doing so during any occasion," shared Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global. "The HP Sprocket Photobooth truly elevates traditional photo-taking at events, allowing us to provide a fun photo experience without the hassle of renting from a vendor."

The HP Sprocket Photobooth is available now on Amazon as well as sprocketprinters.com (MSRP: $599.99), just in time for holiday events. For other printing and holiday gifting needs, the HP Sprocket line also includes five other instant photo printers: the HP Sprocket ($79.99) which prints mini, 2x3" sticky-backed photos, the HP Sprocket Select ($99.99) which prints slightly larger 2.3 x 3.4" sticky-backed photos, the HP Sprocket 3x4 ($129.99) that prints 3.5 x 4.25" sticky-backed photos, the HP Sprocket Studio Plus ($129.99) that prints classic 4 x 6" photos, and the most recently released HP Sprocket Panorama ($129.99) which prints anything from labels as small as 0.5"x2" to 2"x9" photo strips.

About C+A Global

C+A Global is a world-class brand builder, leading manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products, electronics, and more. Headquartered in Edison, NJ, C+A Global operates with over two decades of experience bringing consumer products to market, including products from some of the world's biggest brands including HP, Kodak, and more. With global reach and facilities around the world, including the US, EU, China, and India, the company offers a complete turnkey solution to launch and grow brands and keep consumers coming back for more. For more information visit www.caglobal.com.

