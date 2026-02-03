C+A Global Launches New HP Touch Screen Film Scanner, Now with Larger Screen

With a New, Adjustable 7" display, the Film Scanner Enhances the Experience of Scanning Photo Negatives by Offering Users a Larger Screen to View Old Memories & an HDMI Input to Broadcast Images to TVs or Laptops

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C+A Global , an authorized brand licensee of HP, today announced the official launch of the HP FilmScan 7" Touch Screen Film Scanner, a larger version of the brand's unique film scanner that allows users to scan negatives and slides to see and preserve them digitally on a 7" screen. On the heels of the HP FilmScan 5" launch in September 2025, the new edition features 3 new functions: an upgraded, larger screen, complete with an adjustable tilt for users' preferred viewing angle, and featuring an HDMI input so users can share the image even larger on TV screens, laptops, etc.

With all of the same great features as the HP FilmScan 5", the HP FilmScan 7" takes the photo viewing experience to the next level with its larger, crystal-clear, color LCD touchscreen, which features precision controls and wide viewing angles for quick previews and edits. Users can simply scan color & B&W "Negative film strips" and "Positive Slides" in 135 (35mm), 110, and 126 formats. Each image is displayed on the screen and provides users with several options to edit the image further if needed - from automatic cropping and manual adjustments to fine-tuning brightness, contrast, and color. Photos can then be transferred to a computer to preserve these precious memories digitally and keep them for years to come, saved to the HP FilmScan as content for a digital picture frame, or even broadcasted to the TV, thanks to the new HDMI input port.

"C+A Global is constantly brainstorming new product ideas and ways to enhance our existing products to suit consumers' needs," said Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global. "The HP FilmScan is no exception, and we're thrilled to expand the line to give consumers more options with a larger screen, an adjustable tilt, and an HDMI input to make viewing these memories better than ever."

The HP Film Scanner 7" is available now on Amazon as well as HPDevices.com (MSRP: $259.99). For additional information, visit us at https://hpdevices.com/ , like us on Facebook at HP Work Solutions , and follow @HPWorkSolutions on Instagram and TikTok .

About C+A Global

C+A Global is a world-class brand builder, leading manufacturer, and online retailer of consumer products, electronics, and more. Headquartered in Edison, NJ, C+A Global operates with over two decades of experience bringing consumer products to market, including products from some of the world's biggest brands including HP, Saris Cycling and Infrastructure, Kodak, and more. With global reach and facilities around the world, including the US, EU, China, and India, the company offers a complete turnkey solution to launch and grow brands and keep consumers coming back for more. For more information, visit www.caglobal.com .

