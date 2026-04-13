C&A Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of C&A Insurance Agency ("C&A") of New York, NY on December 31, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1985, C&A Insurance provides insurance solutions to individuals, families, and businesses across New York and New Jersey.

"Founded by immigrants, our agency was built on a deep understanding of diverse cultures and communities," says Robert Luong, President, C&A Insurance Agency. "We proudly serve clients in multiple languages and have become a trusted insurance partner for the Chinese, Cambodian and Vietnamese communities by combining industry knowledge with cultural awareness and clear communication. We are excited to continue to serve our clients as part of World."

"I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Robert and C&A Insurance Agency," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "This acquisition will provide World with the ability to continue growing within the Chinese, Cambodian and Vietnamese communities in New York City. I look forward to C&A's continued success."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World on the transaction. Satin and Lee Law P.C. provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised C&A on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC