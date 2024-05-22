CA Walnut Commission Celebrates USDA's Announcement of Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP) Awards

FOLSOM, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Walnut Commission, representing more than 4,600 California walnut growers, mostly multi-generational family farms, and nearly 70 handlers, is pleased to announce it has been awarded $7 million in funding as part of the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP) to expand distribution and sales of California Walnuts in international markets.

The CWC thanks Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Foreign Agricultural Service for enacting the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program and recent award announcements to help support the expansion of California Walnuts and other US commodity exports into emerging markets. This additional funding will allow the industry to expand programs into new markets as well as boost activities in existing strategic export markets, with the goal of increasing distribution and driving sales of high-quality California walnuts globally.

RAPP funding will enhance the Commission's work by expanding market access in new opportunity markets, in conjunction with driving sales of California walnuts in international markets currently funded through the Market Access Program (MAP). The CWC plans to attain success by leveraging the combined funding to conduct similar programs and activities as it was able to achieve in the United Kingdom (UK) utilizing the one-time Agricultural Trade Promotion Program (ATP) funds. In the UK, the industry was able to build programs that drove additional displays and distribution, resulting in increased retail sales and growing California walnut shipments +65% since 2018. The UK is now a top ten export market.

"Funding from the Market Access Program has been essential to our success over the years, and the introduction of RAPP funds will provide additional opportunities to drive new distribution and grow sales for California walnuts in even more new and exciting ways" said Robert Verloop, CEO for California Walnut Commission. "We're eager for the opportunity of RAPP to expand sales of and expand market access for California walnuts."

The California Walnut Commission (CWC) represents more than 4,600 California walnut growers and nearly 70 handlers, grown in multi-generational farmers' family orchards. The CWC, established in 1987, promotes usage of walnuts through domestic and export market development activities as well as supports health research with consuming walnuts.

