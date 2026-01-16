CABEI Executes Its Largest Global Benchmark Issuance with a US$2.0 billion Social Bond

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) reached a new record by pricing a US$2.0 billion Global Social Benchmark Bond with a three-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 3.75%, consolidating its return to the global benchmark market with the largest capital markets transaction in its history.

The issuance, structured under the 144A Reg S format, represents the largest operation ever executed by CABEI and reflects a sustained upward trend in the size of its benchmark issuances. This achievement forms part of a broader funding plan that supports the organic growth of the Bank's balance sheet and strengthens its positioning as a recurrent and reference issuer in global markets. This progress has been further reinforced by a significant improvement in CABEI's credit profile, as evidenced by the recent upgrade momentum in its credit ratings after six years without movement, reaching "AA+" with S&P and JCR from "AA", following five positive rating actions in less than one year, as well as a positive outlook on its "Aa3" rating with Moody's.

The transaction recorded exceptional demand from the international investor community, with an order book exceeding US$9.3 billion, equivalent to 4.7 times the issued amount, also the largest in CABEI's history. More than 130 investors from all five continents participated, including 35 new accounts, among them Central Banks, Official Institutions, Multilateral institutions and Tier 1 asset managers, all focused on issuers of the highest credit quality such as CABEI.

This strong support enabled the Bank to achieve historically competitive terms, with a significant tightening from the initial price thoughts of MS+57 bps to MS+52 bps at guidance, ultimately pricing at MS+49 bps at launch. Throughout the process, the order book continued to grow both in volume and in account quality, allowing the transaction to be closed at levels even more favorable than those observed in the secondary market for CABEI's curve and those of comparable peers.

In line with its Institutional Strategy 2025 to 2029, this transaction also represents the largest social or sustainable bond ever issued by a Multilateral Development Bank (MDB)from Latin America, reaffirming CABEI's leadership as one of the most experienced issuers globally in the placement of ESG debt. The proceeds will be allocated to finance eligible social and environmental projects in accordance with CABEI's Sustainable Bond Framework, in priority sectors such as education, health, social development and connectivity, directly contributing to the economic, social and environmental development of the member countries.

CABEI's Executive President, Gisela Sánchez, stated: "We are proud of CABEI's successful and historic return to the global benchmark market, which once again confirms the recent optimization of our credit profile resulting from the effectiveness of the renewed Financial Strategy we are implementing, and which strengthens our position as a global reference issuer." She further noted: "The conditions achieved reflect the Bank's efforts to optimize its funding cost and pass on these efficiencies to member countries through lower interest rates, allowing us to continue strongly supporting sustainable development."

This issuance reaffirms the strong confidence of investors in CABEI's management as a driver of positive transformation in the region, underpinned by a strategic, prudent and conservative approach to financial management, supported by the operational excellence and technical rigor that characterize the Institution.

CABEI is being represented on the offering by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for any securities. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Notes were offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

SOURCE CABEI