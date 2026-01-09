CABEI Opens 2026 with a Credit Rating Upgrade from "AA" to "AA+" by Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR)

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) upgraded the Central American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) credit rating from "AA" to "AA+", with a stable outlook. This rating upgrade once again reflects the global recognition of the institutional and financial milestones achieved by the Bank during 2025, which aligns with the implementation of its 2025-2029 Financial Strategy.

JCR's official statement highlighted the execution of three exposure exchange agreements (EEAs) in 2025, totaling US$1.6 billion: one with the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), another with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), both executed in May 2025, and one with the Financial Fund for the Development of the River Plate Basin (FONPLATA) executed in November 2025. These operations significantly strengthened CABEI's credit exposure diversification and further consolidated its financial profile.

Likewise, the rating agency emphasized that CABEI maintains prudent financial management in line with its internal policies, as evidenced by its strong capital adequacy and solid liquidity position. Along the same line, JCR highlighted CABEI's ability to generate consistent annual net income, which supports the strengthening of its equity, while its loan portfolio maintains an arrears ratio of 0%, reinforcing its status as a preferred creditor. Additionally, it noted the ongoing diversification of CABEI's funding sources, emphasizing its unprecedented debut in the United Kingdom's Sterling Market.

In relation to this rating upgrade, CABEI's Executive President, Gisela Sánchez, stated: "This recognition by JCR is excellent news to begin 2026, as it confirms, from an external and independent perspective, the institutional strength we are building under our new Institutional and Financial Strategy. We have achieved five positive rating actions in less than a year, which allow us to accelerate towards the objective of offering our borrowing countries the most competitive financial conditions possible."

With this rating improvement, CABEI reaffirms its position as one of the strongest multilateral development institutions globally, strengthening its capacity to attract resources and continue promoting strategic projects that foster integration and sustainable growth in its member countries.

SOURCE CABEI