Cable Operators Expected to Spend $10 B on Outside Plant Equipment Through 2030, According to Dell'Oro Group

Total Spend Expected to Peak in 2027, Driven by New DAA Node, Amplifier, and Tap Upgrades

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, total Cable Outside Plant Equipment revenues are expected to increase to $972 M in 2024, up 15 percent year-over-year (Y/Y), driven largely by continued mid- and high-split DOCSIS 3.1 and DAA (Distributed Access Architecture) projects in the North American market, which are driving purchases of new DAA Nodes to support Remote PHY deployments. The market will heat up later this year as Full Duplex 1.2 GHz and 1.8 GHz amplifiers will begin shipping, with significant volumes expected in 2025.

"The current focus on Remote PHY and band splitting will lead to longer-term DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades, particularly in the North American and select European markets, where operators are looking to increase capacity and keep pace with fiber ISPs," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President of Broadband Access and Home Networking market research at Dell'Oro Group. "These upgrades will result in a significant increase in spending on optical nodes, amplifiers, and passive equipment, including taps and hardline splitters, through 2028," added Heynen.

Additional highlights from the Cable Outside Plant Equipment Advanced Research Report:

Global Cable Outside Plant Equipment revenues are projected to peak at $2 B in 2027, when the largest number of tier one operators in North America are expected to be in the middle of their amplifier and node upgrades for DOCSIS 4.0.

The DOCSIS 4.0 upgrade cycle will continue through 2030 as operators consistently expand their footprint using 1.8 GHz amplifiers, Full Duplex 1.2 GHz amplifiers, and 2 GHz taps where necessary.

Generic Access Platform (GAP) Nodes are expected to ramp up in the North American market, with unit shipments peaking in 2029.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Cable Outside Plant Equipment Advanced Research Report includes 7-year market forecasts for Optical Nodes, including DAA and Generic Access Platform (GAP) Nodes, Amplifiers, and Passives, including Taps, Hardline Splitters, and Power Inserters. Amplifiers are also segmented by technology, including 1.2 GHz, 1.2 GHz full duplex, and 1.8 GHz. The report also includes regional subscriber forecasts for cable broadband subscribers. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

