SASE is Putting the Nail in the Coffin for Access Routers as Market Drops 25 Percent in 3Q2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

Cisco is Breathing Down Zscaler's Neck for the Top SASE Position

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market grew 21 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) in 3Q 2025 to nearly $3 B, even as spending on legacy Access Routers contracted a sharp 25 percent. Against this backdrop, SASE is increasingly positioned as the default architecture for branch, remote, and cloud access as enterprises standardize on a smaller set of cloud-delivered networking and security platforms.

"Enterprise SASE buyers are no longer asking whether to converge networking and security, but how quickly they can move budgets out of legacy Access Routers and into platforms that deliver both," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "A 21 percent Y/Y, alongside a 25 percent decline in Access Router revenue, shows how decisively the market is voting for SASE as the long-term enterprise edge architecture," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2025 SASE and SD-WAN Quarterly Report:

The top 3 SASE vendors by revenue were Zscaler (#1), Cisco (#2), and Palo Alto Networks (#3). There was less than a one percentage-point difference between Zscaler and Cisco, highlighting intense competition.

Security Service Edge (SSE) revenue rose 20 percent Y/Y. It accounted for nearly a third of total SASE revenue, underscoring how cloud-delivered security remains the primary on-ramp into SASE for many enterprises.

SD-WAN revenue climbed 23 percent Y/Y as enterprises aligned branch refresh cycles with broader SASE and Zero Trust programs rather than like-for-like Access Router replacements.

Compared with the 21 percent Y/Y growth of the SASE market overall, the 25 percent Y/Y decline in Access Router revenue represents a growth-rate gap of more than 40 percentage points, highlighting the speed at which branch connectivity is being re-architected around SASE platforms.

We anticipate that durable demand will lift the overall SASE market by a double-digit margin in 2026, representing a nearly 500 percent increase since we commenced tracking the market in 2019.

