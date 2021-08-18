Cable Ties Market | Growing Opportunities in Metal & Glass Containers Industry | Technavio

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the cable ties market is expected to have a POSITIVE growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

3M Co.

The company offers various types of cable ties such as 3M standard nylon cable ties, 3M screw mount ties, 3M cable stackers, and 3M steel barb cable ties.

ABB Ltd.

The company offers various types of cable ties such as Ty-Rap, Ty-Met, Col-Ty, and Deltec fastening products.

Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

The company offers a wide range of high-grade nylon 66 cable ties.

Cable Ties Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cable ties market is segmented as below:

End-user

Electrical And Electronics



Retail Goods



Construction



Food And Beverages



Others

Material

Nylon



Metal



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The cable ties market is driven by the emergence of metal detectable cable ties. In addition, the increased incorporation of heat stabilized materials with cable ties is expected to trigger the cable ties market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

