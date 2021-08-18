Cable Ties Market | Growing Opportunities in Metal & Glass Containers Industry | Technavio
Cable Ties Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Metal & Glass Containers Industry.
3M Co., ABB Ltd., and Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd will emerge as major cable ties market participants during 2021-2025.
Aug 18, 2021
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the cable ties market is likely to register a CAGR of over 4% while registering an incremental growth of USD 66.51 million during 2021-2025.
As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the cable ties market is expected to have a POSITIVE growth.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
The recovery process involves various phases including:-
- Recognizing the existing business model
- Identifying potential disruptions
- Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Key Market Participants Analysis
3M Co.
The company offers various types of cable ties such as 3M standard nylon cable ties, 3M screw mount ties, 3M cable stackers, and 3M steel barb cable ties.
ABB Ltd.
The company offers various types of cable ties such as Ty-Rap, Ty-Met, Col-Ty, and Deltec fastening products.
Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
The company offers a wide range of high-grade nylon 66 cable ties.
Cable Ties Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cable ties market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Electrical And Electronics
- Retail Goods
- Construction
- Food And Beverages
- Others
- Material
- Nylon
- Metal
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The cable ties market is driven by the emergence of metal detectable cable ties. In addition, the increased incorporation of heat stabilized materials with cable ties is expected to trigger the cable ties market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
