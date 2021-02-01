Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Are Back And 2020 Winner Lt. Dan is a Guest Judge

Cadbury brand is calling on a past winner – Lieutenant Dan – to kick the competition into high gear as he acts as a 2021 "guest judge." Lieutenant Dan will help narrow down the Bunny finalists and pass the coveted ears to one lucky winner. But first, his never-before-seen commercial will jumpstart the festivities with a grand debut on TV screens nationwide – get a first look here .

If our previous winner could talk, he'd say…"Woof woof," exclaims Lieutenant Dan, the adorable two-legged Coonhound from New Richmond, OH. "I am so excited that my commercial is making it onto the big screen! Being the 2020 Cadbury Clucking Bunny has been the ultimate honor for me, and I cannot wait to pass the ears on to the 2021 winner. Best of luck to all!"

America, it is up to you to help pick the next Cadbury Bunny! Voting will be open on March 10th and run through March 17th, leading up to the much-anticipated winner reveal on March 23rd. The new Cadbury Bunny will grace screens across America later this year as the new star of the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial. The winner will also receive a $5,000 cash prize.

"Coming off a year of ample quality pet time, and a record year for animals joining new families, we are anxious to see what the competition brings," said Trevor Jakubek, Senior Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury Brand team. "We plan to make 2021 the biggest and best Cadbury Bunny Tryouts yet!"

Now it's time to turn the spotlight on these fur babies and enter them into the third annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts (bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com) . Tryouts are open now through March 1st and can be a chance for your pet to win fame and glory as the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.

To give back to the animals that brought us so much joy over the past year, Cadbury is continuing its work with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), the nation's leading animal welfare organization dedicated to helping vulnerable animals stay safe and healthy. This is the third year of this partnership and Cadbury will be making a donation of $15,000 to the ASPCA® to further their mission of protecting and caring for animals. And the time is right according the the ASPCA®, there's no doubt that the public's desire to support their local shelters by fostering and adopting vulnerable animals amid the COVID-19 crisis has been demonstrated through an enormous and unprecedented response.

"Each year, the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts showcases adorable pets from around the country, demonstrating the loving bonds between people and their pets," said Rebecca Frommer, Director, Cause Partnerships & Events, ASPCA®. "We are grateful for the generous support we've received from Cadbury over the past three years, which has helped us continue our lifesaving work to rescue and protect animals in need."

Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Contest Photo Submission Phase begins 12:00:01 PM ET on 2/1/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/1/21. The Photo Submission Phase is followed by a Judging Phase that begins on 3/2/21 and ends 3/3/21 to determine up to 20 semi-finalists. Each semi-finalist must participate in the Video Submission Phase that begins at 12:00:01 AM ET at 3/4/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/7/21; followed by the Video Judging Phase that begins 3/8/21 and ends 3/9/21 to determine the 10 finalists. The 10 finalists' Videos will then be posted for a public Voting Phase that begins at 12:00:01 AM ET on 3/10/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/17/21. The Winner Judging Phase that begins 3/18/21 and ends 3/22/21. Visit www.cadburytryouts.com for full Official Rules and complete details, including entry method, entry requirements (including Photo and Video Submission guidelines and requirements), judging criteria and process, semi-finalist, finalist, and winner selection, and prize description and conditions. To win the prize, winning pet featured in Photo Submission and Video Submission must be able to perform for camera and remain reasonably stationary while wearing bunny ears. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, PA.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®.

"The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

