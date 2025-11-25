Hershey's Kisses Celebrates 35 Years of Iconic 'Holiday Bells' Commercial on NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller" Special

The beloved sound of Hershey's Kisses' 'Holiday Bells' comes to New York City with an immersive experience this holiday season

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hershey's Kisses brand joins as a Premier Sponsor of NBC's annual live Holiday special, "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" for the first time. The event airs live on Wednesday, December 3, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcasts on Peacock.

This year marks a milestone: 35 years of the beloved 'Holiday Bells' commercial. To celebrate, Hershey's is bringing the magic to life in a way never done before, transforming the iconic 'Bells' melody into an interactive experience where families can step inside the commercial and play the tune themselves.

From Thursday, December 4 to Sunday, December 7, an innovative LED musical mat at Rockefeller Center will recreate the iconic sounds of the 'Holiday Bells' commercial, allowing visitors to play the cherished melody and create new holiday memories.

"Two holiday icons, one unforgettable moment. Hershey's Kisses is the No. 1 candy of the holiday season, and NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special is one of the most iconic holiday celebrations in the world," said Stacy Taffet, Chief Growth Officer, The Hershey Company. "This immersive experience brings them together to ring in the holidays and bring our beloved 'Holiday Bells' commercial to life for fans of all ages."

The History of the Hershey's Kisses Bells Commercial

In December 1989, the Hershey's Kisses 'Holiday Bells' commercial was born from a spontaneous idea during a shoot for the Hershey's 'Whimsy' campaign. John Dunn, Hershey's brand manager, created the holiday-themed spot, a 15-second stop-motion animation featuring Hershey's Kisses as handbells playing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," directed by Carl Willat.

"The simplicity of the spot - no dialogue, no celebrities, just animated Hershey's Kisses -is key to its enduring charm," said Taffet. "It has become one of the most iconic holiday advertisements in American marketing history."

HOLIDAY Q&A

Are there any new Hershey's Kisses for the holiday season?

NEW Hershey's Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie Candy elevates holiday baking and candy dishes with snickerdoodle-flavored white creme and crunchy cookie pieces.

Fans can also enjoy beloved seasonal flavors including Hershey's Kisses Candy Cane, Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate with Almond, and Hershey's Kisses Hot Cocoa.

Where can people experience the Hershey's Kisses Musical Mat?

The musical mat debuts during NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" tree lighting special on December 3, then moves to a high-traffic location at Rockefeller Plaza, where it will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Thursday, December 4 through Sunday, December 7.

For more information on products and holiday baking recipes, visit https://www.hersheyland.com/holiday.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

Follow:

https://x.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

SOURCE The Hershey Company