Hershey's Dubai-Inspired Chocolate Bar Just Made Your FYP Edible -- Drops Dec. 4

Here's the catch: Only 10,000 exist. Ever. This isn't going into regular production. This is a must-have moment.

Dropping Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. ET, the $8.99 Hershey's Dubai-Inspired Chocolate Bar will be available through Gopuff in New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago. Wanna grab it IRL? Head to Hershey's Chocolate World in Times Square to catch the live countdown outside to the drop. First come, first served.

"Not every trend gets the Hershey's treatment," said Megan Pantalone, senior manager, innovation at The Hershey Company. "When something takes over social media like this, we knew it deserved a one-of-a-kind release. That's why we kept it exclusive — only 10,000 bars total. Once they're gone, they're gone forever. This is for collectors, trend hunters, and anyone who wants to say they got one."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When does the Hershey's Dubai-Inspired Chocolate Bar launch?

A: Dec. 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET.

Q: How many bars are available?

A: Only 10,000.

Q: Where can I buy it?

A: Visit https://www.gopuff.com/sf/hersheys/jO1cJ0 in New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago, or in person at Hershey's Chocolate World Times Square (20 Times Square, 701 Seventh Ave., New York, NY 10036).

Q: What makes this bar unique?

A: It combines Hershey's signature milk chocolate with pistachio cream and crispy kadayif, in the unmistakable break-apart format that defines a Hershey's bar.

Q: Will it be restocked?

A: No. This is a one-time-only release.

Q: How much does it cost?

A: $8.99 per bar.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness through its iconic brands. With more than 20,000 remarkable employees worldwide, Hershey delivers delicious, high-quality products across approximately 70 countries, generating over $11.2 billion in annual revenues. The company's portfolio includes beloved chocolate and confectionery brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Shaq-a-licious alongside popular salty snacks including SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating responsibly and supporting its people and communities. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

About Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction

Founded in 1973 with its flagship location in Hershey, PA, the Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction is the only place to explore Hershey's beloved brands such as Hershey's, Kisses Reese's, and KIT KAT® 365 days a year, using all five senses.

The attraction offers a sweet world of exclusive treats and fun for the whole family, including iconic experiences such as the Hershey's Chocolate Factory Tour, Create Your Own Candy Bar, Reese's Stuff Your Cup, Hershey's largest candy store and so much more. Hershey's Chocolate World has locations globally including Hershey, PA, Times Square in New York City, Las Vegas, NV, Niagara Falls, and Singapore.

Hershey's Chocolate World is part of The Hershey Experience, the direct-to-consumer, experiential division of The Hershey Company that provides food and non-food licensing as well as a one-of-a-kind, exclusive shopping experience on shop.hersheys.com. As part of The Hershey Company, the attraction is committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably.

