Cadence Bank Announces Adjournment of its Special Meeting

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company) today announced it has adjourned its special meeting of shareholders held this afternoon until Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at 3 p.m. Central Standard Time. The special meeting was adjourned to allow the Company additional time to solicit proxies from preferred shareholders in favor of a proposal (Proposal 2) to authorize the Cadence Bank board of directors to implement repurchases of stock in accordance with Regulation H.

As previously reported, in addition to Proposal 2, the special meeting is being held to approve proposals related to amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation (Proposal 1), a new long-term incentive plan (Proposal 3) and adjourning the special meeting, if necessary, to allow time for further solicitation of proxies in the event there are insufficient votes present at the meeting to approve Proposals 1, 2 or 3 (Proposal 4). These proposals are described in more detail in the Company's proxy statement dated Nov. 19, 2024, furnished to the Company's shareholders in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Company's board of directors for use at the special meeting. The Company's common shareholders approved Proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 at the special meeting today prior to adjournment, which addressed all the business to be voted upon by common shareholders at the special meeting. The Company's preferred shareholders approved Proposal 4 today prior to adjournment.

The record date for determining shareholders eligible to vote at the special meeting will remain the close of business on Nov. 8, 2024. Valid proxies submitted by Company preferred shareholders prior to the adjourned Dec. 30, 2024, special meeting will continue to be valid for purposes of the reconvened special meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Cadence Bank preferred shareholders as of the close of business on Nov. 8, 2024, who have not voted on Proposal 2 but wish to do so should contact Okapi Partners, Cadence's proxy solicitor, at [email protected] or 855-208-8902 (toll-free) to provide voting instructions.

Attending the Virtual Special Meeting

The reconvened special meeting of Cadence Bank preferred shareholders to vote on Proposal 2 will be held virtually on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at 3 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Preferred shareholders may attend and participate in the reconvened special meeting virtually by visiting the following web address, meetnow.global/MLVC22S , and entering the 15-digit control number found on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (Notice) received. Preferred shareholders who hold shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, must register in advance using the instructions in the Notice materials.

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

