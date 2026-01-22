Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Financial Results

News provided by

Cadence Bank

Jan 22, 2026, 06:55 ET

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Annual highlights for 2025 included:

  • Achieved net income available to common shareholders of $532.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted common share, and record adjusted net income available to common shareholders,(1) of $582.2 million, or $3.10 per diluted common share, an increase of 13.1% on a per share basis compared to 2024.
  • Reported record annual adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) of $857.7 million, or 1.68% of average assets, an increase of $118.7 million, or 16.1%, compared to 2024.
  • Announced and completed strategic transactions with FCB Financial Corp. and Industry Bancshares, Inc., which collectively added approximately $4.7 billion in assets and enhanced the Company's presence in Georgia and Texas.
  • Total loans grew $3.5 billion, reflecting growth of 10% in 2025, while total deposits grew $3.6 billion, or 9% in 2025. Excluding acquired balances, organic loan growth was $2.2 billion, or 6.4% for 2025 while core customer deposits, which exclude brokered deposits and public funds, increased $1.0 billion, or 3.0%.
  • Net interest margin improved by 17 basis points to 3.47% for 2025, benefitting from balance sheet growth and improved funding costs.
  • Achieved continued improvement in operating leverage, which is reflected in a 200 basis point decline in the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) to 56.4% in 2025 from 58.4% in 2024.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2025 included:

  • Reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $144.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, and record adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) of $160.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share.
  • Achieved quarterly adjusted PPNR(1) of $237.8 million, an increase of $53.8 million, or 29.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $13.7 million, or 6.1%, from the third quarter of 2025.
  • Generated net organic loan growth of $444.5 million, or 4.8% annualized, for the fourth quarter of 2025 and core customer deposit growth totaled $529.0 million, or 4.8% annualized, for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 9 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by continued balance sheet growth as well as a meaningful reduction in funding costs.
  • Attained an adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 54.9%, reflecting linked quarter improvement of over 150 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Tangible book value per common share(1) of $23.69 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.87 from the third quarter of 2025, as a result of strong core earnings combined with improvement in the fair value of the Company's securities portfolio.
  • Maintained strong regulatory capital with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 11.7% and Total Capital of 13.3%.
  • On October 26, 2025, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, which is expected to close on February 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, creating a top 10 franchise nationally with pro forma total assets of over $275 billion.

"We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter results reflecting themes that are consistent with our full year 2025 performance, including continued earnings improvement and balance sheet growth," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bank. "Our fourth quarter and full year results both reflect continued earnings growth achieved through a positive trajectory in net interest margin and operating efficiency combined with steady organic balance sheet growth and stable credit quality.  Additionally, we supplemented our organic growth efforts in 2025 with two strategic partnerships that accelerated our growth in Texas and Georgia. Finally, we are pleased to have received all shareholder and regulatory approvals necessary to complete our pending transaction with Huntington, which is expected to close on February 1, 2026.  We are excited about the opportunity this combination provides to enhance growth efforts in the communities and markets we serve through the additional capabilities and product offerings available at Huntington."

Earnings Summary

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $532.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted common share, compared with $514.1 million, or $2.77 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) of $582.2 million, or $3.10 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared with $507.9 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR(1) of $857.7 million, or 1.68% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared with $739.0 million, or 1.54% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $144.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, compared to $130.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $127.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) was $160.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $130.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $152.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Return on average assets was 1.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.12% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.95% for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted return on average assets(1) was 1.22% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.11% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.13% in the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR(1) of $237.8 million, or 1.78% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2025, which represents an increase of $53.8 million, or 29.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $13.7 million, or 6.1% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $426.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $364.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $423.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) was 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.46% for the third quarter of 2025. 

Net interest revenue increased $3.2 million, or 0.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2025 due to continued balance sheet growth and improvement in net interest margin. Purchase accounting loan accretion revenue was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Average earning assets declined to $47.9 billion compared to $48.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025 as the third quarter of 2025 included temporarily elevated securities balances related to the Industry transaction.  The linked quarter net interest margin improved by 9 basis points to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025 due primarily to declines in the cost of deposits and overall funding costs outpacing declines in yields on loans and securities.

Yield on net loans, loans held for sale and leases, excluding accretion, was 6.26% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with 6.31% for the third quarter of 2025. Investment securities yielded 3.53% in the fourth quarter of 2025, declining from 3.65% for the third quarter of 2025.  The average cost of total deposits of 2.15% for the fourth quarter of 2025 declined by 10 basis points from 2.25% for the third quarter of 2025, driven by a 20 basis point linked quarter decline in interest bearing demand and money market yields and an 8 basis point decline in the cost of time deposits. Total funding costs were 2.24% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decline of 11 basis points from 2.35% in the third quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased to $37.2 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $36.8 billion at September 30, 2025, representing net organic loan growth of $444.5 million, or 4.8% annualized, for the fourth quarter of 2025.  The organic growth for the fourth quarter of 2025 was broadly dispersed across all major asset classes.  Net organic loan growth for the full year 2025 totaled $2.2 billion, or 6.4%.

Total deposits were $44.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, increasing $0.2 billion from $43.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025.  Core customer deposits grew $529.0 million quarter-over-quarter while public funds increased $150.0 million and brokered deposits declined $461.0 million. The loan to deposit ratio was 84.4% as of December 31, 2025. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 21.4% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 20.6% at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Investment securities cash flows supported loan growth in the quarter, with total investment securities declining $0.5 billion from September 30, 2025 to $9.1 billion at December 31, 2025, representing 17.0% of total assets. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve of $2.2 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $0.3 billion compared to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2025.  Borrowed funds were flat compared to September 30, 2025.  The increase in other short-term borrowings and comparable decline in long-term borrowings were driven by the reclassification of FHLB advances that mature in the fourth quarter of 2026.  

Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Credit metrics for the fourth quarter of 2025 included net charge-offs of $26.1 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $14.1 million, or 0.17%, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $23.6 million, or 0.26%, for the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $28.0 million, compared with $15.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $32.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 included $5.5 million in day-one provision associated with performing loans and leases acquired in the Industry transaction. The allowance for credit losses of $495.1 million at December 31, 2025 was 1.33% of total loans and leases compared to 1.37% of total loans and leases at December 31, 2024 and 1.35% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2025.

Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.49% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.58% at December 31, 2024 and 0.50% at September 30, 2025. Total nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases, net were 0.67% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.78% at December 31, 2024 and 0.68% at September 30, 2025.  Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $11.8 million at December 31, 2025 compared to the December 31, 2024 balance of $5.8 million and the September 30, 2025 balance of $16.3 million. Criticized loans represented 2.81% of loans at December 31, 2025 compared to 2.35% at December 31, 2024 and 2.71% at September 30, 2025, while classified loans were 1.85% at December 31, 2025 compared to 2.02% at December 31, 2024 and 1.89% at September 30, 2025. 

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $101.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $86.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $93.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) was $101.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $86.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $93.5 million for the third quarter of 2025.  Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2025 excludes a $4.3 million gain on securities sales and a corresponding $4.3 million loss recognized in other noninterest revenue related to the termination of fair value hedges associated with the Industry securities portfolio.

Adjusted noninterest revenue increased $8.0 million, or 8.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, which was driven primarily by increases in mortgage banking revenue, wealth management revenue, and other noninterest income. Wealth management revenue was $25.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 up from $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 primarily as a result of improved market conditions. Deposit service charge revenue was $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. The $1.7 million increase compared to the third quarter of 2025 reflects higher mortgage origination revenue driven by strong production as well as an improvement in the mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment from the prior quarter.

Other noninterest revenue was $37.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $9.5 million from $27.7 million for the third quarter of 2025.  This increase was driven in part by the $4.3 million loss recognized in the third quarter of 2025 on the termination of fair value hedges related to the Industry securities portfolio, with the remainder of the linked quarter increase attributable to higher earnings from limited partnerships, increased BOLI revenue, and stronger SBA income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $311.3 million, compared with $266.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $320.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $290.6 million, compared with $266.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $293.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 excludes $5.8 million of merger expense, $18.9 million of incremental merger related expense, and a $4.0 million reduction to the FDIC special assessment accrual.  Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for third quarter of 2025 excludes $19.8 million of merger expense and $8.2 million of incremental merger related expense. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) improved to 54.9% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 59.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 56.5% for the third quarter of 2025.

The $2.6 million, or 0.9%, linked quarter decline in adjusted noninterest expense(1) was driven primarily by declines in data processing and software, occupancy and equipment, and deposit insurance assessments, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits.  Excluding the impact of nonroutine expenses, occupancy and equipment expense declined $1.9 million primarily due to negotiated vendor credits, and data processing expense declined $2.5 million due to elevated project implementation expense in the third quarter of 2025. These declines were partially offset by a linked quarter increase in salaries and benefits of $1.9 million on an adjusted basis, which primarily reflects increases in health insurance costs and other benefits. 

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $6.2 billion at December 31, 2025, up from $5.6 billion at December 31, 2024 and $6.1 billion at September 30, 2025.  Estimated regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2025 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 11.7%, Tier 1 capital of 12.1%, Total risk-based capital of 13.3%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 9.7%. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Company common stock. The Company had 186.6 million outstanding shares of common stock as of December 31, 2025.

Key Transactions

On May 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with FCB Financial Corp., the bank holding company for First Chatham Bank (collectively referred to as "First Chatham"), pursuant to which First Chatham was merged with and into the Company. First Chatham was a Savannah, Georgia-based community bank that operated eight branches across the Greater Savannah Area. As of April 30, 2025, First Chatham reported total assets of $604 million, total loans of $387 million, and total deposits of $525 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 2.3 million shares of common stock plus $23.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Chatham. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies. 

On July 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with Industry Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Industry State Bank, The First National Bank of Bellville, Fayetteville Bank, Citizens State Bank, The First National Bank of Shiner and Bank of Brenham (collectively referred to as "Industry"), pursuant to which Industry was merged with and into the Company. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Industry, Texas, Industry operated 27 full-service branches across Central and Southeast Texas. As of June 30, 2025, Industry reported total assets of $4.1 billion, total loans of $1.0 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company paid $20.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Industry.  The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies. 

On October 26, 2025, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington") under which Huntington will acquire the Company in an all-stock transaction.  Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Cadence common shareholders will receive 2.475 common shares of Huntington for each Cadence share. The partnership is expected to create a top 10 franchise nationally with pro forma total assets of over $275 billion. The transaction is expected to close February 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a $54 billion regional bank committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at www.cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, trade, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations as well as the impact on the Company's financial condition, future net income and earnings per share resulting from the integration of its recently completed acquisitions of First Chatham and Industry, and the Company's ability to deploy capital into strategic and growth initiatives. These statements may also include discussion of the benefits of the proposed transaction with Huntington, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the combined company, the expected timing of completion of the transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements in this communication are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess and are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control.  While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; deterioration in business and economic conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and other volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs, such as Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") special assessments, long-term debt requirements and heightened capital requirements, and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions, which could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits which may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; changing interest rates which could negatively impact the value of our portfolio of investment securities; the loss of value of our investment portfolio which could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; cybersecurity risks; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"); volatility and disruptions in global capital, foreign exchange and credit markets; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; changes in policies and standards for regulatory review of bank mergers; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and state-level regulators; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Huntington and the Company; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against Huntington or the Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction involving Huntington and the Company; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Huntington and the Company do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the ability of Huntington and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatment of the transaction; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Huntington and the Company successfully; the dilution caused by Huntington's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Huntington and the Company.

The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters, and costs related to the same; the impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the ability to execute business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Huntington's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, each of which is on file with the SEC and available on the "Investor Relations" section of Huntington's website, http://www.huntington.com, under the heading "Investor Relations" and in other documents Huntington files with the SEC, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, each of which is on file with the Federal Reserve and available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.cadencebank.com, under the heading "Public Filings" and in other documents the Company files with the Federal Reserve.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

Table 1
Selected Financial Data

Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

Earnings Summary:







Interest revenue

$    686,988

$     704,643

$    635,599

$    599,257

$    620,321

$  2,626,487

$  2,547,357

Interest expense

260,065

280,916

257,459

236,105

255,790

1,034,545

1,111,142

Net interest revenue

426,923

423,727

378,140

363,152

364,531

1,591,942

1,436,215

Provision for credit losses

28,000

32,000

31,000

20,000

15,000

111,000

71,000

Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses

398,923

391,727

347,140

343,152

349,531

1,480,942

1,365,215

Noninterest revenue

101,488

93,478

98,181

85,387

86,165

378,534

356,510

Noninterest expense

311,312

320,246

272,863

259,349

266,186

1,163,770

1,045,528

Income before income taxes

189,099

164,959

172,458

169,190

169,510

695,706

676,197

Income tax expense

42,351

35,110

37,813

35,968

36,795

151,242

152,593

Net income

146,748

129,849

134,645

133,222

132,715

544,464

523,604

Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

4,744

2,372

2,372

11,860

9,488

Net income available to common shareholders

$    144,376

$     127,477

$    129,901

$    130,850

$    130,343

$    532,604

$     514,116









Balance Sheet - Period End Balances






Total assets

$  53,529,044

$ 53,282,352

$  50,378,840

$  47,743,294

$  47,019,190

$  53,529,044

$ 47,019,190

Total earning assets

48,067,542

47,729,237

45,400,518

43,172,997

42,386,627

48,067,542

42,386,627

Available for sale securities

9,117,370

9,616,389

8,837,400

7,912,159

7,293,988

9,117,370

7,293,988

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

37,246,384

36,801,836

35,465,181

34,051,610

33,741,755

37,246,384

33,741,755

Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

495,093

496,199

474,651

457,791

460,793

495,093

460,793

Net book value of acquired loans

5,027,280

5,512,749

4,594,171

4,365,789

4,783,206

5,027,280

4,783,206

Unamortized net discount on acquired loans

37,636

41,906

19,414

13,060

15,611

37,636

15,611

Total deposits

44,139,279

43,921,456

40,493,518

40,335,728

40,496,201

44,139,279

40,496,201

Total deposits and repurchase agreements

44,164,107

43,950,988

40,514,743

40,355,399

40,519,817

44,164,107

40,519,817

Other short-term borrowings

1,225,000

925,000

1,575,000

235,000


1,225,000

Subordinated and long-term borrowings

940,645

1,330,657

1,430,674

560,690

10,706

940,645

10,706

Total shareholders' equity

6,243,661

6,083,096

5,916,283

5,718,541

5,569,683

6,243,661

5,569,683

Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)

6,671,983

6,576,878

6,492,440

6,339,744

6,264,178

6,671,983

6,264,178

Common shareholders' equity

6,076,668

5,916,103

5,749,290

5,551,548

5,402,690

6,076,668

5,402,690

Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)

$  6,504,990

$  6,409,885

$  6,325,447

$  6,172,751

$  6,097,185

$  6,504,990

$  6,097,185









Balance Sheet - Average Balances






Total assets

$  53,076,624

$ 54,352,974

$  49,356,696

$  47,135,431

$  47,263,538

$  51,005,948

$ 47,973,279

Total earning assets

47,865,797

48,807,542

44,741,277

42,637,002

42,920,125

46,034,887

43,632,307

Available for sale securities

9,435,849

10,171,253

8,814,463

7,302,172

7,636,683

8,940,178

7,962,869

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

37,071,086

36,623,037

34,762,808

33,944,416

33,461,931

35,611,705

33,107,659

Total deposits

43,692,086

44,859,162

39,897,600

40,353,292

39,743,224

42,216,966

38,475,929

Total deposits and repurchase agreements

43,722,023

44,883,355

39,916,099

40,376,248

39,761,277

42,240,882

38,557,021

Other short-term borrowings

1,309,783

1,122,185

1,419,615

108,389

905,815

993,647

2,850,981

Subordinated and long-term borrowings

972,171

1,429,577

1,338,059

129,030

123,442

970,786

306,396

Total shareholders' equity

6,158,808

5,982,117

5,827,081

5,651,592

5,589,361

5,906,501

5,353,705

Common shareholders' equity

$  5,991,815

$  5,815,124

$  5,660,088

$  5,484,599

$  5,422,368

$  5,739,508

$  5,186,712









Nonperforming Assets:







Nonperforming loans and leases (NPL) (2) (3)

248,553

249,822

231,243

235,952

264,692

248,553

264,692

Other real estate owned and other assets

11,845

16,250

15,599

8,452

5,754

11,845

5,754

Nonperforming assets (NPA)

$    260,398

$     266,072

$    246,842

$    244,404

$    270,446

$    260,398

$     270,446


(1)

Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27.

(2)

At December 31, 2025, $66.2 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA. Refer to Table 7 on page 13 for related information.

(3)

At September 30, 2025, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $0.3 million.

Table 2
Selected Financial Ratios

Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

Financial Ratios and Other Data:







Return on average assets (2)

1.10 %

0.95 %

1.09 %

1.15 %

1.12 %

1.07

1.09

Adjusted return on average assets  (1)(2)

1.22

1.13

1.14

1.15

1.11

1.16

1.08

Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)

9.56

8.70

9.21

9.68

9.56

9.28

9.91

Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity
(1)(2)

10.63

10.43

9.74

9.72

9.53

10.14

9.79

Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)

13.23

12.13

12.41

13.15

13.06

12.73

13.79

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)

14.71

14.54

13.13

13.20

13.02

13.91

13.62

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)

1.62

1.44

1.65

1.63

1.55

1.58

1.56

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets
(1)(2)

1.78

1.64

1.67

1.63

1.55

1.68

1.54

Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent

3.55

3.46

3.40

3.46

3.38

3.47

3.30

Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent

2.89

2.76

2.68

2.74

2.59

2.77

2.47

Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)

58.82

61.67

57.21

57.74

58.98

58.94

58.24

Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)

54.92

56.46

56.69

57.58

59.09

56.35

58.41

Loan/deposit ratio

84.38 %

83.79 %

87.58 %

84.42 %

83.32 %

84.38 %

83.32 %

Full time equivalent employees

5,749

5,825

5,514

5,356

5,335

5,749

5,335









Credit Quality Ratios:







Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)

0.28 %

0.26 %

0.24 %

0.27 %

0.17 %

0.26 %

0.24 %

Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2)

0.30

0.35

0.36

0.24

0.18

0.31

0.21

ACL to loans and leases, net

1.33

1.35

1.34

1.34

1.37

1.33

1.37

ACL to NPL

199.19

198.62

205.26

194.02

174.09

199.19

174.09

NPL to loans and leases, net

0.67

0.68

0.65

0.69

0.78

0.67

0.78

NPA to total assets

0.49

0.50

0.49

0.51

0.58

0.49

0.58









Equity Ratios:







Total shareholders' equity to total assets

11.66 %

11.42 %

11.74 %

11.98 %

11.85 %

11.66 %

11.85 %

Total common shareholders' equity to total assets

11.35

11.10

11.41

11.63

11.49

11.35

11.49

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets
(1)

8.52

8.24

8.74

8.87

8.67

8.52

8.67

Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI,
to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)

9.27

9.11

9.80

10.07

10.04

9.27

10.04









Capital Adequacy (3):







Common Equity Tier 1 capital

11.7 %

11.5 %

12.2 %

12.4 %

12.4 %

11.7 %

12.4 %

Tier 1 capital

12.1

11.9

12.6

12.9

12.8

12.1

12.8

Total capital

13.3

13.1

13.8

14.1

14.0

13.3

14.0

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.7

9.2

10.3

10.6

10.4

9.7

10.4


(1)

Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

Table 3
Selected Financial Information

Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

Common Share Data:







Diluted earnings per share

$            0.76

$          0.67

$          0.69

$          0.70

$          0.70

$            2.83

$            2.77

Adjusted earnings per share (1)

0.85

0.81

0.73

0.71

0.70

3.10

2.74

Cash dividends per share

0.275

0.275

0.275

0.275

0.250

1.100

1.00

Book value per share

32.56

31.75

30.86

30.16

29.44

32.56

29.44

Tangible book value per share (1)

23.69

22.82

22.94

22.30

21.54

23.69

21.54

Market value per share (last)

42.84

37.54

31.98

30.36

34.45

42.84

34.45

Market value per share (high)

44.26

38.47

32.68

36.53

40.20

44.26

40.20

Market value per share (low)

34.81

31.76

25.22

28.90

30.21

25.22

24.99

Market value per share (average)

39.61

36.04

29.97

33.13

35.17

34.75

30.56

Dividend payout ratio

36.18 %

41.04 %

39.86 %

39.29 %

35.71 %

38.87 %

36.10 %

Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1)

32.35 %

33.95 %

37.67 %

38.73 %

35.71 %

35.48 %

36.50 %

Total shares outstanding

186,622,108

186,307,016

186,307,016

184,046,420

183,527,575

186,622,108

183,527,575

Average shares outstanding - diluted

189,506,284

189,053,254

187,642,873

186,121,979

186,038,243

188,091,060

185,592,759









Yield/Rate:







(Taxable equivalent basis)







Loans, loans held for sale, and leases

6.31 %

6.37 %

6.34 %

6.33 %

6.42 %

6.34 %

6.54 %

Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
excluding net accretion on acquired loans
and leases

6.26

6.31

6.31

6.30

6.40

6.29

6.50

Available for sale securities:







Taxable

3.52

3.54

3.32

2.99

3.03

3.37

3.09

Tax-exempt

3.85

5.68

4.14

4.04

3.93

5.16

4.07

Other investments

4.05

4.78

4.41

4.42

4.77

4.46

5.33

Total interest earning assets and revenue

5.70

5.74

5.70

5.71

5.76

5.71

5.84

Deposits

2.15

2.25

2.30

2.35

2.44

2.26

2.49

Interest bearing demand and money
market

2.46

2.66

2.69

2.69

2.87

2.62

3.06

Savings

0.61

0.68

0.57

0.57

0.57

0.61

0.57

Time

3.84

3.92

3.98

4.10

4.28

3.96

4.42

Total interest bearing deposits

2.73

2.90

2.92

2.96

3.12

2.87

3.22

Fed funds purchased, securities sold
under agreement to repurchase and
other

4.02

4.48

4.45

4.45

4.58

4.42

4.79

Short-term FHLB borrowings

4.19

4.36

4.31

4.43


4.28

Short-term BTFP borrowings

4.77

4.79

Total interest bearing deposits and short-
term borrowings

2.78

2.94

2.98

2.96

3.16

2.91

3.36

Subordinated and long-term borrowings

3.86

3.91

4.07

4.05

4.14

3.96

4.34

Total interest bearing liabilities

2.81

2.98

3.02

2.97

3.17

2.94

3.37

Interest bearing liabilities to interest
earning assets

76.72 %

76.62 %

76.39 %

75.70 %

74.82 %

76.38 %

75.48 %

Net interest income tax equivalent
adjustment (in thousands)

$             809

$        2,068

$           637

$           630

$           648

$          4,144

$          2,623


(1)

Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27.

Table 4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

As of

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         778,722

$         839,841

$         710,679

$         578,513

$         624,884

Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal
funds sold

1,436,507

1,049,332

825,878

988,787

1,106,692

Available for sale securities, at fair value

9,117,370

9,616,389

8,837,400

7,912,159

7,293,988

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

37,246,384

36,801,836

35,465,181

34,051,610

33,741,755

Allowance for credit losses

495,093

496,199

474,651

457,791

460,793

Net loans and leases

36,751,291

36,305,637

34,990,530

33,593,819

33,280,962

Loans held for sale, at fair value

267,281

261,680

272,059

220,441

244,192

Premises and equipment, net

846,624

855,275

806,879

780,963

783,456

Goodwill

1,514,244

1,515,771

1,387,990

1,366,923

1,366,923

Other intangible assets, net

141,528

149,039

87,814

79,522

83,190

Bank-owned life insurance

770,431

768,887

671,813

654,964

651,838

Other assets

1,905,046

1,920,501

1,787,798

1,567,203

1,583,065

Total Assets

$    53,529,044

$    53,282,352

$    50,378,840

$    47,743,294

$    47,019,190

LIABILITIES




Deposits:




Demand: Noninterest bearing

$      9,429,598

$      9,036,907

$      9,154,050

$      8,558,412

$      8,591,805

Interest bearing

21,129,189

20,518,436

18,936,579

19,221,356

19,345,114

 Savings

3,026,218

3,095,622

2,641,482

2,626,901

2,588,406

 Time deposits

10,554,274

11,270,491

9,761,407

9,929,059

9,970,876

Total deposits

44,139,279

43,921,456

40,493,518

40,335,728

40,496,201

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

24,828

29,532

21,225

19,671

23,616

Other short-term borrowings

1,225,000

925,000

1,575,000

235,000

Subordinated and long-term borrowings

940,645

1,330,657

1,430,674

560,690

10,706

Other liabilities

955,631

992,611

942,140

873,664

918,984

Total Liabilities

47,285,383

47,199,256

44,462,557

42,024,753

41,449,507

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Common stock

466,555

465,768

465,768

460,116

458,819

Capital surplus

2,814,628

2,813,356

2,805,171

2,736,799

2,742,913

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(428,322)

(493,782)

(576,157)

(621,203)

(694,495)

Retained earnings

3,223,807

3,130,761

3,054,508

2,975,836

2,895,453

Total Shareholders' Equity

6,243,661

6,083,096

5,916,283

5,718,541

5,569,683

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$    53,529,044

$    53,282,352

$    50,378,840

$    47,743,294

$    47,019,190

Table 5
Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         598,790

$         731,455

$         526,612

$         560,581

$         490,161

Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal
funds sold

1,192,650

1,845,618

1,017,815

1,275,153

1,698,300

Available for sale securities, at fair value

9,435,849

10,171,253

8,814,463

7,302,172

7,636,683

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

37,071,086

36,623,037

34,762,808

33,944,416

33,461,931

Allowance for credit losses

497,030

481,059

467,521

465,332

465,971

Net loans and leases

36,574,056

36,141,978

34,295,287

33,479,084

32,995,960

Loans held for sale, at fair value

166,212

167,634

146,191

115,261

123,211

Premises and equipment, net

851,439

853,598

793,793

785,194

796,394

Goodwill

1,515,659

1,515,771

1,379,076

1,366,923

1,366,923

Other intangible assets, net

145,793

130,434

81,845

81,527

85,323

Bank-owned life insurance

769,585

767,234

662,909

652,689

651,166

Other assets

1,826,591

2,027,999

1,638,705

1,516,847

1,419,417

Total Assets

$    53,076,624

$    54,352,974

$    49,356,696

$    47,135,431

$    47,263,538

LIABILITIES




Deposits:




Demand: Noninterest bearing

$      9,283,298

$    10,040,670

$      8,494,542

$      8,339,414

$      8,676,765

Interest bearing

20,592,043

20,264,338

18,799,895

19,428,376

18,845,689

 Savings

3,049,459

3,143,880

2,646,190

2,607,366

2,573,961

 Time deposits

10,767,286

11,410,274

9,956,973

9,978,136

9,646,809

Total deposits

43,692,086

44,859,162

39,897,600

40,353,292

39,743,224

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

29,937

24,193

18,499

22,956

18,053

Other short-term borrowings

1,309,783

1,122,185

1,419,615

108,389

905,815

Subordinated and long-term borrowings

972,171

1,429,577

1,338,059

129,030

123,442

Other liabilities

913,839

935,740

855,842

870,172

883,643

Total Liabilities

46,917,816

48,370,857

43,529,615

41,483,839

41,674,177

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Common stock

465,776

465,768

463,937

458,830

457,798

Capital surplus

2,816,087

2,807,539

2,779,736

2,744,442

2,735,323

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(474,594)

(565,609)

(616,527)

(663,883)

(634,307)

Retained earnings

3,184,546

3,107,426

3,032,942

2,945,210

2,863,554

Total Shareholders' Equity

6,158,808

5,982,117

5,827,081

5,651,592

5,589,361

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$    53,076,624

$    54,352,974

$    49,356,696

$    47,135,431

$    47,263,538

Table 6
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

INTEREST REVENUE:







Loans and leases

$        589,254

$        588,570

$        549,691

$        530,050

$        540,147

$  2,257,565

$  2,164,633

Available for sale securities:







Taxable

83,056

86,144

72,355

53,232

57,476

294,787

243,466

Tax-exempt

624

5,952

634

629

635

7,839

2,598

Loans held for sale

1,889

1,758

1,736

1,449

1,694

6,832

6,161

Short-term investments

12,165

22,219

11,183

13,897

20,369

59,464

130,499

Total interest revenue

686,988

704,643

635,599

599,257

620,321

2,626,487

2,547,357

INTEREST EXPENSE:







Interest bearing demand deposits and money
market accounts

127,480

136,105

125,874

128,831

135,965

518,290

573,826

Savings

4,695

5,378

3,747

3,644

3,684

17,464

14,922

Time deposits

104,293

112,720

98,721

100,900

103,785

416,634

368,572

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
agreement to repurchase

394

818

2,939

1,124

293

5,275

4,101

Short-term borrowings

13,737

11,807

12,594

317

10,779

38,455

136,434

Subordinated and long-term borrowings

9,466

14,088

13,584

1,289

1,284

38,427

13,287

Total interest expense

260,065

280,916

257,459

236,105

255,790

1,034,545

1,111,142

Net interest revenue

426,923

423,727

378,140

363,152

364,531

1,591,942

1,436,215

Provision for credit losses

28,000

32,000

31,000

20,000

15,000

111,000

71,000

Net interest revenue, after provision for credit
losses

398,923

391,727

347,140

343,152

349,531

1,480,942

1,365,215









NONINTEREST REVENUE:







Wealth management

25,390

24,515

25,298

23,279

23,973

98,482

94,922

Deposit service charges

19,149

19,047

18,061

17,736

18,694

73,993

73,497

Credit card, debit card and merchant fees

13,702

13,484

12,972

11,989

12,664

52,147

50,245

Mortgage banking

6,133

4,469

8,711

6,638

3,554

25,951

17,303

Security gains (losses), net

2

4,311

(9)

(3)

4,304

(2,962)

Other noninterest income

37,112

27,652

33,139

25,754

27,283

123,657

123,505

Total noninterest revenue

101,488

93,478

98,181

85,387

86,165

378,534

356,510









NONINTEREST EXPENSE:







Salaries and employee benefits

184,868

173,485

157,340

152,972

152,381

668,665

609,307

Occupancy and equipment

29,986

31,892

30,039

28,477

27,275

120,394

114,175

Data processing and software

33,657

36,120

30,701

27,132

33,226

127,610

121,884

Deposit insurance assessments

6,410

10,037

8,571

8,643

8,284

33,661

39,922

Amortization of intangibles

7,511

7,539

4,046

3,668

3,904

22,764

15,902

Merger expense

5,831

19,789

2,179

315


28,114

Other noninterest expense

43,049

41,384

39,987

38,142

41,116

162,562

144,338

Total noninterest expense

311,312

320,246

272,863

259,349

266,186

1,163,770

1,045,528

Income before income taxes

189,099

164,959

172,458

169,190

169,510

695,706

676,197

Income tax expense

42,351

35,110

37,813

35,968

36,795

151,242

152,593

Net income

146,748

129,849

134,645

133,222

132,715

544,464

523,604

Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

4,744

2,372

2,372

11,860

9,488

Net income available to common shareholders

$        144,376

$        127,477

$        129,901

$        130,850

$        130,343

$     532,604

$     514,116

Diluted earnings per common share

$             0.76

$             0.67

$             0.69

$             0.70

$             0.70

$          2.83

$          2.77

Table 7
Selected Loan and Lease Portfolio Data
(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:




Commercial and industrial




Non-real estate

$     9,251,301

$     9,239,690

$     9,049,094

$     8,688,653

$     8,670,529

Owner occupied

5,345,089

5,291,566

4,762,408

4,667,477

4,665,015

Total commercial and industrial

14,596,390

14,531,256

13,811,502

13,356,130

13,335,544

Commercial real estate




Construction, acquisition and development

3,431,736

3,338,413

3,464,124

3,723,408

3,909,184

Income producing

7,119,072

7,071,911

7,025,539

6,268,456

6,015,773

Total commercial real estate

10,550,808

10,410,324

10,489,663

9,991,864

9,924,957

Consumer




Residential mortgages

11,851,542

11,604,742

10,951,618

10,498,320

10,267,883

Other consumer

247,644

255,514

212,398

205,296

213,371

Total consumer

12,099,186

11,860,256

11,164,016

10,703,616

10,481,254

Total loans and leases, net of unearned income

$   37,246,384

$   36,801,836

$   35,465,181

$   34,051,610

$   33,741,755






NONPERFORMING ASSETS




Nonperforming Loans and Leases




Commercial and industrial




Non-real estate

$          87,942

$          83,090

$        123,960

$        118,078

$        145,115

Owner occupied

23,705

20,067

18,158

18,988

16,904

Total commercial and industrial

111,647

103,157

142,118

137,066

162,019

Commercial real estate




Construction, acquisition and development

1,909

2,099

9,307

8,768

8,600

Income producing

51,743

50,595

4,379

8,021

18,542

Total commercial real estate

53,652

52,694

13,686

16,789

27,142

Consumer




Residential mortgages

82,995

93,608

75,076

81,803

75,287

Other consumer

259

363

363

294

244

Total consumer

83,254

93,971

75,439

82,097

75,531

Total nonperforming loans and leases (1)

$        248,553

$        249,822

$        231,243

$        235,952

$        264,692






Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

11,845

16,250

15,599

8,452

5,754

Total nonperforming assets

$        260,398

$        266,072

$        246,842

$        244,404

$        270,446






Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and
leases covered by the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA

$          66,219

$          45,401

$          94,046

$          84,339

$          89,906






Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing

$          29,996

$          42,598

$            5,208

$            8,832

$          13,126


(1)

At September 30, 2025, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $0.3 million.

Table 8
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:




Balance, beginning of period

$      496,199

$      474,651

$      457,791

$      460,793

$      460,859

Charge-offs:




Commercial and industrial

(26,426)

(22,324)

(18,147)

(21,284)

(15,116)

Commercial real estate

(117)

(391)

(3,740)

(1,382)

(167)

Consumer

(3,401)

(3,653)

(3,438)

(3,062)

(2,679)

Total loans charged-off

(29,944)

(26,368)

(25,325)

(25,728)

(17,962)

Recoveries:




Commercial and industrial

1,359

1,812

3,191

1,822

2,613

Commercial real estate

1,721

129

110

83

549

Consumer

758

826

809

821

734

Total recoveries

3,838

2,767

4,110

2,726

3,896

Net charge-offs

(26,106)

(23,601)

(21,215)

(23,002)

(14,066)

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit
deterioration

15,149

8,075

Provision:




Loans and leases acquired during the quarter

5,519

4,152

     Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases

25,000

24,481

25,848

20,000

14,000

Total provision for loans and leases

25,000

30,000

30,000

20,000

14,000

Balance, end of period

$      495,093

$      496,199

$      474,651

$      457,791

$      460,793






Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for
period

$ 37,071,086

$ 36,623,037

$ 34,762,808

$ 33,944,416

$ 33,461,931

Ratio: Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)

0.28 %

0.26 %

0.24 %

0.27 %

0.17 %






RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)




Balance, beginning of period

$        11,551

$          9,551

$          8,551

$          8,551

$          7,551

Provision for credit losses for unfunded
commitments

3,000

2,000

1,000

1,000

Balance, end of period

$        14,551

$        11,551

$          9,551

$          8,551

$          8,551


(1)

The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.

(2)

Annualized. 

Table 9
Loan and Lease Portfolio by Grades
(Unaudited)

December 31, 2025

(In thousands)

Pass

Special
Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Impaired

Purchased
Credit
Deteriorated
(Loss)

Total

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:






Commercial and industrial






Non-real estate

$   8,777,313

$   132,936

$     305,168

$      7,999

$      24,623

$         3,262

$  9,251,301

Owner occupied

5,235,166

33,768

71,301

4,854

5,345,089

Total commercial and industrial

14,012,479

166,704

376,469

7,999

29,477

3,262

14,596,390

Commercial real estate






Construction, acquisition and development

3,420,866

2,588

8,216

66

3,431,736

Income producing

6,799,446

176,567

142,396

663

7,119,072

Total commercial real estate

10,220,312

179,155

150,612

729

10,550,808

Consumer






Residential mortgages

11,719,427

10,594

120,003

174

1,344

11,851,542

Other consumer

247,017

627

247,644

Total consumer

11,966,444

10,594

120,630

174

1,344

12,099,186

Total loans and leases, net of unearned
income

$ 36,199,235

$   356,453

$     647,711

$      7,999

$      30,380

$         4,606

$  37,246,384


September 30, 2025

(In thousands)

Pass

Special
Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Impaired

Purchased
Credit
Deteriorated
(Loss)

Total

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:






Commercial and industrial






Non-real estate

$ 8,733,898

$   154,131

$     296,848

$      8,183

$      31,373

$       15,257

$  9,239,690

Owner occupied

5,217,614

15,251

53,587

4,641

473

5,291,566

Total commercial and industrial

13,951,512

169,382

350,435

8,183

36,014

15,730

14,531,256

Commercial real estate






Construction, acquisition and development

3,307,750

27,265

3,332

66

3,338,413

Income producing

6,802,210

98,974

169,090

862

775

7,071,911

Total commercial real estate

10,109,960

126,239

172,422

928

775

10,410,324

Consumer






Residential mortgages

11,486,319

9,167

105,076

2,836

1,344

11,604,742

Other consumer

254,917

597

255,514

Total consumer

11,741,236

9,167

105,673

2,836

1,344

11,860,256

Total loans and leases, net of unearned
income

$  35,802,708

$   304,788

$     628,530

$      8,183

$      39,778

$       17,849

$  36,801,836

Table 10
Geographical Loan and Lease Information
(Unaudited)

December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Tennessee

Texas

Other

Total

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:










Commercial and industrial










Non-real estate

$  432,703

$  165,367

$  531,926

$  511,189

$  376,523

$  594,756

$    70,652

$  266,456

$       3,746,467

$  2,555,262

$     9,251,301

Owner occupied

330,128

262,699

330,785

470,900

283,022

598,819

100,156

159,629

2,255,122

553,829

5,345,089

Total commercial and industrial

762,831

428,066

862,711

982,089

659,545

1,193,575

170,808

426,085

6,001,589

3,109,091

14,596,390

Commercial real estate










Construction, acquisition and development

193,334

82,374

162,162

350,191

71,359

185,536

45,021

154,669

1,874,000

313,090

3,431,736

Income producing

474,315

253,003

708,422

953,837

235,724

389,732

249,754

310,855

2,506,003

1,037,427

7,119,072

Total commercial real estate

667,649

335,377

870,584

1,304,028

307,083

575,268

294,775

465,524

4,380,003

1,350,517

10,550,808

Consumer










Residential mortgages

1,371,405

465,851

727,535

549,655

504,205

1,287,201

236,224

935,711

5,492,128

281,627

11,851,542

Other consumer

27,406

17,769

4,447

8,817

10,431

82,113

1,753

16,720

72,525

5,663

247,644

Total consumer

1,398,811

483,620

731,982

558,472

514,636

1,369,314

237,977

952,431

5,564,653

287,290

12,099,186

Total loans and leases, net of
unearned income

$2,829,291

$  1,247,063

$  2,465,277

$  2,844,589

$  1,481,264

$  3,138,157

$  703,560

$  1,844,040

$     15,946,245

$  4,746,898

$37,246,384












Loan (decline) growth, excluding loans
acquired during the quarter ($)

$    (2,982)

$    (3,139)

$      3,461

$    28,372

$      4,668

$    33,897

$    35,316

$  (39,145)

$  221,632

$  162,468

$  444,548

Loan (decline) growth, excluding loans
acquired during the quarter (%) (annualized)

(0.42) %

(1.00) %

0.56 %

4.00 %

1.25 %

4.33 %

20.97 %

(8.25) %

5.59 %

14.06 %

4.79 %


September 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Tennessee

Texas

Other

Total

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:










Commercial and industrial










Non-real estate

$      462,300

$      175,539

$      550,774

$      478,906

$      371,130

$      582,184

$        73,942

$      311,110

$       3,815,423

$   2,418,382

$     9,239,690

Owner occupied

321,662

257,437

332,609

456,553

296,228

589,168

99,740

161,689

2,229,387

547,093

5,291,566

Total commercial and industrial

783,962

432,976

883,383

935,459

667,358

1,171,352

173,682

472,799

6,044,810

2,965,475

14,531,256

Commercial real estate










Construction, acquisition and development

212,199

74,828

161,397

343,712

63,750

173,564

40,826

145,668

1,689,811

432,658

3,338,413

Income producing

450,073

266,511

678,157

992,713

231,125

406,276

222,229

341,344

2,566,690

916,793

7,071,911

Total commercial real estate

662,272

341,339

839,554

1,336,425

294,875

579,840

263,055

487,012

4,256,501

1,349,451

10,410,324

Consumer










Residential mortgages

1,357,455

457,332

733,156

535,352

504,138

1,270,904

230,107

906,977

5,345,855

263,466

11,604,742

Other consumer

28,584

18,555

5,723

8,981

10,225

82,164

1,400

16,397

77,447

6,038

255,514

Total consumer

1,386,039

475,887

738,879

544,333

514,363

1,353,068

231,507

923,374

5,423,302

269,504

11,860,256

Total loans and leases, net of
unearned income

$   2,832,273

$   1,250,202

$   2,461,816

$   2,816,217

$   1,476,596

$   3,104,260

$      668,244

$   1,883,185

$     15,724,613

$   4,584,430

$ 36,801,836

Table 11
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

NONINTEREST REVENUE:







Trust and asset management income

$       12,108

$       11,948

$       13,227

$       11,823

$       12,485

$       49,106

$       48,507

Investment advisory fees

9,584

9,314

8,970

8,454

8,502

36,322

33,660

Brokerage and annuity fees

3,698

3,253

3,101

3,002

2,986

13,054

12,755

Deposit service charges

19,149

19,047

18,061

17,736

18,694

73,993

73,497

Credit card, debit card and merchant fees

13,702

13,484

12,972

11,989

12,664

52,147

50,245

Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR
hedge market value adjustment

10,365

9,208

10,734

9,743

6,293

40,050

33,455

MSR and MSR hedge market value
adjustment

(4,232)

(4,739)

(2,023)

(3,105)

(2,739)

(14,099)

(16,152)

Security gains (losses), net

2

4,311

(9)

(3)

4,304

(2,962)

Bank-owned life insurance

6,633

5,093

6,812

5,202

5,046

23,741

17,716

Other miscellaneous income

30,479

22,559

26,327

20,552

22,237

99,916

105,789

Total noninterest revenue

$     101,488

$       93,478

$       98,181

$       85,387

$       86,165

$     378,534

$     356,510









NONINTEREST EXPENSE:







Salaries and employee benefits

$     184,868

$     173,485

$     157,340

$     152,972

$     152,381

$     668,665

$     609,307

Occupancy and equipment

29,986

31,892

30,039

28,477

27,275

120,394

114,175

Data processing and software

33,657

36,120

30,701

27,132

33,226

127,610

121,884

Deposit insurance assessments

6,410

10,037

8,571

8,643

8,284

33,661

39,922

Amortization of intangibles

7,511

7,539

4,046

3,668

3,904

22,764

15,902

Merger expense

5,831

19,789

2,179

315


28,114

Advertising and public relations

6,386

6,939

7,304

4,157

5,870

24,786

22,112

Foreclosed property expense

1,306

1,294

757

864

621

4,221

1,891

Telecommunications

1,447

1,520

1,330

1,512

1,359

5,809

5,857

Travel and entertainment

4,520

3,004

2,829

2,436

2,618

12,790

10,015

Professional, consulting and outsourcing

3,886

3,025

4,043

4,733

4,540

15,686

16,124

Legal

3,774

4,463

8,111

3,559

4,176

19,907

12,279

Postage and shipping

3,009

2,026

1,797

1,773

1,624

8,606

7,128

Other miscellaneous expense

18,721

19,113

13,816

19,108

20,308

70,757

68,932

Total noninterest expense

$     311,312

$     320,246

$     272,863

$     259,349

$     266,186

$  1,163,770

$  1,045,528

Table 12
Average Balance and Yields
(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/

Rate

ASSETS










Interest-earning assets:










Loans and leases, excluding
accretion

$ 37,071,086

$   585,286

6.26 %

$  36,623,037

$   583,537

6.32 %

$ 33,461,931

$   538,204

6.40 %

Accretion income on acquired
loans

4,611

0.05

5,519

0.06

2,422

0.03

Loans held for sale

166,212

1,889

4.51

167,634

1,758

4.16

123,211

1,694

5.47

Investment securities












Taxable

9,354,438

83,056

3.52

9,644,752

86,144

3.54

7,555,265

57,476

3.03

Tax-exempt

81,411

790

3.85

526,501

7,534

5.68

81,418

804

3.93

Total investment securities

9,435,849

83,846

3.53

10,171,253

93,678

3.65

7,636,683

58,280

3.04

Other investments

1,192,650

12,165

4.05

1,845,618

22,219

4.78

1,698,300

20,369

4.77

Total interest-earning assets

47,865,797

687,797

5.70 %

48,807,542

706,711

5.74 %

42,920,125

620,969

5.76 %

Other assets

5,707,857


6,026,491


4,809,384

Allowance for credit losses

497,030


481,059


465,971

Total assets

$ 53,076,624


$  54,352,974


$ 47,263,538













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing liabilities:










Interest bearing demand and
money market

$ 20,592,043

$   127,480

2.46 %

$  20,264,338

$   136,105

2.66 %

$ 18,845,689

$   135,965

2.87 %

Savings deposits

3,049,459

4,695

0.61

3,143,880

5,378

0.68

2,573,961

3,684

0.57

Time deposits

10,767,286

104,293

3.84

11,410,274

112,720

3.92

9,646,809

103,785

4.28

Total interest-bearing deposits

34,408,788

236,468

2.73

34,818,492

254,203

2.90

31,066,459

243,434

3.12

Fed funds purchased, securities
sold under agreement to
repurchase and other

38,850

394

4.02

72,454

818

4.48

26,042

300

4.58

  Short-term FHLB borrowings

1,300,870

13,737

4.19

1,073,924

11,807

4.36

  Short-term BTFP borrowings



897,826

10,772

4.77

Subordinated and long-term
borrowings

972,171

9,466

3.86

1,429,577

14,088

3.91

123,442

1,284

4.14

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

36,720,679

260,065

2.81 %

37,394,447

280,916

2.98 %

32,113,769

255,790

3.17 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:










Demand deposits

9,283,298


10,040,670


8,676,765

Other liabilities

913,839


935,740


883,643

Total liabilities

46,917,816


48,370,857


41,674,177

Shareholders' equity

6,158,808


5,982,117


5,589,361

Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$ 53,076,624


$  54,352,974


$ 47,263,538

Net interest income/net interest
spread

427,732

2.89 %

425,795

2.76 %

365,179

2.59 %

Net yield on earning assets/net
interest margin

3.55 %


3.46 %


3.38 %

Taxable equivalent adjustment:










Loans and investment securities

(809)


(2,068)


(648)

Net interest revenue

$   426,923


$   423,727


$   364,531

Table 12
Average Balance and Yields Continued

Year-To-Date

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/

Rate

ASSETS






Interest-earning assets:






Loans and leases, excluding accretion

$   35,611,705

$   2,244,288

6.30 %

$   33,107,659

$   2,154,654

6.50 %

Accretion income on acquired loans

15,337

0.04

11,911

0.04

Loans held for sale

149,016

6,832

4.58

111,156

6,161

5.54

Investment securities






Taxable

8,747,857

294,787

3.37

7,881,989

243,466

3.09

Tax-exempt

192,321

9,923

5.16

80,880

3,289

4.07

Total investment securities

8,940,178

304,710

3.41

7,962,869

246,755

3.10

Other investments

1,333,988

59,464

4.46

2,450,623

130,499

5.33

Total interest-earning assets

46,034,887

2,630,631

5.71 %

43,632,307

2,549,980

5.84 %

Other assets

5,448,893


4,812,184

Allowance for credit losses

477,832


471,212

Total assets

$   51,005,948


$   47,973,279









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Interest-bearing liabilities:






Interest bearing demand and money market

$   19,775,702

518,290

2.62 %

$   18,739,210

$      573,826

3.06 %

Savings deposits

2,863,708

17,464

0.61

2,626,539

14,922

0.57

Time deposits

10,532,746

416,634

3.96

8,330,176

368,572

4.42

Total interest-bearing deposits

33,172,156

952,388

2.87

29,695,925

957,320

3.22

Fed funds purchased, securities sold under
agreement to repurchase and other

119,560

5,283

4.42

86,171

4,131

4.79

   Short-term FHLB borrowings

898,003

38,447

4.28

 Short-term BTFP borrowings


2,845,902

136,404

4.79

Subordinated and long-term borrowings

970,786

38,427

3.96

306,396

13,287

4.34

Total interest-bearing liabilities

35,160,505

1,034,545

2.94 %

32,934,394

1,111,142

3.37 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:






Demand deposits

9,044,810


8,780,004

Other liabilities

894,132


905,176

Total liabilities

45,099,447


42,619,574

Shareholders' equity

5,906,501


5,353,705

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   51,005,948


$   47,973,279

Net interest income/net interest spread

1,596,086

2.77 %

1,438,838

2.47 %

Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin

3.47 %


3.30 %

Taxable equivalent adjustment:






Loans and investment securities

(4,144)


(2,623)

Net interest revenue

$   1,591,942


$   1,436,215

Table 13
Selected Additional Data
(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):




Fair value, beginning of period

$      110,495

$    111,624

$     110,969

$     114,594

$    104,891

Originations of servicing assets

3,536

3,844

3,732

2,796

4,227

Changes in fair value:




Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)

456

(1,254)

(2,468)

(4,447)

9,193

Other changes in fair value(2)

(4,163)

(3,719)

(609)

(1,974)

(3,717)

Fair value, end of period

$      110,324

$    110,495

$     111,624

$     110,969

$    114,594






MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:




Origination

$          4,146

$        2,753

$         4,362

$         3,402

$           332

Servicing

6,219

6,455

6,372

6,341

5,961

Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR

10,365

9,208

10,734

9,743

6,293

Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)

456

(1,254)

(2,468)

(4,447)

9,193

Other changes in fair value(2)

(4,163)

(3,719)

(609)

(1,974)

(3,717)

Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge

(525)

234

1,054

3,316

(8,215)

Total mortgage banking revenue

$          6,133

$        4,469

$         8,711

$         6,638

$        3,554






Mortgage loans serviced

$   8,433,488

$ 8,346,802

$  8,216,970

$  8,111,379

$ 8,043,306

MSR/mortgage loans serviced

1.31 %

1.32 %

1.36 %

1.37 %

1.42 %


(1)

Primarily reflects changes in prepayment speeds and discount rate assumptions which are updated based on market interest rates.

(2)

Primarily reflects changes due to realized cash flows.

Quarter Ended

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES, at fair value




Obligations of U.S. government agencies

$         246,535

$         254,678

$         266,905

$         274,285

$         281,231

Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S.
agencies ("MBS"):




Residential pass-through:




Guaranteed by GNMA

61,815

63,756

64,464

66,149

66,581

Issued by FNMA and FHLMC

4,756,051

4,863,136

4,166,316

4,024,678

3,965,556

Other residential mortgage-backed securities

2,388,778

2,742,699

2,389,062

1,564,928

934,721

Commercial mortgage-backed securities

1,443,183

1,466,878

1,455,638

1,486,525

1,549,641

Total MBS

8,649,827

9,136,469

8,075,480

7,142,280

6,516,499

Obligations of states and political subdivisions

124,058

125,478

131,335

129,822

132,069

Other domestic debt securities

26,891

29,703

45,999

48,422

47,402

Foreign debt securities

70,059

70,061

317,681

317,350

316,787

Total available for sale securities

$      9,117,370

$      9,616,389

$      8,837,400

$      7,912,159

$      7,293,988

Table 14
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), dividend payout ratio, and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

Adjusted Net Income Available to Common
Shareholders







Net income

$      146,748

$      129,849

$      134,645

$      133,222

$      132,715

$      544,464

$      523,604

Plus: Merger expense

5,831

19,789

2,179

315


28,114

Incremental merger related expense

18,866

8,226

616

55


27,763

Initial provision for acquired loans

5,519

4,182


9,701

Gain on extinguishment of debt


(1,674)

Restructuring and other nonroutine
expenses

(4,006)

(950)

(300)

351

(505)

(4,905)

5,501

Less: Security gains (losses), net

2

4,311

(9)

(3)

4,304

(2,962)

Loss on fair value hedge termination

(4,290)


(4,290)

Gain on sale of businesses


14,980

Nonroutine losses, net

(51)


(51)

Tax effect of the adjustments

4,498

7,286

1,483

172

(118)

13,438

(1,925)

Adjusted net income

162,939

155,177

139,839

133,780

132,331

591,736

517,338

Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

4,744

2,372

2,372

11,860

9,488

Plus: Special preferred dividends

2,372


2,372

Adjusted net income available to common
shareholders

$      160,567

$      152,805

$      137,467

$      131,408

$      129,959

$      582,248

$      507,850


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue







Net income

$      146,748

$      129,849

$      134,645

$      133,222

$      132,715

$      544,464

$      523,604

Plus:   Provision for credit losses

28,000

32,000

31,000

20,000

15,000

111,000

71,000

Income tax expense

42,351

35,110

37,813

35,968

36,795

151,242

152,593

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$      217,099

$      196,959

$      203,458

$      189,190

$      184,510

$      806,706

$      747,197


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue







Net income

$      146,748

$      129,849

$      134,645

$      133,222

$      132,715

$      544,464

$      523,604

Plus:   Provision for credit losses

28,000

32,000

31,000

20,000

15,000

111,000

71,000

Merger expense

5,831

19,789

2,179

315


28,114

Incremental merger related expense

18,866

8,226

616

55


27,763

Gain on extinguishment of debt


(1,674)

Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses

(4,006)

(950)

(300)

351

(505)

(4,905)

5,501

Income tax expense

42,351

35,110

37,813

35,968

36,795

151,242

152,593

Less:   Security gains (losses), net

2

4,311

(9)

(3)

4,304

(2,962)

Loss on fair value hedge termination

(4,290)


(4,290)

Gain on sale of businesses


14,980

Nonroutine losses, net

(51)


(51)

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$      237,788

$      224,054

$      205,953

$      189,920

$      184,008

$      857,715

$      739,006


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

Total Adjusted Revenue







Net interest revenue

$      426,923

$      423,727

$      378,140

$      363,152

$      364,531

$   1,591,942

$   1,436,215

Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue







Total noninterest revenue

$      101,488

$        93,478

$        98,181

$        85,387

$        86,165

$      378,534

$      356,510

Less:   Security gains (losses), net

2

4,311

(9)

(3)

4,304

(2,962)

Loss on fair value hedge termination

(4,290)


(4,290)

Gain on sale of businesses


14,980

Nonroutine losses, net

(51)


(51)

Total adjusted noninterest revenue

$      101,486

$        93,508

$        98,181

$        85,396

$        86,168

$      378,571

$      344,492

Total adjusted revenue

$      528,409

$      517,235

$      476,321

$      448,548

$      450,699

$   1,970,513

$   1,780,707


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense







Total noninterest expense

$      311,312

$      320,246

$      272,863

$      259,349

$      266,186

$   1,163,770

$   1,045,528

Less:   Merger expense

5,831

19,789

2,179

315


28,114

Incremental merger related expense

18,866

8,226

616

55


27,763

Gain on extinguishment of debt


(1,674)

Restructuring and other nonroutine
expenses

(4,006)

(950)

(300)

351

(505)

(4,905)

5,501

Total adjusted noninterest expense

$      290,621

$      293,181

$      270,368

$      258,628

$      266,691

$   1,112,798

$   1,041,701


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI







Total assets

$  53,529,044

$  53,282,352

$  50,378,840

$  47,743,294

$  47,019,190

$  53,529,044

$  47,019,190

Less:  Goodwill

1,514,244

1,515,771

1,387,990

1,366,923

1,366,923

1,514,244

1,366,923

Other intangible assets, net

141,528

149,039

87,814

79,522

83,190

141,528

83,190

Total tangible assets

51,873,272

51,617,542

48,903,036

46,296,849

45,569,077

51,873,272

45,569,077

Less: AOCI

(428,322)

(493,782)

(576,157)

(621,203)

(694,495)

(428,322)

(694,495)

Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI

$  52,301,594

$  52,111,324

$  49,479,193

$  46,918,052

$  46,263,572

$  52,301,594

$  46,263,572


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

PERIOD END BALANCES:







Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI







Total shareholders' equity

$6,243,661

$6,083,096

$5,916,283

$5,718,541

$5,569,683

$6,243,661

$5,569,683

Less: AOCI

(428,322)

(493,782)

(576,157)

(621,203)

(694,495)

(428,322)

(694,495)

Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

$6,671,983

$6,576,878

$6,492,440

$6,339,744

$6,264,178

$6,671,983

$6,264,178









Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI







Total shareholders' equity

$6,243,661

$6,083,096

$5,916,283

$5,718,541

$5,569,683

$6,243,661

$5,569,683

Less: preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Common shareholders' equity

6,076,668

5,916,103

5,749,290

5,551,548

5,402,690

6,076,668

5,402,690

Less: AOCI

(428,322)

(493,782)

(576,157)

(621,203)

(694,495)

(428,322)

(694,495)

Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

$6,504,990

$6,409,885

$6,325,447

$6,172,751

$6,097,185

$6,504,990

$6,097,185









Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity,
Excluding AOCI







Total shareholders' equity

$6,243,661

$6,083,096

$5,916,283

$5,718,541

$5,569,683

$6,243,661

$5,569,683

Less:  Goodwill

1,514,244

1,515,771

1,387,990

1,366,923

1,366,923

1,514,244

1,366,923

Other intangible assets, net

141,528

149,039

87,814

79,522

83,190

141,528

83,190

Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Total tangible common shareholders' equity

4,420,896

4,251,293

4,273,486

4,105,103

3,952,577

4,420,896

3,952,577

Less: AOCI

(428,322)

(493,782)

(576,157)

(621,203)

(694,495)

(428,322)

(694,495)

Total tangible common shareholders' equity,
excluding AOCI

$4,849,218

$4,745,075

$4,849,643

$4,726,306

$4,647,072

$4,849,218

$4,647,072


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 2025

Sep 2025

Jun 2025

Mar 2025

Dec 2024

Dec 2025

Dec 2024

AVERAGE BALANCES:







Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity







Total shareholders' equity

$6,158,808

$5,982,117

$5,827,081

$5,651,592

$5,589,361

$5,906,501

$5,353,705

Less:   Goodwill

1,515,659

1,515,771

1,379,076

1,366,923

1,366,923

1,444,960

1,367,245

Other intangible assets, net

145,793

130,434

81,845

81,527

85,323

110,132

91,645

Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$4,330,363

$4,168,919

$4,199,167

$4,036,149

$3,970,122

$4,184,416

$3,727,822









Total average assets

$53,076,624

$54,352,974

$49,356,696

$47,135,431

$47,263,538

$51,005,948

$47,973,279

Total shares of common stock outstanding

186,622,108

186,307,016

186,307,016

184,046,420

183,527,575

186,622,108

183,527,575

Average shares outstanding-diluted

189,506,284

189,053,254

187,642,873

186,121,979

186,038,243

188,091,060

185,592,759









Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible
assets (1)

8.52 %

8.24 %

8.74 %

8.87 %

8.67 %

8.52 %

8.67 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding
AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (2)

9.27

9.11

9.80

10.07

10.04

9.27

10.04

Return on average tangible common equity (3)

13.23

12.13

12.41

13.15

13.06

12.73

13.79

Adjusted return on average tangible common
equity (4)

14.71

14.54

13.13

13.20

13.02

13.91

13.62

Adjusted return on average assets (5)

1.22

1.13

1.14

1.15

1.11

1.16

1.08

Adjusted return on average common shareholders'
equity (6)

10.63

10.43

9.74

9.72

9.53

10.14

9.79

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average
assets (7)

1.62

1.44

1.65

1.63

1.55

1.58

1.56

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total
average assets (8)

1.78

1.64

1.67

1.63

1.55

1.68

1.54

Tangible book value per common share (9)

$      23.69

$      22.82

$      22.94

$      22.30

$      21.54

$      23.69

$      21.54

Tangible book value per common share, excluding
AOCI (10)

25.98

25.47

26.03

25.68

25.32

25.98

25.32

Adjusted earnings per common share (11)

$       0.85

$       0.81

$       0.73

$       0.71

$       0.70

$       3.10

$       2.74

Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12)

32.35 %

33.95 %

37.67 %

38.73 %

35.71 %

35.48 %

36.50 %

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:


(1)

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets, net, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net.

(2)

Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other intangible assets, net and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other intangible assets, net.

(3)

Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.

(4)

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.

(5)

Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets.

(6)

Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity.

(7)

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets.

(8)

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income.

(9)

Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.

(10)

Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.

(11)

Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.

(12)

Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.

Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions

The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.

