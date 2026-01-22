Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Annual highlights for 2025 included:

Achieved net income available to common shareholders of $532.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted common share, and record adjusted net income available to common shareholders, (1) of $582.2 million, or $3.10 per diluted common share, an increase of 13.1% on a per share basis compared to 2024.

of $582.2 million, or $3.10 per diluted common share, an increase of 13.1% on a per share basis compared to 2024. Reported record annual adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) of $857.7 million, or 1.68% of average assets, an increase of $118.7 million, or 16.1%, compared to 2024.

of $857.7 million, or 1.68% of average assets, an increase of $118.7 million, or 16.1%, compared to 2024. Announced and completed strategic transactions with FCB Financial Corp. and Industry Bancshares, Inc., which collectively added approximately $4.7 billion in assets and enhanced the Company's presence in Georgia and Texas.

Total loans grew $3.5 billion, reflecting growth of 10% in 2025, while total deposits grew $3.6 billion, or 9% in 2025. Excluding acquired balances, organic loan growth was $2.2 billion, or 6.4% for 2025 while core customer deposits, which exclude brokered deposits and public funds, increased $1.0 billion, or 3.0%.

Net interest margin improved by 17 basis points to 3.47% for 2025, benefitting from balance sheet growth and improved funding costs.

Achieved continued improvement in operating leverage, which is reflected in a 200 basis point decline in the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) to 56.4% in 2025 from 58.4% in 2024.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2025 included:

Reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $144.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, and record adjusted net income available to common shareholders (1) of $160.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share.

of $160.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share. Achieved quarterly adjusted PPNR (1) of $237.8 million, an increase of $53.8 million, or 29.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $13.7 million, or 6.1%, from the third quarter of 2025.

of $237.8 million, an increase of $53.8 million, or 29.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $13.7 million, or 6.1%, from the third quarter of 2025. Generated net organic loan growth of $444.5 million, or 4.8% annualized, for the fourth quarter of 2025 and core customer deposit growth totaled $529.0 million, or 4.8% annualized, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin improved to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 9 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by continued balance sheet growth as well as a meaningful reduction in funding costs.

Attained an adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 54.9%, reflecting linked quarter improvement of over 150 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025.

of 54.9%, reflecting linked quarter improvement of over 150 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025. Tangible book value per common share (1) of $23.69 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.87 from the third quarter of 2025, as a result of strong core earnings combined with improvement in the fair value of the Company's securities portfolio.

of $23.69 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.87 from the third quarter of 2025, as a result of strong core earnings combined with improvement in the fair value of the Company's securities portfolio. Maintained strong regulatory capital with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 11.7% and Total Capital of 13.3%.

On October 26, 2025, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, which is expected to close on February 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, creating a top 10 franchise nationally with pro forma total assets of over $275 billion.

"We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter results reflecting themes that are consistent with our full year 2025 performance, including continued earnings improvement and balance sheet growth," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bank. "Our fourth quarter and full year results both reflect continued earnings growth achieved through a positive trajectory in net interest margin and operating efficiency combined with steady organic balance sheet growth and stable credit quality. Additionally, we supplemented our organic growth efforts in 2025 with two strategic partnerships that accelerated our growth in Texas and Georgia. Finally, we are pleased to have received all shareholder and regulatory approvals necessary to complete our pending transaction with Huntington, which is expected to close on February 1, 2026. We are excited about the opportunity this combination provides to enhance growth efforts in the communities and markets we serve through the additional capabilities and product offerings available at Huntington."

Earnings Summary

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $532.6 million, or $2.83 per diluted common share, compared with $514.1 million, or $2.77 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) of $582.2 million, or $3.10 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared with $507.9 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR(1) of $857.7 million, or 1.68% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared with $739.0 million, or 1.54% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $144.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, compared to $130.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $127.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) was $160.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $130.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $152.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Return on average assets was 1.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.12% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.95% for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted return on average assets(1) was 1.22% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.11% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.13% in the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR(1) of $237.8 million, or 1.78% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2025, which represents an increase of $53.8 million, or 29.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $13.7 million, or 6.1% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $426.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $364.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $423.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) was 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.46% for the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest revenue increased $3.2 million, or 0.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2025 due to continued balance sheet growth and improvement in net interest margin. Purchase accounting loan accretion revenue was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Average earning assets declined to $47.9 billion compared to $48.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025 as the third quarter of 2025 included temporarily elevated securities balances related to the Industry transaction. The linked quarter net interest margin improved by 9 basis points to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025 due primarily to declines in the cost of deposits and overall funding costs outpacing declines in yields on loans and securities.

Yield on net loans, loans held for sale and leases, excluding accretion, was 6.26% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with 6.31% for the third quarter of 2025. Investment securities yielded 3.53% in the fourth quarter of 2025, declining from 3.65% for the third quarter of 2025. The average cost of total deposits of 2.15% for the fourth quarter of 2025 declined by 10 basis points from 2.25% for the third quarter of 2025, driven by a 20 basis point linked quarter decline in interest bearing demand and money market yields and an 8 basis point decline in the cost of time deposits. Total funding costs were 2.24% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decline of 11 basis points from 2.35% in the third quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased to $37.2 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $36.8 billion at September 30, 2025, representing net organic loan growth of $444.5 million, or 4.8% annualized, for the fourth quarter of 2025. The organic growth for the fourth quarter of 2025 was broadly dispersed across all major asset classes. Net organic loan growth for the full year 2025 totaled $2.2 billion, or 6.4%.

Total deposits were $44.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, increasing $0.2 billion from $43.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Core customer deposits grew $529.0 million quarter-over-quarter while public funds increased $150.0 million and brokered deposits declined $461.0 million. The loan to deposit ratio was 84.4% as of December 31, 2025. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 21.4% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 20.6% at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Investment securities cash flows supported loan growth in the quarter, with total investment securities declining $0.5 billion from September 30, 2025 to $9.1 billion at December 31, 2025, representing 17.0% of total assets. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve of $2.2 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $0.3 billion compared to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2025. Borrowed funds were flat compared to September 30, 2025. The increase in other short-term borrowings and comparable decline in long-term borrowings were driven by the reclassification of FHLB advances that mature in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Credit metrics for the fourth quarter of 2025 included net charge-offs of $26.1 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $14.1 million, or 0.17%, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $23.6 million, or 0.26%, for the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $28.0 million, compared with $15.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $32.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 included $5.5 million in day-one provision associated with performing loans and leases acquired in the Industry transaction. The allowance for credit losses of $495.1 million at December 31, 2025 was 1.33% of total loans and leases compared to 1.37% of total loans and leases at December 31, 2024 and 1.35% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2025.

Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.49% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.58% at December 31, 2024 and 0.50% at September 30, 2025. Total nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases, net were 0.67% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.78% at December 31, 2024 and 0.68% at September 30, 2025. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $11.8 million at December 31, 2025 compared to the December 31, 2024 balance of $5.8 million and the September 30, 2025 balance of $16.3 million. Criticized loans represented 2.81% of loans at December 31, 2025 compared to 2.35% at December 31, 2024 and 2.71% at September 30, 2025, while classified loans were 1.85% at December 31, 2025 compared to 2.02% at December 31, 2024 and 1.89% at September 30, 2025.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $101.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $86.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $93.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) was $101.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $86.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $93.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2025 excludes a $4.3 million gain on securities sales and a corresponding $4.3 million loss recognized in other noninterest revenue related to the termination of fair value hedges associated with the Industry securities portfolio.

Adjusted noninterest revenue increased $8.0 million, or 8.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, which was driven primarily by increases in mortgage banking revenue, wealth management revenue, and other noninterest income. Wealth management revenue was $25.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 up from $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 primarily as a result of improved market conditions. Deposit service charge revenue was $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. The $1.7 million increase compared to the third quarter of 2025 reflects higher mortgage origination revenue driven by strong production as well as an improvement in the mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment from the prior quarter.

Other noninterest revenue was $37.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $9.5 million from $27.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. This increase was driven in part by the $4.3 million loss recognized in the third quarter of 2025 on the termination of fair value hedges related to the Industry securities portfolio, with the remainder of the linked quarter increase attributable to higher earnings from limited partnerships, increased BOLI revenue, and stronger SBA income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $311.3 million, compared with $266.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $320.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $290.6 million, compared with $266.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $293.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 excludes $5.8 million of merger expense, $18.9 million of incremental merger related expense, and a $4.0 million reduction to the FDIC special assessment accrual. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for third quarter of 2025 excludes $19.8 million of merger expense and $8.2 million of incremental merger related expense. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) improved to 54.9% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 59.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 56.5% for the third quarter of 2025.

The $2.6 million, or 0.9%, linked quarter decline in adjusted noninterest expense(1) was driven primarily by declines in data processing and software, occupancy and equipment, and deposit insurance assessments, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits. Excluding the impact of nonroutine expenses, occupancy and equipment expense declined $1.9 million primarily due to negotiated vendor credits, and data processing expense declined $2.5 million due to elevated project implementation expense in the third quarter of 2025. These declines were partially offset by a linked quarter increase in salaries and benefits of $1.9 million on an adjusted basis, which primarily reflects increases in health insurance costs and other benefits.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $6.2 billion at December 31, 2025, up from $5.6 billion at December 31, 2024 and $6.1 billion at September 30, 2025. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2025 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 11.7%, Tier 1 capital of 12.1%, Total risk-based capital of 13.3%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 9.7%. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Company common stock. The Company had 186.6 million outstanding shares of common stock as of December 31, 2025.

Key Transactions

On May 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with FCB Financial Corp., the bank holding company for First Chatham Bank (collectively referred to as "First Chatham"), pursuant to which First Chatham was merged with and into the Company. First Chatham was a Savannah, Georgia-based community bank that operated eight branches across the Greater Savannah Area. As of April 30, 2025, First Chatham reported total assets of $604 million, total loans of $387 million, and total deposits of $525 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 2.3 million shares of common stock plus $23.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Chatham. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

On July 1, 2025, the Company completed its merger with Industry Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Industry State Bank, The First National Bank of Bellville, Fayetteville Bank, Citizens State Bank, The First National Bank of Shiner and Bank of Brenham (collectively referred to as "Industry"), pursuant to which Industry was merged with and into the Company. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Industry, Texas, Industry operated 27 full-service branches across Central and Southeast Texas. As of June 30, 2025, Industry reported total assets of $4.1 billion, total loans of $1.0 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company paid $20.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Industry. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

On October 26, 2025, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington") under which Huntington will acquire the Company in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Cadence common shareholders will receive 2.475 common shares of Huntington for each Cadence share. The partnership is expected to create a top 10 franchise nationally with pro forma total assets of over $275 billion. The transaction is expected to close February 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a $54 billion regional bank committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at www.cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, trade, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations as well as the impact on the Company's financial condition, future net income and earnings per share resulting from the integration of its recently completed acquisitions of First Chatham and Industry, and the Company's ability to deploy capital into strategic and growth initiatives. These statements may also include discussion of the benefits of the proposed transaction with Huntington, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the combined company, the expected timing of completion of the transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements in this communication are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess and are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; deterioration in business and economic conditions, including persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; the impact of pandemics and other catastrophic events or disasters on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and other volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs, such as Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") special assessments, long-term debt requirements and heightened capital requirements, and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions, which could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits which may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; changing interest rates which could negatively impact the value of our portfolio of investment securities; the loss of value of our investment portfolio which could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; cybersecurity risks; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"); volatility and disruptions in global capital, foreign exchange and credit markets; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; changes in policies and standards for regulatory review of bank mergers; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and state-level regulators; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Huntington and the Company; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against Huntington or the Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction involving Huntington and the Company; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Huntington and the Company do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the ability of Huntington and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatment of the transaction; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Huntington and the Company successfully; the dilution caused by Huntington's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Huntington and the Company.

The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters, and costs related to the same; the impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the ability to execute business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Huntington's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, each of which is on file with the SEC and available on the "Investor Relations" section of Huntington's website, http://www.huntington.com, under the heading "Investor Relations" and in other documents Huntington files with the SEC, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, each of which is on file with the Federal Reserve and available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.cadencebank.com, under the heading "Public Filings" and in other documents the Company files with the Federal Reserve.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

Table 1

Selected Financial Data





Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Earnings Summary:















Interest revenue $ 686,988 $ 704,643 $ 635,599 $ 599,257 $ 620,321

$ 2,626,487 $ 2,547,357 Interest expense 260,065 280,916 257,459 236,105 255,790

1,034,545 1,111,142 Net interest revenue 426,923 423,727 378,140 363,152 364,531

1,591,942 1,436,215 Provision for credit losses 28,000 32,000 31,000 20,000 15,000

111,000 71,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 398,923 391,727 347,140 343,152 349,531

1,480,942 1,365,215 Noninterest revenue 101,488 93,478 98,181 85,387 86,165

378,534 356,510 Noninterest expense 311,312 320,246 272,863 259,349 266,186

1,163,770 1,045,528 Income before income taxes 189,099 164,959 172,458 169,190 169,510

695,706 676,197 Income tax expense 42,351 35,110 37,813 35,968 36,795

151,242 152,593 Net income 146,748 129,849 134,645 133,222 132,715

544,464 523,604 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 4,744 2,372 2,372

11,860 9,488 Net income available to common shareholders $ 144,376 $ 127,477 $ 129,901 $ 130,850 $ 130,343

$ 532,604 $ 514,116

















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 53,529,044 $ 53,282,352 $ 50,378,840 $ 47,743,294 $ 47,019,190

$ 53,529,044 $ 47,019,190 Total earning assets 48,067,542 47,729,237 45,400,518 43,172,997 42,386,627

48,067,542 42,386,627 Available for sale securities 9,117,370 9,616,389 8,837,400 7,912,159 7,293,988

9,117,370 7,293,988 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 37,246,384 36,801,836 35,465,181 34,051,610 33,741,755

37,246,384 33,741,755 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) 495,093 496,199 474,651 457,791 460,793

495,093 460,793 Net book value of acquired loans 5,027,280 5,512,749 4,594,171 4,365,789 4,783,206

5,027,280 4,783,206 Unamortized net discount on acquired loans 37,636 41,906 19,414 13,060 15,611

37,636 15,611 Total deposits 44,139,279 43,921,456 40,493,518 40,335,728 40,496,201

44,139,279 40,496,201 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 44,164,107 43,950,988 40,514,743 40,355,399 40,519,817

44,164,107 40,519,817 Other short-term borrowings 1,225,000 925,000 1,575,000 235,000 —

1,225,000 — Subordinated and long-term borrowings 940,645 1,330,657 1,430,674 560,690 10,706

940,645 10,706 Total shareholders' equity 6,243,661 6,083,096 5,916,283 5,718,541 5,569,683

6,243,661 5,569,683 Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) 6,671,983 6,576,878 6,492,440 6,339,744 6,264,178

6,671,983 6,264,178 Common shareholders' equity 6,076,668 5,916,103 5,749,290 5,551,548 5,402,690

6,076,668 5,402,690 Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) $ 6,504,990 $ 6,409,885 $ 6,325,447 $ 6,172,751 $ 6,097,185

$ 6,504,990 $ 6,097,185

















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 53,076,624 $ 54,352,974 $ 49,356,696 $ 47,135,431 $ 47,263,538

$ 51,005,948 $ 47,973,279 Total earning assets 47,865,797 48,807,542 44,741,277 42,637,002 42,920,125

46,034,887 43,632,307 Available for sale securities 9,435,849 10,171,253 8,814,463 7,302,172 7,636,683

8,940,178 7,962,869 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 37,071,086 36,623,037 34,762,808 33,944,416 33,461,931

35,611,705 33,107,659 Total deposits 43,692,086 44,859,162 39,897,600 40,353,292 39,743,224

42,216,966 38,475,929 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 43,722,023 44,883,355 39,916,099 40,376,248 39,761,277

42,240,882 38,557,021 Other short-term borrowings 1,309,783 1,122,185 1,419,615 108,389 905,815

993,647 2,850,981 Subordinated and long-term borrowings 972,171 1,429,577 1,338,059 129,030 123,442

970,786 306,396 Total shareholders' equity 6,158,808 5,982,117 5,827,081 5,651,592 5,589,361

5,906,501 5,353,705 Common shareholders' equity $ 5,991,815 $ 5,815,124 $ 5,660,088 $ 5,484,599 $ 5,422,368

$ 5,739,508 $ 5,186,712

















Nonperforming Assets:















Nonperforming loans and leases (NPL) (2) (3) 248,553 249,822 231,243 235,952 264,692

248,553 264,692 Other real estate owned and other assets 11,845 16,250 15,599 8,452 5,754

11,845 5,754 Nonperforming assets (NPA) $ 260,398 $ 266,072 $ 246,842 $ 244,404 $ 270,446

$ 260,398 $ 270,446





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27. (2) At December 31, 2025, $66.2 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA. Refer to Table 7 on page 13 for related information. (3) At September 30, 2025, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $0.3 million.

Table 2

Selected Financial Ratios





Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Financial Ratios and Other Data:















Return on average assets (2) 1.10 % 0.95 % 1.09 % 1.15 % 1.12 %

1.07 1.09 Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2) 1.22 1.13 1.14 1.15 1.11

1.16 1.08 Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 9.56 8.70 9.21 9.68 9.56

9.28 9.91 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity

(1)(2) 10.63 10.43 9.74 9.72 9.53

10.14 9.79 Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 13.23 12.13 12.41 13.15 13.06

12.73 13.79 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 14.71 14.54 13.13 13.20 13.02

13.91 13.62 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2) 1.62 1.44 1.65 1.63 1.55

1.58 1.56 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets

(1)(2) 1.78 1.64 1.67 1.63 1.55

1.68 1.54 Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.55 3.46 3.40 3.46 3.38

3.47 3.30 Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent 2.89 2.76 2.68 2.74 2.59

2.77 2.47 Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 58.82 61.67 57.21 57.74 58.98

58.94 58.24 Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 54.92 56.46 56.69 57.58 59.09

56.35 58.41 Loan/deposit ratio 84.38 % 83.79 % 87.58 % 84.42 % 83.32 %

84.38 % 83.32 % Full time equivalent employees 5,749 5,825 5,514 5,356 5,335

5,749 5,335

















Credit Quality Ratios:















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2) 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.17 %

0.26 % 0.24 % Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2) 0.30 0.35 0.36 0.24 0.18

0.31 0.21 ACL to loans and leases, net 1.33 1.35 1.34 1.34 1.37

1.33 1.37 ACL to NPL 199.19 198.62 205.26 194.02 174.09

199.19 174.09 NPL to loans and leases, net 0.67 0.68 0.65 0.69 0.78

0.67 0.78 NPA to total assets 0.49 0.50 0.49 0.51 0.58

0.49 0.58

















Equity Ratios:















Total shareholders' equity to total assets 11.66 % 11.42 % 11.74 % 11.98 % 11.85 %

11.66 % 11.85 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.35 11.10 11.41 11.63 11.49

11.35 11.49 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets

(1) 8.52 8.24 8.74 8.87 8.67

8.52 8.67 Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI,

to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1) 9.27 9.11 9.80 10.07 10.04

9.27 10.04

















Capital Adequacy (3):















Common Equity Tier 1 capital 11.7 % 11.5 % 12.2 % 12.4 % 12.4 %

11.7 % 12.4 % Tier 1 capital 12.1 11.9 12.6 12.9 12.8

12.1 12.8 Total capital 13.3 13.1 13.8 14.1 14.0

13.3 14.0 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.7 9.2 10.3 10.6 10.4

9.7 10.4





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27. (2) Annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

Table 3

Selected Financial Information





Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Common Share Data:















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.70

$ 2.83 $ 2.77 Adjusted earnings per share (1) 0.85 0.81 0.73 0.71 0.70

3.10 2.74 Cash dividends per share 0.275 0.275 0.275 0.275 0.250

1.100 1.00 Book value per share 32.56 31.75 30.86 30.16 29.44

32.56 29.44 Tangible book value per share (1) 23.69 22.82 22.94 22.30 21.54

23.69 21.54 Market value per share (last) 42.84 37.54 31.98 30.36 34.45

42.84 34.45 Market value per share (high) 44.26 38.47 32.68 36.53 40.20

44.26 40.20 Market value per share (low) 34.81 31.76 25.22 28.90 30.21

25.22 24.99 Market value per share (average) 39.61 36.04 29.97 33.13 35.17

34.75 30.56 Dividend payout ratio 36.18 % 41.04 % 39.86 % 39.29 % 35.71 %

38.87 % 36.10 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1) 32.35 % 33.95 % 37.67 % 38.73 % 35.71 %

35.48 % 36.50 % Total shares outstanding 186,622,108 186,307,016 186,307,016 184,046,420 183,527,575

186,622,108 183,527,575 Average shares outstanding - diluted 189,506,284 189,053,254 187,642,873 186,121,979 186,038,243

188,091,060 185,592,759

















Yield/Rate:















(Taxable equivalent basis)















Loans, loans held for sale, and leases 6.31 % 6.37 % 6.34 % 6.33 % 6.42 %

6.34 % 6.54 % Loans, loans held for sale, and leases

excluding net accretion on acquired loans

and leases 6.26 6.31 6.31 6.30 6.40

6.29 6.50 Available for sale securities:















Taxable 3.52 3.54 3.32 2.99 3.03

3.37 3.09 Tax-exempt 3.85 5.68 4.14 4.04 3.93

5.16 4.07 Other investments 4.05 4.78 4.41 4.42 4.77

4.46 5.33 Total interest earning assets and revenue 5.70 5.74 5.70 5.71 5.76

5.71 5.84 Deposits 2.15 2.25 2.30 2.35 2.44

2.26 2.49 Interest bearing demand and money

market 2.46 2.66 2.69 2.69 2.87

2.62 3.06 Savings 0.61 0.68 0.57 0.57 0.57

0.61 0.57 Time 3.84 3.92 3.98 4.10 4.28

3.96 4.42 Total interest bearing deposits 2.73 2.90 2.92 2.96 3.12

2.87 3.22 Fed funds purchased, securities sold

under agreement to repurchase and

other 4.02 4.48 4.45 4.45 4.58

4.42 4.79 Short-term FHLB borrowings 4.19 4.36 4.31 4.43 —

4.28 — Short-term BTFP borrowings — — — — 4.77

— 4.79 Total interest bearing deposits and short-

term borrowings 2.78 2.94 2.98 2.96 3.16

2.91 3.36 Subordinated and long-term borrowings 3.86 3.91 4.07 4.05 4.14

3.96 4.34 Total interest bearing liabilities 2.81 2.98 3.02 2.97 3.17

2.94 3.37 Interest bearing liabilities to interest

earning assets 76.72 % 76.62 % 76.39 % 75.70 % 74.82 %

76.38 % 75.48 % Net interest income tax equivalent

adjustment (in thousands) $ 809 $ 2,068 $ 637 $ 630 $ 648

$ 4,144 $ 2,623





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27.

Table 4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





As of (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 778,722 $ 839,841 $ 710,679 $ 578,513 $ 624,884 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal

funds sold 1,436,507 1,049,332 825,878 988,787 1,106,692 Available for sale securities, at fair value 9,117,370 9,616,389 8,837,400 7,912,159 7,293,988 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 37,246,384 36,801,836 35,465,181 34,051,610 33,741,755 Allowance for credit losses 495,093 496,199 474,651 457,791 460,793 Net loans and leases 36,751,291 36,305,637 34,990,530 33,593,819 33,280,962 Loans held for sale, at fair value 267,281 261,680 272,059 220,441 244,192 Premises and equipment, net 846,624 855,275 806,879 780,963 783,456 Goodwill 1,514,244 1,515,771 1,387,990 1,366,923 1,366,923 Other intangible assets, net 141,528 149,039 87,814 79,522 83,190 Bank-owned life insurance 770,431 768,887 671,813 654,964 651,838 Other assets 1,905,046 1,920,501 1,787,798 1,567,203 1,583,065 Total Assets $ 53,529,044 $ 53,282,352 $ 50,378,840 $ 47,743,294 $ 47,019,190 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 9,429,598 $ 9,036,907 $ 9,154,050 $ 8,558,412 $ 8,591,805 Interest bearing 21,129,189 20,518,436 18,936,579 19,221,356 19,345,114 Savings 3,026,218 3,095,622 2,641,482 2,626,901 2,588,406 Time deposits 10,554,274 11,270,491 9,761,407 9,929,059 9,970,876 Total deposits 44,139,279 43,921,456 40,493,518 40,335,728 40,496,201 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 24,828 29,532 21,225 19,671 23,616 Other short-term borrowings 1,225,000 925,000 1,575,000 235,000 — Subordinated and long-term borrowings 940,645 1,330,657 1,430,674 560,690 10,706 Other liabilities 955,631 992,611 942,140 873,664 918,984 Total Liabilities 47,285,383 47,199,256 44,462,557 42,024,753 41,449,507 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 466,555 465,768 465,768 460,116 458,819 Capital surplus 2,814,628 2,813,356 2,805,171 2,736,799 2,742,913 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (428,322) (493,782) (576,157) (621,203) (694,495) Retained earnings 3,223,807 3,130,761 3,054,508 2,975,836 2,895,453 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,243,661 6,083,096 5,916,283 5,718,541 5,569,683 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 53,529,044 $ 53,282,352 $ 50,378,840 $ 47,743,294 $ 47,019,190

Table 5

Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 598,790 $ 731,455 $ 526,612 $ 560,581 $ 490,161 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal

funds sold 1,192,650 1,845,618 1,017,815 1,275,153 1,698,300 Available for sale securities, at fair value 9,435,849 10,171,253 8,814,463 7,302,172 7,636,683 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 37,071,086 36,623,037 34,762,808 33,944,416 33,461,931 Allowance for credit losses 497,030 481,059 467,521 465,332 465,971 Net loans and leases 36,574,056 36,141,978 34,295,287 33,479,084 32,995,960 Loans held for sale, at fair value 166,212 167,634 146,191 115,261 123,211 Premises and equipment, net 851,439 853,598 793,793 785,194 796,394 Goodwill 1,515,659 1,515,771 1,379,076 1,366,923 1,366,923 Other intangible assets, net 145,793 130,434 81,845 81,527 85,323 Bank-owned life insurance 769,585 767,234 662,909 652,689 651,166 Other assets 1,826,591 2,027,999 1,638,705 1,516,847 1,419,417 Total Assets $ 53,076,624 $ 54,352,974 $ 49,356,696 $ 47,135,431 $ 47,263,538 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 9,283,298 $ 10,040,670 $ 8,494,542 $ 8,339,414 $ 8,676,765 Interest bearing 20,592,043 20,264,338 18,799,895 19,428,376 18,845,689 Savings 3,049,459 3,143,880 2,646,190 2,607,366 2,573,961 Time deposits 10,767,286 11,410,274 9,956,973 9,978,136 9,646,809 Total deposits 43,692,086 44,859,162 39,897,600 40,353,292 39,743,224 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 29,937 24,193 18,499 22,956 18,053 Other short-term borrowings 1,309,783 1,122,185 1,419,615 108,389 905,815 Subordinated and long-term borrowings 972,171 1,429,577 1,338,059 129,030 123,442 Other liabilities 913,839 935,740 855,842 870,172 883,643 Total Liabilities 46,917,816 48,370,857 43,529,615 41,483,839 41,674,177 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 465,776 465,768 463,937 458,830 457,798 Capital surplus 2,816,087 2,807,539 2,779,736 2,744,442 2,735,323 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (474,594) (565,609) (616,527) (663,883) (634,307) Retained earnings 3,184,546 3,107,426 3,032,942 2,945,210 2,863,554 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,158,808 5,982,117 5,827,081 5,651,592 5,589,361 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 53,076,624 $ 54,352,974 $ 49,356,696 $ 47,135,431 $ 47,263,538

Table 6

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 INTEREST REVENUE:















Loans and leases $ 589,254 $ 588,570 $ 549,691 $ 530,050 $ 540,147

$ 2,257,565 $ 2,164,633 Available for sale securities:















Taxable 83,056 86,144 72,355 53,232 57,476

294,787 243,466 Tax-exempt 624 5,952 634 629 635

7,839 2,598 Loans held for sale 1,889 1,758 1,736 1,449 1,694

6,832 6,161 Short-term investments 12,165 22,219 11,183 13,897 20,369

59,464 130,499 Total interest revenue 686,988 704,643 635,599 599,257 620,321

2,626,487 2,547,357 INTEREST EXPENSE:















Interest bearing demand deposits and money

market accounts 127,480 136,105 125,874 128,831 135,965

518,290 573,826 Savings 4,695 5,378 3,747 3,644 3,684

17,464 14,922 Time deposits 104,293 112,720 98,721 100,900 103,785

416,634 368,572 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreement to repurchase 394 818 2,939 1,124 293

5,275 4,101 Short-term borrowings 13,737 11,807 12,594 317 10,779

38,455 136,434 Subordinated and long-term borrowings 9,466 14,088 13,584 1,289 1,284

38,427 13,287 Total interest expense 260,065 280,916 257,459 236,105 255,790

1,034,545 1,111,142 Net interest revenue 426,923 423,727 378,140 363,152 364,531

1,591,942 1,436,215 Provision for credit losses 28,000 32,000 31,000 20,000 15,000

111,000 71,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit

losses 398,923 391,727 347,140 343,152 349,531

1,480,942 1,365,215

















NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Wealth management 25,390 24,515 25,298 23,279 23,973

98,482 94,922 Deposit service charges 19,149 19,047 18,061 17,736 18,694

73,993 73,497 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 13,702 13,484 12,972 11,989 12,664

52,147 50,245 Mortgage banking 6,133 4,469 8,711 6,638 3,554

25,951 17,303 Security gains (losses), net 2 4,311 — (9) (3)

4,304 (2,962) Other noninterest income 37,112 27,652 33,139 25,754 27,283

123,657 123,505 Total noninterest revenue 101,488 93,478 98,181 85,387 86,165

378,534 356,510

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits 184,868 173,485 157,340 152,972 152,381

668,665 609,307 Occupancy and equipment 29,986 31,892 30,039 28,477 27,275

120,394 114,175 Data processing and software 33,657 36,120 30,701 27,132 33,226

127,610 121,884 Deposit insurance assessments 6,410 10,037 8,571 8,643 8,284

33,661 39,922 Amortization of intangibles 7,511 7,539 4,046 3,668 3,904

22,764 15,902 Merger expense 5,831 19,789 2,179 315 —

28,114 — Other noninterest expense 43,049 41,384 39,987 38,142 41,116

162,562 144,338 Total noninterest expense 311,312 320,246 272,863 259,349 266,186

1,163,770 1,045,528 Income before income taxes 189,099 164,959 172,458 169,190 169,510

695,706 676,197 Income tax expense 42,351 35,110 37,813 35,968 36,795

151,242 152,593 Net income 146,748 129,849 134,645 133,222 132,715

544,464 523,604 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 4,744 2,372 2,372

11,860 9,488 Net income available to common shareholders $ 144,376 $ 127,477 $ 129,901 $ 130,850 $ 130,343

$ 532,604 $ 514,116 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.70

$ 2.83 $ 2.77

Table 7

Selected Loan and Lease Portfolio Data

(Unaudited)





Quarter Ended (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 9,251,301 $ 9,239,690 $ 9,049,094 $ 8,688,653 $ 8,670,529 Owner occupied 5,345,089 5,291,566 4,762,408 4,667,477 4,665,015 Total commercial and industrial 14,596,390 14,531,256 13,811,502 13,356,130 13,335,544 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 3,431,736 3,338,413 3,464,124 3,723,408 3,909,184 Income producing 7,119,072 7,071,911 7,025,539 6,268,456 6,015,773 Total commercial real estate 10,550,808 10,410,324 10,489,663 9,991,864 9,924,957 Consumer









Residential mortgages 11,851,542 11,604,742 10,951,618 10,498,320 10,267,883 Other consumer 247,644 255,514 212,398 205,296 213,371 Total consumer 12,099,186 11,860,256 11,164,016 10,703,616 10,481,254 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 37,246,384 $ 36,801,836 $ 35,465,181 $ 34,051,610 $ 33,741,755











NONPERFORMING ASSETS









Nonperforming Loans and Leases









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 87,942 $ 83,090 $ 123,960 $ 118,078 $ 145,115 Owner occupied 23,705 20,067 18,158 18,988 16,904 Total commercial and industrial 111,647 103,157 142,118 137,066 162,019 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 1,909 2,099 9,307 8,768 8,600 Income producing 51,743 50,595 4,379 8,021 18,542 Total commercial real estate 53,652 52,694 13,686 16,789 27,142 Consumer









Residential mortgages 82,995 93,608 75,076 81,803 75,287 Other consumer 259 363 363 294 244 Total consumer 83,254 93,971 75,439 82,097 75,531 Total nonperforming loans and leases (1) $ 248,553 $ 249,822 $ 231,243 $ 235,952 $ 264,692











Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 11,845 16,250 15,599 8,452 5,754 Total nonperforming assets $ 260,398 $ 266,072 $ 246,842 $ 244,404 $ 270,446











Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and

leases covered by the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA $ 66,219 $ 45,401 $ 94,046 $ 84,339 $ 89,906











Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing $ 29,996 $ 42,598 $ 5,208 $ 8,832 $ 13,126





(1) At September 30, 2025, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $0.3 million.

Table 8

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)





Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:









Balance, beginning of period $ 496,199 $ 474,651 $ 457,791 $ 460,793 $ 460,859 Charge-offs:









Commercial and industrial (26,426) (22,324) (18,147) (21,284) (15,116) Commercial real estate (117) (391) (3,740) (1,382) (167) Consumer (3,401) (3,653) (3,438) (3,062) (2,679) Total loans charged-off (29,944) (26,368) (25,325) (25,728) (17,962) Recoveries:









Commercial and industrial 1,359 1,812 3,191 1,822 2,613 Commercial real estate 1,721 129 110 83 549 Consumer 758 826 809 821 734 Total recoveries 3,838 2,767 4,110 2,726 3,896 Net charge-offs (26,106) (23,601) (21,215) (23,002) (14,066) Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit

deterioration — 15,149 8,075 — — Provision:









Loans and leases acquired during the quarter — 5,519 4,152 — — Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases 25,000 24,481 25,848 20,000 14,000 Total provision for loans and leases 25,000 30,000 30,000 20,000 14,000 Balance, end of period $ 495,093 $ 496,199 $ 474,651 $ 457,791 $ 460,793











Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for

period $ 37,071,086 $ 36,623,037 $ 34,762,808 $ 33,944,416 $ 33,461,931 Ratio: Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2) 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.17 %











RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)









Balance, beginning of period $ 11,551 $ 9,551 $ 8,551 $ 8,551 $ 7,551 Provision for credit losses for unfunded

commitments 3,000 2,000 1,000 — 1,000 Balance, end of period $ 14,551 $ 11,551 $ 9,551 $ 8,551 $ 8,551





(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. (2) Annualized.

Table 9

Loan and Lease Portfolio by Grades

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2025 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:













Commercial and industrial













Non-real estate $ 8,777,313 $ 132,936 $ 305,168 $ 7,999 $ 24,623 $ 3,262 $ 9,251,301 Owner occupied 5,235,166 33,768 71,301 — 4,854 — 5,345,089 Total commercial and industrial 14,012,479 166,704 376,469 7,999 29,477 3,262 14,596,390 Commercial real estate













Construction, acquisition and development 3,420,866 2,588 8,216 — 66 — 3,431,736 Income producing 6,799,446 176,567 142,396 — 663 — 7,119,072 Total commercial real estate 10,220,312 179,155 150,612 — 729 — 10,550,808 Consumer













Residential mortgages 11,719,427 10,594 120,003 — 174 1,344 11,851,542 Other consumer 247,017 — 627 — — — 247,644 Total consumer 11,966,444 10,594 120,630 — 174 1,344 12,099,186 Total loans and leases, net of unearned

income $ 36,199,235 $ 356,453 $ 647,711 $ 7,999 $ 30,380 $ 4,606 $ 37,246,384



September 30, 2025 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:













Commercial and industrial













Non-real estate $ 8,733,898 $ 154,131 $ 296,848 $ 8,183 $ 31,373 $ 15,257 $ 9,239,690 Owner occupied 5,217,614 15,251 53,587 — 4,641 473 5,291,566 Total commercial and industrial 13,951,512 169,382 350,435 8,183 36,014 15,730 14,531,256 Commercial real estate













Construction, acquisition and development 3,307,750 27,265 3,332 — 66 — 3,338,413 Income producing 6,802,210 98,974 169,090 — 862 775 7,071,911 Total commercial real estate 10,109,960 126,239 172,422 — 928 775 10,410,324 Consumer













Residential mortgages 11,486,319 9,167 105,076 — 2,836 1,344 11,604,742 Other consumer 254,917 — 597 — — — 255,514 Total consumer 11,741,236 9,167 105,673 — 2,836 1,344 11,860,256 Total loans and leases, net of unearned

income $ 35,802,708 $ 304,788 $ 628,530 $ 8,183 $ 39,778 $ 17,849 $ 36,801,836

Table 10

Geographical Loan and Lease Information

(Unaudited)





December 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 432,703 $ 165,367 $ 531,926 $ 511,189 $ 376,523 $ 594,756 $ 70,652 $ 266,456 $ 3,746,467 $ 2,555,262 $ 9,251,301 Owner occupied 330,128 262,699 330,785 470,900 283,022 598,819 100,156 159,629 2,255,122 553,829 5,345,089 Total commercial and industrial 762,831 428,066 862,711 982,089 659,545 1,193,575 170,808 426,085 6,001,589 3,109,091 14,596,390 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and development 193,334 82,374 162,162 350,191 71,359 185,536 45,021 154,669 1,874,000 313,090 3,431,736 Income producing 474,315 253,003 708,422 953,837 235,724 389,732 249,754 310,855 2,506,003 1,037,427 7,119,072 Total commercial real estate 667,649 335,377 870,584 1,304,028 307,083 575,268 294,775 465,524 4,380,003 1,350,517 10,550,808 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,371,405 465,851 727,535 549,655 504,205 1,287,201 236,224 935,711 5,492,128 281,627 11,851,542 Other consumer 27,406 17,769 4,447 8,817 10,431 82,113 1,753 16,720 72,525 5,663 247,644 Total consumer 1,398,811 483,620 731,982 558,472 514,636 1,369,314 237,977 952,431 5,564,653 287,290 12,099,186 Total loans and leases, net of

unearned income $2,829,291 $ 1,247,063 $ 2,465,277 $ 2,844,589 $ 1,481,264 $ 3,138,157 $ 703,560 $ 1,844,040 $ 15,946,245 $ 4,746,898 $37,246,384























Loan (decline) growth, excluding loans

acquired during the quarter ($) $ (2,982) $ (3,139) $ 3,461 $ 28,372 $ 4,668 $ 33,897 $ 35,316 $ (39,145) $ 221,632 $ 162,468 $ 444,548 Loan (decline) growth, excluding loans

acquired during the quarter (%) (annualized) (0.42) % (1.00) % 0.56 % 4.00 % 1.25 % 4.33 % 20.97 % (8.25) % 5.59 % 14.06 % 4.79 %



September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 462,300 $ 175,539 $ 550,774 $ 478,906 $ 371,130 $ 582,184 $ 73,942 $ 311,110 $ 3,815,423 $ 2,418,382 $ 9,239,690 Owner occupied 321,662 257,437 332,609 456,553 296,228 589,168 99,740 161,689 2,229,387 547,093 5,291,566 Total commercial and industrial 783,962 432,976 883,383 935,459 667,358 1,171,352 173,682 472,799 6,044,810 2,965,475 14,531,256 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and development 212,199 74,828 161,397 343,712 63,750 173,564 40,826 145,668 1,689,811 432,658 3,338,413 Income producing 450,073 266,511 678,157 992,713 231,125 406,276 222,229 341,344 2,566,690 916,793 7,071,911 Total commercial real estate 662,272 341,339 839,554 1,336,425 294,875 579,840 263,055 487,012 4,256,501 1,349,451 10,410,324 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,357,455 457,332 733,156 535,352 504,138 1,270,904 230,107 906,977 5,345,855 263,466 11,604,742 Other consumer 28,584 18,555 5,723 8,981 10,225 82,164 1,400 16,397 77,447 6,038 255,514 Total consumer 1,386,039 475,887 738,879 544,333 514,363 1,353,068 231,507 923,374 5,423,302 269,504 11,860,256 Total loans and leases, net of

unearned income $ 2,832,273 $ 1,250,202 $ 2,461,816 $ 2,816,217 $ 1,476,596 $ 3,104,260 $ 668,244 $ 1,883,185 $ 15,724,613 $ 4,584,430 $ 36,801,836

Table 11

Noninterest Revenue and Expense

(Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Trust and asset management income $ 12,108 $ 11,948 $ 13,227 $ 11,823 $ 12,485

$ 49,106 $ 48,507 Investment advisory fees 9,584 9,314 8,970 8,454 8,502

36,322 33,660 Brokerage and annuity fees 3,698 3,253 3,101 3,002 2,986

13,054 12,755 Deposit service charges 19,149 19,047 18,061 17,736 18,694

73,993 73,497 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 13,702 13,484 12,972 11,989 12,664

52,147 50,245 Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR

hedge market value adjustment 10,365 9,208 10,734 9,743 6,293

40,050 33,455 MSR and MSR hedge market value

adjustment (4,232) (4,739) (2,023) (3,105) (2,739)

(14,099) (16,152) Security gains (losses), net 2 4,311 — (9) (3)

4,304 (2,962) Bank-owned life insurance 6,633 5,093 6,812 5,202 5,046

23,741 17,716 Other miscellaneous income 30,479 22,559 26,327 20,552 22,237

99,916 105,789 Total noninterest revenue $ 101,488 $ 93,478 $ 98,181 $ 85,387 $ 86,165

$ 378,534 $ 356,510

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits $ 184,868 $ 173,485 $ 157,340 $ 152,972 $ 152,381

$ 668,665 $ 609,307 Occupancy and equipment 29,986 31,892 30,039 28,477 27,275

120,394 114,175 Data processing and software 33,657 36,120 30,701 27,132 33,226

127,610 121,884 Deposit insurance assessments 6,410 10,037 8,571 8,643 8,284

33,661 39,922 Amortization of intangibles 7,511 7,539 4,046 3,668 3,904

22,764 15,902 Merger expense 5,831 19,789 2,179 315 —

28,114 — Advertising and public relations 6,386 6,939 7,304 4,157 5,870

24,786 22,112 Foreclosed property expense 1,306 1,294 757 864 621

4,221 1,891 Telecommunications 1,447 1,520 1,330 1,512 1,359

5,809 5,857 Travel and entertainment 4,520 3,004 2,829 2,436 2,618

12,790 10,015 Professional, consulting and outsourcing 3,886 3,025 4,043 4,733 4,540

15,686 16,124 Legal 3,774 4,463 8,111 3,559 4,176

19,907 12,279 Postage and shipping 3,009 2,026 1,797 1,773 1,624

8,606 7,128 Other miscellaneous expense 18,721 19,113 13,816 19,108 20,308

70,757 68,932 Total noninterest expense $ 311,312 $ 320,246 $ 272,863 $ 259,349 $ 266,186

$ 1,163,770 $ 1,045,528

Table 12

Average Balance and Yields

(Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets:





















Loans and leases, excluding

accretion $ 37,071,086 $ 585,286 6.26 %

$ 36,623,037 $ 583,537 6.32 %

$ 33,461,931 $ 538,204 6.40 % Accretion income on acquired

loans

4,611 0.05



5,519 0.06



2,422 0.03 Loans held for sale 166,212 1,889 4.51

167,634 1,758 4.16

123,211 1,694 5.47 Investment securities





















Taxable 9,354,438 83,056 3.52

9,644,752 86,144 3.54

7,555,265 57,476 3.03 Tax-exempt 81,411 790 3.85

526,501 7,534 5.68

81,418 804 3.93 Total investment securities 9,435,849 83,846 3.53

10,171,253 93,678 3.65

7,636,683 58,280 3.04 Other investments 1,192,650 12,165 4.05

1,845,618 22,219 4.78

1,698,300 20,369 4.77 Total interest-earning assets 47,865,797 687,797 5.70 %

48,807,542 706,711 5.74 %

42,920,125 620,969 5.76 % Other assets 5,707,857





6,026,491





4,809,384



Allowance for credit losses 497,030





481,059





465,971



Total assets $ 53,076,624





$ 54,352,974





$ 47,263,538



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing demand and

money market $ 20,592,043 $ 127,480 2.46 %

$ 20,264,338 $ 136,105 2.66 %

$ 18,845,689 $ 135,965 2.87 % Savings deposits 3,049,459 4,695 0.61

3,143,880 5,378 0.68

2,573,961 3,684 0.57 Time deposits 10,767,286 104,293 3.84

11,410,274 112,720 3.92

9,646,809 103,785 4.28 Total interest-bearing deposits 34,408,788 236,468 2.73

34,818,492 254,203 2.90

31,066,459 243,434 3.12 Fed funds purchased, securities

sold under agreement to

repurchase and other 38,850 394 4.02

72,454 818 4.48

26,042 300 4.58 Short-term FHLB borrowings 1,300,870 13,737 4.19

1,073,924 11,807 4.36

— — — Short-term BTFP borrowings — — —

— — —

897,826 10,772 4.77 Subordinated and long-term

borrowings 972,171 9,466 3.86

1,429,577 14,088 3.91

123,442 1,284 4.14 Total interest-bearing

liabilities 36,720,679 260,065 2.81 %

37,394,447 280,916 2.98 %

32,113,769 255,790 3.17 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits 9,283,298





10,040,670





8,676,765



Other liabilities 913,839





935,740





883,643



Total liabilities 46,917,816





48,370,857





41,674,177



Shareholders' equity 6,158,808





5,982,117





5,589,361



Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 53,076,624





$ 54,352,974





$ 47,263,538



Net interest income/net interest

spread

427,732 2.89 %



425,795 2.76 %



365,179 2.59 % Net yield on earning assets/net

interest margin



3.55 %





3.46 %





3.38 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:





















Loans and investment securities

(809)





(2,068)





(648)

Net interest revenue

$ 426,923





$ 423,727





$ 364,531



Table 12

Average Balance and Yields Continued





Year-To-Date

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS













Interest-earning assets:













Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 35,611,705 $ 2,244,288 6.30 %

$ 33,107,659 $ 2,154,654 6.50 % Accretion income on acquired loans

15,337 0.04



11,911 0.04 Loans held for sale 149,016 6,832 4.58

111,156 6,161 5.54 Investment securities













Taxable 8,747,857 294,787 3.37

7,881,989 243,466 3.09 Tax-exempt 192,321 9,923 5.16

80,880 3,289 4.07 Total investment securities 8,940,178 304,710 3.41

7,962,869 246,755 3.10 Other investments 1,333,988 59,464 4.46

2,450,623 130,499 5.33 Total interest-earning assets 46,034,887 2,630,631 5.71 %

43,632,307 2,549,980 5.84 % Other assets 5,448,893





4,812,184



Allowance for credit losses 477,832





471,212



Total assets $ 51,005,948





$ 47,973,279



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest bearing demand and money market $ 19,775,702 518,290 2.62 %

$ 18,739,210 $ 573,826 3.06 % Savings deposits 2,863,708 17,464 0.61

2,626,539 14,922 0.57 Time deposits 10,532,746 416,634 3.96

8,330,176 368,572 4.42 Total interest-bearing deposits 33,172,156 952,388 2.87

29,695,925 957,320 3.22 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under

agreement to repurchase and other 119,560 5,283 4.42

86,171 4,131 4.79 Short-term FHLB borrowings 898,003 38,447 4.28

— — — Short-term BTFP borrowings — — —

2,845,902 136,404 4.79 Subordinated and long-term borrowings 970,786 38,427 3.96

306,396 13,287 4.34 Total interest-bearing liabilities 35,160,505 1,034,545 2.94 %

32,934,394 1,111,142 3.37 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Demand deposits 9,044,810





8,780,004



Other liabilities 894,132





905,176



Total liabilities 45,099,447





42,619,574



Shareholders' equity 5,906,501





5,353,705



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,005,948





$ 47,973,279



Net interest income/net interest spread

1,596,086 2.77 %



1,438,838 2.47 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.47 %





3.30 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:













Loans and investment securities

(4,144)





(2,623)

Net interest revenue

$ 1,591,942





$ 1,436,215



Table 13

Selected Additional Data

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):









Fair value, beginning of period $ 110,495 $ 111,624 $ 110,969 $ 114,594 $ 104,891 Originations of servicing assets 3,536 3,844 3,732 2,796 4,227 Changes in fair value:









Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1) 456 (1,254) (2,468) (4,447) 9,193 Other changes in fair value(2) (4,163) (3,719) (609) (1,974) (3,717) Fair value, end of period $ 110,324 $ 110,495 $ 111,624 $ 110,969 $ 114,594











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Origination $ 4,146 $ 2,753 $ 4,362 $ 3,402 $ 332 Servicing 6,219 6,455 6,372 6,341 5,961 Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR 10,365 9,208 10,734 9,743 6,293 Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1) 456 (1,254) (2,468) (4,447) 9,193 Other changes in fair value(2) (4,163) (3,719) (609) (1,974) (3,717) Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge (525) 234 1,054 3,316 (8,215) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 6,133 $ 4,469 $ 8,711 $ 6,638 $ 3,554











Mortgage loans serviced $ 8,433,488 $ 8,346,802 $ 8,216,970 $ 8,111,379 $ 8,043,306 MSR/mortgage loans serviced 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.36 % 1.37 % 1.42 %





(1) Primarily reflects changes in prepayment speeds and discount rate assumptions which are updated based on market interest rates. (2) Primarily reflects changes due to realized cash flows.



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024 AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









Obligations of U.S. government agencies $ 246,535 $ 254,678 $ 266,905 $ 274,285 $ 281,231 Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S.

agencies ("MBS"):









Residential pass-through:









Guaranteed by GNMA 61,815 63,756 64,464 66,149 66,581 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 4,756,051 4,863,136 4,166,316 4,024,678 3,965,556 Other residential mortgage-backed securities 2,388,778 2,742,699 2,389,062 1,564,928 934,721 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 1,443,183 1,466,878 1,455,638 1,486,525 1,549,641 Total MBS 8,649,827 9,136,469 8,075,480 7,142,280 6,516,499 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 124,058 125,478 131,335 129,822 132,069 Other domestic debt securities 26,891 29,703 45,999 48,422 47,402 Foreign debt securities 70,059 70,061 317,681 317,350 316,787 Total available for sale securities $ 9,117,370 $ 9,616,389 $ 8,837,400 $ 7,912,159 $ 7,293,988

Table 14

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions

(Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), dividend payout ratio, and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common

Shareholders















Net income $ 146,748 $ 129,849 $ 134,645 $ 133,222 $ 132,715

$ 544,464 $ 523,604 Plus: Merger expense 5,831 19,789 2,179 315 —

28,114 — Incremental merger related expense 18,866 8,226 616 55 —

27,763 — Initial provision for acquired loans — 5,519 4,182 — —

9,701 — Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — —

— (1,674) Restructuring and other nonroutine

expenses (4,006) (950) (300) 351 (505)

(4,905) 5,501 Less: Security gains (losses), net 2 4,311 — (9) (3)

4,304 (2,962) Loss on fair value hedge termination — (4,290) — — —

(4,290) — Gain on sale of businesses — — — — —

— 14,980 Nonroutine losses, net — (51) — — —

(51) — Tax effect of the adjustments 4,498 7,286 1,483 172 (118)

13,438 (1,925) Adjusted net income 162,939 155,177 139,839 133,780 132,331

591,736 517,338 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 4,744 2,372 2,372

11,860 9,488 Plus: Special preferred dividends — — 2,372 — —

2,372 — Adjusted net income available to common

shareholders $ 160,567 $ 152,805 $ 137,467 $ 131,408 $ 129,959

$ 582,248 $ 507,850



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue















Net income $ 146,748 $ 129,849 $ 134,645 $ 133,222 $ 132,715

$ 544,464 $ 523,604 Plus: Provision for credit losses 28,000 32,000 31,000 20,000 15,000

111,000 71,000 Income tax expense 42,351 35,110 37,813 35,968 36,795

151,242 152,593 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 217,099 $ 196,959 $ 203,458 $ 189,190 $ 184,510

$ 806,706 $ 747,197



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue















Net income $ 146,748 $ 129,849 $ 134,645 $ 133,222 $ 132,715

$ 544,464 $ 523,604 Plus: Provision for credit losses 28,000 32,000 31,000 20,000 15,000

111,000 71,000 Merger expense 5,831 19,789 2,179 315 —

28,114 — Incremental merger related expense 18,866 8,226 616 55 —

27,763 — Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — —

— (1,674) Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses (4,006) (950) (300) 351 (505)

(4,905) 5,501 Income tax expense 42,351 35,110 37,813 35,968 36,795

151,242 152,593 Less: Security gains (losses), net 2 4,311 — (9) (3)

4,304 (2,962) Loss on fair value hedge termination — (4,290) — — —

(4,290) — Gain on sale of businesses — — — — —

— 14,980 Nonroutine losses, net — (51) — — —

(51) — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 237,788 $ 224,054 $ 205,953 $ 189,920 $ 184,008

$ 857,715 $ 739,006



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Total Adjusted Revenue















Net interest revenue $ 426,923 $ 423,727 $ 378,140 $ 363,152 $ 364,531

$ 1,591,942 $ 1,436,215 Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue















Total noninterest revenue $ 101,488 $ 93,478 $ 98,181 $ 85,387 $ 86,165

$ 378,534 $ 356,510 Less: Security gains (losses), net 2 4,311 — (9) (3)

4,304 (2,962) Loss on fair value hedge termination — (4,290) — — —

(4,290) — Gain on sale of businesses — — — — —

— 14,980 Nonroutine losses, net — (51) — — —

(51) — Total adjusted noninterest revenue $ 101,486 $ 93,508 $ 98,181 $ 85,396 $ 86,168

$ 378,571 $ 344,492 Total adjusted revenue $ 528,409 $ 517,235 $ 476,321 $ 448,548 $ 450,699

$ 1,970,513 $ 1,780,707



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense















Total noninterest expense $ 311,312 $ 320,246 $ 272,863 $ 259,349 $ 266,186

$ 1,163,770 $ 1,045,528 Less: Merger expense 5,831 19,789 2,179 315 —

28,114 — Incremental merger related expense 18,866 8,226 616 55 —

27,763 — Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — —

— (1,674) Restructuring and other nonroutine

expenses (4,006) (950) (300) 351 (505)

(4,905) 5,501 Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 290,621 $ 293,181 $ 270,368 $ 258,628 $ 266,691

$ 1,112,798 $ 1,041,701



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI















Total assets $ 53,529,044 $ 53,282,352 $ 50,378,840 $ 47,743,294 $ 47,019,190

$ 53,529,044 $ 47,019,190 Less: Goodwill 1,514,244 1,515,771 1,387,990 1,366,923 1,366,923

1,514,244 1,366,923 Other intangible assets, net 141,528 149,039 87,814 79,522 83,190

141,528 83,190 Total tangible assets 51,873,272 51,617,542 48,903,036 46,296,849 45,569,077

51,873,272 45,569,077 Less: AOCI (428,322) (493,782) (576,157) (621,203) (694,495)

(428,322) (694,495) Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI $ 52,301,594 $ 52,111,324 $ 49,479,193 $ 46,918,052 $ 46,263,572

$ 52,301,594 $ 46,263,572



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 PERIOD END BALANCES:















Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $6,243,661 $6,083,096 $5,916,283 $5,718,541 $5,569,683

$6,243,661 $5,569,683 Less: AOCI (428,322) (493,782) (576,157) (621,203) (694,495)

(428,322) (694,495) Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $6,671,983 $6,576,878 $6,492,440 $6,339,744 $6,264,178

$6,671,983 $6,264,178

















Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $6,243,661 $6,083,096 $5,916,283 $5,718,541 $5,569,683

$6,243,661 $5,569,683 Less: preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Common shareholders' equity 6,076,668 5,916,103 5,749,290 5,551,548 5,402,690

6,076,668 5,402,690 Less: AOCI (428,322) (493,782) (576,157) (621,203) (694,495)

(428,322) (694,495) Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $6,504,990 $6,409,885 $6,325,447 $6,172,751 $6,097,185

$6,504,990 $6,097,185

















Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity,

Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $6,243,661 $6,083,096 $5,916,283 $5,718,541 $5,569,683

$6,243,661 $5,569,683 Less: Goodwill 1,514,244 1,515,771 1,387,990 1,366,923 1,366,923

1,514,244 1,366,923 Other intangible assets, net 141,528 149,039 87,814 79,522 83,190

141,528 83,190 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity 4,420,896 4,251,293 4,273,486 4,105,103 3,952,577

4,420,896 3,952,577 Less: AOCI (428,322) (493,782) (576,157) (621,203) (694,495)

(428,322) (694,495) Total tangible common shareholders' equity,

excluding AOCI $4,849,218 $4,745,075 $4,849,643 $4,726,306 $4,647,072

$4,849,218 $4,647,072



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 2025 Sep 2025 Jun 2025 Mar 2025 Dec 2024

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 AVERAGE BALANCES:















Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity















Total shareholders' equity $6,158,808 $5,982,117 $5,827,081 $5,651,592 $5,589,361

$5,906,501 $5,353,705 Less: Goodwill 1,515,659 1,515,771 1,379,076 1,366,923 1,366,923

1,444,960 1,367,245 Other intangible assets, net 145,793 130,434 81,845 81,527 85,323

110,132 91,645 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity $4,330,363 $4,168,919 $4,199,167 $4,036,149 $3,970,122

$4,184,416 $3,727,822

















Total average assets $53,076,624 $54,352,974 $49,356,696 $47,135,431 $47,263,538

$51,005,948 $47,973,279 Total shares of common stock outstanding 186,622,108 186,307,016 186,307,016 184,046,420 183,527,575

186,622,108 183,527,575 Average shares outstanding-diluted 189,506,284 189,053,254 187,642,873 186,121,979 186,038,243

188,091,060 185,592,759

















Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible

assets (1) 8.52 % 8.24 % 8.74 % 8.87 % 8.67 %

8.52 % 8.67 % Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding

AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (2) 9.27 9.11 9.80 10.07 10.04

9.27 10.04 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 13.23 12.13 12.41 13.15 13.06

12.73 13.79 Adjusted return on average tangible common

equity (4) 14.71 14.54 13.13 13.20 13.02

13.91 13.62 Adjusted return on average assets (5) 1.22 1.13 1.14 1.15 1.11

1.16 1.08 Adjusted return on average common shareholders'

equity (6) 10.63 10.43 9.74 9.72 9.53

10.14 9.79 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average

assets (7) 1.62 1.44 1.65 1.63 1.55

1.58 1.56 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total

average assets (8) 1.78 1.64 1.67 1.63 1.55

1.68 1.54 Tangible book value per common share (9) $ 23.69 $ 22.82 $ 22.94 $ 22.30 $ 21.54

$ 23.69 $ 21.54 Tangible book value per common share, excluding

AOCI (10) 25.98 25.47 26.03 25.68 25.32

25.98 25.32 Adjusted earnings per common share (11) $ 0.85 $ 0.81 $ 0.73 $ 0.71 $ 0.70

$ 3.10 $ 2.74 Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12) 32.35 % 33.95 % 37.67 % 38.73 % 35.71 %

35.48 % 36.50 %

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:



(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets, net, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net. (2) Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other intangible assets, net and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other intangible assets, net. (3) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (4) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (5) Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets. (6) Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity. (7) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets. (8) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income. (9) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (10) Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (11) Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (12) Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.

Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions

The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.

