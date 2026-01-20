Cadence Bank Declares Quarterly Preferred Dividend

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on February 20, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2026.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a $53 billion regional bank committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and as a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at www.cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

