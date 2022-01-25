Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 and Annual Financial Results; Announces Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend

News provided by

Cadence Bank

Jan 25, 2022, 16:30 ET

TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Annual highlights for 2021 included:

The new logo for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE). (PRNewsfoto/Cadence Bank)
The new logo for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE). (PRNewsfoto/Cadence Bank)
  • Achieved net income available to common shareholders of $185.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders – excluding mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") – of $340.9 million, or $2.83 per diluted common share.
  • Completed merger with legacy Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., which closed effective October 29, 2021, and created an approximately $48 billion institution that is the 6th largest bank headquartered in the Company's nine-state footprint.
  • Changed name from "BancorpSouth Bank" to "Cadence Bank" and changed stock ticker symbol from "BXS" to "CADE" effective October 29, 2021, in conjunction with the Cadence merger.
  • Completed two mergers with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, and FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, each effective May 1, 2021, which added approximately $1.6 billion in total assets to the Company.
  • Continued strong credit quality metrics; reported net recoveries for the year of $5.3 million, or 0.03 percent of average loans and leases, while total non-performing loan and leases declined to 0.57 percent of net loans and leases.
  • Reported record annual adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") of $442.8 million, or 1.48 percent of average assets; represents an increase of 10.6 percent from $400.5 million, or 1.76 percent of average assets, for 2020.
  • Repurchased 6,000,000 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $30.09 per share.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2021 included:

  • Reported quarterly net loss available to common shareholders of $37.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $102.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share.
  • Generated $133.8 million in adjusted PPNR, or 1.29 percent of average assets on an annualized basis.
  • Combined company generated net organic loan growth of approximately $400 million for the quarter, or 6 percent on an annualized basis.
  • Recorded initial provisional purchase accounting adjustments related to the legacy Cadence merger including goodwill of $451.7 million and day one provision for credit losses of $132.1 million; reported merger and incremental merger-related expenses of approximately $49.5 million for the fourth quarter.
  • Repurchased 4,257,526 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $30.66 per share.

"The closing of our merger with legacy Cadence Bancorporation certainly highlights the completion of another successful year for our Company," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.  "We are very pleased to have been able to complete this transaction prior to the end of the year, particularly in light of the current regulatory environment.  Our operational integration teams are working diligently toward our core system conversion later in 2022.  While elevated merger expenses and other purchase accounting related items negatively impacted our earnings, we continue to be pleased with our core operating performance.  Credit quality is certainly a positive story.  We reported a meaningful decline in our non performing asset levels relative to the size of the balance sheet and also had net recoveries of $5.3 million for the year." 

Rollins continued, "From a capital management perspective, we completed the repurchase of the full 6 million shares authorized under the 2021 share repurchase program and our board recently approved an additional 10 million common stock share repurchase authorization for 2022.  We also completed our provisional purchase accounting marks during the fourth quarter of 2021.  The improvement in the loan mark relative to our initial estimate at announcement further validates the economic stability as well as the legacy Cadence team's efforts in working through any potential problem credits."

Paul Murphy, Executive Vice Chairman, added "As we look specifically at our fourth quarter performance, the ability of our relationship managers to produce approximately $400 million in net organic loan growth in the same quarter as the merger closing is a noteworthy accomplishment.   This success is a testament to the efforts of both our front-line teammates as well as our credit administration and other support functions, and is also reflective of the positive economic momentum across our footprint."

At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of the Company declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.22 per common share of stock and $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock.  The common stock dividend represents an increase of $0.02, or 10.0 percent, per share compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share and is payable on April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.  The preferred stock dividend is payable on February 22, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2022.

Earnings Summary

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $185.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $218.6 million, or $2.12 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.  The Company reported adjusted net income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $340.9 million, or $2.83 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $237.3 million, or $2.30 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.  Given the merger date of October 29, 2021, the fourth quarter results do not represent a full quarter of comparable combined earnings.  Additionally, the increases in the balance sheet and income statement during the quarter are largely attributable to the merger.

Additionally, due to the acquired portfolio day one loan provision of $132.1 million upon merger, the Company reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $37.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $66.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net income available to common shareholders of $70.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021.  The Company reported adjusted net income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $102.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $70.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $73.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021.

The Company reported adjusted PPNR of $442.8 million, or 1.48 percent of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $400.5 million, or 1.76 percent of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2020.  Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR of $133.8 million, or 1.29 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $94.4 million, or 1.59 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $90.1 million, or 1.29 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $271.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $176.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $181.5 million for the third quarter of 2021.  The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.90 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 3.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.86 percent for the third quarter of 2021.  Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases were 4.34 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 4.55 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.46 percent for the third quarter of 2021, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.11 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 3.70 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.15 percent for the third quarter of 2021.  The average cost of deposits was 0.17 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 0.38 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.24 percent for the third quarter of 2021. 

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $16.4 million in accretion income related to acquired loans and leases.  This accretion income added approximately 19 basis points to the net interest margin and 28 basis points to the yield on loans and leases for the fourth quarter of 2021.  This compares to net accretion income of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net accretion income of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $11.9 billion to $26.9 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021 while deposits and customer repos increased $16.3 billion to $40.5 billion.  Legacy Cadence loans and leases, net of unearned income, totaled $11.5 billion at October 29, 2021 while deposits and customer repos totaled $16.4 billion.  On December 3, 2021, the company completed the previously announced divestiture of seven bank branches with approximately $40 million in loans and approximately $417 million in deposits.  Excluding the impact of acquired and divested balances, net organic loan growth for the combined company for the fourth quarter totaled approximately $400 million, or 6 percent annualized, while deposit and customer repo balances declined approximately $470 million on an organic basis.  The decline in deposit account balances in the fourth quarter was driven primarily by routine volatility in large municipal deposit accounts. 

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected a provision for credit losses of $133.6 million, compared with $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.  The provision for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $132.1 million associated with day one accounting provision required for loans and unfunded commitments acquired during the quarter from the Cadence merger.  Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $4.8 million, or 0.08 percent of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net recoveries of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.  The allowance for credit losses was $446.4 million, or 1.66 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2021, compared with $244.4 million, or 1.63 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2020, and $260.3 million, or 1.74 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2021. 

Total non-performing assets were $186.8 million, or 0.39 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared with $132.6 million, or 0.55 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2020, and $100.3 million, or 0.36 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2021.  Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $33.0 million at December 31, 2021, compared with $11.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $16.5 million at September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $103.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $78.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $84.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.  These results include a positive mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.

Insurance commission revenue was $32.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $35.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.  While fourth quarter commission revenue is adversely impacted by policy renewal seasonality, commission revenue continues to benefit from a firm premium rate market.   Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $19.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Mortgage origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $817.7 million, compared with $845.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $788.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Mortgage revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was adversely impacted by seasonality in the mortgage pipeline as well as declines in refinance activity associated with rising interest rates.  Wealth management revenue was $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Wealth management revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes additional revenue associated with legacy Cadence trust services and Linscomb & Williams.    

Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Deposit service charge revenue was $16.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Other noninterest revenue was $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $289.2 million, compared with $167.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $179.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Salaries and employee benefits expense was $149.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $97.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $113.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Occupancy and equipment expense was $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Data processing and software expense was $24.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Other noninterest expense was $39.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $29.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $23.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. 

Adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $239.1 million, compared with $161.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $174.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Adjusted noninterest expense excludes merger expense included as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses that are included in the respective expense categories.  Merger expenses represent costs to complete the merger with no future benefit, while incremental merger related expenses represent costs to complete the merger for which the entity receives a future benefit.  Merger expense was $44.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Merger expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was comprised primarily of advisor fees, legal fees, and compensation related items.  Incremental merger related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $4.6 million that included primarily employee retention expense.  Adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 also excluded a charge of $0.7 million in accordance with ASC 715 "Compensation – Retirement Benefits" to reflect the settlement accounting impact of elevated lump sum retirement pension payouts in 2021.  Similar charges were recorded for the fourth quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2021 of $5.8 million and $2.4 million, respectively. 

Capital Management

The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 11.01 percent at December 31, 2021, compared with 11.72 percent at December 31, 2020 and 10.77 percent at September 30, 2021.  The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 7.54 percent at December 31, 2021, compared with 7.54 percent at December 31, 2020 and 6.82 percent at September 30, 2021. 

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 4,257,526 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $30.66 pursuant to its share repurchase program, which completed the repurchase of the full 6 million shares authorized under the program for 2021.   On December 8, 2021, the Company announced a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an aggregate of 10 million shares of Company common stock, which commenced January 3, 2022 and will expire December 30, 2022.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2021 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.81 percent, Tier 1 capital of 11.29 percent, Total risk-based capital of 13.44 percent, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 9.90 percent. 

Summary

Rollins added, "As we move into the New Year, excitement and optimism among our teammates is at an all-time high. Today's public unveiling of our new logo is a significant milestone on our journey of creating the new Cadence Bank.  Our new visual identity mirrors the strategic union of our companies and reflects how we are working together to best serve our customers and communities, delivering a comprehensive and balanced set of financial solutions.  This new logo is the first component of our new brand, and we'll be unveiling other parts of our entire brand identity in the coming months.  For now, we can look to this new logo as another way for us to unite together in our shared commitment to the new Cadence Bank." 

Rollins concluded, "Our bankers are calling on customers and winning new business, which is clearly reflected in our fourth quarter organic growth totals.  Our insurance team had a record year in 2021 as they continue to capitalize on a firm insurance premium market.  Other teams, including mortgage, wealth management, and treasury management, are working diligently to grow revenue and take advantage of cross selling opportunities created by a much larger combined customer base.  Our back office and operational support teams continue to focus on the integration process as well as helping identify and realize the cost savings associated with the transaction.  Our board and management team are excited about the future of the new Cadence Bank and committed to continuing to drive improved operating performance and shareholder value."

MERGER TRANSACTIONS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

On October 29, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as legacy Cadence), pursuant to which legacy Cadence was merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger).  Legacy Cadence operated 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast.  As of October 29, 2021, legacy Cadence reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $11.6 billion and total deposits of $16.3 billion.  Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each legacy Cadence shareholder received 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they held.  In addition, legacy Cadence paid a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021.  In connection with the closing, the Company changed its name from "BancorpSouth Bank" to "Cadence Bank" and also changed its NYSE ticker symbol from "BXS" to "CADE".  For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on October 29, 2021.  The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

FNS Bancshares, Inc.

On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, (collectively referred to as FNS), pursuant to which FNS was merged with and into the Company.  FNS operated 17 full-service banking offices in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.  The merger expanded the Company's presence in Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties in Alabama and the Chattanooga, Tennessee-Georgia and Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee metropolitan statistical areas.  As of May 1, 2021, FNS reported total assets of $826.6 million, total loans of $464.7 million and total deposits of $720.7 million.  Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 2,975,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $18.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of FNS.  For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021.  The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

National United Bancshares, Inc.

On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, (collectively referred to as National United), pursuant to which National United was merged with and into the Company.  National United operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Killeen-Temple, Texas; Waco, Texas; and Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas metropolitan statistical areas.  As of May 1, 2021, National United reported total assets of $817.3 million, total loans of $434.6 million and total deposits of $742.9 million.  Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 3,110,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $33.25 million in cash for all outstanding shares of National United.  For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021.  The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions"  beginning on page 25 of this news release.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on January 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time).  This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $48 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "aspire," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "goal," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "projection," "predict," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "target," "will," and "would," or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, including the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including any variant of the COVID-19 virus) on the Company's business; the Company's assets; business; cash flows; financial condition; liquidity; prospects; results of operations; deposit and customer repo growth; interest and fee-based revenue; capital resources; capital metrics; efficiency ratio; valuation of mortgage servicing rights; net income; net interest revenue; non-interest revenue; net interest margin; interest expense; non-interest expense; earnings per share; interest rate sensitivity; interest rate risk; balance sheet and liquidity management; off-balance sheet arrangements; fair value determinations; asset quality; credit quality; credit losses; provision and allowance for credit losses, impairments, charge-offs, recoveries and changes in loan volumes; investment securities portfolio yields and values; ability to manage the impact of pandemics, natural disasters and other force majeure events; adoption and use of critical accounting policies; adoption and implementation of new accounting standards and their effect on the Company's financial results and the Company's financial reporting; utilization of non-GAAP financial metrics; declaration and payment of dividends; ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; mortgage origination volume; mortgage servicing and production revenue; insurance commission revenue; implementation and execution of cost savings initiatives; ability to successfully litigate, resolve or otherwise dispense with threatened, pending, ongoing and future litigation and governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; ability to successfully complete pending or future acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives; ability to successfully obtain regulatory approval for acquisitions and other growth initiatives; ability to successfully integrate and manage acquisitions; opportunities and efforts to grow market share; reputation; ability to compete with other financial institutions; ability to recruit and retain key employees and personnel; access to capital markets; availability of capital; investments in the securities of other financial institutions; and ability to operate the Company's regulatory compliance programs in accordance with applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the impact of inflation on consumers; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans; the ability to grow additional interest and fee income or to control noninterest expense; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Company's net interest margin; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the "Economic Aid Act") and any related rules and regulations; changes in U.S. Government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements and other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation and governmental, administrative and investigatory matters (including litigation or actions arising from the Company's participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the PPP loan programs authorized by the CARES Act and the Economic Aid Act); the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic, and the effect of actions taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, the Company's employees, the Company's customers, the global economy and the financial markets; international or political instability; impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or Cadence in respect of the Cadence Merger; the ability of the Company and Cadence to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Cadence Merger; the risk that any announcements relating to the Cadence Merger could have adverse effects on the market price of the capital stock of the combined company; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Cadence Merger will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business; the possibility that the Cadence Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the Cadence Merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate Cadence's operations and those of the Company; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the Cadence Merger may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Cadence Merger; the combined company's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Cadence Merger and other factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, periodic and current reports and other filings the Company files with the FDIC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company.  All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

Cadence Bank

Selected Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-20

Earnings Summary:






Interest revenue

$      290,626

$      199,511

$      199,129

$      192,783

$      199,287

$      882,049

$      799,493

Interest expense

19,414

17,967

18,947

19,994

22,351

76,322

108,526

Net interest revenue

271,212

181,544

180,182

172,789

176,936

805,727

690,967

Provision (release) for credit losses

133,562

(7,000)

11,500

-

5,794

138,062

89,044

Net interest revenue, after provision






   for credit losses

137,650

188,544

168,682

172,789

171,142

667,665

601,923

Noninterest revenue

103,854

84,420

101,943

87,936

78,826

378,153

336,504

Noninterest expense

289,194

179,889

173,984

155,823

167,117

798,890

650,882

(Loss) Income before income taxes

(47,690)

93,075

96,641

104,902

82,851

246,928

287,545

Income tax expense (benefit)

(13,033)

20,350

21,102

23,347

14,046

51,766

59,494

Net (loss)  income

$      (34,657)

$        72,725

$        75,539

$        81,555

$        68,805

$      195,162

$      228,051

Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

9,488

9,488

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$      (37,029)

$        70,353

$        73,167

$        79,183

$        66,433

$      185,674

$      218,563








Balance Sheet - Period End Balances






Total assets

$ 47,684,751

$ 28,060,496

$ 27,612,365

$ 25,802,497

$ 24,081,194

$ 47,684,751

$ 24,081,194

Total earning assets

43,503,089

25,572,354

25,129,873

23,542,657

21,792,725

43,503,089

21,792,725

Total securities

15,606,470

10,053,372

9,084,111

7,640,268

6,231,006

15,606,470

6,231,006

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

26,882,988

14,991,245

15,004,039

15,038,808

15,022,479

26,882,988

15,022,479

Allowance for credit losses

446,415

260,276

265,720

241,117

244,422

446,415

244,422

Net book value of acquired loans (included in






loans and leases above)

11,968,278

1,426,266

1,646,031

1,023,252

1,160,267

11,968,278

1,160,267

Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans 






(included in loans and leases above)

50,008

32,771

167,144

1,146,000

975,421

50,008

975,421

Remaining loan mark on acquired loans

77,711

9,863

13,037

10,069

13,886

77,711

13,886

Total deposits

39,817,673

23,538,711

22,838,486

21,173,186

19,846,441

39,817,673

19,846,441

Total deposits and securities sold under 






agreement to repurchase

40,504,861

24,243,834

23,521,621

21,833,671

20,484,156

40,504,861

20,484,156

Long-term debt

3,742

4,082

4,189

4,295

4,402

3,742

4,402

Subordinated debt securities

493,669

307,776

307,601

297,425

297,250

493,669

297,250

Total shareholders' equity

5,247,987

3,023,257

3,069,574

2,825,198

2,822,477

5,247,987

2,822,477

Common shareholders' equity

5,080,994

2,856,264

2,902,581

2,658,205

2,655,484

5,080,994

2,655,484








Balance Sheet - Average Balances






Total assets

$ 40,995,513

$ 27,616,585

$ 26,666,296

$ 24,545,560

$ 23,660,503

$ 29,994,648

$ 22,723,386

Total earning assets

37,210,403

25,220,602

24,211,759

22,346,075

21,497,938

27,282,382

20,616,184

Total securities

12,954,547

9,539,814

8,067,109

6,606,027

5,820,425

9,309,947

5,010,378

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

22,745,093

14,915,728

15,470,539

15,029,076

15,219,402

17,055,429

14,984,356

PPP loans (included in loans and leases above)

48,206

73,783

973,036

1,062,423

1,139,959

535,308

830,467

Total deposits

34,759,687

23,162,450

22,385,883

20,472,080

19,600,863

25,228,601

18,559,655

Total deposits and securities sold under 






agreement to repurchase

35,479,807

23,914,986

23,092,969

21,123,774

20,272,881

25,936,769

19,194,697

Long-term debt

3,844

4,168

4,714

4,378

4,488

4,274

4,644

Subordinated debt securities

437,321

307,671

304,056

297,318

297,145

336,896

296,882

Total shareholders' equity

4,508,594

3,058,307

2,954,834

2,813,001

2,774,589

3,337,575

2,725,545

Common shareholders' equity

4,341,601

2,891,314

2,787,841

2,646,008

2,607,596

3,170,582

2,558,545








Nonperforming Assets:






Non-accrual loans and leases

$      122,104

$        59,622

$        61,664

$        73,142

$        96,378

$      122,104

$        96,378

Loans and leases 90+ days past due, 






still accruing

24,784

17,012

15,386

21,208

14,320

24,784

14,320

Restructured loans and leases, still accruing

6,903

7,165

7,368

6,971

10,475

6,903

10,475

Non-performing loans (NPLs)

153,791

83,799

84,418

101,321

121,173

153,791

121,173

Other real estate owned and other repossessed






assets

33,021

16,515

17,333

9,351

11,395

33,021

11,395

Non-performing assets (NPAs)

$      186,812

$      100,314

$      101,751

$      110,672

$      132,568

$      186,812

$      132,568

Cadence Bank

Selected Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)










Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-20

Financial Ratios and Other Data:






Return on average assets

(0.34%)

1.04%

1.14%

1.35%

1.16%

0.65%

1.00%

Adjusted return on average assets-excluding MSR*

1.01

1.09

1.40

1.28

1.23

1.17

1.09

Return on average common shareholders' equity

(3.38)

9.65

10.53

12.14

10.14

5.86

8.54

Adjusted return on average common shareholders' 






equity-excluding MSR*

9.33

10.06

13.04

11.47

10.80

10.75

9.27

Return on average tangible common equity*

(4.71)

14.85

16.08

18.46

15.54

8.66

13.22

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity-






excluding MSR*

12.99

15.48

19.92

17.44

16.56

15.90

14.35

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets*

0.83

1.24

1.63

1.73

1.49

1.28

1.66

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total 






average assets*

1.29

1.29

1.80

1.64

1.59

1.48

1.76

Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent

2.90

2.86

2.99

3.15

3.29

2.96

3.36

Net interest rate spread

2.78

2.72

2.83

2.97

3.07

2.82

3.11

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)*

76.94

67.52

61.55

59.64

65.16

67.34

63.18

Adjusted efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)*

63.98

65.79

57.66

60.74

62.87

62.16

61.33

Loan/deposit ratio

67.52%

63.69%

65.70%

71.03%

75.69%

67.52%

75.69%

Employee FTE

6,595

4,770

4,835

4,546

4,596

6,595

4,596








Credit Quality Ratios:






Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (1)

(0.08%)

(0.05%)

(0.05%)

0.09%

0.29%

(0.03%)

0.18%

Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (1)

2.33

(0.19)

0.30

0.00

0.15

0.81

0.59

ACL to net loans and leases

1.66

1.74

1.77

1.60

1.63

1.66

1.63

ACL to non-performing loans and leases

290.27

310.60

314.77

237.97

201.71

290.27

201.71

ACL to non-performing assets

238.96

259.46

261.15

217.87

184.37

238.96

184.37

Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases

0.57

0.56

0.56

0.67

0.81

0.57

0.81

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.39

0.36

0.37

0.43

0.55

0.39

0.55
















Equity Ratios:






Total shareholders' equity to total assets

11.01%

10.77%

11.12%

10.95%

11.72%

11.01%

11.72%

Total common shareholders' equity to total assets

10.66

10.18

10.51

10.30

11.03

10.66

11.03

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets*

7.54

6.82

7.11

7.04

7.54

7.54

7.54








Capital Adequacy:






Common  Equity Tier 1 capital (2)

10.81%

10.73%

10.89%

10.97%

10.74%

10.81%

10.74%

Tier 1 capital (2)

11.29

11.63

11.80

11.95

11.74

11.29

11.74

Total capital (2)

13.44

14.27

14.50

14.65

14.48

13.44

14.48

Tier 1 leverage capital (2)

9.90

8.13

8.25

8.59

8.67

9.90

8.67
















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 25, 26, and 27.

(1) Annualized

(2) Estimated for current quarter

Cadence Bank

Selected Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-20

Common Share Data:






Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$          (0.22)

$            0.65

$            0.69

$            0.77

$            0.65

$            1.54

$            2.12

Adjusted earnings per share*

0.63

0.69

0.84

0.78

0.69

2.89

2.20

Adjusted earnings per share- excluding MSR*

0.62

0.68

0.86

0.73

0.69

2.83

2.30

Cash dividends per share

0.200

0.200

0.190

0.190

0.190

0.780

0.745

Book value per share

26.98

26.73

26.72

25.90

25.89

26.98

25.89

Tangible book value per share*

18.45

17.27

17.41

17.08

17.04

18.45

17.04

Market value per share (last)

29.79

29.78

28.33

32.48

27.44

29.79

27.44

Market value per share (high)

32.12

30.55

33.18

35.59

28.54

35.59

31.61

Market value per share (low)

27.25

24.87

27.59

26.95

18.77

24.87

17.21

Market value per share (avg)

30.20

27.89

30.33

30.85

25.26

29.80

23.55

Dividend payout ratio

NM

30.71%

27.43%

24.62%

29.34%

50.65%

35.12%

Adjusted dividend payout ratio - excluding MSR*

32.26%

29.41%

22.09%

26.03%

27.54%

27.56%

32.39%

Total shares outstanding

188,337,658

106,853,316

108,614,595

102,624,818

102,561,480

188,337,658

102,561,480

Average shares outstanding - diluted

164,720,656

108,250,102

105,838,056

102,711,584

102,817,409

120,668,695

103,304,570
















Yield/Rate:






(Taxable equivalent basis)






Loans, loans held for sale, and leases

4.34%

4.46%

4.43%

4.53%

4.55%

4.43%

4.66%

Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net






accretion on acquired loans and leases

4.06

4.38

4.35

4.43

4.49

4.28

4.59

Available-for-sale securities:






  Taxable

1.17

1.20

1.21

1.32

1.53

1.21

1.75

  Tax-exempt

2.54

2.88

2.77

3.52

3.40

2.78

3.85

Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments

0.25

0.20

0.16

0.11

0.13

0.21

0.43

  Total interest earning assets and revenue

3.11

3.15

3.31

3.51

3.70

3.24

3.89

Deposits

0.17

0.24

0.27

0.33

0.38

0.24

0.49

  Demand - interest bearing

0.21

0.31

0.34

0.40

0.47

0.30

0.61

  Savings

0.14

0.09

0.09

0.11

0.15

0.11

0.19

  Other time

0.58

0.91

1.00

1.14

1.28

0.88

1.47

  Total interest bearing deposits

0.26

0.36

0.41

0.48

0.57

0.36

0.71

Short-term borrowings

0.11

0.10

0.12

0.13

0.16

0.12

0.54

Total interest bearing deposits and short-term 






borrowings

0.25

0.35

0.40

0.46

0.55

0.35

0.70

Subordinated debt securities

3.95

4.47

4.47

4.46

4.05

4.29

4.40

Long-term debt

3.79

4.81

4.46

4.88

4.84

3.93

4.87

  Total interest bearing liabilities and expense

0.32

0.43

0.47

0.54

0.63

0.43

0.78

Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets

64.18%

66.04%

66.24%

66.87%

65.99%

65.61%

67.17%

Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment

$             824

$             446

$             550

$             569

$             709

$          2,388

$          2,766








*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 25, 26, and 27.

NM = Not meaningful

Cadence Bank

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)







Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$      656,132

$      301,246

$      331,873

$      263,289

$      284,095

Interest bearing deposits with other banks




and Federal funds sold

638,547

150,778

629,390

336,253

133,273

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

15,606,470

10,053,372

9,084,111

7,640,268

6,231,006

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

26,882,988

14,991,245

15,004,039

15,038,808

15,022,479

             Allowance for credit losses

446,415

260,276

265,720

241,117

244,422

Net loans and leases

26,436,573

14,730,969

14,738,319

14,797,691

14,778,057

Loans held for sale

340,175

342,871

403,046

518,352

397,076

Premises and equipment, net

786,426

533,999

533,276

508,508

508,147

Goodwill

1,407,948

958,304

957,474

851,612

851,612

Other identifiable intangibles

198,271

52,235

54,659

53,581

55,899

Bank owned life insurance

597,953

359,740

355,660

335,707

333,264

Other assets

1,016,256

576,982

524,557

497,236

508,765

Total Assets

$  47,684,751

$  28,060,496

$  27,612,365

$  25,802,497

$  24,081,194

Liabilities




Deposits:




  Demand:  Noninterest bearing

$  13,634,505

$   7,700,216

$   7,619,308

$   6,990,880

$   6,341,457

                  Interest bearing

18,727,588

10,285,371

9,671,662

9,067,373

8,524,010

  Savings

3,556,079

3,054,756

2,939,958

2,678,276

2,452,059

  Time deposits

3,899,501

2,498,368

2,607,558

2,436,657

2,528,915

Total deposits

39,817,673

23,538,711

22,838,486

21,173,186

19,846,441

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

687,188

705,123

683,135

660,485

637,715

Federal funds purchased




   and other short-term borrowings

595,000

-

-

-

-

Subordinated debt securities

493,669

307,776

307,601

297,425

297,250

Long-term debt

3,742

4,082

4,189

4,295

4,402

Other liabilities

839,492

481,547

709,380

841,908

472,909

Total Liabilities

42,436,764

25,037,239

24,542,791

22,977,299

21,258,717

Shareholders' Equity




Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Common stock

470,844

267,133

271,536

256,562

256,404

Capital surplus

2,841,998

688,637

730,294

563,481

565,187

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(139,369)

(82,627)

(34,575)

(43,459)

11,923

Retained earnings

1,907,521

1,983,121

1,935,326

1,881,621

1,821,970

Total Shareholders' Equity

5,247,987

3,023,257

3,069,574

2,825,198

2,822,477

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$  47,684,751

$  28,060,496

$  27,612,365

$  25,802,497

$  24,081,194

Cadence Bank

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)







Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$     792,315

$     288,199

$     365,647

$     261,519

$     247,799

Interest bearing deposits with other banks




and Federal funds sold

1,253,722

495,982

302,845

412,313

171,650

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

12,954,547

9,539,814

8,067,109

6,606,027

5,820,425

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

22,745,093

14,915,728

15,470,539

15,029,076

15,219,402

             Allowance for credit losses

404,578

264,067

245,095

242,935

247,049

Net loans and leases

22,340,515

14,651,661

15,225,444

14,786,141

14,972,353

Loans held for sale

220,766

242,422

361,999

289,755

277,600

Premises and equipment, net

690,031

534,071

526,960

508,551

508,053

Goodwill

1,115,502

957,899

910,448

851,612

852,472

Other identifiable intangibles

106,559

53,567

52,564

54,876

54,858

Bank owned life insurance

517,511

357,429

348,378

333,837

332,543

Other assets

1,004,045

495,541

504,902

440,929

422,750

Total Assets

$40,995,513

$27,616,585

$26,666,296

$24,545,560

$23,660,503

Liabilities




Deposits:




  Demand:  Noninterest bearing

$12,047,637

$  7,579,513

$  7,367,832

$  6,484,703

$  6,391,006

                  Interest bearing

15,811,268

10,027,346

9,598,550

8,956,420

8,268,528

  Savings

3,374,243

3,001,406

2,851,113

2,550,095

2,386,034

  Time deposits

3,526,539

2,554,185

2,568,388

2,480,862

2,555,295

Total deposits

34,759,687

23,162,450

22,385,883

20,472,080

19,600,863

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

720,120

752,536

707,086

651,694

672,018






Federal funds purchased




   and other short-term borrowings

7,554

8,706

3,901

1,500

3,893

Subordinated debt securities

437,321

307,671

304,056

297,318

297,145

Long-term debt

3,844

4,168

4,714

4,378

4,488

Other liabilities

558,393

322,747

305,822

305,589

307,507

Total Liabilities

36,486,919

24,558,278

23,711,462

21,732,559

20,885,914

Shareholders' Equity




Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Common stock

404,522

270,098

266,676

256,536

256,422

Capital surplus

2,139,357

717,022

674,949

563,529

568,343

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(103,554)

(35,408)

(30,614)

(5,090)

12,432

Retained earnings

1,901,276

1,939,602

1,876,830

1,831,033

1,770,399

Total Shareholders' Equity

4,508,594

3,058,307

2,954,834

2,813,001

2,774,589

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$40,995,513

$27,616,585

$26,666,296

$24,545,560

$23,660,503

Cadence Bank

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Loss)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)















Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-20

INTEREST REVENUE:












Loans and leases

$ 249,614

$ 168,066

$ 171,305

$ 169,195

$   174,072

$   758,180

$   700,065

Available-for-sale securities:












    Taxable

37,258

28,617

23,983

21,192

21,895

111,050

85,466

    Tax-exempt

1,608

490

676

687

760

3,461

3,984

Loans held for sale

1,324

2,076

3,040

1,595

2,504

8,035

8,357

Other

822

262

125

114

56

1,323

1,621

        Total interest revenue

290,626

199,511

199,129

192,783

199,287

882,049

799,493














INTEREST EXPENSE:












Interest bearing demand

8,485

7,723

8,247

8,796

9,766

33,251

47,692

Savings

1,203

672

626

700

872

3,201

4,117

Other time

5,139

5,861

6,428

6,966

8,189

24,394

38,940

Federal funds purchased and securities sold












   under agreement to repurchase

200

204

206

203

276

813

2,282

Short-term and long-term debt

37

42

44

45

47

168

2,430

Subordinated debt

4,351

3,463

3,387

3,269

3,201

14,470

13,063

Other

(1)

2

9

15

-

25

2

        Total interest expense

19,414

17,967

18,947

19,994

22,351

76,322

108,526














        Net interest revenue

271,212

181,544

180,182

172,789

176,936

805,727

690,967

  Provision (release) for credit losses

133,562

(7,000)

11,500

-

5,794

138,062

89,044

        Net interest revenue, after provision for












          credit losses

137,650

188,544

168,682

172,789

171,142

667,665

601,923














NONINTEREST REVENUE:












Mortgage banking

10,580

13,058

9,105

25,310

20,129

58,053

86,253

Credit card, debit card and merchant fees

12,843

11,428

11,589

9,659

10,053

45,519

38,247

Deposit service charges

16,336

10,324

8,849

8,477

9,708

43,986

37,929

Security (losses) gains, net

(378)

(195)

96

82

63

(395)

58

Insurance commissions

32,637

35,773

36,106

30,667

29,815

135,183

125,286

Wealth management

16,352

7,147

7,543

8,465

6,751

39,507

26,213

Gain on sale of PPP loans

-

-

21,572

-

-

21,572

-

Other

15,484

6,885

7,083

5,276

2,307

34,728

22,518

        Total noninterest revenue

103,854

84,420

101,943

87,936

78,826

378,153

336,504














NONINTEREST EXPENSE:












Salaries and employee benefits

149,599

112,968

108,188

101,060

97,215

471,815

417,809

Occupancy and equipment

26,885

18,977

18,154

17,378

17,760

81,394

70,341

Data processing and software

24,838

16,799

15,911

15,537

15,281

73,085

58,170

Merger expense

44,843

3,442

9,962

1,649

212

59,896

5,345

Deposit insurance assessments

3,278

2,330

1,638

1,455

1,696

8,701

6,726

Pension settlement expense

651

2,400

-

-

5,846

3,051

5,846

Other

39,100

22,973

20,131

18,744

29,107

100,948

86,645

        Total noninterest expense

289,194

179,889

173,984

155,823

167,117

798,890

650,882

        (Loss) Income before income taxes

(47,690)

93,075

96,641

104,902

82,851

246,928

287,545

Income tax (benefit) expense

(13,033)

20,350

21,102

23,347

14,046

51,766

59,494

        Net (loss) income

$ (34,657)

$   72,725

$   75,539

$   81,555

$     68,805

$   195,162

$   228,051

Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

9,488

9,488

        Net (loss) income available to common 












shareholders

$ (37,029)

$   70,353

$   73,167

$   79,183

$     66,433

$   185,674

$   218,563














Net (loss) income  per common share: Diluted

$     (0.22)

$       0.65

$       0.69

$       0.77

$         0.65

$         1.54

$         2.12

Cadence Bank

Selected Loan Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Quarter Ended

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:








Commercial and industrial








Non-real estate

$  7,847,473

$  2,210,287

$  2,271,370

$  3,102,082

$   2,918,192

Owner occupied

3,567,746

2,611,777

2,623,500

2,598,166

2,599,121

      Total commercial and industrial

11,415,219

4,822,064

4,894,870

5,700,248

5,517,313

Commercial real estate








Construction, acquisition and development

2,924,343

1,797,559

1,926,421

1,707,800

1,728,682

Income producing

4,924,369

3,443,967

3,323,883

3,127,510

3,211,434

      Total commercial real estate

7,848,712

5,241,526

5,250,304

4,835,310

4,940,116

Consumer








Residential mortgages

7,311,306

4,698,328

4,617,155

4,309,000

4,356,338

Other consumer

307,751

229,327

241,710

194,250

208,712

      Total consumer

7,619,057

4,927,655

4,858,865

4,503,250

4,565,050

Total loans and leases, net of unearned

$26,882,988

$14,991,245

$15,004,039

$15,038,808

$ 15,022,479










NON-PERFORMING ASSETS








NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:








  Nonaccrual Loans and Leases








Commercial and industrial








Non-real estate

$       33,690

$       13,170

$       10,941

$        9,724

$       13,071

Owner occupied

22,058

13,738

13,156

17,312

20,796

         Total commercial and industrial

55,748

26,908

24,097

27,036

33,867

    Commercial real estate








Construction, acquisition and development

5,568

3,292

2,582

8,494

9,738

Income producing

16,086

8,403

13,483

12,838

16,249

         Total commercial real estate

21,654

11,695

16,065

21,332

25,987

    Consumer








Residential mortgages

44,180

20,821

21,218

24,382

35,608

Other consumer

522

198

284

392

916

         Total consumer

44,702

21,019

21,502

24,774

36,524

Total nonaccrual loans and leases

$     122,104

$       59,622

$       61,664

$       73,142

$       96,378










Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still 








Accruing:

24,784

17,012

15,386

21,208

14,320

Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing

6,903

7,165

7,368

6,971

10,475

Total non-performing loans and leases

$     153,791

$       83,799

$       84,418

$     101,321

$     121,173










OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED AND








OTHER REPOSSESSED ASSETS

33,021

16,515

17,333

9,351

11,395










Total Non-performing Assets

$     186,812

$     100,314

$     101,751

$     110,672

$     132,568










Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases 








During the Quarter (excluding acquisitions)

$       22,158

$       19,858

$       16,005

$       10,029

$       11,087

Cadence Bank

Selected Loan Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Quarter Ended

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:








Balance, beginning of period

$    260,276

$    265,720

$    241,117

$    244,422

$     250,624










Loans and leases charged-off:








Commercial and industrial

(2,712)

(1,488)

(1,882)

(3,043)

(5,666)

Commercial real estate

(586)

(131)

(623)

(1,285)

(4,907)

Consumer

(2,342)

(1,694)

(1,357)

(1,578)

(2,459)

     Total loans charged-off

(5,640)

(3,313)

(3,862)

(5,906)

(13,032)










Recoveries:








Commercial and industrial

7,835

3,787

3,061

1,211

842

Commercial real estate

1,047

646

1,291

109

118

Consumer

1,521

936

1,310

1,281

870

     Total recoveries

10,403

-

5,369

-

5,662

-

2,601

1,830










Net recoveries (charge-offs)

4,763

2,056

1,800

(3,305)

(11,202)










Initial allowance on loans purchased with








credit deterioration

62,321

-

12,803

-

-

Provision:








Loans and leases acquired during the quarter

119,055

-

11,500

-

-

   Provision (release) for credit losses related to loans 








and leases

-

(7,500)

(1,500)

-

5,000

     Total provision for loans and leases

119,055

(7,500)

10,000

-

5,000










Balance, end of period

$    446,415

$    260,276

$    265,720

$    241,117

$     244,422










Average loans and leases, net of unearned, for period

$ 22,745,093

$ 14,915,728

$ 15,470,539

$ 15,029,076

$ 15,219,402










Ratio: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans 








and leases (annualized)

(0.08%)

(0.05%)

(0.05%)

0.09%

0.29%










RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS**








Balance, beginning of period

$        9,044

$        8,544

$        7,044

$        7,044

$        6,250

Provision for unfunded commitments for loans 








acquired during the quarter

13,007

-

-

-

-

Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments

1,500

500

1,500

-

794

Balance, end of period

$      23,551

$        9,044

$        8,544

$        7,044

$        7,044










**The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the balance sheet.

Cadence Bank

Selected Loan Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)









December 31, 2021






Purchased






Credit


Special


Deteriorated

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Impaired

(Loss)

Total

LOAN PORTFOLIO BY 






INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:






Commercial and industrial






Non-real estate

$  7,655,502

$ 43,009

$   103,134

$     153

$  5,350

$     40,325

$  7,847,473

Owner occupied

3,484,116

3,440

55,247

-

11,229

13,714

3,567,746

     Total commercial and industrial

11,139,618

46,449

158,381

153

16,579

54,039

11,415,219

Commercial real estate






Construction, acquisition and 






development

2,884,673

441

31,263

-

3,765

4,201

2,924,343

Income producing

4,686,699

28,964

174,936

-

3,810

29,960

4,924,369

     Total commercial real estate

7,571,372

29,405

206,199

-

7,575

34,161

7,848,712

Consumer






Residential mortgages 

7,196,106

990

110,429

2,560

1,047

174

7,311,306

Other consumer

300,175

-

7,381

137

-

58

307,751

     Total consumer

7,496,281

990

117,810

2,697

1,047

232

7,619,057

     Total loans and leases, net of unearned

$ 26,207,271

$ 76,844

$   482,390

$  2,850

$ 25,201

$     88,432

$ 26,882,988









September 30, 2021






Purchased






Credit


Special


Deteriorated

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Impaired

(Loss)

Total

LOAN PORTFOLIO BY 






INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:






Commercial and industrial






Non-real estate

$  2,163,197

$  1,691

$     32,847

$     161

$  5,150

$       7,241

$  2,210,287

Owner occupied

2,541,433

-

55,874

-

9,582

4,888

2,611,777

     Total commercial and industrial

4,704,630

1,691

88,721

161

14,732

12,129

4,822,064

Commercial real estate






Construction, acquisition and 






development

1,752,717

-

36,992

-

1,209

6,641

1,797,559

Income producing

3,280,770

-

154,459

-

4,934

3,804

3,443,967

     Total commercial real estate

5,033,487

-

191,451

-

6,143

10,445

5,241,526

Consumer






Residential mortgages 

4,627,217

-

69,113

-

1,817

181

4,698,328

Other consumer

221,621

-

7,644

-

-

62

229,327

     Total consumer

4,848,838

-

76,757

-

1,817

243

4,927,655

     Total loans

$ 14,586,955

$  1,691

$   356,929

$     161

$ 22,692

$     22,817

$ 14,991,245

Cadence Bank

Geographical Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











December 31, 2021

Alabama



Tennessee



and



and



Florida

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Georgia

Texas

Other

Total

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:








Commercial and industrial








Non-real estate

$   750,919

$   155,279

$   294,943

$   505,212

$  69,959

$   724,290

$  3,627,559

$ 1,719,312

$   7,847,473

Owner occupied

539,409

220,571

233,726

675,010

78,587

427,493

1,286,591

106,359

3,567,746

     Total commercial and industrial

1,290,328

375,850

528,669

1,180,222

148,546

1,151,783

4,914,150

1,825,671

11,415,219

Commercial real estate








Construction, acquisition and 








development

295,534

67,950

51,240

214,688

30,515

482,721

1,570,378

211,317

2,924,343

Income producing

719,156

289,039

218,860

670,656

209,986

984,992

1,686,124

145,556

4,924,369

     Total commercial real estate

1,014,690

356,989

270,100

885,344

240,501

1,467,713

3,256,502

356,873

7,848,712

Consumer








Residential mortgages 

1,495,780

363,519

417,813

1,039,206

148,182

838,440

2,897,122

111,244

7,311,306

Other consumer

40,395

11,475

9,383

58,629

905

23,116

79,076

84,772

307,751

     Total consumer

1,536,175

374,994

427,196

1,097,835

149,087

861,556

2,976,198

196,016

7,619,057

     Total loans and leases, net of unearned

$3,841,193

$1,107,833

$1,225,965

$3,163,401

$538,134

$3,481,052

$11,146,850

$ 2,378,560

$ 26,882,988










Loan growth, excluding loans acquired








   during the quarter (annualized)

(5.11%)

(9.13%)

(12.84%)

(1.94%)

11.12%

8.92%

18.63%

(11.22%)

5.83%

Cadence Bank

Noninterest Revenue and Expense

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-20

NONINTEREST REVENUE:












Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge 












market value adjustment

$    7,963

$  11,009

$  11,013

$  17,929

$   19,917

$   47,914

$   99,067

MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment

2,617

2,049

(1,908)

7,381

212

10,139

(12,814)

Credit card, debit card and merchant fees

12,843

11,428

11,589

9,659

10,053

45,519

38,247

Deposit service charges

16,336

10,324

8,849

8,477

9,708

43,986

37,929

Securities (losses) gains, net

(378)

(195)

96

82

63

(395)

58

Insurance commissions

32,637

35,773

36,106

30,667

29,815

135,183

125,286

Trust income

7,892

4,735

4,434

5,129

4,046

22,190

16,025

Annuity fees

435

50

50

51

53

586

215

Brokerage commissions and fees

8,025

2,362

3,059

3,285

2,652

16,731

9,973

Gain on sale of PPP loans

-

-

21,572

-

-

21,572

-

Bank-owned life insurance

3,098

4,217

1,845

2,020

2,425

11,180

8,181

Other miscellaneous income

12,386

2,668

5,238

3,256

(118)

23,548

14,337

     Total noninterest revenue

$103,854

$  84,420

$101,943

$  87,936

$   78,826

$ 378,153

$ 336,504














NONINTEREST EXPENSE:












Salaries and employee benefits

$149,599

$112,968

$108,188

$101,060

$   97,215

$ 471,815

$ 417,809

Occupancy, net of rental income

19,477

13,443

13,187

12,814

13,004

58,921

51,655

Equipment

7,408

5,534

4,967

4,564

4,756

22,473

18,686

Deposit insurance assessments

3,278

2,330

1,638

1,455

1,696

8,701

6,726

Pension settlement expense

651

2,400

-

-

5,846

3,051

5,846

Advertising

2,721

988

783

1,004

899

5,496

3,742

Foreclosed property expense

689

2,189

649

1,021

2,122

4,548

4,074

Telecommunications

1,725

1,600

1,517

1,398

1,448

6,240

5,883

Public relations

2,365

1,166

1,012

741

897

5,284

3,166

Data processing

15,606

11,297

11,024

10,424

9,980

48,351

38,796

Computer software

9,232

5,502

4,887

5,113

5,301

24,734

19,374

Amortization of intangibles

5,473

2,424

2,401

2,318

2,499

12,616

9,605

Legal

1,282

814

774

1,166

1,474

4,036

3,431

Merger expense

44,843

3,442

9,962

1,649

212

59,896

5,345

Postage and shipping

1,772

1,414

1,317

1,547

1,418

6,050

5,256

Other miscellaneous expense

23,073

12,378

11,678

9,549

18,350

56,678

51,488

     Total noninterest expense

$289,194

$179,889

$173,984

$155,823

$ 167,117

$ 798,890

$ 650,882














INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:












Property and casualty commissions

$  23,640

$  26,413

$  26,040

$  21,949

$   21,304

$   98,042

$   90,254

Life and health commissions

6,459

6,543

7,130

6,494

5,915

26,626

24,933

Risk management income

699

676

611

613

829

2,599

2,510

Other

1,839

2,141

2,325

1,611

1,767

7,916

7,589

     Total insurance commissions

$  32,637

$  35,773

$  36,106

$  30,667

$   29,815

$ 135,183

$ 125,286

Cadence Bank

Average Balances and Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate



















ASSETS

















Interest-earning assets:

















Loans and leases, excluding accretion

$22,745,093

$233,585

4.07%

$ 14,915,728

$ 165,207

4.39%

$ 15,219,402

$ 172,279

4.50%

Accretion income on acquired loans


16,426

0.29


3,175

0.08


2,300

0.06

Loans held for sale

220,766

1,324

2.38

242,422

2,076

3.40

277,600

2,504

3.59

Investment securities 

















Taxable

12,636,302

37,258

1.17

9,454,514

28,617

1.20

5,708,017

21,895

1.53

Tax-exempt

318,245

2,035

2.54

85,300

620

2.88

112,408

961

3.40

Total investment securities

12,954,547

39,293

1.20

9,539,814

29,237

1.22

5,820,425

22,856

1.56

Other investments

1,289,997

822

0.25

522,638

262

0.20

180,511

57

0.13

Total interest-earning assets

37,210,403

291,450

3.11

25,220,603

199,957

3.15

21,497,938

199,996

3.70

Other assets

4,189,688




2,660,050




2,409,614



Allowance for credit losses

(404,578)




(264,067)




(247,049)



Total assets

$40,995,513




$ 27,616,585




$ 23,660,503






















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Demand deposits

$15,811,268

$    8,485

0.21%

$ 10,027,346

$    7,723

0.31%

$   8,268,528

$    9,766

0.47%

Savings deposits

3,374,243

1,203

0.14

3,001,406

672

0.09

2,386,034

872

0.15

Time deposits

3,526,539

5,139

0.58

2,554,185

5,861

0.91

2,555,295

8,189

1.28

Total interest-bearing deposits

22,712,050

14,827

0.26

15,582,937

14,256

0.36

13,209,857

18,827

0.57

Short-term borrowings

727,674

200

0.11

761,242

196

0.10

675,911

269

0.16

Long-term borrowings

441,165

4,387

3.95

311,839

3,515

4.47

301,633

3,255

4.29

Total interest-bearing liabilities

23,880,889

19,414

0.32

16,656,018

17,967

0.43

14,187,401

22,351

0.63

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Demand deposits

12,047,637




7,579,513




6,391,006



Other liabilities

558,393




322,747




307,507



Total liabilities

36,486,919




24,558,278




20,885,914



Shareholders' equity

4,508,594




3,058,307




2,774,589



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$40,995,513




$ 27,616,585




$ 23,660,503



Net interest income/net interest spread


272,036

2.78%


181,990

2.72%


177,645

3.07%

Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin




2.90%




2.86%




3.29%

Taxable equivalent adjustment:

















Loans and investment securities


(824)




(446)




(709)

Net interest revenue


$271,212




$ 181,544




$ 176,936

Cadence Bank

Average Balances and Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















For the Years Ended


December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020


Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate













ASSETS











Interest-earning assets:











Loans and leases, excluding accretion

$17,055,429

$733,448

4.30%

$  14,984,356

$  690,473

4.61%

Accretion income on acquired loans


26,200

0.15


11,299

0.08

Loans held for sale

278,447

8,035

2.89

246,007

8,357

3.40

Investment securities 











Taxable

9,152,620

111,050

1.21

4,879,279

85,466

1.75

Tax-exempt

157,327

4,381

2.78

131,099

5,043

3.85

Total investment securities

9,309,947

115,431

1.24

5,010,378

90,509

1.81

Other investments

638,559

1,323

0.21

375,443

1,621

0.43

Total interest-earning assets

27,282,382

884,437

3.24

20,616,184

802,259

3.89

Other assets

3,001,809




2,331,024



Allowance for credit losses

(289,543)




(223,821)



Total assets

$29,994,648




$  22,723,386
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing liabilities:











Demand deposits

$11,114,242

$  33,251

0.30%

$    7,859,680

$    47,692

0.61%

Savings deposits

2,946,629

3,201

0.11

2,199,405

4,117

0.19

Time deposits

2,784,733

24,394

0.88

2,649,809

38,940

1.47

Total interest-bearing deposits

16,845,604

60,846

0.36

12,708,894

90,749

0.71

Short-term borrowings

713,788

838

0.12

837,036

4,488

0.54

Long-term borrowings

341,170

14,638

4.29

301,526

13,289

4.41

Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,900,562

76,322

0.43

13,847,456

108,526

0.78

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











Demand deposits

8,382,997




5,850,761



Other liabilities

373,514




299,624



Total liabilities

26,657,073




19,997,841



Shareholders' equity

3,337,575




2,725,545



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$29,994,648




$  22,723,386



Net interest income/net interest spread


808,115

2.82%


693,733

3.11%

Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin




2.96%




3.36%

Taxable equivalent adjustment:











Investment securities


(2,388)




(2,766)

Net interest revenue


$805,727




$  690,967

Cadence Bank

Selected Additional Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)










Quarter Ended

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:







Fair value, beginning of period

$       64,684

$       60,615

$     60,332

$     47,571

$     44,944

Additions to mortgage servicing rights:







   Originations of servicing assets

5,709

5,798

6,833

5,588

6,608

Changes in fair value:







   Due to payoffs/paydowns

(3,823)

(3,919)

(2,946)

(3,273)

(3,898)

   Due to change in valuation inputs or







     assumptions used in the valuation model

2,982

2,190

(3,604)

10,446

(83)

   Other changes in fair value

-

-

-

-

-

Fair value, end of period

$       69,552

$       64,684

$     60,615

$     60,332

$     47,571









MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:







   Origination

$        5,970

$        9,284

$       8,646

$     15,955

$     18,561

   Servicing

5,816

5,644

5,313

5,247

5,254

   Payoffs/Paydowns

(3,823)

-

(3,919)

-

(2,946)

-

(3,273)

(3,898)

     Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR

7,963

11,009

11,013

17,929

19,917

Market value adjustment on MSR

2,982

2,190

(3,604)

10,446

(83)

Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge

(365)

(141)

1,696

(3,065)

295

Total mortgage banking revenue

$       10,580

$       13,058

$       9,105

$     25,310

$     20,129









Mortgage loans serviced

$  7,553,917

$  7,455,113

$7,407,690

$7,259,808

$ 7,330,293

MSR/mortgage loans serviced

0.92%

0.87%

0.82%

0.83%

0.65%









AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value







U.S. Treasury notes

$  1,496,465

$             -

$            -

$            -

$            -

U.S. Government agencies

2,536,580

2,575,564

2,758,412

2,642,646

2,871,408

U.S. Government agency issued residential







   mortgage-back securities

8,621,601

5,826,087

4,709,540

3,438,246

2,421,409

U.S. Government agency issued commercial







   mortgage-back securities

1,829,444

1,518,556

1,478,058

1,414,345

806,206

U.S. Small Business Administration loan-







backed securities

195,875

-

-

-

-

Obligations of states and political subdivisions

567,570

112,152

117,248

126,589

113,953

Corporate bonds

208,159

21,013

20,853

18,442

18,030

Foreign debt securities

150,776

-

-

-

-

Total available-for-sale securities

$15,606,470

$-

$10,053,372

$-

$9,084,111

$-

$7,640,268

$ 6,231,006

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted net income-excluding MSR, adjusted net income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR,  adjusted return on average assets-excluding MSR, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, average tangible book value per common share, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted earnings per common share-excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and adjusted efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent), adjusted dividend payout ratio - excluding MSR.  The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented.  Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators.  Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below.  These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure.  In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Net Income-Excluding MSR,
and Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders-excluding MSR to Net Income:



Quarter Ended

Year Ended


Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-20















Net (loss) income

$      (34,657)

$   72,725

$   75,539

$   81,555

$   68,805

$ 195,162

$ 228,051

Plus:

Merger expense

44,843

3,442

9,962

1,649

212

59,896

5,345

Incremental merger related expense

4,633

-

-

-

-

4,633

-

Initial provision for acquired loans

132,062

-

11,500

-

-

143,562

1,000

Pension settlement expense

651

2,400

-

-

5,846

3,051

5,846

Less:

Security (losses) gains

(378)

(195)

96

82

63

(395)

58

Tax adjustment

41,453

1,506

5,331

391

1,496

48,681

3,027

Adjusted net income

$     106,457

$   77,256

$   91,574

$   82,731

$   73,304

$ 358,018

$ 237,157

Less:

Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

9,488

9,488

Adjusted net income available to













common shareholders

$     104,085

$   74,884

$   89,202

$   80,359

$   70,932

$ 348,530

$ 227,669















Adjusted net income

$     106,457

$   77,256

$   91,574

$   82,731

$   73,304

$ 358,018

$ 237,157

Less:

MSR market value adjustment, net of tax

1,964

1,538

(1,432)

5,539

159

7,609

(9,617)

Adjusted net income-excluding MSR

$     104,493

$   75,718

$   93,006

$   77,192

$   73,145

$ 350,409

$ 246,774

Less:

Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

9,488

9,488

Adjusted net income available to common













shareholders-excluding MSR

$     102,121

$   73,346

$   90,634

$   74,820

$   70,773

$ 340,921

$ 237,286

   

Cadence Bank

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)















Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue




























Quarter Ended

Year Ended


Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-20















Net (loss) income

$      (34,657)

$   72,725

$   75,539

$   81,555

$   68,805

$ 195,162

$ 228,051

Plus:

Provision (release) for credit losses

133,562

(7,000)

11,500

-

5,794

138,062

89,044

Income tax (benefit) expense

(13,033)

20,350

21,102

23,347

14,046

51,766

59,494

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$       85,872

$   86,075

$ 108,141

$ 104,902

$   88,645

$ 384,990

$ 376,589















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue


























Net (loss) income

$      (34,657)

$   72,725

$   75,539

$   81,555

$   68,805

$ 195,162

$ 228,051

Plus:

Provision (release) for credit losses

133,562

(7,000)

11,500

-

5,794

138,062

89,044

Merger expense

44,843

3,442

9,962

1,649

212

59,896

5,345

Incremental merger related expense

4,633

-

-

-

-

4,633

-

Pension settlement expense

651

2,400

-

-

5,846

3,051

5,846

Income tax (benefit) expense

(13,033)

20,350

21,102

23,347

14,046

51,766

59,494

Less:

Security (losses) gains

(378)

(195)

96

82

63

(395)

58

MSR market value adjustment

2,617

2,049

(1,908)

7,381

212

10,139

(12,814)

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$     133,760

$   90,063

$ 119,915

$   99,088

$   94,428

$ 442,826

$ 400,536















Reconciliation of Total Adjusted Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:


























Total noninterest expense

$     289,194

$ 179,889

$ 173,984

$ 155,823

$ 167,117

$ 798,890

$ 650,882

Less:

Merger expense

44,843

3,442

9,962

1,649

212

59,896

5,345

Incremental merger related expense

4,633

-

-

-

-

4,633

-

Pension settlement expense

651

2,400

-

-

5,846

3,051

5,846

Total adjusted expense

$     239,067

$ 174,047

$ 164,022

$ 154,174

$ 161,059

$ 731,310

$ 639,691

Cadence Bank

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)






























Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to 











Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:




























Quarter Ended

Year Ended


Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-20

Tangible assets













Total assets

$ 47,684,751

$ 28,060,496

$ 27,612,365

$ 25,802,497

$ 24,081,194

$ 47,684,751

$ 24,081,194

Less:  

Goodwill

1,407,948

958,304

957,474

851,612

851,612

1,407,948

851,612

Other identifiable intangible assets

198,271

52,235

54,659

53,581

55,899

198,271

55,899

Total tangible assets

$ 46,078,532

$ 27,049,957

$ 26,600,232

$ 24,897,304

$ 23,173,683

$ 46,078,532

$ 23,173,683















PERIOD END BALANCES:













Tangible shareholders' equity













Total shareholders' equity

$   5,247,987

$   3,023,257

$   3,069,574

$   2,825,198

$   2,822,477

$   5,247,987

$   2,822,477

Less:

Goodwill

1,407,948

958,304

957,474

851,612

851,612

1,407,948

851,612

Other identifiable intangible assets

198,271

52,235

54,659

53,581

55,899

198,271

55,899

Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$   3,474,775

$   1,845,725

$   1,890,448

$   1,753,012

$   1,747,973

$   3,474,775

$   1,747,973















AVERAGE BALANCES:













Tangible shareholders' equity













Total shareholders' equity

$   4,508,594

$   3,058,307

$   2,954,834

$   2,813,001

$   2,774,589

$   3,337,575

$   2,725,545

Less:

Goodwill

1,115,502

957,899

910,448

851,612

852,472

959,586

848,263

Other identifiable intangible assets

106,559

53,567

52,564

54,876

54,858

66,996

56,988

Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

167,000

Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$   3,119,540

$   1,879,848

$   1,824,829

$   1,739,520

$   1,700,266

$   2,144,000

$   1,653,294















Total average assets

$ 40,995,513

$ 27,616,585

$ 26,666,296

$ 24,545,560

$ 23,660,503

$ 29,994,648

$ 22,723,386

Total shares of common stock outstanding

188,337,658

106,853,316

108,614,595

102,624,818

102,561,480

188,337,658

102,561,480

Average shares outstanding-diluted

164,720,656

108,250,102

105,838,056

102,711,584

102,817,409

120,668,695

103,304,570















Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.54%

6.82%

7.11%

7.04%

7.54%

7.54%

7.54%

Return on average tangible common equity (2)

(4.71)

14.85

16.08

18.46

15.54

8.66

13.22

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR (3)

12.99

15.48

19.92

17.44

16.56

15.90

14.35

Adjusted return on average assets-excluding MSR (4)

1.01

1.09

1.40

1.28

1.23

1.17

1.09

Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (5)

9.33

10.06

13.04

11.47

10.80

10.75

9.27

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (6)

0.83

1.24

1.63

1.73

1.49

1.28

1.66

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (7)

1.29

1.29

1.80

1.64

1.59

1.48

1.76

Tangible book value per common share (8)

$          18.45

$          17.27

$          17.41

$          17.08

$          17.04

$          18.45

$          17.04

Adjusted earnings per common share (9)

$            0.63

$            0.69

$            0.84

$            0.78

$            0.69

$            2.89

$            2.20

Adjusted earnings per common share-excluding MSR (10)

$            0.62

$            0.68

$            0.86

$            0.73

$            0.69

$            2.83

$            2.30

Adjusted dividend payout ratio - excluding MSR (11)

32.26%

29.41%

22.09%

26.03%

27.54%

27.56%

32.39%


(1)

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.


(2)

Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.


(3)

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.


(4)

Adjusted return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets.


(5)

Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shareholders' equity.


(6)

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets.


(7)

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income-excluding MSR.


(8)

Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.


(9)

Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
















(10)

Adjusted earnings per common share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.


(11)

Adjusted dividend payout ratio-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR.
















Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions

The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the adjusted efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment.  The adjusted efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense  items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense.  In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue.

SOURCE Cadence Bank

Also from this source

Cadence Bank Reveals Its New Logo...

Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Webcast Schedule...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics