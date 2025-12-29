Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 and Annual Financial Results Distribution Schedule

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) will release its fourth quarter 2025 earnings and annual financial results on Thursday, January 22, 2026, prior to the opening of the financial markets. The release will be found on the company's investor relations website and distributed on PR Newswire.

About Cadence Bank

