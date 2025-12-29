Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 and Annual Financial Results Distribution Schedule

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) will release its fourth quarter 2025 earnings and annual financial results on Thursday, January 22, 2026, prior to the opening of the financial markets. The release will be found on the company's investor relations website and distributed on PR Newswire.

About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a $53 billion regional bank committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and as a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at www.cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

