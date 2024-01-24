Cadence Bank Announces Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend; Declares Preferred Dividend

TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its meeting today, the board of directors of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (Cadence) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, which represents an increase of $0.015, or 6.4%, per share compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.235 per common share. The common stock dividend is payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on February 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2024.

About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, inclusion and belonging in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

10 Southeast U.S. Nonprofits To Share $150,000 from Cadence Bank's Cadence Cares Holiday Program

In the spirit of holiday giving, Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE), through the Cadence Bank Foundation, proudly donated a total of $150,000 to 10 nonprofit...
Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Earnings Webcast Schedule

adence Bank (NYSE: CADE) will release its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Monday, January 29, 2024, after the close of the financial markets. It will ...
