Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Jul 25, 2022, 16:30 ET
TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON , July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2022 included (as compared to the linked quarter unless noted otherwise):
- Achieved meaningful growth in quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $124.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $134.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, representing quarterly increases in earnings per diluted share of 13.3% and 12.3% respectively.
- Reported $176.7 million in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), up 10.2% and improving to 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis.
- Continued improvement in other profitability metrics, including an adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 19.50% for the second quarter.
- Generated net organic loan growth of $1.2 billion for the quarter, or 17.3% on an annualized basis. Year-to-date, loans have grown $1.5 billion, or 11.0% annualized. Total deposits declined $378.9 million during the quarter, but have increased $371.4 million year-to-date, or 1.9% on an annualized year-to-date basis.
- Net interest margin improved notably to 3.06%, up 14 basis points (and up 20 basis points excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion), driven primarily by increasing new and floating loan yields, balance sheet mix changes resulting from net loan growth and minimal increases in deposit costs.
- Additional improvement in credit quality metrics included net recoveries of $1.4 million and an 11.4% decline in total non-performing assets; recorded a quarterly provision for credit losses of $1 million.
- Operating efficiency continued to improve, which is reflected in a decline in the adjusted efficiency ratio to 60.5% for the second quarter compared to 63.5% for the first quarter of 2022.
"The Company's financial results for the second quarter reflect key fundamental successes across virtually all aspects of our business, highlighted by adjusted earnings of $0.73 per diluted common share," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our bankers' efforts and the strength of our footprint resulted in quarterly net loan growth across nearly all of our markets and business lines. As expected, given the increasing rate environment, we reported considerable improvement in our net interest margin as well as meaningful growth in our net interest income. Credit quality continues to remain exceptionally strong as evidenced by our fifth consecutive quarter of net recoveries and additional declines in total non-performing assets."
Rollins continued, "Our results for the quarter also reflect a decline in adjusted expense which, combined with revenue growth, resulted in the adjusted efficiency ratio declining by 300 basis points to 60.5% for the quarter. Finally, from a capital management perspective, we repurchased 1.0 million shares of Company common stock during the quarter while continuing to maintain strong regulatory capital metrics."
Earnings Summary
Year-over-year comparisons were impacted by the merger with Cadence Bank, N.A. in the fourth quarter of 2021. See "RECENT MERGER TRANSACTIONS" in this release for more information.
The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $124.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $73.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and net income available to common shareholders of $112.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $134.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $89.2 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $121.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022.
The Company reported adjusted PPNR of $176.7 million, or 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $118.0 million, or 1.77% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021 and $160.4 million, or 1.36% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022.
The meaningful growth in adjusted net income and PPNR during the quarter was due to a 4.2% increase in net interest revenue reflecting a higher interest rate environment, loan growth and a 2.0% decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by a 2.5% lower noninterest revenue due to movement in net MSR valuation.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $324.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $180.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $311.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $12.9 million or 4.2% from linked quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.06% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 2.99% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.92% for the first quarter of 2022.
Net interest revenue for the second quarter of 2022 included $11.7 million in accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases, adding approximately 11 basis points to the net interest margin. Accretion declined $6.0 million from $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, which added approximately 17 basis points to the first quarter 2022 net interest margin. Excluding the impact of accretion, the linked quarter net interest margin increased by 20 basis points.
The increase in net interest revenue in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter reflected meaningful improvement in loan and securities yields as well as continued deployment of cash and cash flow from maturing securities into loan growth. The balance sheet remains asset sensitive, with approximately 24% of loans floating (repricing within 30 days) and another 44% of loans variable as of June 30, 2022.
Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, were 4.12% for the second quarter of 2022, up 16 basis points from 3.96% for the first quarter of 2022, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.29% for the second quarter of 2022, up 19 basis points from 3.10% for the first quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits remained well managed, increasing only 2 basis points to 0.17% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 0.15% for the first quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, continued to reflect solid growth, increasing $1.2 billion during the second quarter, or 17.3% annualized, and $1.5 billion year-to-date, or 11.0% annualized, to $28.4 billion. Total deposits declined $378.9 million during the second quarter to $40.8 billion, but have grown $371.4 million year-to-date, or 1.9% annualized. Loan growth for the quarter was spread across multiple geographies and portfolios including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, community banking and residential mortgage. The decline in deposits during the quarter was due to public fund and municipal balances that increased during the first quarter and declined in the second quarter, with the segment flat on total deposits since year-end 2021. The second quarter of 2022 ended with a loan to deposit ratio of 70.6% and securities to total assets of 28.2%, reflecting improved mix shift while maintaining continued strong balance sheet liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 34.9% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2022, relatively stable compared to 35.6% at March 31, 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Credit quality metrics for the second quarter of 2022 continue to improve as reflected by the fifth consecutive quarter of net recoveries as well as successive declines in total non-performing assets.
Total non-performing assets declined $16.8 million, or 11.4%, in the second quarter from $147.7 million at March 31, 2022 to $130.8 million at June 30, 2022. Total non-performing loans and leases were $116.4 million at June 30, 2022, or 0.41% of total net loans and leases, representing a decline of $2.8 million or 2.4%, from the March 31, 2022 balance of $119.3 million, or 0.44% of total net loans and leases. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets also declined to $14.4 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $14.0 million or 49.3% from the March 31, 2022 balance of $28.4 million.
Net recoveries for the second quarter of 2022 were $1.4 million, or 0.02% of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 was $1 million, compared with a provision for credit losses of $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and no recorded provision for the first quarter of 2022. The $11.5 million provision for the second quarter of 2021 was primarily associated with day one accounting provision requirements for loans acquired during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses was $440.1 million, or 1.55% of net loans and leases at June 30, 2022, compared with $438.7 million, or 1.61% of net loans and leases at March 31, 2022.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $125.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $101.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $128.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline was driven primarily by a lower mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment, partially offset by strong credit card, debit card, and merchant fees as well as insurance commission revenue.
While mortgage revenue has been impacted due to the rising rate environment, our broader footprint has supported continued growth in mortgage origination volume. Second quarter of 2022 mortgage origination was $913.0 million, up from both $906.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $803.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with a negative $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 with the variances due to increased interest rates and a higher proportion of the asset being hedged during the second quarter of 2022.
Insurance commission revenue again reflected strong performance at $40.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $36.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $35.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The insurance pricing market has remained firm and the Company continues to experience high customer retention rates. The Company completed the acquisition of Wall 2 Wall Benefit Services, a Houston, TX based firm specializing in insurance and employee benefit services, during the second quarter of 2022.
Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 reflecting an annual incentive payment from our card vendor as well as an annual true-up of revenue based on improved contractual revenue share in 2022. Other noninterest revenue was $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $19.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 due in part to a purchase accounting adjustment associated with the day one fair value of unfunded commitments acquired in the legacy Cadence transaction.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $285.9 million, compared with $174.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $291.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $271.8 million, compared with $164.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $281.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 60.5% for the second quarter of 2022, which represents improvement compared to the 63.5% for the first quarter of 2022. The decline in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter included a reduction in compensation related items including payroll taxes, 401(k) match, and health insurance expense as well as intangible amortization expense as we finalized acquired intangible asset valuations.
Adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 excludes $13.3 million in total merger related expenses, which includes merger expense shown as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expenses represent costs to complete the merger with no future benefit, while incremental merger related expenses represent costs to complete the merger for which the entity receives a future benefit. Merger expense was $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Merger expense for the second quarter of 2022 was comprised primarily of conversion related expenses as well as compensation related items. Incremental merger related expenses for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $6.1 million compared to $6.6 million in the prior quarter and included primarily employee retention and marketing related expenses.
Capital Management
Total shareholders' equity was $4.44 billion at June 30, 2022 compared with $3.07 billion at June 30, 2021 and $4.64 billion at March 31, 2022. The decline in the linked quarter is primarily due to a decline in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio, driven by increases in longer-term interest rates in the quarter.
Estimated regulatory capital ratios remain solid at June 30, 2022 including Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.39%, Tier 1 capital of 10.86%, Total risk-based capital of 13.05%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.35%.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program. The company has 3.9 million shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization which will expire December 30, 2022. Outstanding company shares were 182.5 million shares as of June 30, 2022, a reduction of 5.9 million shares since December 31, 2021.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "Our financial results continue to contribute to the energy and optimism around our Company, and we are reaching milestones daily toward fully integrating our two legacy companies. Last week, we publicly revealed several additional aspects of our branding for the new Cadence Bank, which complement our new logo released earlier this year. The branding speaks to serving our customers with capabilities and opportunities resulting from two great companies coming together. We look forward to the full rebranding of our Company during the fourth quarter upon completion of our core systems conversion. We have a lot to be excited about at Cadence Bank, with this quarter's financial performance certainly being a significant part of that."
RECENT MERGER TRANSACTION
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)
On October 29, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as legacy Cadence), pursuant to which legacy Cadence was merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Legacy Cadence operated 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of October 29, 2021, legacy Cadence reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $11.6 billion and total deposits of $16.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each legacy Cadence shareholder received 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they held. In addition, legacy Cadence paid a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Cadence merger, the Company changed its name from "BancorpSouth Bank" to "Cadence Bank" and also changed its NYSE ticker symbol from "BXS" to "CADE". For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on October 29, 2021 and the 2021 Annual Report Form 10-K filed with the FDIC. Due to the Company's evaluation of post-merger activity and the extensive information gathering and management review processes required to properly record acquired assets and liabilities, the Company considers its valuations of legacy Cadence's assets and liabilities to be provisional estimates as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of these assets and liabilities for the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies used.
Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios
This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on July 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
|
Cadence Bank
|
Selected Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
Earnings Summary:
|
Interest revenue
|
$ 349,555
|
$ 331,930
|
$ 290,626
|
$ 199,511
|
$ 199,129
|
$ 681,485
|
$ 391,912
|
Interest expense
|
24,789
|
20,108
|
19,414
|
17,967
|
18,947
|
44,897
|
38,941
|
Net interest revenue
|
324,766
|
311,822
|
271,212
|
181,544
|
180,182
|
636,588
|
352,971
|
Provision (release) for credit losses
|
1,000
|
-
|
133,562
|
(7,000)
|
11,500
|
1,000
|
11,500
|
Net interest revenue, after provision
|
for credit losses
|
323,766
|
311,822
|
137,650
|
188,544
|
168,682
|
635,588
|
341,471
|
Noninterest revenue
|
125,234
|
128,435
|
103,854
|
84,420
|
101,943
|
253,669
|
189,879
|
Noninterest expense
|
285,888
|
291,667
|
289,194
|
179,889
|
173,984
|
577,555
|
329,807
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
163,112
|
148,590
|
(47,690)
|
93,075
|
96,641
|
311,702
|
201,543
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
36,154
|
33,643
|
(13,033)
|
20,350
|
21,102
|
69,797
|
44,449
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 126,958
|
$ 114,947
|
$ (34,657)
|
$ 72,725
|
$ 75,539
|
$ 241,905
|
$ 157,094
|
Less: Preferred dividends
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
4,744
|
4,744
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
$ 124,586
|
$ 112,575
|
$ (37,029)
|
$ 70,353
|
$ 73,167
|
$ 237,161
|
$ 152,350
|
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
|
Total assets
|
$ 47,747,708
|
$ 47,204,061
|
$ 47,669,751
|
$ 28,060,496
|
$ 27,612,365
|
$ 47,747,708
|
$ 27,612,365
|
Total earning assets
|
43,093,975
|
42,744,225
|
43,503,089
|
25,572,354
|
25,129,873
|
43,093,975
|
25,129,873
|
Total securities
|
13,450,621
|
14,371,606
|
15,606,470
|
10,053,372
|
9,084,111
|
13,450,621
|
9,084,111
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
28,360,485
|
27,189,666
|
26,882,988
|
14,991,245
|
15,004,039
|
28,360,485
|
15,004,039
|
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
440,112
|
438,738
|
446,415
|
260,276
|
265,720
|
440,112
|
265,720
|
Net book value of acquired loans (included in
|
loans and leases above)
|
9,721,672
|
11,020,251
|
11,968,278
|
1,426,266
|
1,646,031
|
9,721,672
|
1,646,031
|
Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans
|
(included in loans and leases above)
|
18,769
|
27,013
|
50,008
|
32,771
|
167,144
|
18,769
|
167,144
|
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
|
65,350
|
72,620
|
77,711
|
9,863
|
13,037
|
65,350
|
13,037
|
Total deposits
|
40,189,083
|
40,568,055
|
39,817,673
|
23,538,711
|
22,838,486
|
40,189,083
|
22,838,486
|
Total deposits and securities sold under
|
agreement to repurchase
|
40,838,260
|
41,271,615
|
40,504,861
|
24,243,834
|
23,521,621
|
40,838,260
|
23,521,621
|
Federal funds purchased and short term
|
FHLB advances
|
1,200,000
|
-
|
595,000
|
-
|
-
|
1,200,000
|
-
|
Long-term debt
|
2,380
|
2,514
|
3,742
|
4,082
|
4,189
|
2,380
|
4,189
|
Subordinated debt
|
462,693
|
463,181
|
478,669
|
307,776
|
307,601
|
462,693
|
307,601
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
4,437,925
|
4,643,757
|
5,247,987
|
3,023,257
|
3,069,574
|
4,437,925
|
3,069,574
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
4,270,932
|
4,476,764
|
5,080,994
|
2,856,264
|
2,902,581
|
4,270,932
|
2,902,581
|
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
|
Total assets
|
$ 47,064,829
|
$ 47,679,850
|
$ 40,990,459
|
$ 27,616,585
|
$ 26,666,296
|
$ 47,370,639
|
$ 25,611,786
|
Total earning assets
|
42,688,497
|
43,515,166
|
37,210,403
|
25,220,602
|
24,211,759
|
43,099,548
|
23,274,984
|
Total securities
|
13,941,127
|
15,070,524
|
12,954,547
|
9,539,814
|
8,067,109
|
14,502,705
|
7,340,604
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
27,848,097
|
27,106,733
|
22,745,093
|
14,915,728
|
15,470,539
|
27,479,463
|
15,251,027
|
PPP loans (included in loans and leases above)
|
21,430
|
36,621
|
48,206
|
73,783
|
973,036
|
28,984
|
1,017,483
|
Total deposits
|
39,396,028
|
40,565,103
|
34,759,687
|
23,162,450
|
22,385,883
|
39,977,335
|
21,434,268
|
Total deposits and securities sold under
|
agreement to repurchase
|
40,062,095
|
41,259,136
|
35,479,807
|
23,914,986
|
23,092,969
|
40,657,308
|
22,113,811
|
Federal funds purchased and short term
|
FHLB advances
|
1,294,946
|
131,556
|
7,554
|
8,706
|
3,901
|
716,464
|
2,707
|
Long-term debt
|
2,461
|
3,361
|
3,844
|
4,168
|
4,714
|
2,909
|
4,547
|
Subordinated debt
|
462,986
|
463,481
|
432,267
|
307,671
|
304,056
|
463,232
|
300,706
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
4,523,189
|
5,062,231
|
4,508,594
|
3,058,307
|
2,954,834
|
4,791,221
|
2,884,309
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
4,356,196
|
4,895,238
|
4,341,601
|
2,891,314
|
2,787,841
|
4,624,228
|
2,717,316
|
Nonperforming Assets:
|
Nonaccrual loans and leases
|
$ 89,368
|
$ 91,031
|
$ 122,104
|
$ 59,622
|
$ 61,664
|
$ 89,368
|
$ 61,664
|
Loans and leases 90+ days past due,
|
still accruing
|
19,682
|
20,957
|
24,784
|
17,012
|
15,386
|
19,682
|
15,386
|
Restructured loans and leases, still accruing
|
7,385
|
7,292
|
6,903
|
7,165
|
7,368
|
7,385
|
7,368
|
Non-performing loans (NPLs)
|
116,435
|
119,280
|
153,791
|
83,799
|
84,418
|
116,435
|
84,418
|
Other real estate owned and other repossessed
|
assets
|
14,399
|
28,401
|
33,021
|
16,515
|
17,333
|
14,399
|
17,333
|
Non-performing assets (NPAs)
|
$ 130,834
|
$ 147,681
|
$ 186,812
|
$ 100,314
|
$ 101,751
|
$ 130,834
|
$ 101,751
|
Cadence Bank
|
Selected Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.08 %
|
0.98 %
|
(0.34 %)
|
1.04 %
|
1.14 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.24 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets*
|
1.16
|
1.05
|
1.03
|
1.11
|
1.38
|
1.11
|
1.34
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity
|
11.47
|
9.33
|
(3.38)
|
9.65
|
10.53
|
10.34
|
11.31
|
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity*
|
12.36
|
10.07
|
9.51
|
10.28
|
12.83
|
11.15
|
12.58
|
Return on average tangible common equity*
|
18.11
|
13.87
|
(4.71)
|
14.85
|
16.08
|
15.81
|
17.24
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity*
|
19.50
|
14.98
|
13.24
|
15.80
|
19.61
|
17.05
|
19.18
|
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets*
|
1.40
|
1.26
|
0.83
|
1.24
|
1.63
|
1.33
|
1.69
|
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total
|
average assets*
|
1.51
|
1.36
|
1.32
|
1.32
|
1.77
|
1.43
|
1.78
|
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
|
3.06
|
2.92
|
2.90
|
2.86
|
2.99
|
2.99
|
3.07
|
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
|
2.94
|
2.81
|
2.78
|
2.72
|
2.83
|
2.87
|
2.90
|
Efficiency ratio-fully taxable equivalent*
|
63.38
|
66.10
|
76.94
|
67.52
|
61.55
|
64.72
|
60.63
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio-fully taxable equivalent*
|
60.46
|
63.52
|
63.54
|
65.28
|
58.04
|
61.98
|
58.51
|
Loan/deposit ratio
|
70.57 %
|
67.02 %
|
67.52 %
|
63.69 %
|
65.70 %
|
70.57 %
|
65.70 %
|
Employee FTE
|
6,659
|
6,568
|
6,595
|
4,770
|
4,835
|
6,659
|
4,835
|
Credit Quality Ratios:
|
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (1)
|
(0.02 %)
|
(0.01 %)
|
(0.08 %)
|
(0.05 %)
|
(0.05 %)
|
(0.01 %)
|
0.02 %
|
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (1)
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
2.33
|
(0.19)
|
0.30
|
0.01
|
0.15
|
ACL to net loans and leases
|
1.55
|
1.61
|
1.66
|
1.74
|
1.77
|
1.55
|
1.77
|
ACL to non-performing loans and leases
|
377.99
|
367.82
|
290.27
|
310.60
|
314.77
|
377.99
|
314.77
|
Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases
|
0.41
|
0.44
|
0.57
|
0.56
|
0.56
|
0.41
|
0.56
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.27
|
0.31
|
0.39
|
0.36
|
0.37
|
0.27
|
0.37
|
Equity Ratios:
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|
9.29 %
|
9.84 %
|
11.01 %
|
10.77 %
|
11.12 %
|
9.29 %
|
11.12 %
|
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
|
8.94
|
9.48
|
10.66
|
10.18
|
10.51
|
8.94
|
10.51
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets*
|
5.82
|
6.31
|
7.54
|
6.82
|
7.11
|
5.82
|
7.11
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets,
|
excluding AOCI*
|
7.70
|
7.65
|
7.82
|
7.11
|
7.23
|
7.70
|
7.23
|
Capital Adequacy:
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (2)
|
10.39 %
|
10.57 %
|
11.11 %
|
10.73 %
|
10.89 %
|
10.39 %
|
10.89 %
|
Tier 1 capital (2)
|
10.86
|
11.05
|
11.61
|
11.63
|
11.80
|
10.86
|
11.80
|
Total capital (2)
|
13.05
|
13.27
|
13.86
|
14.27
|
14.50
|
13.05
|
14.50
|
Tier 1 leverage capital (2)
|
8.35
|
8.24
|
9.90
|
8.13
|
8.25
|
8.35
|
8.25
|
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26.
|
(1) Annualized
|
(2) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
|
Cadence Bank
|
Selected Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
Common Share Data:
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$ 0.68
|
$ 0.60
|
$ (0.22)
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 1.28
|
$ 1.46
|
Adjusted earnings per share*
|
0.73
|
0.65
|
0.63
|
0.69
|
0.84
|
1.38
|
1.59
|
Cash dividends per share
|
0.22
|
0.22
|
0.20
|
0.20
|
0.19
|
0.44
|
0.38
|
Book value per share
|
23.41
|
24.40
|
26.98
|
26.73
|
26.72
|
23.41
|
26.72
|
Tangible book value per share*
|
14.73
|
15.67
|
18.45
|
17.27
|
17.41
|
14.73
|
17.41
|
Market value per share (last)
|
23.48
|
29.26
|
29.79
|
29.78
|
28.33
|
23.48
|
28.33
|
Market value per share (high)
|
29.75
|
34.24
|
32.12
|
30.55
|
33.18
|
34.24
|
35.59
|
Market value per share (low)
|
22.82
|
27.95
|
27.25
|
24.87
|
27.59
|
22.82
|
26.95
|
Market value per share (avg)
|
25.74
|
31.20
|
30.20
|
27.89
|
30.33
|
28.47
|
30.58
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
32.44 %
|
36.60 %
|
NM
|
30.71 %
|
27.43 %
|
34.41 %
|
25.97 %
|
Adjusted dividend payout ratio*
|
30.14 %
|
33.85 %
|
31.75 %
|
28.99 %
|
22.62 %
|
31.88 %
|
23.90 %
|
Total shares outstanding
|
182,461,786
|
183,488,844
|
188,337,658
|
106,853,316
|
108,614,595
|
182,461,786
|
108,614,595
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
183,711,402
|
187,264,335
|
164,720,656
|
108,250,102
|
105,838,056
|
185,476,720
|
104,274,819
|
Yield/Rate:
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)
|
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
|
4.29 %
|
4.23 %
|
4.34 %
|
4.46 %
|
4.43 %
|
4.25 %
|
4.48 %
|
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net
|
accretion on acquired loans and leases
|
4.12
|
3.96
|
4.06
|
4.38
|
4.35
|
4.04
|
4.39
|
Available-for-sale securities:
|
Taxable
|
1.37
|
1.26
|
1.17
|
1.20
|
1.21
|
1.31
|
1.26
|
Tax-exempt
|
2.95
|
2.57
|
2.54
|
2.88
|
2.77
|
2.75
|
3.10
|
Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments
|
1.03
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
0.20
|
0.16
|
0.55
|
0.13
|
Total interest earning assets and revenue
|
3.29
|
3.10
|
3.11
|
3.15
|
3.31
|
3.20
|
3.40
|
Deposits
|
0.17
|
0.15
|
0.17
|
0.24
|
0.27
|
0.16
|
0.30
|
Demand - interest bearing
|
0.26
|
0.20
|
0.21
|
0.31
|
0.34
|
0.23
|
0.37
|
Savings
|
0.06
|
0.06
|
0.14
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
0.06
|
0.10
|
Time
|
0.47
|
0.52
|
0.58
|
0.91
|
1.00
|
0.49
|
1.07
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
0.26
|
0.23
|
0.26
|
0.36
|
0.41
|
0.24
|
0.44
|
Short-term borrowings
|
0.74
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
0.10
|
0.12
|
0.56
|
0.12
|
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term
|
borrowings
|
0.29
|
0.22
|
0.25
|
0.35
|
0.40
|
0.26
|
0.43
|
Long-term debt
|
4.14
|
4.19
|
3.95
|
4.47
|
4.47
|
4.16
|
4.47
|
Total interest bearing liabilities and expense
|
0.36
|
0.29
|
0.32
|
0.43
|
0.47
|
0.32
|
0.51
|
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
|
65.25 %
|
64.46 %
|
64.18 %
|
66.04 %
|
66.24 %
|
64.86 %
|
66.54 %
|
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment
|
$ 1,063
|
$ 1,027
|
$ 824
|
$ 446
|
$ 550
|
$ 2,090
|
$ 1,118
|
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26.
|
NM = Not meaningful
|
Cadence Bank
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 770,293
|
$ 781,310
|
$ 656,132
|
$ 301,246
|
$ 331,873
|
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
|
and Federal funds sold
|
1,069,410
|
880,742
|
638,547
|
150,778
|
629,390
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|
13,450,621
|
14,371,606
|
15,606,470
|
10,053,372
|
9,084,111
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
28,360,485
|
27,189,666
|
26,882,988
|
14,991,245
|
15,004,039
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
440,112
|
438,738
|
446,415
|
260,276
|
265,720
|
Net loans and leases
|
27,920,373
|
26,750,928
|
26,436,573
|
14,730,969
|
14,738,319
|
Loans held for sale
|
213,458
|
302,211
|
340,175
|
342,871
|
403,046
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
782,728
|
781,209
|
786,426
|
533,999
|
533,276
|
Goodwill
|
1,444,209
|
1,409,038
|
1,407,948
|
958,304
|
957,474
|
Other identifiable intangibles
|
138,370
|
191,642
|
198,271
|
52,235
|
54,659
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
601,601
|
599,346
|
597,953
|
359,740
|
355,660
|
Other assets
|
1,356,645
|
1,136,029
|
1,001,256
|
576,982
|
524,557
|
Total Assets
|
$ 47,747,708
|
$ 47,204,061
|
$ 47,669,751
|
$ 28,060,496
|
$ 27,612,365
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Demand: Noninterest bearing
|
$ 14,012,529
|
$ 14,458,563
|
$ 13,634,505
|
$ 7,700,216
|
$ 7,619,308
|
Interest bearing
|
19,032,983
|
18,854,543
|
18,727,588
|
10,285,371
|
9,671,662
|
Savings
|
3,735,925
|
3,713,629
|
3,556,079
|
3,054,756
|
2,939,958
|
Time deposits
|
3,407,646
|
3,541,320
|
3,899,501
|
2,498,368
|
2,607,558
|
Total deposits
|
40,189,083
|
40,568,055
|
39,817,673
|
23,538,711
|
22,838,486
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
649,177
|
703,560
|
687,188
|
705,123
|
683,135
|
Federal funds purchased
|
and short-term FHLB advances
|
1,200,000
|
-
|
595,000
|
-
|
-
|
Subordinated debt
|
462,693
|
463,181
|
478,669
|
307,776
|
307,601
|
Long-term debt
|
2,380
|
2,514
|
3,742
|
4,082
|
4,189
|
Other liabilities
|
806,450
|
822,994
|
839,492
|
481,547
|
709,380
|
Total Liabilities
|
43,309,783
|
42,560,304
|
42,421,764
|
25,037,239
|
24,542,791
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
Common stock
|
456,154
|
458,722
|
470,844
|
267,133
|
271,536
|
Capital surplus
|
2,686,031
|
2,701,371
|
2,841,998
|
688,637
|
730,294
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(936,345)
|
(664,000)
|
(139,369)
|
(82,627)
|
(34,575)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,065,092
|
1,980,671
|
1,907,521
|
1,983,121
|
1,935,326
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
4,437,925
|
4,643,757
|
5,247,987
|
3,023,257
|
3,069,574
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 47,747,708
|
$ 47,204,061
|
$ 47,669,751
|
$ 28,060,496
|
$ 27,612,365
|
Cadence Bank
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 640,672
|
$ 656,630
|
$ 792,315
|
$ 288,199
|
$ 365,647
|
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
|
and Federal funds sold
|
751,972
|
1,161,262
|
1,253,722
|
495,982
|
302,845
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|
13,941,127
|
15,070,524
|
12,954,547
|
9,539,814
|
8,067,109
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
27,848,097
|
27,106,733
|
22,745,093
|
14,915,728
|
15,470,539
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
438,752
|
444,294
|
404,578
|
264,067
|
245,095
|
Net loans and leases
|
27,409,345
|
26,662,439
|
22,340,515
|
14,651,661
|
15,225,444
|
Loans held for sale
|
147,301
|
176,647
|
220,766
|
242,422
|
361,999
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
784,247
|
785,005
|
690,031
|
534,071
|
526,960
|
Goodwill
|
1,407,452
|
1,407,973
|
1,115,502
|
957,899
|
910,448
|
Other identifiable intangibles
|
188,897
|
195,606
|
106,559
|
53,567
|
52,564
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
599,912
|
598,822
|
517,511
|
357,429
|
348,378
|
Other assets
|
1,193,904
|
964,942
|
998,991
|
495,541
|
504,902
|
Total Assets
|
$ 47,064,829
|
$ 47,679,850
|
$ 40,990,459
|
$ 27,616,585
|
$ 26,666,296
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Demand: Noninterest bearing
|
$ 13,970,163
|
$ 13,806,591
|
$ 12,047,637
|
$ 7,579,513
|
$ 7,367,832
|
Interest bearing
|
18,238,571
|
19,401,019
|
15,811,268
|
10,027,346
|
9,598,550
|
Savings
|
3,723,193
|
3,631,699
|
3,374,243
|
3,001,406
|
2,851,113
|
Time deposits
|
3,464,101
|
3,725,794
|
3,526,539
|
2,554,185
|
2,568,388
|
Total deposits
|
39,396,028
|
40,565,103
|
34,759,687
|
23,162,450
|
22,385,883
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
666,067
|
694,033
|
720,120
|
752,536
|
707,086
|
Federal funds purchased
|
and short-term FHLB advances
|
1,294,946
|
131,556
|
7,554
|
8,706
|
3,901
|
Subordinated debt
|
462,986
|
463,481
|
432,267
|
307,671
|
304,056
|
Long-term debt
|
2,461
|
3,361
|
3,844
|
4,168
|
4,714
|
Other liabilities
|
719,152
|
760,085
|
558,393
|
322,747
|
305,822
|
Total Liabilities
|
42,541,640
|
42,617,619
|
36,481,865
|
24,558,278
|
23,711,462
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
Common stock
|
457,713
|
465,458
|
404,522
|
270,098
|
266,676
|
Capital surplus
|
2,694,546
|
2,779,746
|
2,139,357
|
717,022
|
674,949
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(821,034)
|
(283,417)
|
(103,554)
|
(35,408)
|
(30,614)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,024,971
|
1,933,451
|
1,901,276
|
1,939,602
|
1,876,830
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
4,523,189
|
5,062,231
|
4,508,594
|
3,058,307
|
2,954,834
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 47,064,829
|
$ 47,679,850
|
$ 40,990,459
|
$ 27,616,585
|
$ 26,666,296
|
Cadence Bank
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
INTEREST REVENUE:
|
Loans and leases
|
$ 296,680
|
$ 282,266
|
$ 249,614
|
$ 168,066
|
$ 171,305
|
$ 578,946
|
$ 340,500
|
Available-for-sale securities:
|
Taxable
|
46,254
|
45,155
|
37,258
|
28,617
|
23,983
|
91,409
|
45,175
|
Tax-exempt
|
2,571
|
2,414
|
1,608
|
490
|
676
|
4,985
|
1,363
|
Loans held for sale
|
2,118
|
1,407
|
1,324
|
2,076
|
3,040
|
3,525
|
4,635
|
Other
|
1,932
|
688
|
822
|
262
|
125
|
2,620
|
239
|
Total interest revenue
|
349,555
|
331,930
|
290,626
|
199,511
|
199,129
|
681,485
|
391,912
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Interest bearing demand and money
|
market accounts
|
11,717
|
9,742
|
8,485
|
7,723
|
8,247
|
21,459
|
17,043
|
Savings
|
590
|
568
|
1,203
|
672
|
626
|
1,158
|
1,326
|
Time
|
4,041
|
4,764
|
5,139
|
5,861
|
6,428
|
8,805
|
13,394
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
under agreement to repurchase
|
906
|
216
|
200
|
204
|
206
|
1,122
|
409
|
Short-term and long-term debt
|
2,733
|
54
|
37
|
42
|
44
|
2,787
|
89
|
Subordinated debt
|
4,801
|
4,764
|
4,350
|
3,463
|
3,387
|
9,565
|
6,656
|
Other
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
9
|
1
|
24
|
Total interest expense
|
24,789
|
20,108
|
19,414
|
17,967
|
18,947
|
44,897
|
38,941
|
Net interest revenue
|
324,766
|
311,822
|
271,212
|
181,544
|
180,182
|
636,588
|
352,971
|
Provision (release) for credit losses
|
1,000
|
-
|
133,562
|
(7,000)
|
11,500
|
1,000
|
11,500
|
Net interest revenue, after provision for
|
credit losses
|
323,766
|
311,822
|
137,650
|
188,544
|
168,682
|
635,588
|
341,471
|
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
|
Mortgage banking
|
11,446
|
21,763
|
10,580
|
13,058
|
9,105
|
33,209
|
34,415
|
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
|
16,593
|
11,321
|
12,016
|
10,692
|
10,874
|
27,914
|
19,927
|
Deposit service charges
|
19,126
|
19,898
|
17,680
|
11,580
|
10,069
|
39,024
|
19,655
|
Security gains (losses), net
|
1,446
|
(1,097)
|
(378)
|
(195)
|
96
|
349
|
178
|
Insurance commissions
|
39,994
|
35,727
|
32,637
|
35,773
|
36,106
|
75,721
|
66,773
|
Wealth management
|
20,213
|
21,737
|
16,352
|
7,147
|
7,543
|
41,950
|
16,008
|
Gain on sale of PPP loans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21,572
|
-
|
21,572
|
Other
|
16,416
|
19,086
|
14,967
|
6,365
|
6,578
|
35,502
|
11,351
|
Total noninterest revenue
|
125,234
|
128,435
|
103,854
|
84,420
|
101,943
|
253,669
|
189,879
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
182,094
|
187,819
|
149,599
|
112,968
|
108,188
|
369,913
|
209,248
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
30,129
|
28,270
|
26,885
|
18,977
|
18,154
|
58,399
|
35,532
|
Data processing and software
|
29,081
|
27,483
|
24,838
|
16,799
|
15,911
|
56,564
|
31,448
|
Merger expense
|
7,274
|
3,974
|
44,843
|
3,442
|
9,962
|
11,248
|
11,611
|
Deposit insurance assessments
|
4,945
|
3,336
|
3,278
|
2,330
|
1,638
|
8,281
|
3,093
|
Pension settlement expense
|
-
|
-
|
651
|
2,400
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other
|
32,365
|
40,785
|
39,100
|
22,973
|
20,131
|
73,150
|
38,875
|
Total noninterest expense
|
285,888
|
291,667
|
289,194
|
179,889
|
173,984
|
577,555
|
329,807
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
163,112
|
148,590
|
(47,690)
|
93,075
|
96,641
|
311,702
|
201,543
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
36,154
|
33,643
|
(13,033)
|
20,350
|
21,102
|
69,797
|
44,449
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 126,958
|
$ 114,947
|
$ (34,657)
|
$ 72,725
|
$ 75,539
|
$ 241,905
|
$ 157,094
|
Less: Preferred dividends
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
4,744
|
4,744
|
Net income (loss) available to common
|
shareholders
|
$ 124,586
|
$ 112,575
|
$ (37,029)
|
$ 70,353
|
$ 73,167
|
$ 237,161
|
$ 152,350
|
Net income (loss) per common share: Diluted
|
$ 0.68
|
$ 0.60
|
$ (0.22)
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 1.28
|
$ 1.46
|
Cadence Bank
|
Selected Loan Data
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 8,526,481
|
$ 8,017,958
|
$ 7,847,473
|
$ 2,210,287
|
$ 2,271,370
|
Owner occupied
|
3,851,336
|
3,703,914
|
3,567,746
|
2,611,777
|
2,623,500
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
12,377,817
|
11,721,872
|
11,415,219
|
4,822,064
|
4,894,870
|
Commercial real estate
|
Construction, acquisition and development
|
2,982,119
|
3,028,514
|
2,924,343
|
1,797,559
|
1,926,421
|
Income producing
|
5,054,232
|
4,795,486
|
4,924,369
|
3,443,967
|
3,323,883
|
Total commercial real estate
|
8,036,351
|
7,824,000
|
7,848,712
|
5,241,526
|
5,250,304
|
Consumer
|
Residential mortgages
|
7,662,621
|
7,355,995
|
7,311,306
|
4,698,328
|
4,617,155
|
Other consumer
|
283,696
|
287,799
|
307,751
|
229,327
|
241,710
|
Total consumer
|
7,946,317
|
7,643,794
|
7,619,057
|
4,927,655
|
4,858,865
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
|
$ 28,360,485
|
$ 27,189,666
|
$ 26,882,988
|
$ 14,991,245
|
$ 15,004,039
|
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:
|
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
|
Commercial and industrial
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 34,233
|
$ 33,086
|
$ 33,690
|
$ 13,170
|
$ 10,941
|
Owner occupied
|
9,567
|
11,787
|
22,058
|
13,738
|
13,156
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
43,800
|
44,873
|
55,748
|
26,908
|
24,097
|
Commercial real estate
|
Construction, acquisition and development
|
2,125
|
1,618
|
5,568
|
3,292
|
2,582
|
Income producing
|
8,750
|
9,688
|
16,086
|
8,403
|
13,483
|
Total commercial real estate
|
10,875
|
11,306
|
21,654
|
11,695
|
16,065
|
Consumer
|
Residential mortgages
|
34,172
|
34,278
|
44,180
|
20,821
|
21,218
|
Other consumer
|
521
|
574
|
522
|
198
|
284
|
Total consumer
|
34,693
|
34,852
|
44,702
|
21,019
|
21,502
|
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
|
$ 89,368
|
$ 91,031
|
$ 122,104
|
$ 59,622
|
$ 61,664
|
Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still
|
Accruing:
|
19,682
|
20,957
|
24,784
|
17,012
|
15,386
|
Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing
|
7,385
|
7,292
|
6,903
|
7,165
|
7,368
|
Total non-performing loans and leases
|
$ 116,435
|
$ 119,280
|
$ 153,791
|
$ 83,799
|
$ 84,418
|
OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED AND
|
OTHER REPOSSESSED ASSETS
|
14,399
|
28,401
|
33,021
|
16,515
|
17,333
|
Total Non-performing Assets
|
$ 130,834
|
$ 147,681
|
$ 186,812
|
$ 100,314
|
$ 101,751
|
Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
|
During the Quarter (excluding acquisitions)
|
$ 21,312
|
$ 16,374
|
$ 22,158
|
$ 19,858
|
$ 16,005
|
Cadence Bank
|
Selected Loan Data
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 438,738
|
$ 446,415
|
$ 260,276
|
$ 265,720
|
$ 241,117
|
Loans and leases charged-off:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
(2,170)
|
(2,682)
|
(2,712)
|
(1,488)
|
(1,882)
|
Commercial real estate
|
(275)
|
(313)
|
(586)
|
(131)
|
(623)
|
Consumer
|
(1,941)
|
(1,792)
|
(2,342)
|
(1,694)
|
(1,357)
|
Total loans charged-off
|
(4,386)
|
(4,787)
|
(5,640)
|
(3,313)
|
(3,862)
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
3,217
|
3,178
|
7,835
|
3,787
|
3,061
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,076
|
437
|
1,047
|
646
|
1,291
|
Consumer
|
1,467
|
1,612
|
1,521
|
936
|
1,310
|
Total recoveries
|
5,760
|
5,227
|
10,403
|
5,369
|
5,662
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|
1,374
|
440
|
4,763
|
2,056
|
1,800
|
Initial allowance on loans purchased with
|
credit deterioration
|
-
|
(8,117)
|
62,321
|
-
|
12,803
|
Provision:
|
Loans and leases acquired during the quarter
|
-
|
-
|
119,055
|
-
|
11,500
|
Provision (release) for credit losses related to loans
|
and leases
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(7,500)
|
(1,500)
|
Total provision for loans and leases
|
-
|
-
|
119,055
|
(7,500)
|
10,000
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 440,112
|
$ 438,738
|
$ 446,415
|
$ 260,276
|
$ 265,720
|
Average loans and leases, net of unearned, for period
|
$ 27,848,097
|
$ 27,106,733
|
$ 22,745,093
|
$ 14,915,728
|
$ 15,470,539
|
Ratio: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
|
and leases (annualized)
|
(0.02 %)
|
(0.01 %)
|
(0.08 %)
|
(0.05 %)
|
(0.05 %)
|
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS**
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 23,551
|
$ 23,551
|
$ 9,044
|
$ 8,544
|
$ 7,044
|
Provision for unfunded commitments for loans
|
acquired during the quarter
|
-
|
-
|
13,007
|
-
|
-
|
Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments
|
1,000
|
-
|
1,500
|
500
|
1,500
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 24,551
|
$ 23,551
|
$ 23,551
|
$ 9,044
|
$ 8,544
|
**The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the balance sheet.
|
Cadence Bank
|
Selected Loan Data
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
June 30, 2022
|
Purchased
|
Credit
|
Special
|
Deteriorated
|
Pass
|
Mention
|
Substandard
|
Doubtful
|
Impaired
|
(Loss)
|
Total
|
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY
|
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 8,360,393
|
$ 48,665
|
$ 98,031
|
$ -
|
$ 6,661
|
$ 12,731
|
$ 8,526,481
|
Owner occupied
|
3,805,811
|
1,735
|
36,098
|
-
|
3,622
|
4,070
|
3,851,336
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
12,166,204
|
50,400
|
134,129
|
-
|
10,283
|
16,801
|
12,377,817
|
Commercial real estate
|
Construction, acquisition and
|
development
|
2,963,169
|
423
|
12,475
|
-
|
993
|
5,059
|
2,982,119
|
Income producing
|
4,931,450
|
3,083
|
92,887
|
-
|
704
|
26,108
|
5,054,232
|
Total commercial real estate
|
7,894,619
|
3,506
|
105,362
|
-
|
1,697
|
31,167
|
8,036,351
|
Consumer
|
Residential mortgages
|
7,542,086
|
756
|
117,771
|
-
|
598
|
1,410
|
7,662,621
|
Other consumer
|
275,105
|
-
|
8,591
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
283,696
|
Total consumer
|
7,817,191
|
756
|
126,362
|
-
|
598
|
1,410
|
7,946,317
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
|
$ 27,878,014
|
$ 54,662
|
$ 365,853
|
$ -
|
$ 12,578
|
$ 49,378
|
$ 28,360,485
|
March 31, 2022
|
Purchased
|
Credit
|
Special
|
Deteriorated
|
Pass
|
Mention
|
Substandard
|
Doubtful
|
Impaired
|
(Loss)
|
Total
|
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY
|
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 7,854,480
|
$ 39,116
|
$ 98,308
|
$ -
|
$ 4,771
|
$ 21,283
|
$ 8,017,958
|
Owner occupied
|
3,647,785
|
3,304
|
43,866
|
-
|
4,064
|
4,895
|
3,703,914
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
11,502,265
|
42,420
|
142,174
|
-
|
8,835
|
26,178
|
11,721,872
|
Commercial real estate
|
Construction, acquisition and
|
development
|
2,995,751
|
245
|
27,980
|
-
|
-
|
4,538
|
3,028,514
|
Income producing
|
4,642,592
|
11,416
|
114,805
|
-
|
703
|
25,970
|
4,795,486
|
Total commercial real estate
|
7,638,343
|
11,661
|
142,785
|
-
|
703
|
30,508
|
7,824,000
|
Consumer
|
Residential mortgages
|
7,237,022
|
703
|
116,098
|
-
|
598
|
1,574
|
7,355,995
|
Other consumer
|
281,580
|
-
|
6,219
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
287,799
|
Total consumer
|
7,518,602
|
703
|
122,317
|
-
|
598
|
1,574
|
7,643,794
|
Total loans
|
$ 26,659,210
|
$ 54,784
|
$ 407,276
|
$ -
|
$ 10,136
|
$ 58,260
|
$ 27,189,666
|
Cadence Bank
|
Geographical Information
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
June 30, 2022
|
Alabama
|
Arkansas
|
Florida
|
Georgia
|
Louisiana
|
Mississippi
|
Missouri
|
Tennessee
|
Texas
|
Other
|
Total
|
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 399,110
|
$ 156,007
|
$ 411,175
|
$ 530,835
|
$ 325,925
|
$ 430,355
|
$ 90,777
|
$ 321,900
|
$ 3,703,419
|
$ 2,156,978
|
$ 8,526,481
|
Owner occupied
|
351,129
|
244,194
|
293,162
|
279,972
|
292,640
|
560,825
|
91,523
|
173,170
|
1,402,562
|
162,159
|
3,851,336
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
750,239
|
400,201
|
704,337
|
810,807
|
618,565
|
991,180
|
182,300
|
495,070
|
5,105,981
|
2,319,137
|
12,377,817
|
Commercial real estate
|
Construction, acquisition and
|
development
|
199,673
|
73,486
|
209,715
|
258,645
|
57,377
|
180,636
|
30,569
|
130,391
|
1,434,138
|
407,489
|
2,982,119
|
Income producing
|
411,413
|
258,831
|
266,141
|
682,813
|
219,774
|
447,697
|
224,522
|
305,954
|
1,834,915
|
402,172
|
5,054,232
|
Total commercial real estate
|
611,086
|
332,317
|
475,856
|
941,458
|
277,151
|
628,333
|
255,091
|
436,345
|
3,269,053
|
809,661
|
8,036,351
|
Consumer
|
Residential mortgages
|
1,109,209
|
353,935
|
496,593
|
355,796
|
430,005
|
990,346
|
144,652
|
580,814
|
3,094,629
|
106,642
|
7,662,621
|
Other consumer
|
29,466
|
10,269
|
4,787
|
12,868
|
9,385
|
53,735
|
1,083
|
9,746
|
61,283
|
91,074
|
283,696
|
Total consumer
|
1,138,675
|
364,204
|
501,380
|
368,664
|
439,390
|
1,044,081
|
145,735
|
590,560
|
3,155,912
|
197,716
|
7,946,317
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
|
$ 2,500,000
|
$ 1,096,722
|
$ 1,681,573
|
$ 2,120,929
|
$ 1,335,106
|
$ 2,663,594
|
$ 583,126
|
$ 1,521,975
|
$ 11,530,946
|
$ 3,326,514
|
$ 28,360,485
|
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
|
during the quarter ($)
|
$ 39,667
|
$ 39,162
|
$ 115,299
|
$ (15,814)
|
$ 10,049
|
$ 19,427
|
$ 39,670
|
$ 37,043
|
$ 522,192
|
$ 364,124
|
$ 1,170,819
|
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
|
during the quarter (%) (annualized)
|
6.47 %
|
14.85 %
|
29.53 %
|
(2.97 %)
|
3.04 %
|
2.95 %
|
29.28 %
|
10.01 %
|
19.03 %
|
49.30 %
|
17.27 %
|
March 31, 2022
|
Alabama
|
Arkansas
|
Florida
|
Georgia
|
Louisiana
|
Mississippi
|
Missouri
|
Tennessee
|
Texas
|
Other
|
Total
|
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 410,993
|
$ 139,935
|
$ 369,738
|
$ 504,198
|
$ 336,376
|
$ 424,165
|
$ 78,363
|
$ 321,527
|
$ 3,533,629
|
$ 1,899,034
|
$ 8,017,958
|
Owner occupied
|
322,879
|
234,336
|
257,621
|
290,903
|
290,846
|
565,650
|
81,014
|
169,208
|
1,335,659
|
155,798
|
3,703,914
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
733,872
|
374,271
|
627,359
|
795,101
|
627,222
|
989,815
|
159,377
|
490,735
|
4,869,288
|
2,054,832
|
11,721,872
|
Commercial real estate
|
Construction, acquisition and
|
development
|
191,368
|
73,123
|
241,378
|
349,205
|
48,003
|
191,517
|
59,027
|
116,101
|
1,424,661
|
334,131
|
3,028,514
|
Income producing
|
419,156
|
247,322
|
228,781
|
643,513
|
227,590
|
443,432
|
184,407
|
298,215
|
1,744,360
|
358,710
|
4,795,486
|
Total commercial real estate
|
610,524
|
320,445
|
470,159
|
992,718
|
275,593
|
634,949
|
243,434
|
414,316
|
3,169,021
|
692,841
|
7,824,000
|
Consumer
|
Residential mortgages
|
1,086,175
|
352,510
|
463,477
|
334,850
|
412,687
|
965,583
|
139,725
|
569,567
|
2,905,118
|
126,303
|
7,355,995
|
Other consumer
|
29,762
|
10,334
|
5,281
|
14,073
|
9,556
|
53,821
|
919
|
10,312
|
65,328
|
88,413
|
287,799
|
Total consumer
|
1,115,937
|
362,844
|
468,758
|
348,923
|
422,243
|
1,019,404
|
140,644
|
579,879
|
2,970,446
|
214,716
|
7,643,794
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
|
$ 2,460,333
|
$ 1,057,560
|
$ 1,566,276
|
$ 2,136,742
|
$ 1,325,058
|
$ 2,644,168
|
$ 543,455
|
$ 1,484,930
|
$ 11,008,755
|
$ 2,962,389
|
$ 27,189,666
|
Cadence Bank
|
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
|
Mortgage banking excl. market value adjustments
|
on MSR and MSR Hedge
|
$ 6,754
|
$ 7,733
|
$ 7,963
|
$ 11,009
|
$ 11,013
|
$ 14,487
|
$ 28,942
|
Market value adjustments on MSR and MSR Hedge
|
4,692
|
14,030
|
2,617
|
2,049
|
(1,908)
|
18,722
|
5,473
|
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
|
16,593
|
11,321
|
12,016
|
10,692
|
10,874
|
27,914
|
19,927
|
Deposit service charges
|
19,126
|
19,898
|
17,680
|
11,580
|
10,069
|
39,024
|
19,655
|
Securities gains (losses), net
|
1,446
|
(1,097)
|
(378)
|
(195)
|
96
|
349
|
178
|
Insurance commissions
|
39,994
|
35,727
|
32,637
|
35,773
|
36,106
|
75,721
|
66,773
|
Trust income
|
9,129
|
10,061
|
7,892
|
4,735
|
4,434
|
19,190
|
9,563
|
Annuity fees
|
753
|
604
|
435
|
50
|
50
|
1,357
|
101
|
Brokerage commissions and fees
|
10,331
|
11,072
|
8,025
|
2,362
|
3,059
|
21,403
|
6,344
|
Gain on sale of PPP loans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21,572
|
-
|
21,572
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
3,285
|
3,336
|
3,098
|
4,217
|
1,845
|
6,621
|
3,865
|
Other miscellaneous income
|
13,131
|
15,750
|
11,869
|
2,148
|
4,733
|
28,881
|
7,486
|
Total noninterest revenue
|
$ 125,234
|
$ 128,435
|
$ 103,854
|
$ 84,420
|
$ 101,943
|
$ 253,669
|
$ 189,879
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$ 182,094
|
$ 187,819
|
$ 149,599
|
$ 112,968
|
$ 108,188
|
$ 369,913
|
$ 209,248
|
Occupancy, net of rental income
|
21,109
|
20,346
|
19,477
|
13,443
|
13,187
|
41,455
|
26,001
|
Equipment
|
9,020
|
7,924
|
7,408
|
5,534
|
4,967
|
16,944
|
9,531
|
Deposit insurance assessments
|
4,945
|
3,336
|
3,278
|
2,330
|
1,638
|
8,281
|
3,093
|
Pension settlement expense
|
-
|
-
|
651
|
2,400
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Advertising
|
2,030
|
2,716
|
2,721
|
988
|
783
|
4,746
|
1,787
|
Foreclosed property expense
|
(1,104)
|
440
|
689
|
2,189
|
649
|
(664)
|
1,670
|
Telecommunications
|
1,984
|
1,833
|
1,725
|
1,600
|
1,517
|
3,817
|
2,915
|
Public relations
|
2,387
|
1,877
|
2,365
|
1,166
|
1,012
|
4,264
|
1,753
|
Data processing
|
18,089
|
16,824
|
15,606
|
11,297
|
11,024
|
34,913
|
21,448
|
Computer software
|
10,992
|
10,659
|
9,232
|
5,502
|
4,887
|
21,651
|
10,000
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
3,042
|
6,780
|
5,473
|
2,424
|
2,401
|
9,822
|
4,719
|
Legal
|
1,463
|
1,793
|
1,282
|
814
|
774
|
3,256
|
1,940
|
Merger expense
|
7,274
|
3,974
|
44,843
|
3,442
|
9,962
|
11,248
|
11,611
|
Postage and shipping
|
2,022
|
2,034
|
1,772
|
1,414
|
1,317
|
4,056
|
2,864
|
Other miscellaneous expense
|
20,541
|
23,312
|
23,073
|
12,378
|
11,678
|
43,853
|
21,227
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 285,888
|
$ 291,667
|
$ 289,194
|
$ 179,889
|
$ 173,984
|
$ 577,555
|
$ 329,807
|
INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:
|
Property and casualty commissions
|
$ 29,220
|
$ 25,852
|
$ 23,640
|
$ 26,413
|
$ 26,040
|
$ 55,072
|
$ 47,989
|
Life and health commissions
|
7,935
|
7,143
|
6,459
|
6,543
|
7,130
|
15,078
|
13,624
|
Risk management income
|
674
|
757
|
699
|
676
|
611
|
1,431
|
1,224
|
Other
|
2,165
|
1,975
|
1,839
|
2,141
|
2,325
|
4,140
|
3,936
|
Total insurance commissions
|
$ 39,994
|
$ 35,727
|
$ 32,637
|
$ 35,773
|
$ 36,106
|
$ 75,721
|
$ 66,773
|
Cadence Bank
|
Average Balances and Yields
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
|
$ 27,848,097
|
$285,345
|
4.11 %
|
$27,106,733
|
$264,910
|
3.96 %
|
$15,470,539
|
$168,863
|
4.38 %
|
Accretion income on acquired loans
|
11,714
|
0.17
|
17,741
|
0.27
|
2,812
|
0.07
|
Loans held for sale
|
147,301
|
2,118
|
5.77
|
176,647
|
1,407
|
3.23
|
361,999
|
3,040
|
3.37
|
Investment securities
|
Taxable
|
13,499,222
|
46,254
|
1.37
|
14,588,090
|
45,155
|
1.26
|
7,943,065
|
23,983
|
1.21
|
Tax-exempt
|
441,905
|
3,255
|
2.95
|
482,434
|
3,056
|
2.57
|
124,044
|
856
|
2.77
|
Total investment securities
|
13,941,127
|
49,509
|
1.42
|
15,070,524
|
48,211
|
1.30
|
8,067,109
|
24,839
|
1.24
|
Other investments
|
751,972
|
1,932
|
1.03
|
1,161,262
|
688
|
0.24
|
312,112
|
125
|
0.16
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
42,688,497
|
350,618
|
3.29
|
43,515,166
|
332,957
|
3.10
|
24,211,759
|
199,679
|
3.31
|
Other assets
|
4,815,084
|
4,608,978
|
2,699,632
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(438,752)
|
(444,294)
|
(245,095)
|
Total assets
|
$ 47,064,829
|
$47,679,850
|
$26,666,296
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 18,238,571
|
$ 11,717
|
0.26 %
|
$19,401,019
|
$ 9,742
|
0.20 %
|
$ 9,598,550
|
$ 8,247
|
0.34 %
|
Savings deposits
|
3,723,193
|
590
|
0.06
|
3,631,699
|
568
|
0.06
|
2,851,113
|
626
|
0.09
|
Time deposits
|
3,464,101
|
4,041
|
0.47
|
3,725,794
|
4,764
|
0.52
|
2,568,388
|
6,428
|
1.00
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
25,425,865
|
16,348
|
0.26
|
26,758,512
|
15,074
|
0.23
|
15,018,051
|
15,301
|
0.41
|
Short-term borrowings
|
1,961,013
|
3,639
|
0.74
|
825,589
|
216
|
0.11
|
710,987
|
206
|
0.12
|
Long-term borrowings
|
465,447
|
4,802
|
4.14
|
466,842
|
4,818
|
4.19
|
308,770
|
3,440
|
4.47
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
27,852,325
|
24,789
|
0.36
|
28,050,943
|
20,108
|
0.29
|
16,037,808
|
18,947
|
0.47
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
13,970,163
|
13,806,591
|
7,367,832
|
Other liabilities
|
719,152
|
760,085
|
305,822
|
Total liabilities
|
42,541,640
|
42,617,619
|
23,711,462
|
Shareholders' equity
|
4,523,189
|
5,062,231
|
2,954,834
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 47,064,829
|
$47,679,850
|
$26,666,296
|
Net interest income/net interest spread
|
325,829
|
2.94 %
|
312,849
|
2.81 %
|
180,732
|
2.83 %
|
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
|
3.06 %
|
2.92 %
|
2.99 %
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
|
Loans and investment securities
|
(1,063)
|
(1,027)
|
(550)
|
Net interest revenue
|
$324,766
|
$311,822
|
$180,182
|
Cadence Bank
|
Average Balances and Yields
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
|
$ 27,479,463
|
$ 550,254
|
4.04 %
|
$ 15,251,027
|
$ 334,665
|
4.43 %
|
Accretion income on acquired loans
|
29,455
|
0.22
|
6,591
|
0.09
|
Loans held for sale
|
161,893
|
3,525
|
4.39
|
326,076
|
4,635
|
2.87
|
Investment securities
|
Taxable
|
14,040,648
|
91,409
|
1.31
|
7,228,460
|
45,175
|
1.26
|
Tax-exempt
|
462,057
|
6,312
|
2.75
|
112,144
|
1,725
|
3.10
|
Total investment securities
|
14,502,705
|
97,721
|
1.36
|
7,340,604
|
46,900
|
1.29
|
Other investments
|
955,487
|
2,620
|
0.55
|
357,277
|
239
|
0.13
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
43,099,548
|
683,575
|
3.20
|
23,274,984
|
393,030
|
3.40
|
Other assets
|
4,712,599
|
2,580,823
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(441,508)
|
(244,021)
|
Total assets
|
$ 47,370,639
|
$ 25,611,786
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 18,816,584
|
$ 21,459
|
0.23 %
|
$ 9,279,260
|
$ 17,043
|
0.37 %
|
Savings deposits
|
3,677,698
|
1,158
|
0.06
|
2,701,435
|
1,326
|
0.10
|
Time deposits
|
3,594,225
|
8,805
|
0.49
|
2,524,867
|
13,394
|
1.07
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
26,088,507
|
31,422
|
0.24
|
14,505,562
|
31,763
|
0.44
|
Short-term borrowings
|
1,397,755
|
3,862
|
0.56
|
682,254
|
419
|
0.12
|
Long-term borrowings
|
466,141
|
9,613
|
4.16
|
305,253
|
6,759
|
4.47
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
27,952,403
|
44,897
|
0.32
|
15,493,069
|
38,941
|
0.51
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
13,888,828
|
6,928,706
|
Other liabilities
|
738,187
|
305,702
|
Total liabilities
|
42,579,418
|
22,727,477
|
Shareholders' equity
|
4,791,221
|
2,884,309
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 47,370,639
|
$ 25,611,786
|
Net interest income/net interest spread
|
638,678
|
2.87 %
|
354,089
|
2.90 %
|
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
|
2.99 %
|
3.07 %
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
|
Loans and investment securities
|
(2,090)
|
(1,118)
|
Net interest revenue
|
$ 636,588
|
$ 352,971
|
Cadence Bank
|
Selected Additional Information
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS (MSR):
|
Fair value, beginning of period
|
$ 92,859
|
$ 69,552
|
$ 64,684
|
$ 60,615
|
$ 60,332
|
Additions to mortgage servicing rights:
|
Originations of servicing assets
|
4,962
|
5,155
|
5,709
|
5,798
|
6,833
|
Changes in fair value:
|
Due to payoffs/paydowns
|
(3,253)
|
(3,147)
|
(3,823)
|
(3,919)
|
(2,946)
|
Due to update in valuation assumptions
|
7,453
|
21,299
|
2,982
|
2,190
|
(3,604)
|
Fair value, end of period
|
$ 102,021
|
$ 92,859
|
$ 69,552
|
$ 64,684
|
$ 60,615
|
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
|
Origination
|
$ 4,042
|
$ 5,118
|
$ 5,970
|
$ 9,284
|
$ 8,646
|
Servicing
|
5,965
|
5,762
|
5,816
|
5,644
|
5,313
|
Payoffs/Paydowns
|
(3,253)
|
(3,147)
|
(3,823)
|
(3,919)
|
(2,946)
|
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
|
6,754
|
7,733
|
7,963
|
11,009
|
11,013
|
Market value adjustment on MSR and MSR Hedge
|
4,692
|
14,030
|
2,617
|
2,049
|
(1,908)
|
Total mortgage banking revenue
|
$ 11,446
|
$ 21,763
|
$ 10,580
|
$ 13,058
|
$ 9,105
|
Mortgage loans serviced
|
$ 7,685,994
|
$ 7,629,119
|
$ 7,553,917
|
$ 7,455,113
|
$ 7,407,690
|
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
|
1.33 %
|
1.22 %
|
0.92 %
|
0.87 %
|
0.82 %
|
AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
|
U.S. Treasury securities
|
$ 1,466,313
|
$ 1,459,845
|
$ 1,496,465
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
|
2,133,561
|
2,350,810
|
2,638,442
|
2,575,564
|
2,758,412
|
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by
|
U.S. agencies (MBS):
|
Residential pass-through:
|
Guaranteed by GNMA
|
95,955
|
105,900
|
113,427
|
52,625
|
56,009
|
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
|
7,014,715
|
7,604,829
|
8,129,191
|
5,773,462
|
4,653,531
|
Other residential mortgage-back securities
|
201,440
|
212,216
|
243,357
|
-
|
-
|
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
|
1,899,785
|
1,951,367
|
2,061,133
|
1,518,556
|
1,478,058
|
Total MBS
|
9,211,895
|
9,874,312
|
10,547,108
|
7,344,643
|
6,187,598
|
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
|
485,400
|
530,241
|
565,520
|
112,152
|
117,248
|
Other domestic debt securities
|
101,313
|
103,117
|
63,645
|
21,013
|
20,853
|
Foreign debt securities
|
52,139
|
53,281
|
295,290
|
-
|
-
|
Total available-for-sale securities
|
$ 13,450,621
|
$ 14,371,606
|
$ 15,606,470
|
$ 10,053,372
|
$ 9,084,111
|
Cadence Bank
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net income to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 126,958
|
$ 114,947
|
$ (34,657)
|
$ 72,725
|
$ 75,539
|
$ 241,905
|
$ 157,094
|
Plus:
|
Merger expense
|
7,274
|
3,974
|
44,843
|
3,442
|
9,962
|
11,248
|
11,611
|
Incremental merger related expense
|
6,060
|
6,571
|
4,633
|
-
|
-
|
12,631
|
-
|
Initial provision for acquired loans
|
-
|
-
|
132,062
|
-
|
11,500
|
-
|
11,500
|
Branch closing expense
|
705
|
128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
833
|
-
|
Pension settlement expense
|
-
|
-
|
651
|
2,400
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Less:
|
Security gains (losses)
|
1,446
|
(1,097)
|
(378)
|
(195)
|
96
|
349
|
178
|
Tax adjustment
|
2,981
|
2,786
|
41,453
|
1,506
|
5,331
|
5,767
|
5,722
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 136,570
|
$ 123,931
|
$ 106,457
|
$ 77,256
|
$ 91,574
|
$ 260,501
|
$ 174,305
|
Less:
|
Preferred dividends
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
4,744
|
4,744
|
Adjusted net income available to
|
common shareholders
|
$ 134,198
|
$ 121,559
|
$ 104,085
|
$ 74,884
|
$ 89,202
|
$ 255,757
|
$ 169,561
|
Cadence Bank
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 126,958
|
$ 114,947
|
$ (34,657)
|
$ 72,725
|
$ 75,539
|
$ 241,905
|
$ 157,094
|
Plus:
|
Provision (release) for credit losses
|
1,000
|
-
|
133,562
|
(7,000)
|
11,500
|
1,000
|
11,500
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
36,154
|
33,643
|
(13,033)
|
20,350
|
21,102
|
69,797
|
44,449
|
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
|
$ 164,112
|
$ 148,590
|
$ 85,872
|
$ 86,075
|
$ 108,141
|
$ 312,702
|
$ 213,043
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 126,958
|
$ 114,947
|
$ (34,657)
|
$ 72,725
|
$ 75,539
|
$ 241,905
|
$ 157,094
|
Plus:
|
Provision (release) for credit losses
|
1,000
|
-
|
133,562
|
(7,000)
|
11,500
|
1,000
|
11,500
|
Merger expense
|
7,274
|
3,974
|
44,843
|
3,442
|
9,962
|
11,248
|
11,611
|
Incremental merger related expense
|
6,060
|
6,571
|
4,633
|
-
|
-
|
12,631
|
-
|
Branch closing expense
|
705
|
128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
833
|
-
|
Pension settlement expense
|
-
|
-
|
651
|
2,400
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
36,154
|
33,643
|
(13,033)
|
20,350
|
21,102
|
69,797
|
44,449
|
Less:
|
Security gains (losses)
|
1,446
|
(1,097)
|
(378)
|
(195)
|
96
|
349
|
178
|
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
|
$ 176,705
|
$ 160,360
|
$ 136,377
|
$ 92,112
|
$ 118,007
|
$ 337,065
|
$ 224,476
|
Reconciliation of Total Noninterest Expense to Total Adjusted Expense
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 285,888
|
$ 291,667
|
$ 289,194
|
$ 179,889
|
$ 173,984
|
$ 577,555
|
$ 329,807
|
Less:
|
Merger expense
|
7,274
|
3,974
|
44,843
|
3,442
|
9,962
|
11,248
|
11,611
|
Incremental merger related expense
|
6,060
|
6,571
|
4,633
|
-
|
-
|
12,631
|
-
|
Branch closing expense
|
705
|
128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
833
|
-
|
Pension settlement expense
|
-
|
-
|
651
|
2,400
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total adjusted expense
|
$ 271,849
|
$ 280,994
|
$ 239,067
|
$ 174,047
|
$ 164,022
|
$ 552,843
|
$ 318,196
|
Cadence Bank
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Tangible Assets and Tangible
|
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity:
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Jun-22
|
Mar-22
|
Dec-21
|
Sep-21
|
Jun-21
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
Tangible assets
|
Total assets
|
$ 47,747,708
|
$ 47,204,061
|
$ 47,669,751
|
$ 28,060,496
|
$ 27,612,365
|
$ 47,747,708
|
$ 27,612,365
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
1,444,209
|
1,409,038
|
1,407,948
|
958,304
|
957,474
|
1,444,209
|
957,474
|
Other identifiable intangible assets
|
138,370
|
191,642
|
198,271
|
52,235
|
54,659
|
138,370
|
54,659
|
Total tangible assets
|
$ 46,165,129
|
$ 45,603,381
|
$ 46,063,532
|
$ 27,049,957
|
$ 26,600,232
|
$ 46,165,129
|
$ 26,600,232
|
Less:
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(936,345)
|
(664,000)
|
(139,369)
|
(82,627)
|
(34,575)
|
(936,345)
|
(34,575)
|
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
|
$ 47,101,474
|
$ 46,267,381
|
$ 46,202,901
|
$ 27,132,584
|
$ 26,634,807
|
$ 47,101,474
|
$ 26,634,807
|
PERIOD END BALANCES:
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 4,437,925
|
$ 4,643,757
$ 5,247,987
