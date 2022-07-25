Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON , July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2022 included (as compared to the linked quarter unless noted otherwise):

Achieved meaningful growth in quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $124.6 million , or $0.68 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $134.2 million , or $0.73 per diluted common share, representing quarterly increases in earnings per diluted share of 13.3% and 12.3% respectively.

, or per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of , or per diluted common share, representing quarterly increases in earnings per diluted share of 13.3% and 12.3% respectively. Reported $176.7 million in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), up 10.2% and improving to 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis.

in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), up 10.2% and improving to 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis. Continued improvement in other profitability metrics, including an adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 19.50% for the second quarter.

Generated net organic loan growth of $1.2 billion for the quarter, or 17.3% on an annualized basis. Year-to-date, loans have grown $1.5 billion , or 11.0% annualized. Total deposits declined $378.9 million during the quarter, but have increased $371.4 million year-to-date, or 1.9% on an annualized year-to-date basis.

for the quarter, or 17.3% on an annualized basis. Year-to-date, loans have grown , or 11.0% annualized. Total deposits declined during the quarter, but have increased year-to-date, or 1.9% on an annualized year-to-date basis. Net interest margin improved notably to 3.06%, up 14 basis points (and up 20 basis points excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion), driven primarily by increasing new and floating loan yields, balance sheet mix changes resulting from net loan growth and minimal increases in deposit costs.

Additional improvement in credit quality metrics included net recoveries of $1.4 million and an 11.4% decline in total non-performing assets; recorded a quarterly provision for credit losses of $1 million .

and an 11.4% decline in total non-performing assets; recorded a quarterly provision for credit losses of . Operating efficiency continued to improve, which is reflected in a decline in the adjusted efficiency ratio to 60.5% for the second quarter compared to 63.5% for the first quarter of 2022.

"The Company's financial results for the second quarter reflect key fundamental successes across virtually all aspects of our business, highlighted by adjusted earnings of $0.73 per diluted common share," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our bankers' efforts and the strength of our footprint resulted in quarterly net loan growth across nearly all of our markets and business lines. As expected, given the increasing rate environment, we reported considerable improvement in our net interest margin as well as meaningful growth in our net interest income. Credit quality continues to remain exceptionally strong as evidenced by our fifth consecutive quarter of net recoveries and additional declines in total non-performing assets."

Rollins continued, "Our results for the quarter also reflect a decline in adjusted expense which, combined with revenue growth, resulted in the adjusted efficiency ratio declining by 300 basis points to 60.5% for the quarter. Finally, from a capital management perspective, we repurchased 1.0 million shares of Company common stock during the quarter while continuing to maintain strong regulatory capital metrics."

Earnings Summary

Year-over-year comparisons were impacted by the merger with Cadence Bank, N.A. in the fourth quarter of 2021. See "RECENT MERGER TRANSACTIONS" in this release for more information.

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $124.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $73.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and net income available to common shareholders of $112.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $134.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $89.2 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $121.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022.

The Company reported adjusted PPNR of $176.7 million, or 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $118.0 million, or 1.77% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021 and $160.4 million, or 1.36% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022.

The meaningful growth in adjusted net income and PPNR during the quarter was due to a 4.2% increase in net interest revenue reflecting a higher interest rate environment, loan growth and a 2.0% decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by a 2.5% lower noninterest revenue due to movement in net MSR valuation.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $324.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $180.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $311.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $12.9 million or 4.2% from linked quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.06% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 2.99% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.92% for the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest revenue for the second quarter of 2022 included $11.7 million in accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases, adding approximately 11 basis points to the net interest margin. Accretion declined $6.0 million from $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, which added approximately 17 basis points to the first quarter 2022 net interest margin. Excluding the impact of accretion, the linked quarter net interest margin increased by 20 basis points.

The increase in net interest revenue in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter reflected meaningful improvement in loan and securities yields as well as continued deployment of cash and cash flow from maturing securities into loan growth. The balance sheet remains asset sensitive, with approximately 24% of loans floating (repricing within 30 days) and another 44% of loans variable as of June 30, 2022.

Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, were 4.12% for the second quarter of 2022, up 16 basis points from 3.96% for the first quarter of 2022, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.29% for the second quarter of 2022, up 19 basis points from 3.10% for the first quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits remained well managed, increasing only 2 basis points to 0.17% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 0.15% for the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, continued to reflect solid growth, increasing $1.2 billion during the second quarter, or 17.3% annualized, and $1.5 billion year-to-date, or 11.0% annualized, to $28.4 billion. Total deposits declined $378.9 million during the second quarter to $40.8 billion, but have grown $371.4 million year-to-date, or 1.9% annualized. Loan growth for the quarter was spread across multiple geographies and portfolios including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, community banking and residential mortgage. The decline in deposits during the quarter was due to public fund and municipal balances that increased during the first quarter and declined in the second quarter, with the segment flat on total deposits since year-end 2021. The second quarter of 2022 ended with a loan to deposit ratio of 70.6% and securities to total assets of 28.2%, reflecting improved mix shift while maintaining continued strong balance sheet liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 34.9% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2022, relatively stable compared to 35.6% at March 31, 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Credit quality metrics for the second quarter of 2022 continue to improve as reflected by the fifth consecutive quarter of net recoveries as well as successive declines in total non-performing assets.

Total non-performing assets declined $16.8 million, or 11.4%, in the second quarter from $147.7 million at March 31, 2022 to $130.8 million at June 30, 2022. Total non-performing loans and leases were $116.4 million at June 30, 2022, or 0.41% of total net loans and leases, representing a decline of $2.8 million or 2.4%, from the March 31, 2022 balance of $119.3 million, or 0.44% of total net loans and leases. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets also declined to $14.4 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $14.0 million or 49.3% from the March 31, 2022 balance of $28.4 million.

Net recoveries for the second quarter of 2022 were $1.4 million, or 0.02% of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 was $1 million, compared with a provision for credit losses of $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and no recorded provision for the first quarter of 2022. The $11.5 million provision for the second quarter of 2021 was primarily associated with day one accounting provision requirements for loans acquired during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses was $440.1 million, or 1.55% of net loans and leases at June 30, 2022, compared with $438.7 million, or 1.61% of net loans and leases at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $125.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $101.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $128.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline was driven primarily by a lower mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment, partially offset by strong credit card, debit card, and merchant fees as well as insurance commission revenue.

While mortgage revenue has been impacted due to the rising rate environment, our broader footprint has supported continued growth in mortgage origination volume. Second quarter of 2022 mortgage origination was $913.0 million, up from both $906.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $803.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with a negative $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 with the variances due to increased interest rates and a higher proportion of the asset being hedged during the second quarter of 2022.

Insurance commission revenue again reflected strong performance at $40.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $36.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $35.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The insurance pricing market has remained firm and the Company continues to experience high customer retention rates. The Company completed the acquisition of Wall 2 Wall Benefit Services, a Houston, TX based firm specializing in insurance and employee benefit services, during the second quarter of 2022.

Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 reflecting an annual incentive payment from our card vendor as well as an annual true-up of revenue based on improved contractual revenue share in 2022. Other noninterest revenue was $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $19.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 due in part to a purchase accounting adjustment associated with the day one fair value of unfunded commitments acquired in the legacy Cadence transaction.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $285.9 million, compared with $174.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $291.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $271.8 million, compared with $164.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $281.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 60.5% for the second quarter of 2022, which represents improvement compared to the 63.5% for the first quarter of 2022. The decline in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter included a reduction in compensation related items including payroll taxes, 401(k) match, and health insurance expense as well as intangible amortization expense as we finalized acquired intangible asset valuations.

Adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 excludes $13.3 million in total merger related expenses, which includes merger expense shown as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expenses represent costs to complete the merger with no future benefit, while incremental merger related expenses represent costs to complete the merger for which the entity receives a future benefit. Merger expense was $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Merger expense for the second quarter of 2022 was comprised primarily of conversion related expenses as well as compensation related items. Incremental merger related expenses for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $6.1 million compared to $6.6 million in the prior quarter and included primarily employee retention and marketing related expenses.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $4.44 billion at June 30, 2022 compared with $3.07 billion at June 30, 2021 and $4.64 billion at March 31, 2022. The decline in the linked quarter is primarily due to a decline in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio, driven by increases in longer-term interest rates in the quarter.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios remain solid at June 30, 2022 including Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.39%, Tier 1 capital of 10.86%, Total risk-based capital of 13.05%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.35%.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program. The company has 3.9 million shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization which will expire December 30, 2022. Outstanding company shares were 182.5 million shares as of June 30, 2022, a reduction of 5.9 million shares since December 31, 2021.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "Our financial results continue to contribute to the energy and optimism around our Company, and we are reaching milestones daily toward fully integrating our two legacy companies. Last week, we publicly revealed several additional aspects of our branding for the new Cadence Bank, which complement our new logo released earlier this year. The branding speaks to serving our customers with capabilities and opportunities resulting from two great companies coming together. We look forward to the full rebranding of our Company during the fourth quarter upon completion of our core systems conversion. We have a lot to be excited about at Cadence Bank, with this quarter's financial performance certainly being a significant part of that."

RECENT MERGER TRANSACTION

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

On October 29, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as legacy Cadence), pursuant to which legacy Cadence was merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Legacy Cadence operated 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of October 29, 2021, legacy Cadence reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $11.6 billion and total deposits of $16.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each legacy Cadence shareholder received 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they held. In addition, legacy Cadence paid a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Cadence merger, the Company changed its name from "BancorpSouth Bank" to "Cadence Bank" and also changed its NYSE ticker symbol from "BXS" to "CADE". For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on October 29, 2021 and the 2021 Annual Report Form 10-K filed with the FDIC. Due to the Company's evaluation of post-merger activity and the extensive information gathering and management review processes required to properly record acquired assets and liabilities, the Company considers its valuations of legacy Cadence's assets and liabilities to be provisional estimates as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of these assets and liabilities for the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies used.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 23 of this news release.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Cadence Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Year to Date



Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21

Jun-22 Jun-21 Earnings Summary:

















Interest revenue

$ 349,555 $ 331,930 $ 290,626 $ 199,511 $ 199,129

$ 681,485 $ 391,912 Interest expense

24,789 20,108 19,414 17,967 18,947

44,897 38,941 Net interest revenue

324,766 311,822 271,212 181,544 180,182

636,588 352,971 Provision (release) for credit losses

1,000 - 133,562 (7,000) 11,500

1,000 11,500 Net interest revenue, after provision

















for credit losses

323,766 311,822 137,650 188,544 168,682

635,588 341,471 Noninterest revenue

125,234 128,435 103,854 84,420 101,943

253,669 189,879 Noninterest expense

285,888 291,667 289,194 179,889 173,984

577,555 329,807 Income (loss) before income taxes

163,112 148,590 (47,690) 93,075 96,641

311,702 201,543 Income tax expense (benefit)

36,154 33,643 (13,033) 20,350 21,102

69,797 44,449 Net income (loss)

$ 126,958 $ 114,947 $ (34,657) $ 72,725 $ 75,539

$ 241,905 $ 157,094 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

4,744 4,744 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 124,586 $ 112,575 $ (37,029) $ 70,353 $ 73,167

$ 237,161 $ 152,350



















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances

















Total assets

$ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751 $ 28,060,496 $ 27,612,365

$ 47,747,708 $ 27,612,365 Total earning assets

43,093,975 42,744,225 43,503,089 25,572,354 25,129,873

43,093,975 25,129,873 Total securities

13,450,621 14,371,606 15,606,470 10,053,372 9,084,111

13,450,621 9,084,111 Loans and leases, net of unearned income

28,360,485 27,189,666 26,882,988 14,991,245 15,004,039

28,360,485 15,004,039 Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

440,112 438,738 446,415 260,276 265,720

440,112 265,720 Net book value of acquired loans (included in

















loans and leases above)

9,721,672 11,020,251 11,968,278 1,426,266 1,646,031

9,721,672 1,646,031 Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans

















(included in loans and leases above)

18,769 27,013 50,008 32,771 167,144

18,769 167,144 Unamortized net discount on acquired loans

65,350 72,620 77,711 9,863 13,037

65,350 13,037 Total deposits

40,189,083 40,568,055 39,817,673 23,538,711 22,838,486

40,189,083 22,838,486 Total deposits and securities sold under

















agreement to repurchase

40,838,260 41,271,615 40,504,861 24,243,834 23,521,621

40,838,260 23,521,621 Federal funds purchased and short term

















FHLB advances

1,200,000 - 595,000 - -

1,200,000 - Long-term debt

2,380 2,514 3,742 4,082 4,189

2,380 4,189 Subordinated debt

462,693 463,181 478,669 307,776 307,601

462,693 307,601 Total shareholders' equity

4,437,925 4,643,757 5,247,987 3,023,257 3,069,574

4,437,925 3,069,574 Common shareholders' equity

4,270,932 4,476,764 5,080,994 2,856,264 2,902,581

4,270,932 2,902,581



















Balance Sheet - Average Balances

















Total assets

$ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 $ 40,990,459 $ 27,616,585 $ 26,666,296

$ 47,370,639 $ 25,611,786 Total earning assets

42,688,497 43,515,166 37,210,403 25,220,602 24,211,759

43,099,548 23,274,984 Total securities

13,941,127 15,070,524 12,954,547 9,539,814 8,067,109

14,502,705 7,340,604 Loans and leases, net of unearned income

27,848,097 27,106,733 22,745,093 14,915,728 15,470,539

27,479,463 15,251,027 PPP loans (included in loans and leases above)

21,430 36,621 48,206 73,783 973,036

28,984 1,017,483 Total deposits

39,396,028 40,565,103 34,759,687 23,162,450 22,385,883

39,977,335 21,434,268 Total deposits and securities sold under

















agreement to repurchase

40,062,095 41,259,136 35,479,807 23,914,986 23,092,969

40,657,308 22,113,811 Federal funds purchased and short term

















FHLB advances

1,294,946 131,556 7,554 8,706 3,901

716,464 2,707 Long-term debt

2,461 3,361 3,844 4,168 4,714

2,909 4,547 Subordinated debt

462,986 463,481 432,267 307,671 304,056

463,232 300,706 Total shareholders' equity

4,523,189 5,062,231 4,508,594 3,058,307 2,954,834

4,791,221 2,884,309 Common shareholders' equity

4,356,196 4,895,238 4,341,601 2,891,314 2,787,841

4,624,228 2,717,316



















Nonperforming Assets:

















Nonaccrual loans and leases

$ 89,368 $ 91,031 $ 122,104 $ 59,622 $ 61,664

$ 89,368 $ 61,664 Loans and leases 90+ days past due,

















still accruing

19,682 20,957 24,784 17,012 15,386

19,682 15,386 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing

7,385 7,292 6,903 7,165 7,368

7,385 7,368 Non-performing loans (NPLs)

116,435 119,280 153,791 83,799 84,418

116,435 84,418 Other real estate owned and other repossessed

















assets

14,399 28,401 33,021 16,515 17,333

14,399 17,333 Non-performing assets (NPAs)

$ 130,834 $ 147,681 $ 186,812 $ 100,314 $ 101,751

$ 130,834 $ 101,751





















Cadence Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Year to Date



Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21

Jun-22 Jun-21 Financial Ratios and Other Data:

















Return on average assets

1.08 % 0.98 % (0.34 %) 1.04 % 1.14 %

1.03 % 1.24 % Adjusted return on average assets*

1.16 1.05 1.03 1.11 1.38

1.11 1.34 Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.47 9.33 (3.38) 9.65 10.53

10.34 11.31 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity*

12.36 10.07 9.51 10.28 12.83

11.15 12.58 Return on average tangible common equity*

18.11 13.87 (4.71) 14.85 16.08

15.81 17.24 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity*

19.50 14.98 13.24 15.80 19.61

17.05 19.18 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets*

1.40 1.26 0.83 1.24 1.63

1.33 1.69 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total

















average assets*

1.51 1.36 1.32 1.32 1.77

1.43 1.78 Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent

3.06 2.92 2.90 2.86 2.99

2.99 3.07 Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent

2.94 2.81 2.78 2.72 2.83

2.87 2.90 Efficiency ratio-fully taxable equivalent*

63.38 66.10 76.94 67.52 61.55

64.72 60.63 Adjusted efficiency ratio-fully taxable equivalent*

60.46 63.52 63.54 65.28 58.04

61.98 58.51 Loan/deposit ratio

70.57 % 67.02 % 67.52 % 63.69 % 65.70 %

70.57 % 65.70 % Employee FTE

6,659 6,568 6,595 4,770 4,835

6,659 4,835



















Credit Quality Ratios:

















Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (1)

(0.02 %) (0.01 %) (0.08 %) (0.05 %) (0.05 %)

(0.01 %) 0.02 % Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (1)

0.01 0.00 2.33 (0.19) 0.30

0.01 0.15 ACL to net loans and leases

1.55 1.61 1.66 1.74 1.77

1.55 1.77 ACL to non-performing loans and leases

377.99 367.82 290.27 310.60 314.77

377.99 314.77 Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases

0.41 0.44 0.57 0.56 0.56

0.41 0.56 Non-performing assets to total assets

0.27 0.31 0.39 0.36 0.37

0.27 0.37







































Equity Ratios:

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets

9.29 % 9.84 % 11.01 % 10.77 % 11.12 %

9.29 % 11.12 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets

8.94 9.48 10.66 10.18 10.51

8.94 10.51 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets*

5.82 6.31 7.54 6.82 7.11

5.82 7.11 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets,

















excluding AOCI*

7.70 7.65 7.82 7.11 7.23

7.70 7.23



















Capital Adequacy:

















Common Equity Tier 1 capital (2)

10.39 % 10.57 % 11.11 % 10.73 % 10.89 %

10.39 % 10.89 % Tier 1 capital (2)

10.86 11.05 11.61 11.63 11.80

10.86 11.80 Total capital (2)

13.05 13.27 13.86 14.27 14.50

13.05 14.50 Tier 1 leverage capital (2)

8.35 8.24 9.90 8.13 8.25

8.35 8.25







































*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26.







(1) Annualized

















(2) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.







































Cadence Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Year to Date



Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21

Jun-22 Jun-21 Common Share Data:

















Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.68 $ 0.60 $ (0.22) $ 0.65 $ 0.69

$ 1.28 $ 1.46 Adjusted earnings per share*

0.73 0.65 0.63 0.69 0.84

1.38 1.59 Cash dividends per share

0.22 0.22 0.20 0.20 0.19

0.44 0.38 Book value per share

23.41 24.40 26.98 26.73 26.72

23.41 26.72 Tangible book value per share*

14.73 15.67 18.45 17.27 17.41

14.73 17.41 Market value per share (last)

23.48 29.26 29.79 29.78 28.33

23.48 28.33 Market value per share (high)

29.75 34.24 32.12 30.55 33.18

34.24 35.59 Market value per share (low)

22.82 27.95 27.25 24.87 27.59

22.82 26.95 Market value per share (avg)

25.74 31.20 30.20 27.89 30.33

28.47 30.58 Dividend payout ratio

32.44 % 36.60 % NM 30.71 % 27.43 %

34.41 % 25.97 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio*

30.14 % 33.85 % 31.75 % 28.99 % 22.62 %

31.88 % 23.90 % Total shares outstanding

182,461,786 183,488,844 188,337,658 106,853,316 108,614,595

182,461,786 108,614,595 Average shares outstanding - diluted

183,711,402 187,264,335 164,720,656 108,250,102 105,838,056

185,476,720 104,274,819







































Yield/Rate:

















(Taxable equivalent basis)

















Loans, loans held for sale, and leases

4.29 % 4.23 % 4.34 % 4.46 % 4.43 %

4.25 % 4.48 % Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net

















accretion on acquired loans and leases

4.12 3.96 4.06 4.38 4.35

4.04 4.39 Available-for-sale securities:

















Taxable

1.37 1.26 1.17 1.20 1.21

1.31 1.26 Tax-exempt

2.95 2.57 2.54 2.88 2.77

2.75 3.10 Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments

1.03 0.24 0.25 0.20 0.16

0.55 0.13 Total interest earning assets and revenue

3.29 3.10 3.11 3.15 3.31

3.20 3.40 Deposits

0.17 0.15 0.17 0.24 0.27

0.16 0.30 Demand - interest bearing

0.26 0.20 0.21 0.31 0.34

0.23 0.37 Savings

0.06 0.06 0.14 0.09 0.09

0.06 0.10 Time

0.47 0.52 0.58 0.91 1.00

0.49 1.07 Total interest bearing deposits

0.26 0.23 0.26 0.36 0.41

0.24 0.44 Short-term borrowings

0.74 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.12

0.56 0.12 Total interest bearing deposits and short-term

















borrowings

0.29 0.22 0.25 0.35 0.40

0.26 0.43 Long-term debt

4.14 4.19 3.95 4.47 4.47

4.16 4.47 Total interest bearing liabilities and expense

0.36 0.29 0.32 0.43 0.47

0.32 0.51 Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets

65.25 % 64.46 % 64.18 % 66.04 % 66.24 %

64.86 % 66.54 % Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment

$ 1,063 $ 1,027 $ 824 $ 446 $ 550

$ 2,090 $ 1,118



















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26.







NM = Not meaningful







































Cadence Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

















Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21



(Dollars in thousands) Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 770,293 $ 781,310 $ 656,132 $ 301,246 $ 331,873 Interest bearing deposits with other banks











and Federal funds sold

1,069,410 880,742 638,547 150,778 629,390 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

13,450,621 14,371,606 15,606,470 10,053,372 9,084,111 Loans and leases, net of unearned income

28,360,485 27,189,666 26,882,988 14,991,245 15,004,039 Allowance for credit losses

440,112 438,738 446,415 260,276 265,720 Net loans and leases

27,920,373 26,750,928 26,436,573 14,730,969 14,738,319 Loans held for sale

213,458 302,211 340,175 342,871 403,046 Premises and equipment, net

782,728 781,209 786,426 533,999 533,276 Goodwill

1,444,209 1,409,038 1,407,948 958,304 957,474 Other identifiable intangibles

138,370 191,642 198,271 52,235 54,659 Bank owned life insurance

601,601 599,346 597,953 359,740 355,660 Other assets

1,356,645 1,136,029 1,001,256 576,982 524,557 Total Assets

$ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751 $ 28,060,496 $ 27,612,365 Liabilities











Deposits:











Demand: Noninterest bearing

$ 14,012,529 $ 14,458,563 $ 13,634,505 $ 7,700,216 $ 7,619,308 Interest bearing

19,032,983 18,854,543 18,727,588 10,285,371 9,671,662 Savings

3,735,925 3,713,629 3,556,079 3,054,756 2,939,958 Time deposits

3,407,646 3,541,320 3,899,501 2,498,368 2,607,558 Total deposits

40,189,083 40,568,055 39,817,673 23,538,711 22,838,486 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

649,177 703,560 687,188 705,123 683,135 Federal funds purchased











and short-term FHLB advances

1,200,000 - 595,000 - - Subordinated debt

462,693 463,181 478,669 307,776 307,601 Long-term debt

2,380 2,514 3,742 4,082 4,189 Other liabilities

806,450 822,994 839,492 481,547 709,380 Total Liabilities

43,309,783 42,560,304 42,421,764 25,037,239 24,542,791 Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock

166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock

456,154 458,722 470,844 267,133 271,536 Capital surplus

2,686,031 2,701,371 2,841,998 688,637 730,294 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(936,345) (664,000) (139,369) (82,627) (34,575) Retained earnings

2,065,092 1,980,671 1,907,521 1,983,121 1,935,326 Total Shareholders' Equity

4,437,925 4,643,757 5,247,987 3,023,257 3,069,574 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751 $ 28,060,496 $ 27,612,365















Cadence Bank Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

















Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21



(Dollars in thousands) Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 640,672 $ 656,630 $ 792,315 $ 288,199 $ 365,647 Interest bearing deposits with other banks











and Federal funds sold

751,972 1,161,262 1,253,722 495,982 302,845 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

13,941,127 15,070,524 12,954,547 9,539,814 8,067,109 Loans and leases, net of unearned income

27,848,097 27,106,733 22,745,093 14,915,728 15,470,539 Allowance for credit losses

438,752 444,294 404,578 264,067 245,095 Net loans and leases

27,409,345 26,662,439 22,340,515 14,651,661 15,225,444 Loans held for sale

147,301 176,647 220,766 242,422 361,999 Premises and equipment, net

784,247 785,005 690,031 534,071 526,960 Goodwill

1,407,452 1,407,973 1,115,502 957,899 910,448 Other identifiable intangibles

188,897 195,606 106,559 53,567 52,564 Bank owned life insurance

599,912 598,822 517,511 357,429 348,378 Other assets

1,193,904 964,942 998,991 495,541 504,902 Total Assets

$ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 $ 40,990,459 $ 27,616,585 $ 26,666,296 Liabilities











Deposits:











Demand: Noninterest bearing

$ 13,970,163 $ 13,806,591 $ 12,047,637 $ 7,579,513 $ 7,367,832 Interest bearing

18,238,571 19,401,019 15,811,268 10,027,346 9,598,550 Savings

3,723,193 3,631,699 3,374,243 3,001,406 2,851,113 Time deposits

3,464,101 3,725,794 3,526,539 2,554,185 2,568,388 Total deposits

39,396,028 40,565,103 34,759,687 23,162,450 22,385,883 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

666,067 694,033 720,120 752,536 707,086 Federal funds purchased











and short-term FHLB advances

1,294,946 131,556 7,554 8,706 3,901 Subordinated debt

462,986 463,481 432,267 307,671 304,056 Long-term debt

2,461 3,361 3,844 4,168 4,714 Other liabilities

719,152 760,085 558,393 322,747 305,822 Total Liabilities

42,541,640 42,617,619 36,481,865 24,558,278 23,711,462 Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock

166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock

457,713 465,458 404,522 270,098 266,676 Capital surplus

2,694,546 2,779,746 2,139,357 717,022 674,949 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(821,034) (283,417) (103,554) (35,408) (30,614) Retained earnings

2,024,971 1,933,451 1,901,276 1,939,602 1,876,830 Total Shareholders' Equity

4,523,189 5,062,231 4,508,594 3,058,307 2,954,834 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 $ 40,990,459 $ 27,616,585 $ 26,666,296















Cadence Bank Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Year to Date



Jun-22

Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Jun-22

Jun-21 INTEREST REVENUE:



























Loans and leases

$ 296,680

$ 282,266

$ 249,614

$ 168,066

$ 171,305

$ 578,946

$ 340,500 Available-for-sale securities:



























Taxable

46,254

45,155

37,258

28,617

23,983

91,409

45,175 Tax-exempt

2,571

2,414

1,608

490

676

4,985

1,363 Loans held for sale

2,118

1,407

1,324

2,076

3,040

3,525

4,635 Other

1,932

688

822

262

125

2,620

239 Total interest revenue

349,555

331,930

290,626

199,511

199,129

681,485

391,912





























INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest bearing demand and money



























market accounts

11,717

9,742

8,485

7,723

8,247

21,459

17,043 Savings

590

568

1,203

672

626

1,158

1,326 Time

4,041

4,764

5,139

5,861

6,428

8,805

13,394 Federal funds purchased and securities sold



























under agreement to repurchase

906

216

200

204

206

1,122

409 Short-term and long-term debt

2,733

54

37

42

44

2,787

89 Subordinated debt

4,801

4,764

4,350

3,463

3,387

9,565

6,656 Other

1

-

-

2

9

1

24 Total interest expense

24,789

20,108

19,414

17,967

18,947

44,897

38,941





























Net interest revenue

324,766

311,822

271,212

181,544

180,182

636,588

352,971 Provision (release) for credit losses

1,000

-

133,562

(7,000)

11,500

1,000

11,500 Net interest revenue, after provision for



























credit losses

323,766

311,822

137,650

188,544

168,682

635,588

341,471





























NONINTEREST REVENUE:



























Mortgage banking

11,446

21,763

10,580

13,058

9,105

33,209

34,415 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees

16,593

11,321

12,016

10,692

10,874

27,914

19,927 Deposit service charges

19,126

19,898

17,680

11,580

10,069

39,024

19,655 Security gains (losses), net

1,446

(1,097)

(378)

(195)

96

349

178 Insurance commissions

39,994

35,727

32,637

35,773

36,106

75,721

66,773 Wealth management

20,213

21,737

16,352

7,147

7,543

41,950

16,008 Gain on sale of PPP loans

-

-

-

-

21,572

-

21,572 Other

16,416

19,086

14,967

6,365

6,578

35,502

11,351 Total noninterest revenue

125,234

128,435

103,854

84,420

101,943

253,669

189,879





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:



























Salaries and employee benefits

182,094

187,819

149,599

112,968

108,188

369,913

209,248 Occupancy and equipment

30,129

28,270

26,885

18,977

18,154

58,399

35,532 Data processing and software

29,081

27,483

24,838

16,799

15,911

56,564

31,448 Merger expense

7,274

3,974

44,843

3,442

9,962

11,248

11,611 Deposit insurance assessments

4,945

3,336

3,278

2,330

1,638

8,281

3,093 Pension settlement expense

-

-

651

2,400

-

-

- Other

32,365

40,785

39,100

22,973

20,131

73,150

38,875 Total noninterest expense

285,888

291,667

289,194

179,889

173,984

577,555

329,807 Income (loss) before income taxes

163,112

148,590

(47,690)

93,075

96,641

311,702

201,543 Income tax expense (benefit)

36,154

33,643

(13,033)

20,350

21,102

69,797

44,449 Net income (loss)

$ 126,958

$ 114,947

$ (34,657)

$ 72,725

$ 75,539

$ 241,905

$ 157,094 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

4,744

4,744 Net income (loss) available to common



























shareholders

$ 124,586

$ 112,575

$ (37,029)

$ 70,353

$ 73,167

$ 237,161

$ 152,350





























Net income (loss) per common share: Diluted

$ 0.68

$ 0.60

$ (0.22)

$ 0.65

$ 0.69

$ 1.28

$ 1.46































Cadence Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended



Jun-22

Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:



















Commercial and industrial



















Non-real estate

$ 8,526,481

$ 8,017,958

$ 7,847,473

$ 2,210,287

$ 2,271,370 Owner occupied

3,851,336

3,703,914

3,567,746

2,611,777

2,623,500 Total commercial and industrial

12,377,817

11,721,872

11,415,219

4,822,064

4,894,870 Commercial real estate



















Construction, acquisition and development

2,982,119

3,028,514

2,924,343

1,797,559

1,926,421 Income producing

5,054,232

4,795,486

4,924,369

3,443,967

3,323,883 Total commercial real estate

8,036,351

7,824,000

7,848,712

5,241,526

5,250,304 Consumer



















Residential mortgages

7,662,621

7,355,995

7,311,306

4,698,328

4,617,155 Other consumer

283,696

287,799

307,751

229,327

241,710 Total consumer

7,946,317

7,643,794

7,619,057

4,927,655

4,858,865 Total loans and leases, net of unearned

$ 28,360,485

$ 27,189,666

$ 26,882,988

$ 14,991,245

$ 15,004,039





















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:



















Nonaccrual Loans and Leases



















Commercial and industrial



















Non-real estate

$ 34,233

$ 33,086

$ 33,690

$ 13,170

$ 10,941 Owner occupied

9,567

11,787

22,058

13,738

13,156 Total commercial and industrial

43,800

44,873

55,748

26,908

24,097 Commercial real estate



















Construction, acquisition and development

2,125

1,618

5,568

3,292

2,582 Income producing

8,750

9,688

16,086

8,403

13,483 Total commercial real estate

10,875

11,306

21,654

11,695

16,065 Consumer



















Residential mortgages

34,172

34,278

44,180

20,821

21,218 Other consumer

521

574

522

198

284 Total consumer

34,693

34,852

44,702

21,019

21,502 Total nonaccrual loans and leases

$ 89,368

$ 91,031

$ 122,104

$ 59,622

$ 61,664





















Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still



















Accruing:

19,682

20,957

24,784

17,012

15,386 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing

7,385

7,292

6,903

7,165

7,368 Total non-performing loans and leases

$ 116,435

$ 119,280

$ 153,791

$ 83,799

$ 84,418





















OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED AND



















OTHER REPOSSESSED ASSETS

14,399

28,401

33,021

16,515

17,333





















Total Non-performing Assets

$ 130,834

$ 147,681

$ 186,812

$ 100,314

$ 101,751





















Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases



















During the Quarter (excluding acquisitions)

$ 21,312

$ 16,374

$ 22,158

$ 19,858

$ 16,005























Cadence Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended



Jun-22

Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:



















Balance, beginning of period

$ 438,738

$ 446,415

$ 260,276

$ 265,720

$ 241,117





















Loans and leases charged-off:



















Commercial and industrial

(2,170)

(2,682)

(2,712)

(1,488)

(1,882) Commercial real estate

(275)

(313)

(586)

(131)

(623) Consumer

(1,941)

(1,792)

(2,342)

(1,694)

(1,357) Total loans charged-off

(4,386)

(4,787)

(5,640)

(3,313)

(3,862)





















Recoveries:



















Commercial and industrial

3,217

3,178

7,835

3,787

3,061 Commercial real estate

1,076

437

1,047

646

1,291 Consumer

1,467

1,612

1,521

936

1,310 Total recoveries

5,760

5,227

10,403

5,369

5,662





















Net recoveries (charge-offs)

1,374

440

4,763

2,056

1,800





















Initial allowance on loans purchased with



















credit deterioration

-

(8,117)

62,321

-

12,803 Provision:



















Loans and leases acquired during the quarter

-

-

119,055

-

11,500 Provision (release) for credit losses related to loans



















and leases

-

-

-

(7,500)

(1,500) Total provision for loans and leases

-

-

119,055

(7,500)

10,000





















Balance, end of period

$ 440,112

$ 438,738

$ 446,415

$ 260,276

$ 265,720





















Average loans and leases, net of unearned, for period

$ 27,848,097

$ 27,106,733

$ 22,745,093

$ 14,915,728

$ 15,470,539





















Ratio: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans



















and leases (annualized)

(0.02 %)

(0.01 %)

(0.08 %)

(0.05 %)

(0.05 %)





















RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS**



















Balance, beginning of period

$ 23,551

$ 23,551

$ 9,044

$ 8,544

$ 7,044 Provision for unfunded commitments for loans



















acquired during the quarter

-

-

13,007

-

- Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments

1,000

-

1,500

500

1,500 Balance, end of period

$ 24,551

$ 23,551

$ 23,551

$ 9,044

$ 8,544





















**The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the balance sheet.































Cadence Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















June 30, 2022













Purchased















Credit







Special





Deteriorated





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Impaired (Loss) Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY















INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:















Commercial and industrial















Non-real estate

$ 8,360,393 $ 48,665 $ 98,031 $ - $ 6,661 $ 12,731 $ 8,526,481 Owner occupied

3,805,811 1,735 36,098 - 3,622 4,070 3,851,336 Total commercial and industrial

12,166,204 50,400 134,129 - 10,283 16,801 12,377,817 Commercial real estate















Construction, acquisition and















development

2,963,169 423 12,475 - 993 5,059 2,982,119 Income producing

4,931,450 3,083 92,887 - 704 26,108 5,054,232 Total commercial real estate

7,894,619 3,506 105,362 - 1,697 31,167 8,036,351 Consumer















Residential mortgages

7,542,086 756 117,771 - 598 1,410 7,662,621 Other consumer

275,105 - 8,591 - - - 283,696 Total consumer

7,817,191 756 126,362 - 598 1,410 7,946,317 Total loans and leases, net of unearned

$ 27,878,014 $ 54,662 $ 365,853 $ - $ 12,578 $ 49,378 $ 28,360,485





















March 31, 2022













Purchased















Credit







Special





Deteriorated





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Impaired (Loss) Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY















INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:















Commercial and industrial















Non-real estate

$ 7,854,480 $ 39,116 $ 98,308 $ - $ 4,771 $ 21,283 $ 8,017,958 Owner occupied

3,647,785 3,304 43,866 - 4,064 4,895 3,703,914 Total commercial and industrial

11,502,265 42,420 142,174 - 8,835 26,178 11,721,872 Commercial real estate















Construction, acquisition and















development

2,995,751 245 27,980 - - 4,538 3,028,514 Income producing

4,642,592 11,416 114,805 - 703 25,970 4,795,486 Total commercial real estate

7,638,343 11,661 142,785 - 703 30,508 7,824,000 Consumer















Residential mortgages

7,237,022 703 116,098 - 598 1,574 7,355,995 Other consumer

281,580 - 6,219 - - - 287,799 Total consumer

7,518,602 703 122,317 - 598 1,574 7,643,794 Total loans

$ 26,659,210 $ 54,784 $ 407,276 $ - $ 10,136 $ 58,260 $ 27,189,666



















Cadence Bank Geographical Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























June 30, 2022



Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:























Commercial and industrial























Non-real estate

$ 399,110 $ 156,007 $ 411,175 $ 530,835 $ 325,925 $ 430,355 $ 90,777 $ 321,900 $ 3,703,419 $ 2,156,978 $ 8,526,481 Owner occupied

351,129 244,194 293,162 279,972 292,640 560,825 91,523 173,170 1,402,562 162,159 3,851,336 Total commercial and industrial

750,239 400,201 704,337 810,807 618,565 991,180 182,300 495,070 5,105,981 2,319,137 12,377,817 Commercial real estate























Construction, acquisition and























development

199,673 73,486 209,715 258,645 57,377 180,636 30,569 130,391 1,434,138 407,489 2,982,119 Income producing

411,413 258,831 266,141 682,813 219,774 447,697 224,522 305,954 1,834,915 402,172 5,054,232 Total commercial real estate

611,086 332,317 475,856 941,458 277,151 628,333 255,091 436,345 3,269,053 809,661 8,036,351 Consumer























Residential mortgages

1,109,209 353,935 496,593 355,796 430,005 990,346 144,652 580,814 3,094,629 106,642 7,662,621 Other consumer

29,466 10,269 4,787 12,868 9,385 53,735 1,083 9,746 61,283 91,074 283,696 Total consumer

1,138,675 364,204 501,380 368,664 439,390 1,044,081 145,735 590,560 3,155,912 197,716 7,946,317 Total loans and leases, net of unearned

$ 2,500,000 $ 1,096,722 $ 1,681,573 $ 2,120,929 $ 1,335,106 $ 2,663,594 $ 583,126 $ 1,521,975 $ 11,530,946 $ 3,326,514 $ 28,360,485

























Loan growth, excluding loans acquired























during the quarter ($)

$ 39,667 $ 39,162 $ 115,299 $ (15,814) $ 10,049 $ 19,427 $ 39,670 $ 37,043 $ 522,192 $ 364,124 $ 1,170,819

























Loan growth, excluding loans acquired























during the quarter (%) (annualized)

6.47 % 14.85 % 29.53 % (2.97 %) 3.04 % 2.95 % 29.28 % 10.01 % 19.03 % 49.30 % 17.27 %





























March 31, 2022



Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:























Commercial and industrial























Non-real estate

$ 410,993 $ 139,935 $ 369,738 $ 504,198 $ 336,376 $ 424,165 $ 78,363 $ 321,527 $ 3,533,629 $ 1,899,034 $ 8,017,958 Owner occupied

322,879 234,336 257,621 290,903 290,846 565,650 81,014 169,208 1,335,659 155,798 3,703,914 Total commercial and industrial

733,872 374,271 627,359 795,101 627,222 989,815 159,377 490,735 4,869,288 2,054,832 11,721,872 Commercial real estate























Construction, acquisition and























development

191,368 73,123 241,378 349,205 48,003 191,517 59,027 116,101 1,424,661 334,131 3,028,514 Income producing

419,156 247,322 228,781 643,513 227,590 443,432 184,407 298,215 1,744,360 358,710 4,795,486 Total commercial real estate

610,524 320,445 470,159 992,718 275,593 634,949 243,434 414,316 3,169,021 692,841 7,824,000 Consumer























Residential mortgages

1,086,175 352,510 463,477 334,850 412,687 965,583 139,725 569,567 2,905,118 126,303 7,355,995 Other consumer

29,762 10,334 5,281 14,073 9,556 53,821 919 10,312 65,328 88,413 287,799 Total consumer

1,115,937 362,844 468,758 348,923 422,243 1,019,404 140,644 579,879 2,970,446 214,716 7,643,794 Total loans and leases, net of unearned

$ 2,460,333 $ 1,057,560 $ 1,566,276 $ 2,136,742 $ 1,325,058 $ 2,644,168 $ 543,455 $ 1,484,930 $ 11,008,755 $ 2,962,389 $ 27,189,666



























Cadence Bank Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

Year to Date



Jun-22

Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Jun-22

Jun-21 NONINTEREST REVENUE:



























Mortgage banking excl. market value adjustments























on MSR and MSR Hedge

$ 6,754

$ 7,733

$ 7,963

$ 11,009

$ 11,013

$ 14,487

$ 28,942 Market value adjustments on MSR and MSR Hedge

4,692

14,030

2,617

2,049

(1,908)

18,722

5,473 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees

16,593

11,321

12,016

10,692

10,874

27,914

19,927 Deposit service charges

19,126

19,898

17,680

11,580

10,069

39,024

19,655 Securities gains (losses), net

1,446

(1,097)

(378)

(195)

96

349

178 Insurance commissions

39,994

35,727

32,637

35,773

36,106

75,721

66,773 Trust income

9,129

10,061

7,892

4,735

4,434

19,190

9,563 Annuity fees

753

604

435

50

50

1,357

101 Brokerage commissions and fees

10,331

11,072

8,025

2,362

3,059

21,403

6,344 Gain on sale of PPP loans

-

-

-

-

21,572

-

21,572 Bank-owned life insurance

3,285

3,336

3,098

4,217

1,845

6,621

3,865 Other miscellaneous income

13,131

15,750

11,869

2,148

4,733

28,881

7,486 Total noninterest revenue

$ 125,234

$ 128,435

$ 103,854

$ 84,420

$ 101,943

$ 253,669

$ 189,879





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:



























Salaries and employee benefits

$ 182,094

$ 187,819

$ 149,599

$ 112,968

$ 108,188

$ 369,913

$ 209,248 Occupancy, net of rental income

21,109

20,346

19,477

13,443

13,187

41,455

26,001 Equipment

9,020

7,924

7,408

5,534

4,967

16,944

9,531 Deposit insurance assessments

4,945

3,336

3,278

2,330

1,638

8,281

3,093 Pension settlement expense

-

-

651

2,400

-

-

- Advertising

2,030

2,716

2,721

988

783

4,746

1,787 Foreclosed property expense

(1,104)

440

689

2,189

649

(664)

1,670 Telecommunications

1,984

1,833

1,725

1,600

1,517

3,817

2,915 Public relations

2,387

1,877

2,365

1,166

1,012

4,264

1,753 Data processing

18,089

16,824

15,606

11,297

11,024

34,913

21,448 Computer software

10,992

10,659

9,232

5,502

4,887

21,651

10,000 Amortization of intangibles

3,042

6,780

5,473

2,424

2,401

9,822

4,719 Legal

1,463

1,793

1,282

814

774

3,256

1,940 Merger expense

7,274

3,974

44,843

3,442

9,962

11,248

11,611 Postage and shipping

2,022

2,034

1,772

1,414

1,317

4,056

2,864 Other miscellaneous expense

20,541

23,312

23,073

12,378

11,678

43,853

21,227 Total noninterest expense

$ 285,888

$ 291,667

$ 289,194

$ 179,889

$ 173,984

$ 577,555

$ 329,807





























INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:



























Property and casualty commissions

$ 29,220

$ 25,852

$ 23,640

$ 26,413

$ 26,040

$ 55,072

$ 47,989 Life and health commissions

7,935

7,143

6,459

6,543

7,130

15,078

13,624 Risk management income

674

757

699

676

611

1,431

1,224 Other

2,165

1,975

1,839

2,141

2,325

4,140

3,936 Total insurance commissions

$ 39,994

$ 35,727

$ 32,637

$ 35,773

$ 36,106

$ 75,721

$ 66,773































Cadence Bank Average Balances and Yields (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













































For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands)



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate







































ASSETS





































Interest-earning assets:





































Loans and leases, excluding accretion



$ 27,848,097

$285,345

4.11 %

$27,106,733

$264,910

3.96 %

$15,470,539

$168,863

4.38 % Accretion income on acquired loans







11,714

0.17





17,741

0.27





2,812

0.07 Loans held for sale



147,301

2,118

5.77

176,647

1,407

3.23

361,999

3,040

3.37 Investment securities





































Taxable



13,499,222

46,254

1.37

14,588,090

45,155

1.26

7,943,065

23,983

1.21 Tax-exempt



441,905

3,255

2.95

482,434

3,056

2.57

124,044

856

2.77 Total investment securities



13,941,127

49,509

1.42

15,070,524

48,211

1.30

8,067,109

24,839

1.24 Other investments



751,972

1,932

1.03

1,161,262

688

0.24

312,112

125

0.16 Total interest-earning assets



42,688,497

350,618

3.29

43,515,166

332,957

3.10

24,211,759

199,679

3.31 Other assets



4,815,084









4,608,978









2,699,632







Allowance for credit losses



(438,752)









(444,294)









(245,095)







Total assets



$ 47,064,829









$47,679,850









$26,666,296















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits



$ 18,238,571

$ 11,717

0.26 %

$19,401,019

$ 9,742

0.20 %

$ 9,598,550

$ 8,247

0.34 % Savings deposits



3,723,193

590

0.06

3,631,699

568

0.06

2,851,113

626

0.09 Time deposits



3,464,101

4,041

0.47

3,725,794

4,764

0.52

2,568,388

6,428

1.00 Total interest-bearing deposits



25,425,865

16,348

0.26

26,758,512

15,074

0.23

15,018,051

15,301

0.41 Short-term borrowings



1,961,013

3,639

0.74

825,589

216

0.11

710,987

206

0.12 Long-term borrowings



465,447

4,802

4.14

466,842

4,818

4.19

308,770

3,440

4.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities



27,852,325

24,789

0.36

28,050,943

20,108

0.29

16,037,808

18,947

0.47 Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits



13,970,163









13,806,591









7,367,832







Other liabilities



719,152









760,085









305,822







Total liabilities



42,541,640









42,617,619









23,711,462







Shareholders' equity



4,523,189









5,062,231









2,954,834







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 47,064,829









$47,679,850









$26,666,296







Net interest income/net interest spread







325,829

2.94 %





312,849

2.81 %





180,732

2.83 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin











3.06 %









2.92 %









2.99 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:





































Loans and investment securities







(1,063)









(1,027)









(550)



Net interest revenue







$324,766









$311,822









$180,182













































Cadence Bank Average Balances and Yields (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

































For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021





Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands)



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate



























ASSETS

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans and leases, excluding accretion



$ 27,479,463

$ 550,254

4.04 %

$ 15,251,027

$ 334,665

4.43 % Accretion income on acquired loans







29,455

0.22





6,591

0.09 Loans held for sale



161,893

3,525

4.39

326,076

4,635

2.87 Investment securities

























Taxable



14,040,648

91,409

1.31

7,228,460

45,175

1.26 Tax-exempt



462,057

6,312

2.75

112,144

1,725

3.10 Total investment securities



14,502,705

97,721

1.36

7,340,604

46,900

1.29 Other investments



955,487

2,620

0.55

357,277

239

0.13 Total interest-earning assets



43,099,548

683,575

3.20

23,274,984

393,030

3.40 Other assets



4,712,599









2,580,823







Allowance for credit losses



(441,508)









(244,021)







Total assets



$ 47,370,639









$ 25,611,786



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits



$ 18,816,584

$ 21,459

0.23 %

$ 9,279,260

$ 17,043

0.37 % Savings deposits



3,677,698

1,158

0.06

2,701,435

1,326

0.10 Time deposits



3,594,225

8,805

0.49

2,524,867

13,394

1.07 Total interest-bearing deposits



26,088,507

31,422

0.24

14,505,562

31,763

0.44 Short-term borrowings



1,397,755

3,862

0.56

682,254

419

0.12 Long-term borrowings



466,141

9,613

4.16

305,253

6,759

4.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities



27,952,403

44,897

0.32

15,493,069

38,941

0.51 Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits



13,888,828









6,928,706







Other liabilities



738,187









305,702







Total liabilities



42,579,418









22,727,477







Shareholders' equity



4,791,221









2,884,309







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 47,370,639









$ 25,611,786







Net interest income/net interest spread







638,678

2.87 %





354,089

2.90 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin











2.99 %









3.07 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:

























Loans and investment securities







(2,090)









(1,118)



Net interest revenue







$ 636,588









$ 352,971

































Cadence Bank Selected Additional Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

















Quarter Ended



Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS (MSR):











Fair value, beginning of period

$ 92,859 $ 69,552 $ 64,684 $ 60,615 $ 60,332 Additions to mortgage servicing rights:











Originations of servicing assets

4,962 5,155 5,709 5,798 6,833 Changes in fair value:











Due to payoffs/paydowns

(3,253) (3,147) (3,823) (3,919) (2,946) Due to update in valuation assumptions

7,453 21,299 2,982 2,190 (3,604) Fair value, end of period

$ 102,021 $ 92,859 $ 69,552 $ 64,684 $ 60,615













MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:











Origination

$ 4,042 $ 5,118 $ 5,970 $ 9,284 $ 8,646 Servicing

5,965 5,762 5,816 5,644 5,313 Payoffs/Paydowns

(3,253) (3,147) (3,823) (3,919) (2,946) Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR

6,754 7,733 7,963 11,009 11,013 Market value adjustment on MSR and MSR Hedge

4,692 14,030 2,617 2,049 (1,908) Total mortgage banking revenue

$ 11,446 $ 21,763 $ 10,580 $ 13,058 $ 9,105













Mortgage loans serviced

$ 7,685,994 $ 7,629,119 $ 7,553,917 $ 7,455,113 $ 7,407,690 MSR/mortgage loans serviced

1.33 % 1.22 % 0.92 % 0.87 % 0.82 %













AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value











U.S. Treasury securities

$ 1,466,313 $ 1,459,845 $ 1,496,465 $ - $ - Obligations of U.S. government agencies

2,133,561 2,350,810 2,638,442 2,575,564 2,758,412 Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by











U.S. agencies (MBS):











Residential pass-through:











Guaranteed by GNMA

95,955 105,900 113,427 52,625 56,009 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC

7,014,715 7,604,829 8,129,191 5,773,462 4,653,531 Other residential mortgage-back securities

201,440 212,216 243,357 - - Commercial mortgage-backed securities

1,899,785 1,951,367 2,061,133 1,518,556 1,478,058 Total MBS

9,211,895 9,874,312 10,547,108 7,344,643 6,187,598 Obligations of states and political subdivisions

485,400 530,241 565,520 112,152 117,248 Other domestic debt securities

101,313 103,117 63,645 21,013 20,853 Foreign debt securities

52,139 53,281 295,290 - - Total available-for-sale securities

$ 13,450,621 $ 14,371,606 $ 15,606,470 $ 10,053,372 $ 9,084,111















Cadence Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































































Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.































Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net income to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:











































Quarter Ended

Year to Date







Jun-22

Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Jun-22

Jun-21

































Net income (loss)



$ 126,958

$ 114,947

$ (34,657)

$ 72,725

$ 75,539

$ 241,905

$ 157,094 Plus: Merger expense



7,274

3,974

44,843

3,442

9,962

11,248

11,611

Incremental merger related expense



6,060

6,571

4,633

-

-

12,631

-

Initial provision for acquired loans



-

-

132,062

-

11,500

-

11,500

Branch closing expense



705

128

-

-

-

833

-

Pension settlement expense



-

-

651

2,400

-

-

- Less: Security gains (losses)



1,446

(1,097)

(378)

(195)

96

349

178

Tax adjustment



2,981

2,786

41,453

1,506

5,331

5,767

5,722 Adjusted net income



$ 136,570

$ 123,931

$ 106,457

$ 77,256

$ 91,574

$ 260,501

$ 174,305 Less: Preferred dividends



2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

4,744

4,744 Adjusted net income available to





























common shareholders



$ 134,198

$ 121,559

$ 104,085

$ 74,884

$ 89,202

$ 255,757

$ 169,561



































Cadence Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue





























































Quarter Ended

Year to Date







Jun-22

Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Jun-22

Jun-21

































Net income (loss)



$ 126,958

$ 114,947

$ (34,657)

$ 72,725

$ 75,539

$ 241,905

$ 157,094 Plus: Provision (release) for credit losses



1,000

-

133,562

(7,000)

11,500

1,000

11,500

Income tax expense (benefit)



36,154

33,643

(13,033)

20,350

21,102

69,797

44,449 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue



$ 164,112

$ 148,590

$ 85,872

$ 86,075

$ 108,141

$ 312,702

$ 213,043

































Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue

















































Net income (loss)



$ 126,958

$ 114,947

$ (34,657)

$ 72,725

$ 75,539

$ 241,905

$ 157,094 Plus: Provision (release) for credit losses



1,000

-

133,562

(7,000)

11,500

1,000

11,500

Merger expense



7,274

3,974

44,843

3,442

9,962

11,248

11,611

Incremental merger related expense



6,060

6,571

4,633

-

-

12,631

-

Branch closing expense



705

128

-

-

-

833

-

Pension settlement expense



-

-

651

2,400

-

-

-

Income tax expense (benefit)



36,154

33,643

(13,033)

20,350

21,102

69,797

44,449 Less: Security gains (losses)



1,446

(1,097)

(378)

(195)

96

349

178 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue



$ 176,705

$ 160,360

$ 136,377

$ 92,112

$ 118,007

$ 337,065

$ 224,476

































Reconciliation of Total Noninterest Expense to Total Adjusted Expense



















































Total noninterest expense



$ 285,888

$ 291,667

$ 289,194

$ 179,889

$ 173,984

$ 577,555

$ 329,807 Less: Merger expense



7,274

3,974

44,843

3,442

9,962

11,248

11,611

Incremental merger related expense



6,060

6,571

4,633

-

-

12,631

-

Branch closing expense



705

128

-

-

-

833

-

Pension settlement expense



-

-

651

2,400

-

-

- Total adjusted expense



$ 271,849

$ 280,994

$ 239,067

$ 174,047

$ 164,022

$ 552,843

$ 318,196

































