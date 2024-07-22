Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

News provided by

Cadence Bank

Jul 22, 2024, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2024 included:

  • Reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders,(1) which excludes non-routine income and expenses,(2) of $127.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, which represents an increase of $0.07 per share, or 11.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders.(1)
  • Achieved record adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (PPNR)(1) of $190.9 million, up $16.7 million from the prior quarter, and up $31.4 million from the same quarter one year ago. Year-to-date, adjusted PPNR(1) is $365.1 million, up $35.9 million or 11.0%, from the same period in 2023.
  • Generated net organic loan growth of $430.2 million, or 5.3% on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024. Year-to-date, net loan growth was $815.8 million or 5.0% annualized.
  • Grew core customer deposits, which exclude brokered deposits and public funds, by $237.4 million, or 2.9% on an annualized basis. Year-to-date, core customer deposits have grown $637.2 or 4.0% annualized.
  • Continued improvement in net interest margin by 5 basis points to 3.27%, benefiting from continued loan growth, stabilized funding costs, and upward repricing of earning assets.
  • Experienced stable credit quality reflected by a flat linked quarter provision for credit losses and relatively stable net charge-offs as well as slight reductions in both nonperforming and criticized/classified loan levels.
  • Materially enhanced operating efficiency reflected in an improvement in the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 339 basis points to 56.7%.
  • Repurchased 256,033 shares of Company common stock during the second quarter at a weighted average price of $26.97 per share; regulatory capital remained strong with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 11.9% and Total Capital of 14.2%.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of improved financial performance in virtually every aspect of our business," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bank. "Our second quarter results reflect steady loan and core customer deposit growth combined with stable funding costs, which led to additional improvement in our net interest margin. Importantly, our credit quality metrics remained stable, reflected by a flat linked quarter provision for credit losses and slight improvement in our past due loans as well as criticized and classified loans. Finally, our efforts to improve efficiency continue to be evident in the linked quarter decline in adjusted noninterest expense and continued improvement in our adjusted efficiency ratio to 56.7% in the second quarter."

Earnings Summary

All adjusted financial results discussed herein are adjusted results from continuing operations.(3)

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, up from $111.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $114.6 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders from continuing operations(1) increased to $127.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $110.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $114.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR from continuing operations(1) of $190.9 million, or 1.59% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $16.7 million, or 9.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $31.4 million or 19.7% compared to the same quarter of 2023.  These notable increases in financial performance were driven by improved operating efficiency, improved net interest margin, and continued improvement in earning asset mix.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue, driven by continued improvement in net interest margin, increased to $356.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $333.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $353.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) improved to 3.27% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.22% for the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest revenue increased $2.4 million, or 0.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 as the Company continues to benefit from slowing pressure on funding costs as well as an improved earning asset mix resulting from continued deployment of excess liquidity and net loan growth.  Purchase accounting accretion revenue was $3.0 million and $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively. Average earning assets declined slightly to $43.9 billion, as growth in average loans was offset by lower average investment securities and excess cash.

Yield on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, was 6.56% for the second quarter of 2024, up 10 basis points from 6.46% for the first quarter of 2024. Investment securities yielded 3.19% in the second quarter of 2024, up 6 basis points from 3.13% in the first quarter of 2024, and up 106 basis points from 2.13% in the second quarter of 2023, reflective of the securities restructurings that occurred in 2023. As a result, the yield on total interest earning assets increased to 5.90% for the second quarter of 2024, up 10 basis points from 5.80% for the first quarter of 2024.

The average cost of total deposits was 2.53% for the second quarter of 2024, up 8 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. The second quarter increase in total deposit costs was the lowest quarterly increase cycle-to-date. Total interest-bearing liabilities cost was 3.45% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $430.2 million during the second quarter, or 5.3% annualized to $33.3 billion.  The loan growth for the quarter was in the commercial and industrial, income-producing commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios.

Total deposits were $37.9 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decline of $261.6 million from the prior quarter. The second quarter's decline included a $50.0 million reduction in brokered deposits to $452.2 million, and a decline of $449.0 million in public funds to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2024.  Importantly, core customer deposits, which excludes brokered deposits and public funds, reflected organic growth of approximately $237.4 million compared to March 31, 2024.

The June 30, 2024 loan to deposit ratio was 88.0% and securities to total assets was 16.5%, reflecting continued strong liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 22.7% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2024, down slightly from 23.1% at March 31, 2024, as the pace of migration to interest bearing products continued to slow.

Total investment securities declined $0.4 billion during the quarter to $7.9 billion at June 30, 2024. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve declined $0.4 billion to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2024, as the Company continues to utilize securities portfolio cash flow and excess liquidity to fund loan growth and reduce reliance on higher cost funding.

In June 2024, the Company called $138.9 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated debt at par.  This debt was yielding 5.65%; however, was set to reprice to a weighted-average rate of SOFR+3.76% after the June call date. This debt repayment is estimated to be positive to earnings by approximately $5.0 million pre-tax over the next 12 months.

Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.6 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $12.7 million, or 0.16% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $19.5 million, or 0.24% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.0 million, compared with $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses of $470.0 million at June 30, 2024 declined slightly to 1.41% of total loans and leases compared to 1.44% of total loans and leases at March 31, 2024.

Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.46% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.33% at June 30, 2023 and 0.51% at March 31, 2024. Total nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of loans and leases, net were 0.65% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.48% at June 30, 2023 and 0.73% at March 31, 2024.  Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $4.8 million at June 30, 2024 compared to the June 30, 2023 balance of $2.9 million and the March 31, 2024 balance of $5.3 million.  For the second quarter of 2024, criticized and classified loans were relatively stable. Criticized loans represented 2.51% of loans at June 30, 2024 compared to 2.74% at June 30, 2023 and 2.64% at March 31, 2024, while classified loans were 2.09% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.90% at June 30, 2023 and 2.19% at March 31, 2024.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $100.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $86.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $83.8 million for the first quarter of 2024.  Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $85.7 million, compared with $86.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $83.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the second quarter of 2024 excludes a gain of $15.0 million associated with the sale of businesses, primarily related to the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, LLC during the second quarter of 2024 (see Key Transactions below).

Wealth management revenue increased to $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2024.  The second quarter 2024 increase was driven by asset management and trust revenue as well as retail brokerage.

Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, up slightly from $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.  Deposit service charge revenue was $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 due to seasonality.  Other noninterest revenue was $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, increased from $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2024.  Other noninterest revenue for the second quarter of 2024 included the $15.0 million gain on sale of businesses as well as an increase of $3.1 million in partnership income as a result of improved SBIC investment valuations.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net MSR valuation adjustment was a negative $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with a positive $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an insignificant adjustment for the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2024 was $758.4 million, compared with $848.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $437.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $256.7 million, compared with $267.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $263.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $251.1 million, compared with $260.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $263.5 million for the first quarter of 2024.  Adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 excludes a $1.1 million gain on the extinguishment of debt as well as a charge of $6.3 million related to the FDIC deposit insurance special assessment.  The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 56.7% for the second quarter of 2024, meaningfully improved from both 60.1% for the first quarter of 2024 and 61.9% for the second quarter of 2023.

The $12.4 million, or 4.7%, linked quarter decline in adjusted noninterest expense(1) was driven by declines in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as other noninterest expense, partially offset by a seasonal increase in advertising and public relations.  Salaries and employee benefits declined $8.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to lower compensation costs, increased deferred compensation related to loan originations, and anticipated seasonal reductions in payroll taxes and 401k match.  Other noninterest expense declined $5.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2024.  This decline included decreases in a number of expense items including recoveries in legal costs and operational losses as well as lower other miscellaneous expenses.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024 compared with $4.5 billion at June 30, 2023 and $5.2 billion at March 31, 2024. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2024 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 11.9%, Tier 1 capital of 12.3%, Total risk-based capital of 14.2%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 9.7%. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 256,033 shares of Company common stock at an average price of $26.97.  The company has 9.1 million shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2024.   Outstanding common shares were 182.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "We are very proud of the accomplishments the Company has reported over the first half of 2024.  We announced back-to-back quarters reflecting strong operating performance driven by organic growth in loans, increases in our net interest margin, increased operating leverage and stable credit quality, all backed by strong capital and liquidity.  Our Company is driven and committed to taking care of our customers, our teammates and the communities we serve."

Key Transactions

Effective May 17, 2024, the Company completed the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, its payroll processing business unit, resulting in a net gain on sale of approximately $12 million.  The impact on both revenues and expenses is not material. The payroll processing unit had previously been part of Cadence Insurance, Inc., prior to its sale in November 2023.

Effective November 30, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its insurance subsidiary, Cadence Insurance, to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for approximately $904 million. The Transaction resulted in net capital creation of approximately $625 million, including a net gain on sale of approximately $525 million.  The gain along with Cadence Insurance's historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture have been reflected in the consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.  Additionally, current and prior period adjusted earnings exclude the impact of discontinued operations. 

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on July 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 21 of this news release.

(2) See Table 14 for detail on non-routine income and expenses.

(3) Given the sale of Cadence Insurance, Inc. ("Cadence Insurance") in the fourth quarter of 2023, the financial results presented consist of both continuing operations and discontinued operations.  The discontinued operations include the financial results of Cadence Insurance prior to the sale, as well as the associated gain on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023. The discontinued operations are presented as a single line item below income from continuing operations and as separate lines in the balance sheet in the accompanying tables for all periods presented.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations as well as the impact of the Cadence Insurance sale on the Company's financial condition and future net income and earnings per share, and the Company's ability to deploy capital into strategic and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; risks arising from market and consumer reactions to the general banking environment, or to conditions or situations at specific banks; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; uncertainties surrounding the functionality of the federal government; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion, acquisition, or divestment strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals, or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions, growth, or divestment strategies; the ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine, the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.

The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

Table 1

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

Earnings Summary:







Interest revenue

$       642,210

$       637,113

$       615,187

$       595,459

$       573,395

$    1,279,323

$ 1,099,521

Interest expense

285,892

283,205

280,582

266,499

239,868

569,097

411,730

Net interest revenue

356,318

353,908

334,605

328,960

333,527

710,226

687,791

Provision for credit losses

22,000

22,000

38,000

17,000

15,000

44,000

25,000

Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses

334,318

331,908

296,605

311,960

318,527

666,226

662,791

Noninterest revenue

100,658

83,786

(311,460)

73,989

86,664

184,444

121,127

Noninterest expense

256,697

263,207

329,367

274,442

267,466

519,904

552,113

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

178,279

152,487

(344,222)

111,507

137,725

330,766

231,805

Income tax expense (benefit)

40,807

35,509

(80,485)

24,355

30,463

76,316

51,536

Income (loss) from continuing operations

137,472

116,978

(263,737)

87,152

107,262

254,450

180,269

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

522,801

5,431

6,766

10,388

Net income

137,472

116,978

259,064

92,583

114,028

254,450

190,657

Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

4,744

4,744

Net income available to common shareholders

$       135,100

$       114,606

$       256,692

$         90,211

$       111,656

$       249,706

$   185,913









Balance Sheet - Period End Balances






Total assets

$  47,984,078

$  48,313,863

$  48,934,510

$  48,523,010

$  48,838,660

$  47,984,078

$  48,838,660

Total earning assets

43,525,688

43,968,692

44,192,887

43,727,058

44,010,411

43,525,688

44,010,411

Available for sale securities

7,921,422

8,306,589

8,075,476

9,643,231

10,254,580

7,921,422

10,254,580

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

33,312,773

32,882,616

32,497,022

32,520,593

32,556,708

33,312,773

32,556,708

Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

470,022

472,575

468,034

446,859

466,013

470,022

466,013

Net book value of acquired loans

5,543,419

6,011,007

6,353,344

6,895,487

7,357,174

5,543,419

7,357,174

Unamortized net discount on acquired loans

20,874

23,715

26,928

30,761

37,000

20,874

37,000

Total deposits

37,858,659

38,120,226

38,497,137

38,335,878

38,701,669

37,858,659

38,701,669

Total deposits and repurchase agreements

37,913,693

38,214,616

38,948,653

39,198,467

39,492,427

37,913,693

39,492,427

Other short-term borrowings

3,500,000

3,500,000

3,500,000

3,500,223

3,500,226

3,500,000

3,500,226

Subordinated and long-term debt

269,353

430,123

438,460

449,323

449,733

269,353

449,733

Total shareholders' equity

5,287,758

5,189,932

5,167,843

4,395,257

4,485,850

5,287,758

4,485,850

Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)

6,070,220

5,981,265

5,929,672

5,705,178

5,648,925

6,070,220

5,648,925

Common shareholders' equity

5,120,765

5,022,939

5,000,850

4,228,264

4,318,857

5,120,765

4,318,857

Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)

$    5,903,227

$    5,814,272

$    5,762,679

$    5,538,185

$    5,481,932

$    5,903,227

$ 5,481,932









Balance Sheet - Average Balances






Total assets

$  48,192,719

$  48,642,540

$  48,444,176

$  48,655,138

$  49,067,121

$  48,417,630

$  48,860,807

Total earning assets

43,851,822

44,226,077

43,754,664

44,003,639

44,229,519

44,038,950

44,024,558

Available for sale securities

8,033,552

8,269,708

9,300,714

10,004,441

10,655,791

8,151,630

11,003,194

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

32,945,526

32,737,574

32,529,030

32,311,572

31,901,096

32,841,550

31,399,156

Total deposits

38,100,087

38,421,272

38,215,379

38,465,975

38,934,793

38,260,680

38,919,505

Total deposits and repurchase agreements

38,165,908

38,630,620

38,968,397

39,293,030

39,708,963

38,398,265

39,670,703

Other short-term borrowings

3,500,000

3,500,000

3,503,320

3,510,942

3,541,985

3,500,000

3,434,688

Subordinated and long-term debt

404,231

434,579

443,251

449,568

455,617

419,405

458,982

Total shareholders' equity

5,207,254

5,194,048

4,507,343

4,505,162

4,539,353

5,200,651

4,468,302

Common shareholders' equity

$    5,040,261

$    5,027,055

$    4,340,350

$    4,338,169

$    4,372,360

$    5,033,658

$ 4,301,309









Nonperforming Assets:







Nonperforming loans and leases (NPL) (2) (3)

216,746

241,007

216,141

150,038

157,243

216,746

157,243

Other real estate owned and other assets

4,793

5,280

6,246

2,927

2,857

4,793

2,857

Nonperforming assets (NPA)

$       221,539

$       246,287

$       222,387

$       152,965

$       160,100

$       221,539

$   160,100

(1)

Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 26.

(2)

At June 30, 2024, $71.4 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA. Refer to Table 7 on page 13 for related information.

(3)

At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.

Table 2

Selected Financial Ratios


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

Financial Ratios and Other Data:







Return on average assets from continuing operations (2)

1.15 %

0.97 %

(2.16) %

0.71 %

0.88 %

1.06 %

0.74 %

Return on average assets (2)

1.15 %

0.97 %

2.12 %

0.75 %

0.93 %

1.06 %

0.79 %

Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (1)(2)

1.09

0.97

0.62

0.82

0.92

1.03

0.97

Return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (2)

10.78

9.17

(24.32)

7.75

9.62

9.98

8.23

Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)

10.78

9.17

23.46

8.25

10.24

9.98

8.72

Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (1)(2)

10.21

9.15

6.65

8.93

10.10

9.68

10.82

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2)

15.18

12.94

(36.79)

11.75

14.55

14.07

12.56

Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)

15.18

12.94

35.49

12.50

15.49

14.07

13.30

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2)

14.37

12.92

10.06

13.53

15.27

13.65

16.52

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operation to total average assets (1)(2)

1.67

1.44

(2.51)

1.05

1.25

1.56

1.06

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets (1)(2)

1.59

1.44

1.13

1.18

1.30

1.52

1.36

Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent

3.27

3.22

3.04

2.98

3.03

3.25

3.16

Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent

2.45

2.40

2.25

2.21

2.29

2.42

2.46

Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)

56.09

60.05

NM

67.93

63.49

58.03

68.08

Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)

56.73

60.12

66.01

64.35

61.87

58.42

61.58

Loan/deposit ratio

87.99 %

86.26 %

84.41 %

84.83 %

84.12 %

87.99 %

84.12 %

Full time equivalent employees

5,290

5,322

5,333

6,160

6,479

5,290

6,479









Credit Quality Ratios:







Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)

0.28 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.42 %

0.16 %

0.26 %

0.09 %

Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2)

0.27

0.27

0.46

0.21

0.19

0.27

0.16

ACL to loans and leases, net

1.41

1.44

1.44

1.37

1.43

1.41

1.43

ACL to NPL

216.85

196.08

216.54

297.83

296.36

216.85

296.36

NPL to loans and leases, net

0.65

0.73

0.67

0.46

0.48

0.65

0.48

NPA to total assets

0.46

0.51

0.45

0.32

0.33

0.46

0.33









Equity Ratios:







Total shareholders' equity to total assets

11.02 %

10.74 %

10.56 %

9.06 %

9.19 %

11.02 %

9.19 %

Total common shareholders' equity to total assets

10.67

10.40

10.22

8.71

8.84

10.67

8.84

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.87

7.60

7.44

5.86

6.00

7.87

6.00

Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)

9.40

9.13

8.90

8.41

8.25

9.40

8.25









Capital Adequacy (3):







Common Equity Tier 1 capital

11.9 %

11.7 %

11.6 %

10.3 %

10.1 %

11.9 %

10.1 %

Tier 1 capital

12.3

12.2

12.1

10.8

10.5

12.3

10.5

Total capital

14.2

14.5

14.3

12.9

12.7

14.2

12.7

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.7

9.5

9.3

8.6

8.5

9.7

8.5

(1)

Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 26.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

NM - Not meaningful

Table 3

Selected Financial Information


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

Common Share Data:







Diluted earnings (losses) per share from continuing operations

$         0.73

$         0.62

$       (1.46)

$         0.46

$         0.57

$      1.35

$      0.96

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)

0.69

0.62

0.40

0.53

0.60

1.31

1.26

Diluted earnings per share

0.73

0.62

1.41

0.49

0.61

1.35

1.01

Cash dividends per share

0.250

0.250

0.235

0.235

0.235

0.500

0.47

Book value per share

28.07

27.50

27.35

23.15

23.65

28.07

23.65

Tangible book value per share (1)

20.08

19.48

19.32

15.09

15.56

20.08

15.56

Market value per share (last)

28.28

29.00

29.59

21.22

19.88

28.28

19.88

Market value per share (high)

29.95

30.03

31.45

25.87

21.73

30.03

28.18

Market value per share (low)

26.16

24.99

19.67

19.00

16.95

24.99

16.95

Market value per share (average)

28.14

27.80

24.40

22.56

19.73

27.97

22.32

Dividend payout ratio from continuing operations

34.25 %

40.48 %

(16.13) %

51.09 %

41.23 %

37.04 %

48.96 %

Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (1)

36.23 %

40.32 %

58.75 %

44.34 %

39.17 %

38.17 %

37.30 %

Total shares outstanding

182,430,427

182,681,325

182,871,775

182,611,075

182,626,229

182,430,427

182,626,229

Average shares outstanding - diluted

185,260,963

185,574,130

182,688,190

184,645,004

183,631,570

185,417,547

183,770,759









Yield/Rate:







(Taxable equivalent basis)







Loans, loans held for sale, and leases

6.59 %

6.50 %

6.48 %

6.39 %

6.24 %

6.55 %

6.13 %

Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion on
acquired loans and leases

6.56

6.46

6.43

6.31

6.18

6.51

6.03

Available for sale securities:







Taxable

3.18

3.11

2.45

2.07

2.09

3.15

1.94

Tax-exempt

4.12

4.25

3.78

3.23

3.21

4.19

3.21

Other investments

5.45

5.48

5.41

5.36

5.05

5.47

4.85

Total interest earning assets and revenue

5.90

5.80

5.59

5.38

5.21

5.85

5.05

Deposits

2.53

2.45

2.32

2.14

1.87

2.49

1.57

Interest bearing demand and money market

3.13

3.11

3.02

2.79

2.49

3.12

2.26

Savings

0.57

0.57

0.56

0.56

0.51

0.57

0.43

Time

4.53

4.42

4.22

3.98

3.69

4.47

3.15

Total interest bearing deposits

3.28

3.21

3.10

2.88

2.58

3.24

2.23

Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to
repurchase and other

4.47

4.86

4.33

4.27

3.97

4.76

3.85

Short-term FHLB borrowings

3.54

5.24

4.91

Short-term BTFP borrowings

4.77

4.84

5.04

5.15

5.15

4.81

5.15

Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings

3.44

3.39

3.33

3.16

2.90

3.41

2.56

Subordinated and long-term borrowings

4.41

4.35

4.18

4.22

4.23

4.38

4.25

Total interest bearing liabilities

3.45

3.40

3.34

3.17

2.92

3.43

2.59

Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets

75.97 %

75.73 %

76.08 %

75.74 %

74.57 %

75.85 %

72.92 %

Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment (in thousands)

$          644

$          636

$          987

$       1,081

$       1,063

$     1,280

$     2,114

(1)  Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 26.

NM - Not meaningful

Table 4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


As of

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         516,715

$         427,543

$         798,177

$         594,787

$         722,625

Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold

2,093,820

2,609,931

3,434,088

1,400,858

1,005,889

Available for sale securities, at fair value

7,921,422

8,306,589

8,075,476

9,643,231

10,254,580

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

33,312,773

32,882,616

32,497,022

32,520,593

32,556,708

Allowance for credit losses

470,022

472,575

468,034

446,859

466,013

Net loans and leases

32,842,751

32,410,041

32,028,988

32,073,734

32,090,695

Loans held for sale, at fair value

197,673

169,556

186,301

162,376

193,234

Premises and equipment, net

808,705

822,666

802,133

789,698

804,732

Goodwill

1,366,923

1,367,785

1,367,785

1,367,785

1,367,785

Other intangible assets, net

91,027

96,126

100,191

104,596

109,033

Bank-owned life insurance

648,970

645,167

642,840

639,073

634,985

Other assets

1,496,072

1,458,459

1,498,531

1,590,769

1,486,070

Assets of discontinued operations

156,103

169,032

Total Assets

$    47,984,078

$    48,313,863

$    48,934,510

$    48,523,010

$    48,838,660

LIABILITIES




Deposits:




Demand: Noninterest bearing

$      8,586,265

$      8,820,468

$      9,232,068

$      9,648,191

$    10,223,508

Interest bearing

18,514,015

18,945,982

19,276,596

18,334,551

18,088,711

 Savings

2,613,950

2,694,777

2,720,913

2,837,348

2,983,709

 Time deposits

8,144,429

7,658,999

7,267,560

7,515,788

7,405,741

Total deposits

37,858,659

38,120,226

38,497,137

38,335,878

38,701,669

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

55,034

94,390

451,516

862,589

790,758

Other short-term borrowings

3,500,000

3,500,000

3,500,000

3,500,223

3,500,226

Subordinated and long-term debt

269,353

430,123

438,460

449,323

449,733

Other liabilities

1,013,274

979,192

879,554

876,195

806,305

Liabilities of discontinued operations

103,545

104,119

Total Liabilities

42,696,320

43,123,931

43,766,667

44,127,753

44,352,810

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Common stock

456,076

456,703

457,179

456,528

456,566

Capital surplus

2,724,656

2,724,587

2,743,066

2,733,003

2,724,021

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(782,462)

(791,333)

(761,829)

(1,309,921)

(1,163,075)

Retained earnings

2,722,495

2,632,982

2,562,434

2,348,654

2,301,345

Total Shareholders' Equity

5,287,758

5,189,932

5,167,843

4,395,257

4,485,850

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$    47,984,078

$    48,313,863

$    48,934,510

$    48,523,010

$    48,838,660

Table 5

Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$         456,938

$         557,009

$         443,504

$         362,479

$         402,744

Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold

2,758,385

3,146,439

1,811,686

1,571,973

1,605,594

Available for sale securities, at fair value

8,033,552

8,269,708

9,300,714

10,004,441

10,655,791

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

32,945,526

32,737,574

32,529,030

32,311,572

31,901,096

Allowance for credit losses

475,181

473,849

447,879

459,698

457,027

Net loans and leases

32,470,345

32,263,725

32,081,151

31,851,874

31,444,069

Loans held for sale, at fair value

114,359

72,356

113,234

115,653

67,038

Premises and equipment, net

815,920

808,473

795,164

811,095

804,526

Goodwill

1,367,358

1,367,785

1,367,916

1,367,785

1,367,785

Other intangible assets, net

93,743

98,350

102,765

107,032

113,094

Bank-owned life insurance

646,124

643,189

640,439

636,335

632,489

Other assets

1,435,995

1,415,506

1,787,603

1,826,471

1,973,991

Total Assets

$    48,192,719

$    48,642,540

$    48,444,176

$    48,655,138

$    49,067,121

LIABILITIES




Deposits:




Demand: Noninterest bearing

$      8,757,029

$      9,072,619

$      9,625,912

$      9,921,617

$    10,725,108

Interest bearing

18,770,093

19,303,845

18,292,826

17,970,463

17,997,618

 Savings

2,652,019

2,696,452

2,758,977

2,913,027

3,088,174

 Time deposits

7,920,946

7,348,356

7,537,664

7,660,868

7,123,893

Total deposits

38,100,087

38,421,272

38,215,379

38,465,975

38,934,793

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

65,821

209,348

753,018

827,055

774,170

Other short-term borrowings

3,500,000

3,500,000

3,503,320

3,510,942

3,541,985

Subordinated and long-term debt

404,231

434,579

443,251

449,568

455,617

Other liabilities

915,326

883,293

1,021,865

896,436

821,203

Total Liabilities

42,985,465

43,448,492

43,936,833

44,149,976

44,527,768

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Common stock

456,618

456,437

456,636

456,557

456,755

Capital surplus

2,724,838

2,733,902

2,733,985

2,726,686

2,717,866

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(838,710)

(777,940)

(1,279,235)

(1,175,077)

(1,087,389)

Retained earnings

2,697,515

2,614,656

2,428,964

2,330,003

2,285,128

Total Shareholders' Equity

5,207,254

5,194,048

4,507,343

4,505,162

4,539,353

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$    48,192,719

$    48,642,540

$    48,444,176

$    48,655,138

$    49,067,121

Table 6

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

INTEREST REVENUE:







Loans and leases

$     539,685

$     528,940

$     531,340

$     520,126

$     496,262

$  1,068,624

$     953,346

Available for sale securities:







Taxable

62,852

63,405

55,801

50,277

53,531

126,257

102,043

Tax-exempt

638

687

1,927

2,375

2,427

1,325

4,904

Loans held for sale

1,652

1,184

1,418

1,468

961

2,837

1,564

Short-term investments

37,383

42,897

24,701

21,213

20,214

80,280

37,664

Total interest revenue

642,210

637,113

615,187

595,459

573,395

1,279,323

1,099,521

INTEREST EXPENSE:







Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts

146,279

149,403

139,144

126,296

111,938

295,682

207,282

Savings

3,743

3,801

3,918

4,108

3,915

7,544

6,929

Time deposits

89,173

80,670

80,143

76,867

65,517

169,842

89,467

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase

724

2,523

8,254

9,004

7,656

3,247

15,323

Short-term debt

41,544

42,109

44,451

45,438

46,036

83,653

83,051

Subordinated and long-term debt

4,429

4,699

4,672

4,786

4,806

9,129

9,678

Total interest expense

285,892

283,205

280,582

266,499

239,868

569,097

411,730

Net interest revenue

356,318

353,908

334,605

328,960

333,527

710,226

687,791

Provision for credit losses

22,000

22,000

38,000

17,000

15,000

44,000

25,000

Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses

334,318

331,908

296,605

311,960

318,527

666,226

662,791









NONINTEREST REVENUE:







Mortgage banking

6,173

6,443

(1,137)

5,684

8,356

12,616

14,432

Credit card, debit card and merchant fees

12,770

12,162

12,902

12,413

12,617

24,932

24,469

Deposit service charges

17,652

18,338

11,161

16,867

17,208

35,989

33,690

Security (losses) gains, net

(4)

(9)

(384,524)

64

69

(12)

(51,192)

Wealth management

24,006

22,833

22,576

21,079

21,741

46,839

43,272

Other noninterest income

40,061

24,019

27,562

17,882

26,673

64,080

56,456

Total noninterest revenue

100,658

83,786

(311,460)

73,989

86,664

184,444

121,127









NONINTEREST EXPENSE:







Salaries and employee benefits

148,038

156,650

148,081

161,627

159,276

304,689

325,014

Occupancy and equipment

29,367

28,640

28,009

27,069

28,106

58,007

55,893

Data processing and software

29,467

30,028

32,922

29,127

27,289

59,494

58,395

Merger expense

122

5,192

Amortization of intangibles

3,999

4,066

4,405

4,436

6,081

8,065

10,547

Deposit insurance assessments

15,741

8,414

45,733

10,425

7,705

24,156

16,066

Pension settlement expense

11,226

600


Other noninterest expense

30,085

35,409

58,991

41,158

38,887

65,493

81,006

Total noninterest expense

256,697

263,207

329,367

274,442

267,466

519,904

552,113

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes

178,279

152,487

(344,222)

111,507

137,725

330,766

231,805

Income tax expense (benefit)

40,807

35,509

(80,485)

24,355

30,463

76,316

51,536

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$     137,472

$     116,978

$   (263,737)

$       87,152

$     107,262

254,450

180,269

Income from discontinued operations

706,129

7,242

9,238

14,220

Income tax expense from discontinued operations

183,328

1,811

2,472

3,832

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

522,801

5,431

6,766

10,388

Net income

137,472

116,978

259,064

92,583

114,028

254,450

190,657

Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

4,744

4,744

Net income available to common shareholders

$     135,100

$     114,606

$     256,692

$       90,211

$     111,656

$     249,706

$     185,913

Diluted earnings (losses) per common share from continuing operations

$          0.73

$          0.62

$        (1.46)

$          0.46

$          0.57

$          1.35

$          0.96

Diluted earnings per common share

$          0.73

$          0.62

$          1.41

$          0.49

$          0.61

$          1.35

$          1.01

Table 7

Selected Loan Portfolio Data

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:




Commercial and industrial




Non-real estate

$     9,136,929

$     9,121,457

$     8,935,598

$     9,199,024

$     9,636,481

Owner occupied

4,475,647

4,442,357

4,349,060

4,361,530

4,358,000

Total commercial and industrial

13,612,576

13,563,814

13,284,658

13,560,554

13,994,481

Commercial real estate




Construction, acquisition and development

3,892,527

3,864,351

3,910,962

3,819,307

3,744,114

Income producing

5,851,340

5,783,943

5,736,871

5,720,606

5,596,134

Total commercial real estate

9,743,867

9,648,294

9,647,833

9,539,913

9,340,248

Consumer




Residential mortgages

9,740,713

9,447,675

9,329,692

9,186,179

8,989,614

Other consumer

215,617

222,833

234,839

233,947

232,365

Total consumer

9,956,330

9,670,508

9,564,531

9,420,126

9,221,979

Total loans and leases, net of unearned income

$   33,312,773

$   32,882,616

$   32,497,022

$   32,520,593

$   32,556,708






NONPERFORMING ASSETS




Nonperforming Loans and Leases




Commercial and industrial




Non-real estate

$        121,171

$        149,683

$        131,559

$          67,962

$          72,592

Owner occupied

13,700

5,962

7,097

6,486

7,541

Total commercial and industrial

134,871

155,645

138,656

74,448

80,133

Commercial real estate




Construction, acquisition and development

4,923

3,787

1,859

4,608

4,496

Income producing

15,002

19,428

17,485

12,251

19,205

Total commercial real estate

19,925

23,215

19,344

16,859

23,701

Consumer




Residential mortgages

61,677

61,886

57,881

58,488

53,171

Other consumer

273

261

260

243

238

Total consumer

61,950

62,147

58,141

58,731

53,409

Total nonperforming loans and leases (1)

$        216,746

$        241,007

$        216,141

$        150,038

$        157,243






Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

4,793

5,280

6,246

2,927

2,857

Total nonperforming assets

$        221,539

$        246,287

$        222,387

$        152,965

$        160,100






Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and leases covered by the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA

$          71,418

$          59,897

$          49,551

$          42,046

$          35,322






Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing

$            6,150

$          30,048

$          22,466

$            9,152

$            4,412

(1)  At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.

Table 8

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:




Balance, beginning of period

$      472,575

$      468,034

$      446,859

$      466,013

$      453,727

Charge-offs:




Commercial and industrial

(23,340)

(16,997)

(21,385)

(34,959)

(13,598)

Commercial real estate

(649)

(2,244)

(2,290)

(931)

(126)

Consumer

(2,294)

(2,395)

(3,229)

(1,608)

(1,916)

Total loans charged-off

(26,283)

(21,636)

(26,904)

(37,498)

(15,640)

Recoveries:




Commercial and industrial

2,943

1,312

2,117

2,240

1,360

Commercial real estate

101

150

95

201

618

Consumer

686

715

867

903

948

Total recoveries

3,730

2,177

3,079

3,344

2,926

Net charge-offs

(22,553)

(19,459)

(23,825)

(34,154)

(12,714)

Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases

20,000

24,000

45,000

15,000

25,000

Balance, end of period

$      470,022

$      472,575

$      468,034

$      446,859

$      466,013






Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period

$ 32,945,526

$ 32,737,574

$ 32,529,030

$ 32,311,572

$ 31,901,096

Ratio: Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)

0.28 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.42 %

0.16 %






RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)




Balance, beginning of period

$          6,551

$          8,551

$        15,551

$        13,551

$        23,551

 Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments

2,000

(2,000)

(7,000)

2,000

(10,000)

Balance, end of period

$          8,551

$          6,551

$          8,551

$        15,551

$        13,551

(1)

The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.

(2)

Annualized.  

Table 9

Loan Portfolio by Grades

(Unaudited)


June 30, 2024

(In thousands)

Pass

Special
Mention

Substandard

Impaired

Purchased
Credit
Deteriorated
(Loss)

Total

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





Commercial and industrial





Non-real estate

$    8,657,327

$     116,208

$     309,809

$       49,914

$         3,671

$  9,136,929

Owner occupied

4,413,813

9,872

42,860

7,998

1,104

4,475,647

Total commercial and industrial

13,071,140

126,080

352,669

57,912

4,775

13,612,576

Commercial real estate





Construction, acquisition and development

3,875,914

926

14,273

1,414

3,892,527

Income producing

5,655,410

12,007

170,305

13,618

5,851,340

Total commercial real estate

9,531,324

12,933

184,578

15,032

9,743,867

Consumer





Residential mortgages

9,658,697

799

79,759

1,458

9,740,713

Other consumer

215,104

513

215,617

Total consumer

9,873,801

799

80,272

1,458

9,956,330

Total loans and leases, net of unearned income

$  32,476,265

$     139,812

$     617,519

$       72,944

$         6,233

$  33,312,773

March 31, 2024

(In thousands)

Pass

Special
Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Impaired

Purchased
Credit
Deteriorated
(Loss)

Total

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:






Commercial and industrial






Non-real estate

$  8,615,472

$     101,824

$     307,065

$              16

$       93,335

$         3,745

$  9,121,457

Owner occupied

4,381,398

20,682

37,894

1,275

1,108

4,442,357

Total commercial and industrial

12,996,870

122,506

344,959

16

94,610

4,853

13,563,814

Commercial real estate






Construction, acquisition and development

3,846,801

2,668

13,468

1,414

3,864,351

Income producing

5,575,662

25,360

165,680

17,241

5,783,943

Total commercial real estate

9,422,463

28,028

179,148

18,655

9,648,294

Consumer






Residential mortgages

9,371,570

74,531

1,574

9,447,675

Other consumer

222,245

588

222,833

Total consumer

9,593,815

75,119

1,574

9,670,508

Total loans and leases, net of unearned income

$ 32,013,148

$     150,534

$     599,226

$              16

$     113,265

$         6,427

$ 32,882,616

Table 10

Geographical Loan Information

(Unaudited)


June 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Tennessee

Texas

Other

Total

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:










Commercial and industrial










Non-real estate

$  385,251

$  166,222

$  516,717

$  491,184

$  351,731

$  535,447

$    74,535

$  331,710

$  3,644,417

$  2,639,715

$  9,136,929

Owner occupied

346,525

241,106

311,070

311,358

294,390

602,399

97,739

161,289

1,761,399

348,372

4,475,647

Total commercial and industrial

731,776

407,328

827,787

802,542

646,121

1,137,846

172,274

492,999

5,405,816

2,988,087

13,612,576

Commercial real estate










Construction, acquisition and
development

195,318

68,561

420,107

529,531

48,133

210,904

43,146

168,474

1,632,361

575,992

3,892,527

Income producing

426,133

261,575

373,876

560,683

213,649

430,971

203,927

297,257

2,260,782

822,487

5,851,340

Total commercial real estate

621,451

330,136

793,983

1,090,214

261,782

641,875

247,073

465,731

3,893,143

1,398,479

9,743,867

Consumer










Residential mortgages

1,257,791

393,730

679,028

426,349

464,187

1,177,933

202,196

747,121

4,146,204

246,174

9,740,713

Other consumer

25,256

17,164

4,922

7,111

11,029

85,548

1,810

16,079

41,714

4,984

215,617

Total consumer

1,283,047

410,894

683,950

433,460

475,216

1,263,481

204,006

763,200

4,187,918

251,158

9,956,330

Total

$  2,636,274

$  1,148,358

$  2,305,720

$  2,326,216

$  1,383,119

$  3,043,202

$  623,353

$  1,721,930

$  13,486,877

$  4,637,724

$  33,312,773












Loan growth, excluding loans
acquired during the quarter ($)

$  (30,416)

$      3,395

$    21,100

$    (6,790)

$    32,136

$    25,581

$    19,822

$    17,667

$    61,050

$  286,612

$  430,157

Loan growth, excluding loans
acquired during the quarter (%)
(annualized)

(4.59) %

1.19 %

3.71 %

(1.17) %

9.57 %

3.41 %

13.21 %

4.17 %

1.83 %

26.49 %

5.26 %


March 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Tennessee

Texas

Other

Total

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:










Commercial and industrial










Non-real estate

$      413,301

$      146,430

$      542,282

$      539,664

$      328,789

$      533,880

$        70,147

$      321,934

$   3,740,402

$   2,484,628

$   9,121,457

Owner occupied

352,403

245,047

284,283

307,074

296,196

615,518

96,778

168,039

1,735,411

341,608

4,442,357

Total commercial and industrial

765,704

391,477

826,565

846,738

624,985

1,149,398

166,925

489,973

5,475,813

2,826,236

13,563,814

Commercial real estate










Construction, acquisition and
development

196,775

79,748

425,582

528,889

40,494

203,222

39,893

175,446

1,665,187

509,115

3,864,351

Income producing

442,236

265,621

360,230

531,762

213,757

425,447

203,475

295,180

2,250,912

795,323

5,783,943

Total commercial real estate

639,011

345,369

785,812

1,060,651

254,251

628,669

243,368

470,626

3,916,099

1,304,438

9,648,294

Consumer










Residential mortgages

1,232,302

390,552

667,203

418,748

460,552

1,155,102

191,468

726,161

3,989,512

216,075

9,447,675

Other consumer

29,673

17,565

5,040

6,869

11,195

84,452

1,770

17,503

44,403

4,363

222,833

Total consumer

1,261,975

408,117

672,243

425,617

471,747

1,239,554

193,238

743,664

4,033,915

220,438

9,670,508

Total loans and leases, net of
unearned income

$   2,666,690

$   1,144,963

$   2,284,620

$   2,333,006

$   1,350,983

$   3,017,621

$      603,531

$   1,704,263

$ 13,425,827

$   4,351,112

$ 32,882,616

 Table 11

Noninterest Revenue and Expense

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

NONINTEREST REVENUE:







Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment

$        7,171

$        6,460

$        3,931

$        5,842

$        6,774

$      13,631

$      15,153

MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment

(998)

(17)

(5,068)

(158)

1,582

(1,015)

(721)

Credit card, debit card and merchant fees

12,770

12,162

12,902

12,413

12,617

24,932

24,469

Deposit service charges

17,652

18,338

11,161

16,867

17,208

35,989

33,690

Security (losses) gains, net

(4)

(9)

(384,524)

64

69

(12)

(51,192)

Trust income

12,645

11,322

11,301

10,574

10,084

23,967

20,637

Annuity fees

1,666

1,705

1,839

1,882

1,702

3,371

3,893

Brokerage commissions and fees

9,695

9,806

9,436

8,623

9,955

19,501

18,742

Bank-owned life insurance

4,370

3,946

4,728

4,108

3,811

8,316

7,458

Other miscellaneous income

35,691

20,073

22,834

13,774

22,862

55,764

48,998

Total noninterest revenue

$    100,658

$      83,786

$  (311,460)

$      73,989

$      86,664

$    184,444

$    121,127









NONINTEREST EXPENSE:







Salaries and employee benefits

$    148,038

$    156,650

$    148,081

$    161,627

$    159,276

$    304,689

$    325,014

Occupancy and equipment

29,367

28,640

28,009

27,069

28,106

58,007

55,893

Deposit insurance assessments

15,741

8,414

45,733

10,425

7,705

24,156

16,066

Pension settlement expense

11,226

600


Advertising and public relations

6,537

4,224

12,632

5,671

5,618

10,760

9,859

Foreclosed property expense

515

268

915

270

323

783

1,303

Telecommunications

1,441

1,545

1,356

1,520

1,365

2,985

2,899

Travel and entertainment

2,549

2,236

3,146

2,442

2,850

4,785

5,416

Data processing and software

29,467

30,028

32,922

29,127

27,289

59,494

58,395

Professional, consulting and outsourcing

3,534

3,935

5,194

5,017

5,371

7,469

9,681

Amortization of intangibles

3,999

4,066

4,405

4,436

6,081

8,065

10,547

Legal

758

3,682

13,724

3,316

1,765

4,440

3,052

Merger expense

122

5,192

Postage and shipping

1,622

2,205

1,907

2,292

1,941

3,827

4,244

Other miscellaneous expense

13,129

17,314

20,117

20,630

19,654

30,443

44,552

Total noninterest expense

$    256,697

$    263,207

$    329,367

$    274,442

$    267,466

$    519,904

$    552,113









Table 12

Average Balance and Yields

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/

Rate

ASSETS










Interest-earning assets:










Loans and leases, excluding accretion

$ 32,945,526

$   537,179

6.56 %

$  32,737,574

$   525,878

6.46 %

$ 31,901,096

$   491,473

6.17 %

Accretion income on acquired loans

2,981

0.03

3,515

0.04

5,207

0.07

Loans held for sale

114,359

1,652

5.81

72,356

1,184

6.58

67,038

961

5.75

Investment securities












Taxable

7,954,865

62,852

3.18

8,187,342

63,405

3.11

10,272,425

53,531

2.09

Tax-exempt

78,687

807

4.12

82,366

870

4.25

383,366

3,072

3.21

Total investment securities

8,033,552

63,659

3.19

8,269,708

64,275

3.13

10,655,791

56,603

2.13

Other investments

2,758,385

37,383

5.45

3,146,439

42,897

5.48

1,605,594

20,214

5.05

Total interest-earning assets

43,851,822

642,854

5.90 %

44,226,077

637,749

5.80 %

44,229,519

574,458

5.21 %

Other assets

4,816,078


4,890,312


5,294,629

Allowance for credit losses

475,181


473,849


457,027

Total assets

$ 48,192,719


$  48,642,540


$ 49,067,121













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Interest-bearing liabilities:










Interest bearing demand and money market

$ 18,770,093

$   146,279

3.13 %

$  19,303,845

$   149,403

3.11 %

$ 17,997,618

111,938

2.49 %

Savings deposits

2,652,019

3,743

0.57

2,696,452

3,801

0.57

3,088,174

3,915

0.51

Time deposits

7,920,946

89,173

4.53

7,348,356

80,670

4.42

7,123,893

65,517

3.69

Total interest-bearing deposits

29,343,058

239,195

3.28

29,348,653

233,874

3.21

28,209,685

181,370

2.58

Fed funds purchased, securities sold under
agreement to repurchase and other

65,821

732

4.47

209,348

2,528

4.86

774,170

7,658

3.97

Short-term FHLB borrowings



2,388,139

31,219

5.24

  Short-term BTFP borrowings

3,500,000

41,536

4.77

3,500,000

42,104

4.84

1,153,846

14,815

5.15

Subordinated and long-term borrowings

404,231

4,429

4.41

434,579

4,699

4.35

455,617

4,806

4.23

Total interest-bearing liabilities

33,313,110

285,892

3.45 %

33,492,580

283,205

3.40 %

32,981,457

239,868

2.92 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:










Demand deposits

8,757,029


9,072,619


10,725,108

Other liabilities

915,326


883,293


821,203

Total liabilities

42,985,465


43,448,492


44,527,768

Shareholders' equity

5,207,254


5,194,048


4,539,353

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 48,192,719


$  48,642,540


$ 49,067,121

Net interest income/net interest spread

356,962

2.45 %

354,544

2.40 %

334,590

2.29 %

Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin

3.27 %


3.22 %


3.03 %

Taxable equivalent adjustment:










Loans and investment securities

(644)


(636)


(1,063)

Net interest revenue

$   356,318


$   353,908


$   333,527

Table 12

Average Balance and Yields Continued


Year-To-Date

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/

Rate

ASSETS






Interest-earning assets:






Loans and leases, excluding accretion

$   32,841,550

$   1,063,056

6.51 %

$   31,399,156

$      938,922

6.03 %

Accretion income on acquired loans

6,496

0.04

15,235

0.10

Loans held for sale

93,358

2,837

6.11

57,007

1,564

5.53

Investment securities






Taxable

8,071,103

126,257

3.15

10,613,212

102,043

1.94

Tax-exempt

80,527

1,677

4.19

389,982

6,207

3.21

Total investment securities

8,151,630

127,934

3.16

11,003,194

108,250

1.98

Other investments

2,952,412

80,280

5.47

1,565,201

37,664

4.85

Total interest-earning assets

44,038,950

1,280,603

5.85 %

44,024,558

1,101,635

5.05 %

Other assets

4,853,195


5,286,046

Allowance for credit losses

474,515


449,797

Total assets

$   48,417,630


$   48,860,807









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Interest-bearing liabilities:






Interest bearing demand and money market

$   19,036,969

295,682

3.12 %

$   18,500,687

$      207,282

2.26 %

Savings deposits

2,674,236

7,544

0.57

3,224,945

6,929

0.43

Time deposits

7,634,651

169,842

4.47

5,733,863

89,467

3.15

Total interest-bearing deposits

29,345,856

473,068

3.24

27,459,495

303,678

2.23

Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other

137,585

3,260

4.76

803,338

15,327

3.85

Short-term FHLB borrowings


2,802,438

68,232

4.91

Short-term BTFP borrowings

3,500,000

83,640

4.81

580,111

14,815

5.15

Subordinated and long-term borrowings

419,405

9,129

4.38

458,982

9,678

4.25

Total interest-bearing liabilities

33,402,846

569,097

3.43 %

32,104,364

411,730

2.59 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:






Demand deposits

8,914,824


11,460,010

Other liabilities

899,309


828,131

Total liabilities

43,216,979


44,392,505

Shareholders' equity

5,200,651


4,468,302

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   48,417,630


$   48,860,807

Net interest income/net interest spread

711,506

2.42 %

689,905

2.46 %

Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin

3.25 %


3.16 %

Taxable equivalent adjustment:






Loans and investment securities

(1,280)


(2,114)

Net interest revenue

$      710,226


$      687,791

Table 13

Selected Additional Data

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):




Fair value, beginning of period

$      111,685

$      106,824

$      116,266

$      111,417

$      106,942

Originations of servicing assets

3,687

2,736

2,636

4,065

1,990

Changes in fair value:




Due to payoffs/paydowns

(2,704)

(2,656)

(3,035)

(2,104)

(2,621)

Due to update in valuation assumptions

927

4,781

(9,043)

2,888

5,106

Fair value, end of period

$      113,595

$      111,685

$      106,824

$      116,266

$      111,417






MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:




Origination

$          3,976

$          3,165

$          1,040

$          2,031

$          3,495

Servicing

5,899

5,951

5,926

5,915

5,900

Payoffs/Paydowns

(2,704)

(2,656)

(3,035)

(2,104)

(2,621)

Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR

7,171

6,460

3,931

5,842

6,774

Market value adjustment on MSR

927

4,781

(9,043)

2,888

5,106

Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge

(1,925)

(4,798)

3,975

(3,046)

(3,524)

Total mortgage banking revenue

$          6,173

$          6,443

$        (1,137)

$          5,684

$          8,356






Mortgage loans serviced

$   7,824,895

$   7,764,936

$   7,702,592

$   7,643,885

$   7,550,676

MSR/mortgage loans serviced

1.45 %

1.44 %

1.39 %

1.52 %

1.48 %


Quarter Ended

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES, at fair value




U.S. Treasury securities

$                  —

$         239,402

$         465,018

$             1,996

$             8,959

Obligations of U.S. government agencies

305,200

318,233

332,011

1,004,374

1,112,326

Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):




Residential pass-through:




Guaranteed by GNMA

69,788

72,034

75,662

73,649

79,261

Issued by FNMA and FHLMC

4,125,416

4,254,227

4,387,101

5,541,895

5,895,704

Other residential mortgage-back securities

1,233,868

1,210,617

727,434

146,063

157,294

Commercial mortgage-backed securities

1,673,823

1,694,967

1,742,837

2,271,680

2,357,047

Total MBS

7,102,895

7,231,845

6,933,034

8,033,287

8,489,306

Obligations of states and political subdivisions

133,155

134,643

137,624

392,252

433,316

Other domestic debt securities

64,288

67,421

67,197

71,741

71,356

Foreign debt securities

315,884

315,045

140,592

139,581

139,317

Total available for sale securities

$      7,921,422

$      8,306,589

$      8,075,476

$      9,643,231

$    10,254,580

Table 14

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions

(Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), dividend payout ratio from continuing operations, and adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Available to Common
Shareholders







Income (loss) from continuing operations

$    137,472

$      116,978

$    (263,737)

$        87,152

$      107,262

$      254,450

$      180,269

Plus: Merger expense

122

5,192

Incremental merger related expense

7,500

1,671

10,631

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(1,098)

(576)

(652)

(1,140)

(1,674)

(1,140)

Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses

6,675

251

41,522

9,596

6,219

6,926

6,431

Pension settlement expense

11,226

600


Less:   Security (losses) gains, net

(4)

(9)

(384,524)

64

69

(12)

(51,192)

Gain on sale of businesses

14,980


14,980

Nonroutine (losses) gains, net

(6,653)


Tax adjustment

(2,209)

(74)

105,275

3,944

1,599

(2,283)

16,992

Adjusted income from continuing operations

130,282

116,736

75,108

99,992

112,466

247,017

235,583

Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

4,744

4,744

Adjusted income from continuing operations available to common
shareholders

$    127,910

$      114,364

$        72,736

$        97,620

$      110,094

$      242,273

$      230,839


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing Operations







Income (loss) from continuing operations

$    137,472

$   116,978

$   (263,737)

$      87,152

$    107,262

$     254,450

$     180,269

Plus:   Provision for credit losses

22,000

22,000

38,000

17,000

15,000

44,000

25,000

Income tax expense (benefit)

40,807

35,509

(80,485)

24,355

30,463

76,316

51,536

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations

$    200,279

$   174,487

$   (306,222)

$    128,507

$    152,725

$     374,766

$     256,805


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing 
Operations







Income (loss) from continuing operations

$    137,472

$      116,978

$    (263,737)

$        87,152

$      107,262

$      254,450

$      180,269

Plus:   Provision for credit losses

22,000

22,000

38,000

17,000

15,000

44,000

25,000

Merger expense

122

5,192

Incremental merger related expense

7,500

1,671

10,631

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(1,098)

(576)

(652)

(1,140)

(1,674)

(1,140)

Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses

6,675

251

41,522

9,596

6,219

6,926

6,431

Pension settlement expense

11,226

600


Income tax expense (benefit)

40,807

35,509

(80,485)

24,355

30,463

76,316

51,536

Less:   Security (losses) gains, net

(4)

(9)

(384,524)

64

69

(12)

(51,192)

Gain on sale of businesses

14,980


14,980

Nonroutine (losses) gains, net

(6,653)


Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing
operations

$    190,880

$      174,171

$      137,898

$      145,292

$      159,528

$      365,050

$      329,111


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

Total Adjusted Revenue







Net interest revenue

$    356,318

$      353,908

$      334,605

$      328,960

$      333,527

$      710,226

$      687,791

Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue







Total noninterest revenue

$    100,658

$        83,786

$    (311,460)

$        73,989

$        86,664

$      184,444

$      121,127

Less:   Security (losses) gains, net

(4)

(9)

(384,524)

64

69

(12)

(51,192)

Gain on sale of businesses

14,980


14,980

Nonroutine gains (losses), net

(6,653)


Total adjusted noninterest revenue

$      85,682

$        83,795

$        73,064

$        80,578

$        86,595

$      169,476

$      172,319

Total adjusted revenue

$    442,000

$      437,703

$      407,669

$      409,538

$      420,122

$      879,702

$      860,110


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense







Total noninterest expense

$    256,697

$      263,207

$      329,367

$      274,442

$      267,466

$      519,904

$      552,113

Less:   Merger expense

122

5,192

Incremental merger related expense

7,500

1,671

10,631

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(1,098)

(576)

(652)

(1,140)

(1,674)

(1,140)

Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses

6,675

251

41,522

9,596

6,219

6,926

6,431

Pension settlement expense

11,226

600


Total adjusted noninterest expense

$    251,120

$      263,532

$      269,771

$      264,246

$      260,594

$      514,652

$      530,999


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(In thousands)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI







Total assets

$  47,984,078

$  48,313,863

$  48,934,510

$  48,523,010

$  48,838,660

$ 47,984,078

$ 48,838,660

Less:  Goodwill

1,366,923

1,367,785

1,367,785

1,367,785

1,367,785

1,366,923

1,367,785

Other identifiable intangible assets

91,027

96,126

100,191

104,596

109,033

91,027

109,033

Total tangible assets

46,526,128

46,849,952

47,466,534

47,050,629

47,361,842

46,526,128

47,361,842

Less: AOCI

(782,462)

(791,333)

(761,829)

(1,309,921)

(1,163,075)

(782,462)

(1,163,075)

Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI

$  47,308,590

$  47,641,285

$  48,228,363

$  48,360,550

$  48,524,917

$ 47,308,590

$ 48,524,917


Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 2024

Mar 2024

Dec 2023

Sep 2023

Jun 2023

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

PERIOD END BALANCES:







Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI







Total shareholders' equity

$5,287,758

$5,189,932

$5,167,843

$4,395,257

$4,485,850

$5,287,758

$4,485,850

Less: AOCI

(782,462)

(791,333)

(761,829)

(1,309,921)

(1,163,075)

(782,462)

(1,163,075)

Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

$6,070,220

$5,981,265

$5,929,672

$5,705,178

$5,648,925

$6,070,220

$5,648,925









Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI







Total shareholders' equity

$5,287,758

$5,189,932

$5,167,843

$4,395,257

$4,485,850

$5,287,758

$4,485,850

Less: preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Common shareholders' equity

5,120,765

5,022,939

5,000,850

4,228,264

4,318,857

5,120,765

4,318,857

Less: AOCI

(782,462)

(791,333)

(761,829)

(1,309,921)

(1,163,075)

(782,462)

(1,163,075)

Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

$5,903,227

$5,814,272

$5,762,679

$5,538,185

$5,481,932

$5,903,227

$5,481,932









Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI







Total shareholders' equity

$5,287,758

$5,189,932

$5,167,843

$4,395,257

$4,485,850

$5,287,758

$4,485,850

Less:  Goodwill

1,366,923

1,367,785

1,367,785

1,367,785

1,367,785

1,366,923

1,367,785

Other identifiable intangible assets

91,027

96,126

100,191

104,596

109,033

91,027

109,033

Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Total tangible common shareholders' equity

3,662,815

3,559,028

3,532,874

2,755,883

2,842,039

3,662,815

2,842,039

Less: AOCI

(782,462)

(791,333)

(761,829)

(1,309,921)

(1,163,075)

(782,462)

(1,163,075)

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI

$4,445,277

$4,350,361

$4,294,703

$4,065,804

$4,005,114

$4,445,277

$4,005,114









AVERAGE BALANCES:







Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity







Total shareholders' equity

$5,207,254

$5,194,048

$4,507,343

$4,505,162

$4,539,353

$5,200,651

$4,468,302

Less:   Goodwill

1,367,358

1,367,785

1,367,916

1,367,785

1,367,785

1,367,572

1,367,785

Other identifiable intangible assets

93,743

98,350

102,765

107,032

113,094

96,047

115,294

Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$3,579,160

$3,560,920

$2,869,669

$2,863,352

$2,891,481

$3,570,039

$2,818,230









Total average assets

$48,192,719

$48,642,540

$48,444,176

$48,655,138

$49,067,121

$48,417,630

$48,860,807

Total shares of common stock outstanding

182,430,427

182,681,325

182,871,775

182,611,075

182,626,229

182,430,427

182,626,229

Average shares outstanding-diluted

185,260,963

185,574,130

182,688,190

184,645,004

183,631,570

185,417,547

183,770,759









Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.87 %

7.60 %

7.44 %

5.86 %

6.00 %

7.87 %

6.00 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible
assets, excluding AOCI (2)

9.40

9.13

8.90

8.41

8.25

9.40

8.25

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing
operations (3)

15.18

12.94

(36.79)

11.75

14.55

14.07

12.56

Return on average tangible common equity (4)

15.18

12.94

35.49

12.50

15.49

14.07

13.30

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing
operations (5)

14.37

12.92

10.06

13.53

15.27

13.65

16.52

Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (6)

1.09

0.97

0.62

0.82

0.92

1.03

0.97

Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from
continuing operations (7)

10.21

9.15

6.65

8.93

10.10

9.68

10.82

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total
average assets (8)

1.67

1.44

(2.51)

1.05

1.25

1.56

1.06

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing
operations to total average assets (9)

1.59

1.44

1.13

1.18

1.30

1.52

1.36

Tangible book value per common share (10)

$      20.08

$      19.48

$      19.32

$      15.09

$      15.56

$      20.08

$       15.56

Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (11)

24.37

23.81

23.48

22.26

21.93

24.37

21.93

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share (12)

$        0.69

$        0.62

$        0.40

$        0.53

$        0.60

$        1.31

$        1.26

Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (13)

36.23 %

40.32 %

58.75 %

44.34 %

39.17 %

38.17 %

37.30 %

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:

(1)

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.

(2)

Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets.

(3)

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders from continuing operation divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.

(4)

Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.

(5)

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.

(6)

Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income from continuing operations divided by total average assets.

(7)

Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shareholders' equity.

(8)

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets.

(9)

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income.

(10)

Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.

(11)

Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.

(12)

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share is defined by the Company as adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.

(13)

Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations.


Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions

The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment from continuing operations. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense from continuing operations.

SOURCE Cadence Bank

Also from this source

Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast Schedule

Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast Schedule

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) will release its second quarter 2024 earnings on Monday, July 22, 2024, after the close of the financial markets. It will...
Cadence Bank Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

Cadence Bank Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

At its meeting today, the board of directors of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (Cadence) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics