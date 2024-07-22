Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2024 included:

Reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $135.1 million , or $0.73 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, (1) which excludes non-routine income and expenses, (2) of $127.9 million , or $0.69 per diluted common share, which represents an increase of $0.07 per share, or 11.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders. (1)

, or per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, which excludes non-routine income and expenses, of , or per diluted common share, which represents an increase of per share, or 11.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders. Achieved record adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (PPNR) (1) of $190.9 million , up $16.7 million from the prior quarter, and up $31.4 million from the same quarter one year ago. Year-to-date, adjusted PPNR (1) is $365.1 million , up $35.9 million or 11.0%, from the same period in 2023.

of , up from the prior quarter, and up from the same quarter one year ago. Year-to-date, adjusted PPNR is , up or 11.0%, from the same period in 2023. Generated net organic loan growth of $430.2 million , or 5.3% on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024. Year-to-date, net loan growth was $815.8 million or 5.0% annualized.

, or 5.3% on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024. Year-to-date, net loan growth was or 5.0% annualized. Grew core customer deposits, which exclude brokered deposits and public funds, by $237.4 million , or 2.9% on an annualized basis. Year-to-date, core customer deposits have grown $637.2 or 4.0% annualized.

, or 2.9% on an annualized basis. Year-to-date, core customer deposits have grown or 4.0% annualized. Continued improvement in net interest margin by 5 basis points to 3.27%, benefiting from continued loan growth, stabilized funding costs, and upward repricing of earning assets.

Experienced stable credit quality reflected by a flat linked quarter provision for credit losses and relatively stable net charge-offs as well as slight reductions in both nonperforming and criticized/classified loan levels.

Materially enhanced operating efficiency reflected in an improvement in the adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 339 basis points to 56.7%.

of 339 basis points to 56.7%. Repurchased 256,033 shares of Company common stock during the second quarter at a weighted average price of $26.97 per share; regulatory capital remained strong with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 11.9% and Total Capital of 14.2%.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of improved financial performance in virtually every aspect of our business," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bank. "Our second quarter results reflect steady loan and core customer deposit growth combined with stable funding costs, which led to additional improvement in our net interest margin. Importantly, our credit quality metrics remained stable, reflected by a flat linked quarter provision for credit losses and slight improvement in our past due loans as well as criticized and classified loans. Finally, our efforts to improve efficiency continue to be evident in the linked quarter decline in adjusted noninterest expense and continued improvement in our adjusted efficiency ratio to 56.7% in the second quarter."

Earnings Summary

All adjusted financial results discussed herein are adjusted results from continuing operations.(3)

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, up from $111.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $114.6 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders from continuing operations(1) increased to $127.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $110.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $114.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.



Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR from continuing operations(1) of $190.9 million, or 1.59% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $16.7 million, or 9.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $31.4 million or 19.7% compared to the same quarter of 2023. These notable increases in financial performance were driven by improved operating efficiency, improved net interest margin, and continued improvement in earning asset mix.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue, driven by continued improvement in net interest margin, increased to $356.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $333.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $353.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) improved to 3.27% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.22% for the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest revenue increased $2.4 million, or 0.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 as the Company continues to benefit from slowing pressure on funding costs as well as an improved earning asset mix resulting from continued deployment of excess liquidity and net loan growth. Purchase accounting accretion revenue was $3.0 million and $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively. Average earning assets declined slightly to $43.9 billion, as growth in average loans was offset by lower average investment securities and excess cash.

Yield on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, was 6.56% for the second quarter of 2024, up 10 basis points from 6.46% for the first quarter of 2024. Investment securities yielded 3.19% in the second quarter of 2024, up 6 basis points from 3.13% in the first quarter of 2024, and up 106 basis points from 2.13% in the second quarter of 2023, reflective of the securities restructurings that occurred in 2023. As a result, the yield on total interest earning assets increased to 5.90% for the second quarter of 2024, up 10 basis points from 5.80% for the first quarter of 2024.

The average cost of total deposits was 2.53% for the second quarter of 2024, up 8 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024. The second quarter increase in total deposit costs was the lowest quarterly increase cycle-to-date. Total interest-bearing liabilities cost was 3.45% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $430.2 million during the second quarter, or 5.3% annualized to $33.3 billion. The loan growth for the quarter was in the commercial and industrial, income-producing commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios.

Total deposits were $37.9 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decline of $261.6 million from the prior quarter. The second quarter's decline included a $50.0 million reduction in brokered deposits to $452.2 million, and a decline of $449.0 million in public funds to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2024. Importantly, core customer deposits, which excludes brokered deposits and public funds, reflected organic growth of approximately $237.4 million compared to March 31, 2024.

The June 30, 2024 loan to deposit ratio was 88.0% and securities to total assets was 16.5%, reflecting continued strong liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 22.7% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2024, down slightly from 23.1% at March 31, 2024, as the pace of migration to interest bearing products continued to slow.

Total investment securities declined $0.4 billion during the quarter to $7.9 billion at June 30, 2024. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve declined $0.4 billion to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2024, as the Company continues to utilize securities portfolio cash flow and excess liquidity to fund loan growth and reduce reliance on higher cost funding.



In June 2024, the Company called $138.9 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated debt at par. This debt was yielding 5.65%; however, was set to reprice to a weighted-average rate of SOFR+3.76% after the June call date. This debt repayment is estimated to be positive to earnings by approximately $5.0 million pre-tax over the next 12 months.

Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $22.6 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $12.7 million, or 0.16% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $19.5 million, or 0.24% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.0 million, compared with $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses of $470.0 million at June 30, 2024 declined slightly to 1.41% of total loans and leases compared to 1.44% of total loans and leases at March 31, 2024.

Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.46% at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.33% at June 30, 2023 and 0.51% at March 31, 2024. Total nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of loans and leases, net were 0.65% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.48% at June 30, 2023 and 0.73% at March 31, 2024. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $4.8 million at June 30, 2024 compared to the June 30, 2023 balance of $2.9 million and the March 31, 2024 balance of $5.3 million. For the second quarter of 2024, criticized and classified loans were relatively stable. Criticized loans represented 2.51% of loans at June 30, 2024 compared to 2.74% at June 30, 2023 and 2.64% at March 31, 2024, while classified loans were 2.09% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.90% at June 30, 2023 and 2.19% at March 31, 2024.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $100.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $86.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $83.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $85.7 million, compared with $86.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $83.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the second quarter of 2024 excludes a gain of $15.0 million associated with the sale of businesses, primarily related to the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, LLC during the second quarter of 2024 (see Key Transactions below).

Wealth management revenue increased to $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The second quarter 2024 increase was driven by asset management and trust revenue as well as retail brokerage.



Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, up slightly from $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Deposit service charge revenue was $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 due to seasonality. Other noninterest revenue was $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, increased from $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. Other noninterest revenue for the second quarter of 2024 included the $15.0 million gain on sale of businesses as well as an increase of $3.1 million in partnership income as a result of improved SBIC investment valuations.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net MSR valuation adjustment was a negative $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with a positive $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an insignificant adjustment for the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2024 was $758.4 million, compared with $848.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $437.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $256.7 million, compared with $267.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $263.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the second quarter of 2024 was $251.1 million, compared with $260.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $263.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 excludes a $1.1 million gain on the extinguishment of debt as well as a charge of $6.3 million related to the FDIC deposit insurance special assessment. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 56.7% for the second quarter of 2024, meaningfully improved from both 60.1% for the first quarter of 2024 and 61.9% for the second quarter of 2023.

The $12.4 million, or 4.7%, linked quarter decline in adjusted noninterest expense(1) was driven by declines in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as other noninterest expense, partially offset by a seasonal increase in advertising and public relations. Salaries and employee benefits declined $8.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 due primarily to lower compensation costs, increased deferred compensation related to loan originations, and anticipated seasonal reductions in payroll taxes and 401k match. Other noninterest expense declined $5.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. This decline included decreases in a number of expense items including recoveries in legal costs and operational losses as well as lower other miscellaneous expenses.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024 compared with $4.5 billion at June 30, 2023 and $5.2 billion at March 31, 2024. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2024 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 11.9%, Tier 1 capital of 12.3%, Total risk-based capital of 14.2%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 9.7%. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 256,033 shares of Company common stock at an average price of $26.97. The company has 9.1 million shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2024. Outstanding common shares were 182.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "We are very proud of the accomplishments the Company has reported over the first half of 2024. We announced back-to-back quarters reflecting strong operating performance driven by organic growth in loans, increases in our net interest margin, increased operating leverage and stable credit quality, all backed by strong capital and liquidity. Our Company is driven and committed to taking care of our customers, our teammates and the communities we serve."

Key Transactions

Effective May 17, 2024, the Company completed the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, its payroll processing business unit, resulting in a net gain on sale of approximately $12 million. The impact on both revenues and expenses is not material. The payroll processing unit had previously been part of Cadence Insurance, Inc., prior to its sale in November 2023.



Effective November 30, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its insurance subsidiary, Cadence Insurance, to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for approximately $904 million. The Transaction resulted in net capital creation of approximately $625 million, including a net gain on sale of approximately $525 million. The gain along with Cadence Insurance's historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture have been reflected in the consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations. Additionally, current and prior period adjusted earnings exclude the impact of discontinued operations.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on July 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 21 of this news release.

(2) See Table 14 for detail on non-routine income and expenses.

(3) Given the sale of Cadence Insurance, Inc. ("Cadence Insurance") in the fourth quarter of 2023, the financial results presented consist of both continuing operations and discontinued operations. The discontinued operations include the financial results of Cadence Insurance prior to the sale, as well as the associated gain on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023. The discontinued operations are presented as a single line item below income from continuing operations and as separate lines in the balance sheet in the accompanying tables for all periods presented.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations as well as the impact of the Cadence Insurance sale on the Company's financial condition and future net income and earnings per share, and the Company's ability to deploy capital into strategic and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; risks arising from market and consumer reactions to the general banking environment, or to conditions or situations at specific banks; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; uncertainties surrounding the functionality of the federal government; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion, acquisition, or divestment strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals, or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions, growth, or divestment strategies; the ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine, the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.

The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

Table 1 Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Earnings Summary:















Interest revenue $ 642,210 $ 637,113 $ 615,187 $ 595,459 $ 573,395

$ 1,279,323 $ 1,099,521 Interest expense 285,892 283,205 280,582 266,499 239,868

569,097 411,730 Net interest revenue 356,318 353,908 334,605 328,960 333,527

710,226 687,791 Provision for credit losses 22,000 22,000 38,000 17,000 15,000

44,000 25,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 334,318 331,908 296,605 311,960 318,527

666,226 662,791 Noninterest revenue 100,658 83,786 (311,460) 73,989 86,664

184,444 121,127 Noninterest expense 256,697 263,207 329,367 274,442 267,466

519,904 552,113 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 178,279 152,487 (344,222) 111,507 137,725

330,766 231,805 Income tax expense (benefit) 40,807 35,509 (80,485) 24,355 30,463

76,316 51,536 Income (loss) from continuing operations 137,472 116,978 (263,737) 87,152 107,262

254,450 180,269 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — 522,801 5,431 6,766

— 10,388 Net income 137,472 116,978 259,064 92,583 114,028

254,450 190,657 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

4,744 4,744 Net income available to common shareholders $ 135,100 $ 114,606 $ 256,692 $ 90,211 $ 111,656

$ 249,706 $ 185,913

















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 47,984,078 $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660

$ 47,984,078 $ 48,838,660 Total earning assets 43,525,688 43,968,692 44,192,887 43,727,058 44,010,411

43,525,688 44,010,411 Available for sale securities 7,921,422 8,306,589 8,075,476 9,643,231 10,254,580

7,921,422 10,254,580 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 33,312,773 32,882,616 32,497,022 32,520,593 32,556,708

33,312,773 32,556,708 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) 470,022 472,575 468,034 446,859 466,013

470,022 466,013 Net book value of acquired loans 5,543,419 6,011,007 6,353,344 6,895,487 7,357,174

5,543,419 7,357,174 Unamortized net discount on acquired loans 20,874 23,715 26,928 30,761 37,000

20,874 37,000 Total deposits 37,858,659 38,120,226 38,497,137 38,335,878 38,701,669

37,858,659 38,701,669 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 37,913,693 38,214,616 38,948,653 39,198,467 39,492,427

37,913,693 39,492,427 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,223 3,500,226

3,500,000 3,500,226 Subordinated and long-term debt 269,353 430,123 438,460 449,323 449,733

269,353 449,733 Total shareholders' equity 5,287,758 5,189,932 5,167,843 4,395,257 4,485,850

5,287,758 4,485,850 Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) 6,070,220 5,981,265 5,929,672 5,705,178 5,648,925

6,070,220 5,648,925 Common shareholders' equity 5,120,765 5,022,939 5,000,850 4,228,264 4,318,857

5,120,765 4,318,857 Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) $ 5,903,227 $ 5,814,272 $ 5,762,679 $ 5,538,185 $ 5,481,932

$ 5,903,227 $ 5,481,932

















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 48,192,719 $ 48,642,540 $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138 $ 49,067,121

$ 48,417,630 $ 48,860,807 Total earning assets 43,851,822 44,226,077 43,754,664 44,003,639 44,229,519

44,038,950 44,024,558 Available for sale securities 8,033,552 8,269,708 9,300,714 10,004,441 10,655,791

8,151,630 11,003,194 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,945,526 32,737,574 32,529,030 32,311,572 31,901,096

32,841,550 31,399,156 Total deposits 38,100,087 38,421,272 38,215,379 38,465,975 38,934,793

38,260,680 38,919,505 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 38,165,908 38,630,620 38,968,397 39,293,030 39,708,963

38,398,265 39,670,703 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,503,320 3,510,942 3,541,985

3,500,000 3,434,688 Subordinated and long-term debt 404,231 434,579 443,251 449,568 455,617

419,405 458,982 Total shareholders' equity 5,207,254 5,194,048 4,507,343 4,505,162 4,539,353

5,200,651 4,468,302 Common shareholders' equity $ 5,040,261 $ 5,027,055 $ 4,340,350 $ 4,338,169 $ 4,372,360

$ 5,033,658 $ 4,301,309

















Nonperforming Assets:















Nonperforming loans and leases (NPL) (2) (3) 216,746 241,007 216,141 150,038 157,243

216,746 157,243 Other real estate owned and other assets 4,793 5,280 6,246 2,927 2,857

4,793 2,857 Nonperforming assets (NPA) $ 221,539 $ 246,287 $ 222,387 $ 152,965 $ 160,100

$ 221,539 $ 160,100

(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 26. (2) At June 30, 2024, $71.4 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA. Refer to Table 7 on page 13 for related information. (3) At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.

Table 2 Selected Financial Ratios



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Financial Ratios and Other Data:















Return on average assets from continuing operations (2) 1.15 % 0.97 % (2.16) % 0.71 % 0.88 %

1.06 % 0.74 % Return on average assets (2) 1.15 % 0.97 % 2.12 % 0.75 % 0.93 %

1.06 % 0.79 % Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (1)(2) 1.09 0.97 0.62 0.82 0.92

1.03 0.97 Return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (2) 10.78 9.17 (24.32) 7.75 9.62

9.98 8.23 Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 10.78 9.17 23.46 8.25 10.24

9.98 8.72 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (1)(2) 10.21 9.15 6.65 8.93 10.10

9.68 10.82 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2) 15.18 12.94 (36.79) 11.75 14.55

14.07 12.56 Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 15.18 12.94 35.49 12.50 15.49

14.07 13.30 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2) 14.37 12.92 10.06 13.53 15.27

13.65 16.52 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operation to total average assets (1)(2) 1.67 1.44 (2.51) 1.05 1.25

1.56 1.06 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets (1)(2) 1.59 1.44 1.13 1.18 1.30

1.52 1.36 Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.27 3.22 3.04 2.98 3.03

3.25 3.16 Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent 2.45 2.40 2.25 2.21 2.29

2.42 2.46 Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 56.09 60.05 NM 67.93 63.49

58.03 68.08 Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 56.73 60.12 66.01 64.35 61.87

58.42 61.58 Loan/deposit ratio 87.99 % 86.26 % 84.41 % 84.83 % 84.12 %

87.99 % 84.12 % Full time equivalent employees 5,290 5,322 5,333 6,160 6,479

5,290 6,479

















Credit Quality Ratios:















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2) 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.16 %

0.26 % 0.09 % Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2) 0.27 0.27 0.46 0.21 0.19

0.27 0.16 ACL to loans and leases, net 1.41 1.44 1.44 1.37 1.43

1.41 1.43 ACL to NPL 216.85 196.08 216.54 297.83 296.36

216.85 296.36 NPL to loans and leases, net 0.65 0.73 0.67 0.46 0.48

0.65 0.48 NPA to total assets 0.46 0.51 0.45 0.32 0.33

0.46 0.33

















Equity Ratios:















Total shareholders' equity to total assets 11.02 % 10.74 % 10.56 % 9.06 % 9.19 %

11.02 % 9.19 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 10.67 10.40 10.22 8.71 8.84

10.67 8.84 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.87 7.60 7.44 5.86 6.00

7.87 6.00 Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1) 9.40 9.13 8.90 8.41 8.25

9.40 8.25

















Capital Adequacy (3):















Common Equity Tier 1 capital 11.9 % 11.7 % 11.6 % 10.3 % 10.1 %

11.9 % 10.1 % Tier 1 capital 12.3 12.2 12.1 10.8 10.5

12.3 10.5 Total capital 14.2 14.5 14.3 12.9 12.7

14.2 12.7 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.7 9.5 9.3 8.6 8.5

9.7 8.5

(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 26. (2) Annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated. NM - Not meaningful

Table 3 Selected Financial Information



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Common Share Data:















Diluted earnings (losses) per share from continuing operations $ 0.73 $ 0.62 $ (1.46) $ 0.46 $ 0.57

$ 1.35 $ 0.96 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) 0.69 0.62 0.40 0.53 0.60

1.31 1.26 Diluted earnings per share 0.73 0.62 1.41 0.49 0.61

1.35 1.01 Cash dividends per share 0.250 0.250 0.235 0.235 0.235

0.500 0.47 Book value per share 28.07 27.50 27.35 23.15 23.65

28.07 23.65 Tangible book value per share (1) 20.08 19.48 19.32 15.09 15.56

20.08 15.56 Market value per share (last) 28.28 29.00 29.59 21.22 19.88

28.28 19.88 Market value per share (high) 29.95 30.03 31.45 25.87 21.73

30.03 28.18 Market value per share (low) 26.16 24.99 19.67 19.00 16.95

24.99 16.95 Market value per share (average) 28.14 27.80 24.40 22.56 19.73

27.97 22.32 Dividend payout ratio from continuing operations 34.25 % 40.48 % (16.13) % 51.09 % 41.23 %

37.04 % 48.96 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (1) 36.23 % 40.32 % 58.75 % 44.34 % 39.17 %

38.17 % 37.30 % Total shares outstanding 182,430,427 182,681,325 182,871,775 182,611,075 182,626,229

182,430,427 182,626,229 Average shares outstanding - diluted 185,260,963 185,574,130 182,688,190 184,645,004 183,631,570

185,417,547 183,770,759

















Yield/Rate:















(Taxable equivalent basis)















Loans, loans held for sale, and leases 6.59 % 6.50 % 6.48 % 6.39 % 6.24 %

6.55 % 6.13 % Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion on

acquired loans and leases 6.56 6.46 6.43 6.31 6.18

6.51 6.03 Available for sale securities:















Taxable 3.18 3.11 2.45 2.07 2.09

3.15 1.94 Tax-exempt 4.12 4.25 3.78 3.23 3.21

4.19 3.21 Other investments 5.45 5.48 5.41 5.36 5.05

5.47 4.85 Total interest earning assets and revenue 5.90 5.80 5.59 5.38 5.21

5.85 5.05 Deposits 2.53 2.45 2.32 2.14 1.87

2.49 1.57 Interest bearing demand and money market 3.13 3.11 3.02 2.79 2.49

3.12 2.26 Savings 0.57 0.57 0.56 0.56 0.51

0.57 0.43 Time 4.53 4.42 4.22 3.98 3.69

4.47 3.15 Total interest bearing deposits 3.28 3.21 3.10 2.88 2.58

3.24 2.23 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to

repurchase and other 4.47 4.86 4.33 4.27 3.97

4.76 3.85 Short-term FHLB borrowings — — — 3.54 5.24

— 4.91 Short-term BTFP borrowings 4.77 4.84 5.04 5.15 5.15

4.81 5.15 Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 3.44 3.39 3.33 3.16 2.90

3.41 2.56 Subordinated and long-term borrowings 4.41 4.35 4.18 4.22 4.23

4.38 4.25 Total interest bearing liabilities 3.45 3.40 3.34 3.17 2.92

3.43 2.59 Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 75.97 % 75.73 % 76.08 % 75.74 % 74.57 %

75.85 % 72.92 % Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment (in thousands) $ 644 $ 636 $ 987 $ 1,081 $ 1,063

$ 1,280 $ 2,114

(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 - 26. NM - Not meaningful

Table 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



As of (In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 516,715 $ 427,543 $ 798,177 $ 594,787 $ 722,625 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 2,093,820 2,609,931 3,434,088 1,400,858 1,005,889 Available for sale securities, at fair value 7,921,422 8,306,589 8,075,476 9,643,231 10,254,580 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 33,312,773 32,882,616 32,497,022 32,520,593 32,556,708 Allowance for credit losses 470,022 472,575 468,034 446,859 466,013 Net loans and leases 32,842,751 32,410,041 32,028,988 32,073,734 32,090,695 Loans held for sale, at fair value 197,673 169,556 186,301 162,376 193,234 Premises and equipment, net 808,705 822,666 802,133 789,698 804,732 Goodwill 1,366,923 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 Other intangible assets, net 91,027 96,126 100,191 104,596 109,033 Bank-owned life insurance 648,970 645,167 642,840 639,073 634,985 Other assets 1,496,072 1,458,459 1,498,531 1,590,769 1,486,070 Assets of discontinued operations — — — 156,103 169,032 Total Assets $ 47,984,078 $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 8,586,265 $ 8,820,468 $ 9,232,068 $ 9,648,191 $ 10,223,508 Interest bearing 18,514,015 18,945,982 19,276,596 18,334,551 18,088,711 Savings 2,613,950 2,694,777 2,720,913 2,837,348 2,983,709 Time deposits 8,144,429 7,658,999 7,267,560 7,515,788 7,405,741 Total deposits 37,858,659 38,120,226 38,497,137 38,335,878 38,701,669 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 55,034 94,390 451,516 862,589 790,758 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,223 3,500,226 Subordinated and long-term debt 269,353 430,123 438,460 449,323 449,733 Other liabilities 1,013,274 979,192 879,554 876,195 806,305 Liabilities of discontinued operations — — — 103,545 104,119 Total Liabilities 42,696,320 43,123,931 43,766,667 44,127,753 44,352,810 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,076 456,703 457,179 456,528 456,566 Capital surplus 2,724,656 2,724,587 2,743,066 2,733,003 2,724,021 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (782,462) (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075) Retained earnings 2,722,495 2,632,982 2,562,434 2,348,654 2,301,345 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,287,758 5,189,932 5,167,843 4,395,257 4,485,850 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 47,984,078 $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660

Table 5 Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 456,938 $ 557,009 $ 443,504 $ 362,479 $ 402,744 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 2,758,385 3,146,439 1,811,686 1,571,973 1,605,594 Available for sale securities, at fair value 8,033,552 8,269,708 9,300,714 10,004,441 10,655,791 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,945,526 32,737,574 32,529,030 32,311,572 31,901,096 Allowance for credit losses 475,181 473,849 447,879 459,698 457,027 Net loans and leases 32,470,345 32,263,725 32,081,151 31,851,874 31,444,069 Loans held for sale, at fair value 114,359 72,356 113,234 115,653 67,038 Premises and equipment, net 815,920 808,473 795,164 811,095 804,526 Goodwill 1,367,358 1,367,785 1,367,916 1,367,785 1,367,785 Other intangible assets, net 93,743 98,350 102,765 107,032 113,094 Bank-owned life insurance 646,124 643,189 640,439 636,335 632,489 Other assets 1,435,995 1,415,506 1,787,603 1,826,471 1,973,991 Total Assets $ 48,192,719 $ 48,642,540 $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138 $ 49,067,121 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 8,757,029 $ 9,072,619 $ 9,625,912 $ 9,921,617 $ 10,725,108 Interest bearing 18,770,093 19,303,845 18,292,826 17,970,463 17,997,618 Savings 2,652,019 2,696,452 2,758,977 2,913,027 3,088,174 Time deposits 7,920,946 7,348,356 7,537,664 7,660,868 7,123,893 Total deposits 38,100,087 38,421,272 38,215,379 38,465,975 38,934,793 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 65,821 209,348 753,018 827,055 774,170 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,503,320 3,510,942 3,541,985 Subordinated and long-term debt 404,231 434,579 443,251 449,568 455,617 Other liabilities 915,326 883,293 1,021,865 896,436 821,203 Total Liabilities 42,985,465 43,448,492 43,936,833 44,149,976 44,527,768 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,618 456,437 456,636 456,557 456,755 Capital surplus 2,724,838 2,733,902 2,733,985 2,726,686 2,717,866 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (838,710) (777,940) (1,279,235) (1,175,077) (1,087,389) Retained earnings 2,697,515 2,614,656 2,428,964 2,330,003 2,285,128 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,207,254 5,194,048 4,507,343 4,505,162 4,539,353 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 48,192,719 $ 48,642,540 $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138 $ 49,067,121

Table 6 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 INTEREST REVENUE:















Loans and leases $ 539,685 $ 528,940 $ 531,340 $ 520,126 $ 496,262

$ 1,068,624 $ 953,346 Available for sale securities:















Taxable 62,852 63,405 55,801 50,277 53,531

126,257 102,043 Tax-exempt 638 687 1,927 2,375 2,427

1,325 4,904 Loans held for sale 1,652 1,184 1,418 1,468 961

2,837 1,564 Short-term investments 37,383 42,897 24,701 21,213 20,214

80,280 37,664 Total interest revenue 642,210 637,113 615,187 595,459 573,395

1,279,323 1,099,521 INTEREST EXPENSE:















Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts 146,279 149,403 139,144 126,296 111,938

295,682 207,282 Savings 3,743 3,801 3,918 4,108 3,915

7,544 6,929 Time deposits 89,173 80,670 80,143 76,867 65,517

169,842 89,467 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 724 2,523 8,254 9,004 7,656

3,247 15,323 Short-term debt 41,544 42,109 44,451 45,438 46,036

83,653 83,051 Subordinated and long-term debt 4,429 4,699 4,672 4,786 4,806

9,129 9,678 Total interest expense 285,892 283,205 280,582 266,499 239,868

569,097 411,730 Net interest revenue 356,318 353,908 334,605 328,960 333,527

710,226 687,791 Provision for credit losses 22,000 22,000 38,000 17,000 15,000

44,000 25,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 334,318 331,908 296,605 311,960 318,527

666,226 662,791

















NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking 6,173 6,443 (1,137) 5,684 8,356

12,616 14,432 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 12,770 12,162 12,902 12,413 12,617

24,932 24,469 Deposit service charges 17,652 18,338 11,161 16,867 17,208

35,989 33,690 Security (losses) gains, net (4) (9) (384,524) 64 69

(12) (51,192) Wealth management 24,006 22,833 22,576 21,079 21,741

46,839 43,272 Other noninterest income 40,061 24,019 27,562 17,882 26,673

64,080 56,456 Total noninterest revenue 100,658 83,786 (311,460) 73,989 86,664

184,444 121,127

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits 148,038 156,650 148,081 161,627 159,276

304,689 325,014 Occupancy and equipment 29,367 28,640 28,009 27,069 28,106

58,007 55,893 Data processing and software 29,467 30,028 32,922 29,127 27,289

59,494 58,395 Merger expense — — — — 122

— 5,192 Amortization of intangibles 3,999 4,066 4,405 4,436 6,081

8,065 10,547 Deposit insurance assessments 15,741 8,414 45,733 10,425 7,705

24,156 16,066 Pension settlement expense — — 11,226 600 —

— — Other noninterest expense 30,085 35,409 58,991 41,158 38,887

65,493 81,006 Total noninterest expense 256,697 263,207 329,367 274,442 267,466

519,904 552,113 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 178,279 152,487 (344,222) 111,507 137,725

330,766 231,805 Income tax expense (benefit) 40,807 35,509 (80,485) 24,355 30,463

76,316 51,536 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 137,472 $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152 $ 107,262

254,450 180,269 Income from discontinued operations — — 706,129 7,242 9,238

— 14,220 Income tax expense from discontinued operations — — 183,328 1,811 2,472

— 3,832 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — 522,801 5,431 6,766

— 10,388 Net income 137,472 116,978 259,064 92,583 114,028

254,450 190,657 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

4,744 4,744 Net income available to common shareholders $ 135,100 $ 114,606 $ 256,692 $ 90,211 $ 111,656

$ 249,706 $ 185,913 Diluted earnings (losses) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.73 $ 0.62 $ (1.46) $ 0.46 $ 0.57

$ 1.35 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.73 $ 0.62 $ 1.41 $ 0.49 $ 0.61

$ 1.35 $ 1.01

Table 7 Selected Loan Portfolio Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 9,136,929 $ 9,121,457 $ 8,935,598 $ 9,199,024 $ 9,636,481 Owner occupied 4,475,647 4,442,357 4,349,060 4,361,530 4,358,000 Total commercial and industrial 13,612,576 13,563,814 13,284,658 13,560,554 13,994,481 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 3,892,527 3,864,351 3,910,962 3,819,307 3,744,114 Income producing 5,851,340 5,783,943 5,736,871 5,720,606 5,596,134 Total commercial real estate 9,743,867 9,648,294 9,647,833 9,539,913 9,340,248 Consumer









Residential mortgages 9,740,713 9,447,675 9,329,692 9,186,179 8,989,614 Other consumer 215,617 222,833 234,839 233,947 232,365 Total consumer 9,956,330 9,670,508 9,564,531 9,420,126 9,221,979 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 33,312,773 $ 32,882,616 $ 32,497,022 $ 32,520,593 $ 32,556,708











NONPERFORMING ASSETS









Nonperforming Loans and Leases









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 121,171 $ 149,683 $ 131,559 $ 67,962 $ 72,592 Owner occupied 13,700 5,962 7,097 6,486 7,541 Total commercial and industrial 134,871 155,645 138,656 74,448 80,133 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 4,923 3,787 1,859 4,608 4,496 Income producing 15,002 19,428 17,485 12,251 19,205 Total commercial real estate 19,925 23,215 19,344 16,859 23,701 Consumer









Residential mortgages 61,677 61,886 57,881 58,488 53,171 Other consumer 273 261 260 243 238 Total consumer 61,950 62,147 58,141 58,731 53,409 Total nonperforming loans and leases (1) $ 216,746 $ 241,007 $ 216,141 $ 150,038 $ 157,243











Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 4,793 5,280 6,246 2,927 2,857 Total nonperforming assets $ 221,539 $ 246,287 $ 222,387 $ 152,965 $ 160,100











Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and leases covered by the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA $ 71,418 $ 59,897 $ 49,551 $ 42,046 $ 35,322











Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing $ 6,150 $ 30,048 $ 22,466 $ 9,152 $ 4,412

(1) At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.

Table 8 Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:









Balance, beginning of period $ 472,575 $ 468,034 $ 446,859 $ 466,013 $ 453,727 Charge-offs:









Commercial and industrial (23,340) (16,997) (21,385) (34,959) (13,598) Commercial real estate (649) (2,244) (2,290) (931) (126) Consumer (2,294) (2,395) (3,229) (1,608) (1,916) Total loans charged-off (26,283) (21,636) (26,904) (37,498) (15,640) Recoveries:









Commercial and industrial 2,943 1,312 2,117 2,240 1,360 Commercial real estate 101 150 95 201 618 Consumer 686 715 867 903 948 Total recoveries 3,730 2,177 3,079 3,344 2,926 Net charge-offs (22,553) (19,459) (23,825) (34,154) (12,714) Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases 20,000 24,000 45,000 15,000 25,000 Balance, end of period $ 470,022 $ 472,575 $ 468,034 $ 446,859 $ 466,013











Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period $ 32,945,526 $ 32,737,574 $ 32,529,030 $ 32,311,572 $ 31,901,096 Ratio: Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2) 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.16 %











RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)









Balance, beginning of period $ 6,551 $ 8,551 $ 15,551 $ 13,551 $ 23,551 Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments 2,000 (2,000) (7,000) 2,000 (10,000) Balance, end of period $ 8,551 $ 6,551 $ 8,551 $ 15,551 $ 13,551

(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. (2) Annualized.

Table 9 Loan Portfolio by Grades (Unaudited)



June 30, 2024 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:











Commercial and industrial











Non-real estate $ 8,657,327 $ 116,208 $ 309,809 $ 49,914 $ 3,671 $ 9,136,929 Owner occupied 4,413,813 9,872 42,860 7,998 1,104 4,475,647 Total commercial and industrial 13,071,140 126,080 352,669 57,912 4,775 13,612,576 Commercial real estate











Construction, acquisition and development 3,875,914 926 14,273 1,414 — 3,892,527 Income producing 5,655,410 12,007 170,305 13,618 — 5,851,340 Total commercial real estate 9,531,324 12,933 184,578 15,032 — 9,743,867 Consumer











Residential mortgages 9,658,697 799 79,759 — 1,458 9,740,713 Other consumer 215,104 — 513 — — 215,617 Total consumer 9,873,801 799 80,272 — 1,458 9,956,330 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 32,476,265 $ 139,812 $ 617,519 $ 72,944 $ 6,233 $ 33,312,773



March 31, 2024 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:













Commercial and industrial













Non-real estate $ 8,615,472 $ 101,824 $ 307,065 $ 16 $ 93,335 $ 3,745 $ 9,121,457 Owner occupied 4,381,398 20,682 37,894 — 1,275 1,108 4,442,357 Total commercial and industrial 12,996,870 122,506 344,959 16 94,610 4,853 13,563,814 Commercial real estate













Construction, acquisition and development 3,846,801 2,668 13,468 — 1,414 — 3,864,351 Income producing 5,575,662 25,360 165,680 — 17,241 — 5,783,943 Total commercial real estate 9,422,463 28,028 179,148 — 18,655 — 9,648,294 Consumer













Residential mortgages 9,371,570 — 74,531 — — 1,574 9,447,675 Other consumer 222,245 — 588 — — — 222,833 Total consumer 9,593,815 — 75,119 — — 1,574 9,670,508 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 32,013,148 $ 150,534 $ 599,226 $ 16 $ 113,265 $ 6,427 $ 32,882,616

Table 10 Geographical Loan Information (Unaudited)



June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 385,251 $ 166,222 $ 516,717 $ 491,184 $ 351,731 $ 535,447 $ 74,535 $ 331,710 $ 3,644,417 $ 2,639,715 $ 9,136,929 Owner occupied 346,525 241,106 311,070 311,358 294,390 602,399 97,739 161,289 1,761,399 348,372 4,475,647 Total commercial and industrial 731,776 407,328 827,787 802,542 646,121 1,137,846 172,274 492,999 5,405,816 2,988,087 13,612,576 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and

development 195,318 68,561 420,107 529,531 48,133 210,904 43,146 168,474 1,632,361 575,992 3,892,527 Income producing 426,133 261,575 373,876 560,683 213,649 430,971 203,927 297,257 2,260,782 822,487 5,851,340 Total commercial real estate 621,451 330,136 793,983 1,090,214 261,782 641,875 247,073 465,731 3,893,143 1,398,479 9,743,867 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,257,791 393,730 679,028 426,349 464,187 1,177,933 202,196 747,121 4,146,204 246,174 9,740,713 Other consumer 25,256 17,164 4,922 7,111 11,029 85,548 1,810 16,079 41,714 4,984 215,617 Total consumer 1,283,047 410,894 683,950 433,460 475,216 1,263,481 204,006 763,200 4,187,918 251,158 9,956,330 Total $ 2,636,274 $ 1,148,358 $ 2,305,720 $ 2,326,216 $ 1,383,119 $ 3,043,202 $ 623,353 $ 1,721,930 $ 13,486,877 $ 4,637,724 $ 33,312,773























Loan growth, excluding loans

acquired during the quarter ($) $ (30,416) $ 3,395 $ 21,100 $ (6,790) $ 32,136 $ 25,581 $ 19,822 $ 17,667 $ 61,050 $ 286,612 $ 430,157 Loan growth, excluding loans

acquired during the quarter (%)

(annualized) (4.59) % 1.19 % 3.71 % (1.17) % 9.57 % 3.41 % 13.21 % 4.17 % 1.83 % 26.49 % 5.26 %



March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 413,301 $ 146,430 $ 542,282 $ 539,664 $ 328,789 $ 533,880 $ 70,147 $ 321,934 $ 3,740,402 $ 2,484,628 $ 9,121,457 Owner occupied 352,403 245,047 284,283 307,074 296,196 615,518 96,778 168,039 1,735,411 341,608 4,442,357 Total commercial and industrial 765,704 391,477 826,565 846,738 624,985 1,149,398 166,925 489,973 5,475,813 2,826,236 13,563,814 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and

development 196,775 79,748 425,582 528,889 40,494 203,222 39,893 175,446 1,665,187 509,115 3,864,351 Income producing 442,236 265,621 360,230 531,762 213,757 425,447 203,475 295,180 2,250,912 795,323 5,783,943 Total commercial real estate 639,011 345,369 785,812 1,060,651 254,251 628,669 243,368 470,626 3,916,099 1,304,438 9,648,294 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,232,302 390,552 667,203 418,748 460,552 1,155,102 191,468 726,161 3,989,512 216,075 9,447,675 Other consumer 29,673 17,565 5,040 6,869 11,195 84,452 1,770 17,503 44,403 4,363 222,833 Total consumer 1,261,975 408,117 672,243 425,617 471,747 1,239,554 193,238 743,664 4,033,915 220,438 9,670,508 Total loans and leases, net of

unearned income $ 2,666,690 $ 1,144,963 $ 2,284,620 $ 2,333,006 $ 1,350,983 $ 3,017,621 $ 603,531 $ 1,704,263 $ 13,425,827 $ 4,351,112 $ 32,882,616

Table 11 Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment $ 7,171 $ 6,460 $ 3,931 $ 5,842 $ 6,774

$ 13,631 $ 15,153 MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment (998) (17) (5,068) (158) 1,582

(1,015) (721) Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 12,770 12,162 12,902 12,413 12,617

24,932 24,469 Deposit service charges 17,652 18,338 11,161 16,867 17,208

35,989 33,690 Security (losses) gains, net (4) (9) (384,524) 64 69

(12) (51,192) Trust income 12,645 11,322 11,301 10,574 10,084

23,967 20,637 Annuity fees 1,666 1,705 1,839 1,882 1,702

3,371 3,893 Brokerage commissions and fees 9,695 9,806 9,436 8,623 9,955

19,501 18,742 Bank-owned life insurance 4,370 3,946 4,728 4,108 3,811

8,316 7,458 Other miscellaneous income 35,691 20,073 22,834 13,774 22,862

55,764 48,998 Total noninterest revenue $ 100,658 $ 83,786 $ (311,460) $ 73,989 $ 86,664

$ 184,444 $ 121,127

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits $ 148,038 $ 156,650 $ 148,081 $ 161,627 $ 159,276

$ 304,689 $ 325,014 Occupancy and equipment 29,367 28,640 28,009 27,069 28,106

58,007 55,893 Deposit insurance assessments 15,741 8,414 45,733 10,425 7,705

24,156 16,066 Pension settlement expense — — 11,226 600 —

— — Advertising and public relations 6,537 4,224 12,632 5,671 5,618

10,760 9,859 Foreclosed property expense 515 268 915 270 323

783 1,303 Telecommunications 1,441 1,545 1,356 1,520 1,365

2,985 2,899 Travel and entertainment 2,549 2,236 3,146 2,442 2,850

4,785 5,416 Data processing and software 29,467 30,028 32,922 29,127 27,289

59,494 58,395 Professional, consulting and outsourcing 3,534 3,935 5,194 5,017 5,371

7,469 9,681 Amortization of intangibles 3,999 4,066 4,405 4,436 6,081

8,065 10,547 Legal 758 3,682 13,724 3,316 1,765

4,440 3,052 Merger expense — — — — 122

— 5,192 Postage and shipping 1,622 2,205 1,907 2,292 1,941

3,827 4,244 Other miscellaneous expense 13,129 17,314 20,117 20,630 19,654

30,443 44,552 Total noninterest expense $ 256,697 $ 263,207 $ 329,367 $ 274,442 $ 267,466

$ 519,904 $ 552,113



















Table 12 Average Balance and Yields (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets:





















Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 32,945,526 $ 537,179 6.56 %

$ 32,737,574 $ 525,878 6.46 %

$ 31,901,096 $ 491,473 6.17 % Accretion income on acquired loans

2,981 0.03



3,515 0.04



5,207 0.07 Loans held for sale 114,359 1,652 5.81

72,356 1,184 6.58

67,038 961 5.75 Investment securities





















Taxable 7,954,865 62,852 3.18

8,187,342 63,405 3.11

10,272,425 53,531 2.09 Tax-exempt 78,687 807 4.12

82,366 870 4.25

383,366 3,072 3.21 Total investment securities 8,033,552 63,659 3.19

8,269,708 64,275 3.13

10,655,791 56,603 2.13 Other investments 2,758,385 37,383 5.45

3,146,439 42,897 5.48

1,605,594 20,214 5.05 Total interest-earning assets 43,851,822 642,854 5.90 %

44,226,077 637,749 5.80 %

44,229,519 574,458 5.21 % Other assets 4,816,078





4,890,312





5,294,629



Allowance for credit losses 475,181





473,849





457,027



Total assets $ 48,192,719





$ 48,642,540





$ 49,067,121



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing demand and money market $ 18,770,093 $ 146,279 3.13 %

$ 19,303,845 $ 149,403 3.11 %

$ 17,997,618 111,938 2.49 % Savings deposits 2,652,019 3,743 0.57

2,696,452 3,801 0.57

3,088,174 3,915 0.51 Time deposits 7,920,946 89,173 4.53

7,348,356 80,670 4.42

7,123,893 65,517 3.69 Total interest-bearing deposits 29,343,058 239,195 3.28

29,348,653 233,874 3.21

28,209,685 181,370 2.58 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under

agreement to repurchase and other 65,821 732 4.47

209,348 2,528 4.86

774,170 7,658 3.97 Short-term FHLB borrowings — — —

— — —

2,388,139 31,219 5.24 Short-term BTFP borrowings 3,500,000 41,536 4.77

3,500,000 42,104 4.84

1,153,846 14,815 5.15 Subordinated and long-term borrowings 404,231 4,429 4.41

434,579 4,699 4.35

455,617 4,806 4.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 33,313,110 285,892 3.45 %

33,492,580 283,205 3.40 %

32,981,457 239,868 2.92 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits 8,757,029





9,072,619





10,725,108



Other liabilities 915,326





883,293





821,203



Total liabilities 42,985,465





43,448,492





44,527,768



Shareholders' equity 5,207,254





5,194,048





4,539,353



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,192,719





$ 48,642,540





$ 49,067,121



Net interest income/net interest spread

356,962 2.45 %



354,544 2.40 %



334,590 2.29 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.27 %





3.22 %





3.03 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:





















Loans and investment securities

(644)





(636)





(1,063)

Net interest revenue

$ 356,318





$ 353,908





$ 333,527



Table 12 Average Balance and Yields Continued



Year-To-Date

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS













Interest-earning assets:













Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 32,841,550 $ 1,063,056 6.51 %

$ 31,399,156 $ 938,922 6.03 % Accretion income on acquired loans

6,496 0.04



15,235 0.10 Loans held for sale 93,358 2,837 6.11

57,007 1,564 5.53 Investment securities













Taxable 8,071,103 126,257 3.15

10,613,212 102,043 1.94 Tax-exempt 80,527 1,677 4.19

389,982 6,207 3.21 Total investment securities 8,151,630 127,934 3.16

11,003,194 108,250 1.98 Other investments 2,952,412 80,280 5.47

1,565,201 37,664 4.85 Total interest-earning assets 44,038,950 1,280,603 5.85 %

44,024,558 1,101,635 5.05 % Other assets 4,853,195





5,286,046



Allowance for credit losses 474,515





449,797



Total assets $ 48,417,630





$ 48,860,807



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest bearing demand and money market $ 19,036,969 295,682 3.12 %

$ 18,500,687 $ 207,282 2.26 % Savings deposits 2,674,236 7,544 0.57

3,224,945 6,929 0.43 Time deposits 7,634,651 169,842 4.47

5,733,863 89,467 3.15 Total interest-bearing deposits 29,345,856 473,068 3.24

27,459,495 303,678 2.23 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other 137,585 3,260 4.76

803,338 15,327 3.85 Short-term FHLB borrowings — — —

2,802,438 68,232 4.91 Short-term BTFP borrowings 3,500,000 83,640 4.81

580,111 14,815 5.15 Subordinated and long-term borrowings 419,405 9,129 4.38

458,982 9,678 4.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities 33,402,846 569,097 3.43 %

32,104,364 411,730 2.59 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Demand deposits 8,914,824





11,460,010



Other liabilities 899,309





828,131



Total liabilities 43,216,979





44,392,505



Shareholders' equity 5,200,651





4,468,302



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,417,630





$ 48,860,807



Net interest income/net interest spread

711,506 2.42 %



689,905 2.46 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.25 %





3.16 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:













Loans and investment securities

(1,280)





(2,114)

Net interest revenue

$ 710,226





$ 687,791



Table 13 Selected Additional Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):









Fair value, beginning of period $ 111,685 $ 106,824 $ 116,266 $ 111,417 $ 106,942 Originations of servicing assets 3,687 2,736 2,636 4,065 1,990 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (2,704) (2,656) (3,035) (2,104) (2,621) Due to update in valuation assumptions 927 4,781 (9,043) 2,888 5,106 Fair value, end of period $ 113,595 $ 111,685 $ 106,824 $ 116,266 $ 111,417











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Origination $ 3,976 $ 3,165 $ 1,040 $ 2,031 $ 3,495 Servicing 5,899 5,951 5,926 5,915 5,900 Payoffs/Paydowns (2,704) (2,656) (3,035) (2,104) (2,621) Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR 7,171 6,460 3,931 5,842 6,774 Market value adjustment on MSR 927 4,781 (9,043) 2,888 5,106 Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge (1,925) (4,798) 3,975 (3,046) (3,524) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 6,173 $ 6,443 $ (1,137) $ 5,684 $ 8,356











Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,824,895 $ 7,764,936 $ 7,702,592 $ 7,643,885 $ 7,550,676 MSR/mortgage loans serviced 1.45 % 1.44 % 1.39 % 1.52 % 1.48 %



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Treasury securities $ — $ 239,402 $ 465,018 $ 1,996 $ 8,959 Obligations of U.S. government agencies 305,200 318,233 332,011 1,004,374 1,112,326 Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):









Residential pass-through:









Guaranteed by GNMA 69,788 72,034 75,662 73,649 79,261 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 4,125,416 4,254,227 4,387,101 5,541,895 5,895,704 Other residential mortgage-back securities 1,233,868 1,210,617 727,434 146,063 157,294 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 1,673,823 1,694,967 1,742,837 2,271,680 2,357,047 Total MBS 7,102,895 7,231,845 6,933,034 8,033,287 8,489,306 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 133,155 134,643 137,624 392,252 433,316 Other domestic debt securities 64,288 67,421 67,197 71,741 71,356 Foreign debt securities 315,884 315,045 140,592 139,581 139,317 Total available for sale securities $ 7,921,422 $ 8,306,589 $ 8,075,476 $ 9,643,231 $ 10,254,580

Table 14 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), dividend payout ratio from continuing operations, and adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Available to Common

Shareholders















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 137,472 $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152 $ 107,262

$ 254,450 $ 180,269 Plus: Merger expense — — — — 122

— 5,192 Incremental merger related expense — — 7,500 — 1,671

— 10,631 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,098) (576) (652) — (1,140)

(1,674) (1,140) Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses 6,675 251 41,522 9,596 6,219

6,926 6,431 Pension settlement expense — — 11,226 600 —

— — Less: Security (losses) gains, net (4) (9) (384,524) 64 69

(12) (51,192) Gain on sale of businesses 14,980 — — — —

14,980 — Nonroutine (losses) gains, net — — — (6,653) —

— — Tax adjustment (2,209) (74) 105,275 3,944 1,599

(2,283) 16,992 Adjusted income from continuing operations 130,282 116,736 75,108 99,992 112,466

247,017 235,583 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

4,744 4,744 Adjusted income from continuing operations available to common

shareholders $ 127,910 $ 114,364 $ 72,736 $ 97,620 $ 110,094

$ 242,273 $ 230,839



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing Operations















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 137,472 $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152 $ 107,262

$ 254,450 $ 180,269 Plus: Provision for credit losses 22,000 22,000 38,000 17,000 15,000

44,000 25,000 Income tax expense (benefit) 40,807 35,509 (80,485) 24,355 30,463

76,316 51,536 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations $ 200,279 $ 174,487 $ (306,222) $ 128,507 $ 152,725

$ 374,766 $ 256,805



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing

Operations















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 137,472 $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152 $ 107,262

$ 254,450 $ 180,269 Plus: Provision for credit losses 22,000 22,000 38,000 17,000 15,000

44,000 25,000 Merger expense — — — — 122

— 5,192 Incremental merger related expense — — 7,500 — 1,671

— 10,631 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,098) (576) (652) — (1,140)

(1,674) (1,140) Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses 6,675 251 41,522 9,596 6,219

6,926 6,431 Pension settlement expense — — 11,226 600 —

— — Income tax expense (benefit) 40,807 35,509 (80,485) 24,355 30,463

76,316 51,536 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (4) (9) (384,524) 64 69

(12) (51,192) Gain on sale of businesses 14,980 — — — —

14,980 — Nonroutine (losses) gains, net — — — (6,653) —

— — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing

operations $ 190,880 $ 174,171 $ 137,898 $ 145,292 $ 159,528

$ 365,050 $ 329,111



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Total Adjusted Revenue















Net interest revenue $ 356,318 $ 353,908 $ 334,605 $ 328,960 $ 333,527

$ 710,226 $ 687,791 Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue















Total noninterest revenue $ 100,658 $ 83,786 $ (311,460) $ 73,989 $ 86,664

$ 184,444 $ 121,127 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (4) (9) (384,524) 64 69

(12) (51,192) Gain on sale of businesses 14,980 — — — —

14,980 — Nonroutine gains (losses), net — — — (6,653) —

— — Total adjusted noninterest revenue $ 85,682 $ 83,795 $ 73,064 $ 80,578 $ 86,595

$ 169,476 $ 172,319 Total adjusted revenue $ 442,000 $ 437,703 $ 407,669 $ 409,538 $ 420,122

$ 879,702 $ 860,110



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense















Total noninterest expense $ 256,697 $ 263,207 $ 329,367 $ 274,442 $ 267,466

$ 519,904 $ 552,113 Less: Merger expense — — — — 122

— 5,192 Incremental merger related expense — — 7,500 — 1,671

— 10,631 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,098) (576) (652) — (1,140)

(1,674) (1,140) Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses 6,675 251 41,522 9,596 6,219

6,926 6,431 Pension settlement expense — — 11,226 600 —

— — Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 251,120 $ 263,532 $ 269,771 $ 264,246 $ 260,594

$ 514,652 $ 530,999



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI















Total assets $ 47,984,078 $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660

$ 47,984,078 $ 48,838,660 Less: Goodwill 1,366,923 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785

1,366,923 1,367,785 Other identifiable intangible assets 91,027 96,126 100,191 104,596 109,033

91,027 109,033 Total tangible assets 46,526,128 46,849,952 47,466,534 47,050,629 47,361,842

46,526,128 47,361,842 Less: AOCI (782,462) (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075)

(782,462) (1,163,075) Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI $ 47,308,590 $ 47,641,285 $ 48,228,363 $ 48,360,550 $ 48,524,917

$ 47,308,590 $ 48,524,917



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023

Jun 2024 Jun 2023 PERIOD END BALANCES:















Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $5,287,758 $5,189,932 $5,167,843 $4,395,257 $4,485,850

$5,287,758 $4,485,850 Less: AOCI (782,462) (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075)

(782,462) (1,163,075) Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $6,070,220 $5,981,265 $5,929,672 $5,705,178 $5,648,925

$6,070,220 $5,648,925

















Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $5,287,758 $5,189,932 $5,167,843 $4,395,257 $4,485,850

$5,287,758 $4,485,850 Less: preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Common shareholders' equity 5,120,765 5,022,939 5,000,850 4,228,264 4,318,857

5,120,765 4,318,857 Less: AOCI (782,462) (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075)

(782,462) (1,163,075) Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $5,903,227 $5,814,272 $5,762,679 $5,538,185 $5,481,932

$5,903,227 $5,481,932

















Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $5,287,758 $5,189,932 $5,167,843 $4,395,257 $4,485,850

$5,287,758 $4,485,850 Less: Goodwill 1,366,923 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785

1,366,923 1,367,785 Other identifiable intangible assets 91,027 96,126 100,191 104,596 109,033

91,027 109,033 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity 3,662,815 3,559,028 3,532,874 2,755,883 2,842,039

3,662,815 2,842,039 Less: AOCI (782,462) (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075)

(782,462) (1,163,075) Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $4,445,277 $4,350,361 $4,294,703 $4,065,804 $4,005,114

$4,445,277 $4,005,114

















AVERAGE BALANCES:















Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity















Total shareholders' equity $5,207,254 $5,194,048 $4,507,343 $4,505,162 $4,539,353

$5,200,651 $4,468,302 Less: Goodwill 1,367,358 1,367,785 1,367,916 1,367,785 1,367,785

1,367,572 1,367,785 Other identifiable intangible assets 93,743 98,350 102,765 107,032 113,094

96,047 115,294 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity $3,579,160 $3,560,920 $2,869,669 $2,863,352 $2,891,481

$3,570,039 $2,818,230

















Total average assets $48,192,719 $48,642,540 $48,444,176 $48,655,138 $49,067,121

$48,417,630 $48,860,807 Total shares of common stock outstanding 182,430,427 182,681,325 182,871,775 182,611,075 182,626,229

182,430,427 182,626,229 Average shares outstanding-diluted 185,260,963 185,574,130 182,688,190 184,645,004 183,631,570

185,417,547 183,770,759

















Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.87 % 7.60 % 7.44 % 5.86 % 6.00 %

7.87 % 6.00 % Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible

assets, excluding AOCI (2) 9.40 9.13 8.90 8.41 8.25

9.40 8.25 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing

operations (3) 15.18 12.94 (36.79) 11.75 14.55

14.07 12.56 Return on average tangible common equity (4) 15.18 12.94 35.49 12.50 15.49

14.07 13.30 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing

operations (5) 14.37 12.92 10.06 13.53 15.27

13.65 16.52 Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (6) 1.09 0.97 0.62 0.82 0.92

1.03 0.97 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from

continuing operations (7) 10.21 9.15 6.65 8.93 10.10

9.68 10.82 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total

average assets (8) 1.67 1.44 (2.51) 1.05 1.25

1.56 1.06 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing

operations to total average assets (9) 1.59 1.44 1.13 1.18 1.30

1.52 1.36 Tangible book value per common share (10) $ 20.08 $ 19.48 $ 19.32 $ 15.09 $ 15.56

$ 20.08 $ 15.56 Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (11) 24.37 23.81 23.48 22.26 21.93

24.37 21.93 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share (12) $ 0.69 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.53 $ 0.60

$ 1.31 $ 1.26 Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (13) 36.23 % 40.32 % 58.75 % 44.34 % 39.17 %

38.17 % 37.30 %

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:

(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (2) Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets. (3) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders from continuing operation divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (4) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (5) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (6) Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income from continuing operations divided by total average assets. (7) Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shareholders' equity. (8) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets. (9) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income. (10) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (11) Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (12) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share is defined by the Company as adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (13) Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations.





Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions

The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment from continuing operations. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense from continuing operations.

