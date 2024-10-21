Cadence Bank Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2024 included:

Reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $134.1 million , or $0.72 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, (1) which excludes non-routine income and expenses, (2) of $135.6 million , or $0.73 per diluted common share, which represents an increase of $0.04 per share, or 5.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders. (1)

, or per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, which excludes non-routine income and expenses, of , or per diluted common share, which represents an increase of per share, or 5.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders. Achieved quarterly adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (PPNR) (1) of $189.9 million , which is flat compared to the second quarter of 2024 and up $44.7 million from the third quarter of 2023. Year-to-date, adjusted PPNR (1) is $555.0 million , up $80.6 million or 17.0%, from the same period in 2023.

of , which is flat compared to the second quarter of 2024 and up from the third quarter of 2023. Year-to-date, adjusted PPNR is , up or 17.0%, from the same period in 2023. Period-end loans were flat for the quarter at $33.3 billion as higher levels of payoffs and paydowns offset new origination activity. Year-to-date, net loan growth is $807.0 million or 3.3% annualized.

as higher levels of payoffs and paydowns offset new origination activity. Year-to-date, net loan growth is or 3.3% annualized. Grew period-end total deposits by $985.7 million , or 10.4% on an annualized basis. Customer deposits, which exclude brokered deposits and public funds, increased $1.4 billion including approximately $435.0 million in customer overnight sweep activity. Excluding the sweep activity, customer deposits increased approximately $945.0 million in the quarter, or 11.4% annualized.

, or 10.4% on an annualized basis. Customer deposits, which exclude brokered deposits and public funds, increased including approximately in customer overnight sweep activity. Excluding the sweep activity, customer deposits increased approximately in the quarter, or 11.4% annualized. Continued improvement in net interest margin by 4 basis points to 3.31%, benefiting from improvement in average earning asset mix, stabilized deposit costs and higher loan yields.

Credit metrics reflected 0.26% in annualized net charge-offs, slightly improved from the linked quarter, and a $12.0 million provision for credit losses resulting in a 1.38% allowance for credit losses as a percent of loans.

provision for credit losses resulting in a 1.38% allowance for credit losses as a percent of loans. Repurchased 323,395 shares of Company common stock during the third quarter at a weighted average price of $28.79 per share; regulatory capital remained strong with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 12.3% and Total Capital of 14.5%.

per share; regulatory capital remained strong with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 12.3% and Total Capital of 14.5%. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $21.68 per share at September 30, 2024 , up $1.60 per share compared to the second quarter of 2024, while tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 8.28% at September 30, 2024 .

"Our third quarter results reflect another good quarter with strong operating performance, highlighted by favorable deposit trends, improvement in our net interest margin, and continued disciplined expense management," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bank. "From a balance sheet standpoint, we were very pleased with our team's continued success in growing deposits across the franchise, while keeping the increase in total cost of deposits to just two basis points. Our loan pipelines continue to be robust, reflecting the strong economies in our footprint; however, elevated payoffs and paydowns resulted in total loans being flat linked quarter. Importantly, our net interest income and net interest margin continued to exhibit growth, and our expenses and credit quality results remained in line with expectations."

Earnings Summary

All adjusted financial results discussed herein are adjusted results from continuing operations.(3)

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $134.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, compared to $90.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders from continuing operations(1) increased to $135.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $97.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $127.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024.



Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR from continuing operations(1) of $189.9 million, or 1.58% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024, which is consistent with the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $44.7 million or 30.7% compared to the same quarter of 2023. These notable increases in financial performance were driven by net interest margin expansion, fee revenue growth, and continued disciplined expense management.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue increased to $361.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $329.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $356.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) improved to 3.31% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 2.98% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.27% for the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest revenue increased $5.1 million, or 1.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 as the Company continues to benefit from improved average earning asset mix, upward repricing in the loan portfolio and slowed pressure on deposit costs. Purchase accounting accretion revenue was $3.0 million for both the third quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Average earning assets declined slightly to $43.5 billion, as growth in average loans of $334.3 million was offset by lower excess cash.

Yield on net loans, loans held for sale and leases, excluding accretion, was 6.61% for the third quarter of 2024, up 5 basis points from 6.56% for the second quarter of 2024. Investment securities yielded 3.04% in the third quarter of 2024, down 15 basis points from 3.19% in the second quarter of 2024 due to both increased fair values of the portfolio as well as maturing higher yielding securities in the quarter. The yield on total interest earning assets increased to 5.92% for the third quarter of 2024, up 2 basis points from 5.90% for the second quarter of 2024.

The average cost of total deposits was relatively stable at 2.55% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.53% for the second quarter of 2024. While there was some mix shift between deposit product types, interest bearing demand and money market as well as savings costs were flat linked quarter and time deposit costs declined slightly. Total interest-bearing liabilities cost was 3.47% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.45% for the second quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, were flat at $33.3 billion compared to the second quarter of 2024. A decline in non-real estate C&I loans was offset by growth in owner occupied C&I, income producing CRE and residential mortgage loans.

Total deposits were $38.8 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $985.7 million from the prior quarter. The third quarter's increase included a decline of $568.0 million in public funds to $3.7 billion, and a $174.0 million increase in brokered deposits to $626.0 million at September 30, 2024. Core customer deposits, which excludes brokered deposits and public funds, reflected organic growth of approximately $1.4 billion compared to June 30, 2024. However, approximately $435 million of this increase in non-interest bearing deposits was temporary in nature at quarter end driven by timing of overnight customer sweep activity.

The September 30, 2024 loan to deposit ratio was 85.7% and securities to total assets was 15.9%, reflecting continued strong liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits increased to 23.8% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2024 from 22.7% at June 30, 2024. Excluding the aforementioned approximately $435 million in overnight customer sweep activity, noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits were flat compared to the prior quarter. Stabilization in this mix has positively impacted both the net interest margin and cost of deposits trends.

Total investment securities declined $0.1 billion during the third quarter of 2024 to $7.8 billion at September 30, 2024. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve increased $1.4 billion to $4.0 billion at September 30, 2024. However, from an average balance perspective, cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve declined $0.6 billion linked quarter as the Company continues to use excess liquidity to fund loan growth and reduce reliance on higher cost funding.



In June 2024, the Company called $138.9 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated debt at par. This debt was yielding 5.65%; however, was set to reprice to a weighted-average rate of SOFR+3.76% after the June call date. In November 2024, the Company anticipates calling $215.2 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated debt at par. This debt is currently yielding 4.125% and is set to reprice at SOFR+2.73% after the November call date.

Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were $22.2 million, or 0.26% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $34.2 million, or 0.42% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $22.6 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were primarily in the C&I portfolio and a significant portion of the credits were specifically reserved for in prior quarters. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $12.0 million, compared with $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses of $460.9 million at September 30, 2024 declined slightly to 1.38% of total loans and leases compared to 1.41% of total loans and leases at June 30, 2024.

Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.57% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.32% at September 30, 2023 and 0.46% at June 30, 2024. Total nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of loans and leases, net were 0.82% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.46% at September 30, 2023 and 0.65% at June 30, 2024. The linked quarter increase in nonperforming loans represents migration of a limited number of credits that were previously identified as criticized. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $5.4 million at September 30, 2024 compared to the September 30, 2023 balance of $2.9 million and the June 30, 2024 balance of $4.8 million. Criticized loans represented 2.64% of loans at September 30, 2024 compared to 2.71% at September 30, 2023 and 2.51% at June 30, 2024, while classified loans were 2.09% at September 30, 2024 compared to 2.10% at September 30, 2023 and 2.09% at June 30, 2024. Criticized and classified loan totals continue to remain below the most recent peak levels at March 31, 2023.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $85.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $74.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $100.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was $88.8 million, compared with $80.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $85.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2024 excludes $2.9 million in securities losses while adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2023 excludes $6.7 million of facility and signage write-downs associated with branch closures and adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the second quarter of 2024 excludes a gain of $15.0 million associated with the sale of businesses, primarily related to the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, LLC during the second quarter of 2024 (see Key Transactions below).

Wealth management revenue was $24.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 as seasonal declines in trust revenue were offset by growth in advisory and brokerage fees. Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, relatively consistent with $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Deposit service charge revenue was $18.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, which represents an increase compared to $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 including an increase in account analysis revenue.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 due to slower originations. Mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2024 was $732.3 million, compared with $758.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The net MSR valuation adjustment, net of the related hedge, was a negative $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with a negative $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Other noninterest revenue was $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Other noninterest revenue for the second quarter of 2024 included the $15.0 million gain on sale of businesses. Excluding this gain, other noninterest revenue increased $7.1 million linked quarter including increases in credit related fees, SBA income and other miscellaneous revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $259.4 million, compared with $274.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $256.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was $260.4 million, compared with $264.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $251.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 excludes a benefit of $1.2 million associated with an adjustment to the estimated FDIC deposit insurance special assessment. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 57.7% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 56.7% for the second quarter of 2024 and 64.4% for the third quarter of 2023.

The $9.2 million, or 3.7%, linked quarter increases in adjusted noninterest expense(1) was driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as other noninterest expense. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $4.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily as a result of the Company's annual merit increases being effective on July 1, 2024. Other noninterest expense increased $7.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven partially by an increase of $2.9 million in legal expense as second quarter of 2024 included higher recoveries of legal costs. The remainder of the increase was the result of small increases in various miscellaneous expenses combined with second quarter 2024 results including benefits associated with certain items including operational loss recoveries.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $5.6 billion at September 30, 2024 compared with $4.4 billion at September 30, 2023 and $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2024 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 12.3%, Tier 1 capital of 12.7%, Total risk-based capital of 14.5%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 10.1%. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 323,395 shares of Company common stock at an average price of $28.79 per share. The company has 8.8 million shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2024. Outstanding common shares were 182.3 million as of September 30, 2024.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "Our results for the third quarter as well as year-to-date 2024 reflect steady improvement in our financial performance through disciplined balance sheet growth and strong core deposit retention, expansion in our net interest margin, stable credit quality, and enhanced operating efficiency. As always, it is rewarding to see all of our teammates' hard work and focus on serving our customers and communities continue to produce positive results."

Key Transactions

Effective May 17, 2024, the Company completed the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, its payroll processing business unit, resulting in a net gain on sale of approximately $12 million. The impact on both revenues and expenses is not material. The payroll processing unit had previously been part of Cadence Insurance, Inc., prior to its sale in November 2023.



Effective November 30, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its insurance subsidiary, Cadence Insurance, to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for approximately $904 million. The Transaction resulted in net capital creation of approximately $625 million, including a net gain on sale of approximately $525 million. The gain along with Cadence Insurance's historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture have been reflected in the consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations. Additionally, current and prior period adjusted earnings exclude the impact of discontinued operations.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results on October 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.

(2) See Table 14 for detail on non-routine income and expenses.

(3) Given the sale of Cadence Insurance, Inc. ("Cadence Insurance") in the fourth quarter of 2023, the financial results presented consist of both continuing operations and discontinued operations. The discontinued operations include the financial results of Cadence Insurance prior to the sale, as well as the associated gain on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023. The discontinued operations are presented as a single line item below income from continuing operations and as separate lines in the balance sheet in the accompanying tables for all periods presented.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations as well as the impact of the Cadence Insurance sale on the Company's financial condition and future net income and earnings per share, and the Company's ability to deploy capital into strategic and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; risks arising from market and consumer reactions to the general banking environment, or to conditions or situations at specific banks; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; uncertainties surrounding the functionality of the federal government; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion, acquisition, or divestment strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals, or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions, growth, or divestment strategies; the ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine, the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.

The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

Table 1 Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 Earnings Summary:















Interest revenue $ 647,713 $ 642,210 $ 637,113 $ 615,187 $ 595,459

$ 1,927,036 $ 1,694,980 Interest expense 286,255 285,892 283,205 280,582 266,499

855,352 678,229 Net interest revenue 361,458 356,318 353,908 334,605 328,960

1,071,684 1,016,751 Provision for credit losses 12,000 22,000 22,000 38,000 17,000

56,000 42,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 349,458 334,318 331,908 296,605 311,960

1,015,684 974,751 Noninterest revenue 85,901 100,658 83,786 (311,460) 73,989

270,345 195,116 Noninterest expense 259,438 256,697 263,207 329,367 274,442

779,343 826,555 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 175,921 178,279 152,487 (344,222) 111,507

506,686 343,312 Income tax expense (benefit) 39,482 40,807 35,509 (80,485) 24,355

115,797 75,891 Income (loss) from continuing operations 136,439 137,472 116,978 (263,737) 87,152

390,889 267,421 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — 522,801 5,431

— 15,819 Net income 136,439 137,472 116,978 259,064 92,583

390,889 283,240 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

7,116 7,116 Net income available to common shareholders $ 134,067 $ 135,100 $ 114,606 $ 256,692 $ 90,211

$ 383,773 $ 276,124

















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 49,204,933 $ 47,984,078 $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010

$ 49,204,933 $ 48,523,010 Total earning assets 44,834,897 43,525,688 43,968,692 44,192,887 43,727,058

44,834,897 43,727,058 Available for sale securities 7,841,685 7,921,422 8,306,589 8,075,476 9,643,231

7,841,685 9,643,231 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 33,303,972 33,312,773 32,882,616 32,497,022 32,520,593

33,303,972 32,520,593 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) 460,859 470,022 472,575 468,034 446,859

460,859 446,859 Net book value of acquired loans 5,521,000 5,543,419 6,011,007 6,353,344 6,895,487

5,521,000 6,895,487 Unamortized net discount on acquired loans 17,988 20,874 23,715 26,928 30,761

17,988 30,761 Total deposits 38,844,360 37,858,659 38,120,226 38,497,137 38,344,885

38,844,360 38,344,885 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 38,861,324 37,913,693 38,214,616 38,948,653 39,207,474

38,861,324 39,207,474 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,223

3,500,000 3,500,223 Subordinated and long-term debt 225,823 269,353 430,123 438,460 449,323

225,823 449,323 Total shareholders' equity 5,572,863 5,287,758 5,189,932 5,167,843 4,395,257

5,572,863 4,395,257 Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) 6,163,205 6,070,220 5,981,265 5,929,672 5,705,178

6,163,205 5,705,178 Common shareholders' equity 5,405,870 5,120,765 5,022,939 5,000,850 4,228,264

5,405,870 4,228,264 Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) $ 5,996,212 $ 5,903,227 $ 5,814,272 $ 5,762,679 $ 5,538,185

$ 5,996,212 $ 5,538,185

















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 47,803,977 $ 48,192,719 $ 48,642,540 $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138

$ 48,211,586 $ 48,791,497 Total earning assets 43,540,045 43,851,822 44,226,077 43,754,664 44,003,639

43,871,434 44,017,508 Available for sale securities 7,915,636 8,033,552 8,269,708 9,300,714 10,004,441

8,072,391 10,666,618 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 33,279,819 32,945,526 32,737,574 32,529,030 32,311,572

32,988,706 31,706,637 Total deposits 37,634,453 38,100,087 38,421,272 38,215,379 38,468,912

38,050,413 38,767,657 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 37,666,828 38,165,908 38,630,620 38,968,397 39,295,967

38,152,672 39,544,419 Other short-term borrowings 3,512,218 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,503,320 3,510,942

3,504,102 3,460,386 Subordinated and long-term debt 265,790 404,231 434,579 443,251 449,568

367,826 455,810 Total shareholders' equity 5,420,826 5,207,254 5,194,048 4,507,343 4,505,162

5,274,579 4,480,723 Common shareholders' equity $ 5,253,833 $ 5,040,261 $ 5,027,055 $ 4,340,350 $ 4,338,169

$ 5,107,586 $ 4,313,730

















Nonperforming Assets:















Nonperforming loans and leases (NPL) (2) (3) 272,954 216,746 241,007 216,141 150,038

272,954 150,038 Other real estate owned and other assets 5,354 4,793 5,280 6,246 2,927

5,354 2,927 Nonperforming assets (NPA) $ 278,308 $ 221,539 $ 246,287 $ 222,387 $ 152,965

$ 278,308 $ 152,965

(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27. (2) At September 30, 2024, $81.6 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA. Refer to Table 7 on page 13 for related information. (3) At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.

Table 2 Selected Financial Ratios



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 Financial Ratios and Other Data:















Return on average assets from continuing operations (2) 1.14 % 1.15 % 0.97 % (2.16) % 0.71 %

1.08 % 0.73 % Return on average assets (2) 1.14 1.15 0.97 2.12 0.75

1.08 0.78 Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (1)(2) 1.15 1.09 0.97 0.62 0.82

1.07 0.92 Return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (2) 10.15 10.78 9.17 (24.32) 7.75

10.04 8.07 Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 10.15 10.78 9.17 23.46 8.25

10.04 8.56 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (1)(2) 10.27 10.21 9.15 6.65 8.93

9.88 10.18 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2) 14.04 15.18 12.94 (36.79) 11.75

14.06 12.28 Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 14.04 15.18 12.94 35.49 12.50

14.06 13.03 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2) 14.21 14.37 12.92 10.06 13.53

13.84 15.50 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operation to total average assets (1)(2) 1.56 1.67 1.44 (2.51) 1.05

1.56 1.06 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets (1)(2) 1.58 1.59 1.44 1.13 1.18

1.54 1.30 Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.31 3.27 3.22 3.04 2.98

3.27 3.10 Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent 2.45 2.45 2.40 2.25 2.21

2.43 2.37 Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 57.90 56.09 60.05 NM 67.93

57.99 68.03 Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 57.73 56.73 60.12 66.01 64.35

58.18 62.48 Loan/deposit ratio 85.74 % 87.99 % 86.26 % 84.41 % 84.81 %

85.74 % 84.81 % Full time equivalent employees 5,327 5,290 5,322 5,333 6,160

5,327 6,160

















Credit Quality Ratios:















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2) 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.42 %

0.26 % 0.20 % Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2) 0.14 0.27 0.27 0.46 0.21

0.23 0.18 ACL to loans and leases, net 1.38 1.41 1.44 1.44 1.37

1.38 1.37 ACL to NPL 168.84 216.85 196.08 216.54 297.83

168.84 297.83 NPL to loans and leases, net 0.82 0.65 0.73 0.67 0.46

0.82 0.46 NPA to total assets 0.57 0.46 0.51 0.45 0.32

0.57 0.32

















Equity Ratios:















Total shareholders' equity to total assets 11.33 % 11.02 % 10.74 % 10.56 % 9.06 %

11.33 % 9.06 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 10.99 10.67 10.40 10.22 8.71

10.99 8.71 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 8.28 7.87 7.60 7.44 5.86

8.28 5.86 Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1) 9.40 9.40 9.13 8.90 8.41

9.40 8.41

















Capital Adequacy (3):















Common Equity Tier 1 capital 12.3 % 11.9 % 11.7 % 11.6 % 10.3 %

12.3 % 10.3 % Tier 1 capital 12.7 12.3 12.2 12.1 10.8

12.7 10.8 Total capital 14.5 14.2 14.5 14.3 12.9

14.5 12.9 Tier 1 leverage capital 10.1 9.7 9.5 9.3 8.6

10.1 8.6



(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27. (2) Annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated. NM - Not meaningful

Table 3 Selected Financial Information

Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 Common Share Data:















Diluted earnings (losses) per share from continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 0.73 $ 0.62 $ (1.46) $ 0.46

$ 2.07 $ 1.41 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) 0.73 0.69 0.62 0.40 0.53

2.04 1.78 Diluted earnings per share 0.72 0.73 0.62 1.41 0.49

2.07 1.50 Cash dividends per share 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.235 0.235

0.750 0.705 Book value per share 29.65 28.07 27.50 27.35 23.15

29.65 23.15 Tangible book value per share (1) 21.68 20.08 19.48 19.32 15.09

21.68 15.09 Market value per share (last) 31.28 28.28 29.00 29.59 21.22

31.28 21.22 Market value per share (high) 34.13 29.95 30.03 31.45 25.87

34.13 28.18 Market value per share (low) 27.46 26.16 24.99 19.67 19.00

24.99 16.95 Market value per share (average) 30.96 28.14 27.80 24.40 22.56

28.98 22.41 Dividend payout ratio from continuing operations 34.72 % 34.25 % 40.48 % (16.13) % 51.09 %

36.23 % 50.00 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (1) 34.25 % 36.23 % 40.32 % 58.75 % 44.34 %

36.76 % 39.61 % Total shares outstanding 182,315,142 182,430,427 182,681,325 182,871,775 182,611,075

182,315,142 182,611,075 Average shares outstanding - diluted 185,496,110 185,260,963 185,574,130 182,688,190 184,645,004

185,443,201 184,062,368

















Yield/Rate:















(Taxable equivalent basis)















Loans, loans held for sale, and leases 6.64 % 6.59 % 6.50 % 6.48 % 6.39 %

6.58 % 6.22 % Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion on

acquired loans and leases 6.61 6.56 6.46 6.43 6.31

6.54 6.12 Available for sale securities:















Taxable 3.03 3.18 3.11 2.45 2.07

3.11 1.98 Tax-exempt 3.97 4.12 4.25 3.78 3.23

4.11 3.22 Other investments 5.37 5.45 5.48 5.41 5.36

5.44 5.02 Total interest earning assets and revenue 5.92 5.90 5.80 5.59 5.38

5.87 5.16 Deposits 2.55 2.53 2.45 2.32 2.14

2.51 1.76 Interest bearing demand and money market 3.13 3.13 3.11 3.02 2.79

3.13 2.43 Savings 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.56 0.56

0.57 0.47 Time 4.50 4.53 4.42 4.22 3.98

4.48 3.48 Total interest bearing deposits 3.30 3.28 3.21 3.10 2.88

3.26 2.46 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase

and other 5.10 4.47 4.86 4.33 4.27

4.81 3.99 Short-term FHLB borrowings — — — — 3.54

— 4.91 Short-term BTFP borrowings 4.77 4.77 4.84 5.04 5.15

4.79 5.15 Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 3.46 3.44 3.39 3.33 3.16

3.43 2.77 Subordinated and long-term borrowings 4.30 4.41 4.35 4.18 4.22

4.36 4.24 Total interest bearing liabilities 3.47 3.45 3.40 3.34 3.17

3.44 2.79 Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 75.40 % 75.97 % 75.73 % 76.08 % 75.74 %

75.70 % 73.88 % Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment (in thousands) $ 694 $ 644 $ 636 $ 987 $ 1,081

$ 1,974 $ 3,197



(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27.

Table 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As of (In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 504,827 $ 516,715 $ 427,543 $ 798,177 $ 594,787 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 3,483,299 2,093,820 2,609,931 3,434,088 1,400,858 Available for sale securities, at fair value 7,841,685 7,921,422 8,306,589 8,075,476 9,643,231 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 33,303,972 33,312,773 32,882,616 32,497,022 32,520,593 Allowance for credit losses 460,859 470,022 472,575 468,034 446,859 Net loans and leases 32,843,113 32,842,751 32,410,041 32,028,988 32,073,734 Loans held for sale, at fair value 205,941 197,673 169,556 186,301 162,376 Premises and equipment, net 797,556 808,705 822,666 802,133 789,698 Goodwill 1,366,923 1,366,923 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 Other intangible assets, net 87,094 91,027 96,126 100,191 104,596 Bank-owned life insurance 652,057 648,970 645,167 642,840 639,073 Other assets 1,422,438 1,496,072 1,458,459 1,498,531 1,590,769 Assets of discontinued operations — — — — 156,103 Total Assets $ 49,204,933 $ 47,984,078 $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 9,242,693 $ 8,586,265 $ 8,820,468 $ 9,232,068 $ 9,657,198 Interest bearing 18,125,553 18,514,015 18,945,982 19,276,596 18,334,551 Savings 2,560,803 2,613,950 2,694,777 2,720,913 2,837,348 Time deposits 8,915,311 8,144,429 7,658,999 7,267,560 7,515,788 Total deposits 38,844,360 37,858,659 38,120,226 38,497,137 38,344,885 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 16,964 55,034 94,390 451,516 862,589 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,223 Subordinated and long-term debt 225,823 269,353 430,123 438,460 449,323 Other liabilities 1,044,923 1,013,274 979,192 879,554 876,195 Liabilities of discontinued operations — — — — 94,538 Total Liabilities 43,632,070 42,696,320 43,123,931 43,766,667 44,127,753 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 455,788 456,076 456,703 457,179 456,528 Capital surplus 2,729,440 2,724,656 2,724,587 2,743,066 2,733,003 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (590,342) (782,462) (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921) Retained earnings 2,810,984 2,722,495 2,632,982 2,562,434 2,348,654 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,572,863 5,287,758 5,189,932 5,167,843 4,395,257 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 49,204,933 $ 47,984,078 $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010

Table 5 Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 435,569 $ 456,938 $ 557,009 $ 443,504 $ 362,479 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 2,210,277 2,758,385 3,146,439 1,811,686 1,571,973 Available for sale securities, at fair value 7,915,636 8,033,552 8,269,708 9,300,714 10,004,441 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 33,279,819 32,945,526 32,737,574 32,529,030 32,311,572 Allowance for credit losses 469,919 475,181 473,849 447,879 459,698 Net loans and leases 32,809,900 32,470,345 32,263,725 32,081,151 31,851,874 Loans held for sale, at fair value 134,313 114,359 72,356 113,234 115,653 Premises and equipment, net 807,353 815,920 808,473 795,164 811,095 Goodwill 1,366,923 1,367,358 1,367,785 1,367,916 1,367,785 Other intangible assets, net 89,262 93,743 98,350 102,765 107,032 Bank-owned life insurance 650,307 646,124 643,189 640,439 636,335 Other assets 1,384,437 1,435,995 1,415,506 1,787,603 1,826,471 Total Assets $ 47,803,977 $ 48,192,719 $ 48,642,540 $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 8,616,534 $ 8,757,029 $ 9,072,619 $ 9,625,912 $ 9,924,554 Interest bearing 18,043,686 18,770,093 19,303,845 18,292,826 17,970,463 Savings 2,584,761 2,652,019 2,696,452 2,758,977 2,913,027 Time deposits 8,389,472 7,920,946 7,348,356 7,537,664 7,660,868 Total deposits 37,634,453 38,100,087 38,421,272 38,215,379 38,468,912 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 32,375 65,821 209,348 753,018 827,055 Other short-term borrowings 3,512,218 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,503,320 3,510,942 Subordinated and long-term debt 265,790 404,231 434,579 443,251 449,568 Other liabilities 938,315 915,326 883,293 1,021,865 893,499 Total Liabilities 42,383,151 42,985,465 43,448,492 43,936,833 44,149,976 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 455,954 456,618 456,437 456,636 456,557 Capital surplus 2,725,581 2,724,838 2,733,902 2,733,985 2,726,686 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (703,619) (838,710) (777,940) (1,279,235) (1,175,077) Retained earnings 2,775,917 2,697,515 2,614,656 2,428,964 2,330,003 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,420,826 5,207,254 5,194,048 4,507,343 4,505,162 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 47,803,977 $ 48,192,719 $ 48,642,540 $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138

Table 6 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 INTEREST REVENUE:















Loans and leases $ 555,862 $ 539,685 $ 528,940 $ 531,340 $ 520,126

$ 1,624,487 $ 1,473,472 Available for sale securities:















Taxable 59,732 62,852 63,405 55,801 50,277

185,989 152,320 Tax-exempt 638 638 687 1,927 2,375

1,963 7,279 Loans held for sale 1,630 1,652 1,184 1,418 1,468

4,467 3,033 Short-term investments 29,851 37,383 42,897 24,701 21,213

110,130 58,876 Total interest revenue 647,713 642,210 637,113 615,187 595,459

1,927,036 1,694,980 INTEREST EXPENSE:















Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts 142,179 146,279 149,403 139,144 126,296

437,861 333,578 Savings 3,695 3,743 3,801 3,918 4,108

11,238 11,037 Time deposits 94,944 89,173 80,670 80,143 76,867

264,786 166,333 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 561 724 2,523 8,254 9,004

3,808 24,327 Short-term debt 42,003 41,544 42,109 44,451 45,438

125,656 128,490 Subordinated and long-term debt 2,873 4,429 4,699 4,672 4,786

12,003 14,464 Total interest expense 286,255 285,892 283,205 280,582 266,499

855,352 678,229 Net interest revenue 361,458 356,318 353,908 334,605 328,960

1,071,684 1,016,751 Provision for credit losses 12,000 22,000 22,000 38,000 17,000

56,000 42,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 349,458 334,318 331,908 296,605 311,960

1,015,684 974,751

















NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking 1,133 6,173 6,443 (1,137) 5,684

13,749 20,115 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 12,649 12,770 12,162 12,902 12,413

37,581 36,882 Deposit service charges 18,814 17,652 18,338 11,161 16,867

54,803 50,557 Security (losses) gains, net (2,947) (4) (9) (384,524) 64

(2,960) (51,127) Wealth management 24,110 24,006 22,833 22,576 21,079

70,949 64,351 Other noninterest income 32,142 40,061 24,019 27,562 17,882

96,223 74,338 Total noninterest revenue 85,901 100,658 83,786 (311,460) 73,989

270,345 195,116

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits 152,237 148,038 156,650 148,081 161,627

456,926 486,641 Occupancy and equipment 28,894 29,367 28,640 28,009 27,069

86,901 82,962 Data processing and software 29,164 29,467 30,028 32,922 29,127

88,658 87,521 Merger expense — — — — —

— 5,192 Amortization of intangibles 3,933 3,999 4,066 4,405 4,436

11,998 14,983 Deposit insurance assessments 7,481 15,741 8,414 45,733 10,425

31,637 26,491 Pension settlement expense — — — 11,226 600

— 600 Other noninterest expense 37,729 30,085 35,409 58,991 41,158

103,223 122,165 Total noninterest expense 259,438 256,697 263,207 329,367 274,442

779,343 826,555 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 175,921 178,279 152,487 (344,222) 111,507

506,686 343,312 Income tax expense (benefit) 39,482 40,807 35,509 (80,485) 24,355

115,797 75,891 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 136,439 $ 137,472 $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152

390,889 267,421 Income from discontinued operations — — — 706,129 7,242

— 21,462 Income tax expense from discontinued operations — — — 183,328 1,811

— 5,643 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — 522,801 5,431

— 15,819 Net income 136,439 137,472 116,978 259,064 92,583

390,889 283,240 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

7,116 7,116 Net income available to common shareholders $ 134,067 $ 135,100 $ 114,606 $ 256,692 $ 90,211

$ 383,773 $ 276,124 Diluted earnings (losses) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 0.73 $ 0.62 $ (1.46) $ 0.46

$ 2.07 $ 1.41 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.72 $ 0.73 $ 0.62 $ 1.41 $ 0.49

$ 2.07 $ 1.50

Table 7 Selected Loan Portfolio Data (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended (In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 8,692,639 $ 9,136,929 $ 9,121,457 $ 8,935,598 $ 9,199,024 Owner occupied 4,557,723 4,475,647 4,442,357 4,349,060 4,361,530 Total commercial and industrial 13,250,362 13,612,576 13,563,814 13,284,658 13,560,554 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 3,931,821 3,892,527 3,864,351 3,910,962 3,819,307 Income producing 5,978,695 5,851,340 5,783,943 5,736,871 5,720,606 Total commercial real estate 9,910,516 9,743,867 9,648,294 9,647,833 9,539,913 Consumer









Residential mortgages 9,933,222 9,740,713 9,447,675 9,329,692 9,186,179 Other consumer 209,872 215,617 222,833 234,839 233,947 Total consumer 10,143,094 9,956,330 9,670,508 9,564,531 9,420,126 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 33,303,972 $ 33,312,773 $ 32,882,616 $ 32,497,022 $ 32,520,593











NONPERFORMING ASSETS









Nonperforming Loans and Leases









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 148,267 $ 121,171 $ 149,683 $ 131,559 $ 67,962 Owner occupied 15,127 13,700 5,962 7,097 6,486 Total commercial and industrial 163,394 134,871 155,645 138,656 74,448 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 2,034 4,923 3,787 1,859 4,608 Income producing 25,112 15,002 19,428 17,485 12,251 Total commercial real estate 27,146 19,925 23,215 19,344 16,859 Consumer









Residential mortgages 82,191 61,677 61,886 57,881 58,488 Other consumer 223 273 261 260 243 Total consumer 82,414 61,950 62,147 58,141 58,731 Total nonperforming loans and leases (1) $ 272,954 $ 216,746 $ 241,007 $ 216,141 $ 150,038











Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 5,354 4,793 5,280 6,246 2,927 Total nonperforming assets $ 278,308 $ 221,539 $ 246,287 $ 222,387 $ 152,965











Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and leases covered by the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA $ 81,632 $ 71,418 $ 59,897 $ 49,551 $ 42,046











Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing $ 11,757 $ 6,150 $ 30,048 $ 22,466 $ 9,152



(1) At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.

Table 8 Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:









Balance, beginning of period $ 470,022 $ 472,575 $ 468,034 $ 446,859 $ 466,013 Charge-offs:









Commercial and industrial (21,620) (23,340) (16,997) (21,385) (34,959) Commercial real estate (222) (649) (2,244) (2,290) (931) Consumer (2,681) (2,294) (2,395) (3,229) (1,608) Total loans charged-off (24,523) (26,283) (21,636) (26,904) (37,498) Recoveries:









Commercial and industrial 1,647 2,943 1,312 2,117 2,240 Commercial real estate 65 101 150 95 201 Consumer 648 686 715 867 903 Total recoveries 2,360 3,730 2,177 3,079 3,344 Net charge-offs (22,163) (22,553) (19,459) (23,825) (34,154) Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases 13,000 20,000 24,000 45,000 15,000 Balance, end of period $ 460,859 $ 470,022 $ 472,575 $ 468,034 $ 446,859











Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period $ 33,279,819 $ 32,945,526 $ 32,737,574 $ 32,529,030 $ 32,311,572 Ratio: Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2) 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.42 %











RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)









Balance, beginning of period $ 8,551 $ 6,551 $ 8,551 $ 15,551 $ 13,551 Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments (1,000) 2,000 (2,000) (7,000) 2,000 Balance, end of period $ 7,551 $ 8,551 $ 6,551 $ 8,551 $ 15,551



(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. (2) Annualized.

Table 9 Loan Portfolio by Grades (Unaudited)



September 30, 2024 (In thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Impaired Purchased Credit

Deteriorated (Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:













Commercial and industrial













Non-real estate $ 8,190,551 $ 171,866 $ 258,496 $ 13,325 $ 54,795 $ 3,606 $ 8,692,639 Owner occupied 4,506,806 1,530 39,101 — 9,187 1,099 4,557,723 Total commercial and industrial 12,697,357 173,396 297,597 13,325 63,982 4,705 13,250,362 Commercial real estate













Construction, acquisition and development 3,918,273 — 13,548 — — — 3,931,821 Income producing 5,767,252 8,611 180,414 — 22,418 — 5,978,695 Total commercial real estate 9,685,525 8,611 193,962 — 22,418 — 9,910,516 Consumer













Residential mortgages 9,831,527 795 91,863 — 7,579 1,458 9,933,222 Other consumer 209,460 — 412 — — — 209,872 Total consumer 10,040,987 795 92,275 — 7,579 1,458 10,143,094 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 32,423,869 $ 182,802 $ 583,834 $ 13,325 $ 93,979 $ 6,163 $ 33,303,972



June 30, 2024 (In thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Impaired Purchased Credit

Deteriorated (Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:











Commercial and industrial











Non-real estate $ 8,657,327 $ 116,208 $ 309,809 $ 49,914 $ 3,671 $ 9,136,929 Owner occupied 4,413,813 9,872 42,860 7,998 1,104 4,475,647 Total commercial and industrial 13,071,140 126,080 352,669 57,912 4,775 13,612,576 Commercial real estate











Construction, acquisition and development 3,875,914 926 14,273 1,414 — 3,892,527 Income producing 5,655,410 12,007 170,305 13,618 — 5,851,340 Total commercial real estate 9,531,324 12,933 184,578 15,032 — 9,743,867 Consumer











Residential mortgages 9,658,697 799 79,759 — 1,458 9,740,713 Other consumer 215,104 — 513 — — 215,617 Total consumer 9,873,801 799 80,272 — 1,458 9,956,330 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 32,476,265 $ 139,812 $ 617,519 $ 72,944 $ 6,233 $ 33,312,773

Table 10 Geographical Loan Information (Unaudited)

September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 373,496 $ 174,110 $ 503,478 $ 451,079 $ 347,397 $ 493,209 $ 67,512 $ 366,114 $ 3,443,772 $ 2,472,472 $ 8,692,639 Owner occupied 342,037 248,109 302,228 323,643 296,937 625,425 101,509 162,176 1,749,994 405,665 4,557,723 Total commercial and industrial 715,533 422,219 805,706 774,722 644,334 1,118,634 169,021 528,290 5,193,766 2,878,137 13,250,362 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and

development 214,627 72,186 467,852 553,316 42,963 183,412 40,413 166,889 1,604,724 585,439 3,931,821 Income producing 425,613 248,133 408,683 574,925 232,605 428,569 204,351 323,786 2,312,282 819,748 5,978,695 Total commercial real estate 640,240 320,319 876,535 1,128,241 275,568 611,981 244,764 490,675 3,917,006 1,405,187 9,910,516 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,284,111 406,108 691,794 436,840 473,271 1,193,982 208,750 759,480 4,241,278 237,608 9,933,222 Other consumer 27,230 17,386 5,223 7,425 10,771 83,311 1,542 15,909 35,564 5,511 209,872 Total consumer 1,311,341 423,494 697,017 444,265 484,042 1,277,293 210,292 775,389 4,276,842 243,119 10,143,094 Total $2,667,114 $ 1,166,032 $ 2,379,258 $ 2,347,228 $ 1,403,944 $ 3,007,908 $ 624,077 $ 1,794,354 $ 13,387,614 $ 4,526,443 $33,303,972























Loan growth (decline), excluding

loans acquired during the

quarter ($) $ 30,840 $ 17,674 $ 73,538 $ 21,012 $ 20,825 $ (35,294) $ 724 $ 72,424 $ (99,263) $ (111,281) $ (8,801) Loan growth (decline), excluding

loans acquired during the

quarter (%) (annualized) 4.65 % 6.12 % 12.69 % 3.59 % 5.99 % (4.61) % 0.46 % 16.73 % (2.93) % (9.55) % (0.11) %



June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 385,251 $ 166,222 $ 516,717 $ 491,184 $ 351,731 $ 535,447 $ 74,535 $ 331,710 $ 3,644,417 $ 2,639,715 $ 9,136,929 Owner occupied 346,525 241,106 311,070 311,358 294,390 602,399 97,739 161,289 1,761,399 348,372 4,475,647 Total commercial and industrial 731,776 407,328 827,787 802,542 646,121 1,137,846 172,274 492,999 5,405,816 2,988,087 13,612,576 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and

development 195,318 68,561 420,107 529,531 48,133 210,904 43,146 168,474 1,632,361 575,992 3,892,527 Income producing 426,133 261,575 373,876 560,683 213,649 430,971 203,927 297,257 2,260,782 822,487 5,851,340 Total commercial real estate 621,451 330,136 793,983 1,090,214 261,782 641,875 247,073 465,731 3,893,143 1,398,479 9,743,867 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,257,791 393,730 679,028 426,349 464,187 1,177,933 202,196 747,121 4,146,204 246,174 9,740,713 Other consumer 25,256 17,164 4,922 7,111 11,029 85,548 1,810 16,079 41,714 4,984 215,617 Total consumer 1,283,047 410,894 683,950 433,460 475,216 1,263,481 204,006 763,200 4,187,918 251,158 9,956,330 Total loans and leases, net of

unearned income $ 2,636,274 $ 1,148,358 $ 2,305,720 $ 2,326,216 $ 1,383,119 $ 3,043,202 $ 623,353 $ 1,721,930 $ 13,486,877 $ 4,637,724 $ 33,312,773

Table 11 Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment $ 8,171 $ 9,875 $ 9,116 $ 6,966 $ 7,946

$ 27,161 $ 26,797 MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment (7,038) (3,702) (2,673) (8,103) (2,262)

(13,412) (6,682) Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 12,649 12,770 12,162 12,902 12,413

37,581 36,882 Deposit service charges 18,814 17,652 18,338 11,161 16,867

54,803 50,557 Security (losses) gains, net (2,947) (4) (9) (384,524) 64

(2,960) (51,127) Trust and asset management income 12,055 12,645 11,322 11,301 10,574

36,023 31,211 Investment advisory fees 8,641 8,180 8,336 8,084 8,428

25,157 23,320 Brokerage and annuity fees 3,414 3,181 3,175 3,191 2,077

9,769 9,820 Bank-owned life insurance 4,353 4,370 3,946 4,728 4,108

12,670 11,566 Other miscellaneous income 27,789 35,691 20,073 22,834 13,774

83,553 62,772 Total noninterest revenue $ 85,901 $ 100,658 $ 83,786 $ (311,460) $ 73,989

$ 270,345 $ 195,116

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits $ 152,237 $ 148,038 $ 156,650 $ 148,081 $ 161,627

$ 456,926 $ 486,641 Occupancy and equipment 28,894 29,367 28,640 28,009 27,069

86,901 82,962 Deposit insurance assessments 7,481 15,741 8,414 45,733 10,425

31,637 26,491 Pension settlement expense — — — 11,226 600

— 600 Advertising and public relations 5,481 6,537 4,224 12,632 5,671

16,241 15,530 Foreclosed property expense 486 515 268 915 270

1,269 1,573 Telecommunications 1,513 1,441 1,545 1,356 1,520

4,498 4,419 Travel and entertainment 2,612 2,549 2,236 3,146 2,442

7,397 7,857 Data processing and software 29,164 29,467 30,028 32,922 29,127

88,658 87,521 Professional, consulting and outsourcing 4,115 3,534 3,935 5,194 5,017

11,584 14,698 Amortization of intangibles 3,933 3,999 4,066 4,405 4,436

11,998 14,983 Legal 3,664 758 3,682 13,724 3,316

8,104 6,369 Merger expense — — — — —

— 5,192 Postage and shipping 1,677 1,622 2,205 1,907 2,292

5,504 6,536 Other miscellaneous expense 18,181 13,129 17,314 20,117 20,630

48,626 65,183 Total noninterest expense $ 259,438 $ 256,697 $ 263,207 $ 329,367 $ 274,442

$ 779,343 $ 826,555



















Table 12 Average Balance and Yields (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets:





















Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 33,279,819 $ 553,394 6.62 %

$ 32,945,526 $ 537,179 6.56 %

$ 32,311,572 $ 513,989 6.31 % Accretion income on acquired loans

2,992 0.04



2,981 0.03



6,587 0.08 Loans held for sale 134,313 1,630 4.83

114,359 1,652 5.81

115,653 1,468 5.04 Investment securities





















Taxable 7,834,596 59,732 3.03

7,954,865 62,852 3.18

9,635,084 50,277 2.07 Tax-exempt 81,040 808 3.97

78,687 807 4.12

369,357 3,006 3.23 Total investment securities 7,915,636 60,540 3.04

8,033,552 63,659 3.19

10,004,441 53,283 2.11 Other investments 2,210,277 29,851 5.37

2,758,385 37,383 5.45

1,571,973 21,213 5.35 Total interest-earning assets 43,540,045 648,407 5.92 %

43,851,822 642,854 5.90 %

44,003,639 596,540 5.38 % Other assets 4,733,851





4,816,078





5,111,197



Allowance for credit losses 469,919





475,181





459,698



Total assets $ 47,803,977





$ 48,192,719





$ 48,655,138



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing demand and money market $ 18,043,686 $ 142,179 3.13 %

$ 18,770,093 $ 146,279 3.13 %

$ 17,970,463 126,296 2.79 % Savings deposits 2,584,761 3,695 0.57

2,652,019 3,743 0.57

2,913,027 4,108 0.56 Time deposits 8,389,472 94,944 4.50

7,920,946 89,173 4.53

7,660,868 76,867 3.98 Total interest-bearing deposits 29,017,919 240,818 3.30

29,343,058 239,195 3.28

28,544,358 207,271 2.88 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to

repurchase and other 44,582 572 5.10

65,821 732 4.47

837,773 9,007 4.27 Short-term FHLB borrowings 11 — —

— — —

224 2 3.54 Short-term BTFP borrowings 3,500,000 41,992 4.77

3,500,000 41,536 4.77

3,500,000 45,433 5.15 Subordinated and long-term borrowings 265,790 2,873 4.30

404,231 4,429 4.41

449,568 4,786 4.22 Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,828,302 286,255 3.47 %

33,313,110 285,892 3.45 %

33,331,923 266,499 3.17 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits 8,616,534





8,757,029





9,924,554



Other liabilities 938,315





915,326





893,499



Total liabilities 42,383,151





42,985,465





44,149,976



Shareholders' equity 5,420,826





5,207,254





4,505,162



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,803,977





$ 48,192,719





$ 48,655,138



Net interest income/net interest spread

362,152 2.45 %



356,962 2.45 %



330,041 2.21 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.31 %





3.27 %





2.98 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:





















Loans and investment securities

(694)





(644)





(1,081)

Net interest revenue

$ 361,458





$ 356,318





$ 328,960



Table 12 Average Balance and Yields Continued

Year-To-Date

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS













Interest-earning assets:













Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 32,988,706 $ 1,616,450 6.54 %

$ 31,706,637 $ 1,452,912 6.13 % Accretion income on acquired loans

9,489 0.04



21,822 0.09 Loans held for sale 107,109 4,467 5.57

76,770 3,033 5.28 Investment securities













Taxable 7,991,692 185,989 3.11

10,283,587 152,320 1.98 Tax-exempt 80,699 2,485 4.11

383,031 9,214 3.22 Total investment securities 8,072,391 188,474 3.12

10,666,618 161,534 2.02 Other investments 2,703,228 110,130 5.44

1,567,483 58,876 5.02 Total interest-earning assets 43,871,434 1,929,010 5.87 %

44,017,508 1,698,177 5.16 % Other assets 4,813,124





5,227,122



Allowance for credit losses 472,972





453,133



Total assets $ 48,211,586





$ 48,791,497



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest bearing demand and money market $ 18,703,458 437,861 3.13 %

$ 18,322,003 $ 333,578 2.43 % Savings deposits 2,644,193 11,238 0.57

3,119,830 11,037 0.47 Time deposits 7,888,094 264,786 4.48

6,383,257 166,333 3.48 Total interest-bearing deposits 29,235,745 713,885 3.26

27,825,090 510,948 2.46 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other 106,357 3,832 4.81

814,943 24,334 3.99 Short-term FHLB borrowings 4 — —

1,858,102 68,235 4.91 Short-term BTFP borrowings 3,500,000 125,632 4.79

1,564,103 60,248 5.15 Subordinated and long-term borrowings 367,826 12,003 4.36

455,810 14,464 4.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 33,209,932 855,352 3.44 %

32,518,048 678,229 2.79 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Demand deposits 8,814,668





10,942,567



Other liabilities 912,407





850,159



Total liabilities 42,937,007





44,310,774



Shareholders' equity 5,274,579





4,480,723



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,211,586





$ 48,791,497



Net interest income/net interest spread

1,073,658 2.43 %



1,019,948 2.37 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.27 %





3.10 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:













Loans and investment securities

(1,974)





(3,197)

Net interest revenue

$ 1,071,684





$ 1,016,751



Table 13 Selected Additional Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):









Fair value, beginning of period $ 113,595 $ 111,685 $ 106,824 $ 116,266 $ 111,417 Originations of servicing assets 3,361 3,687 2,736 2,636 4,065 Changes in fair value:









Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1) (8,232) 927 4,781 (9,043) 2,888 Other changes in fair value(2) (3,833) (2,704) (2,656) (3,035) (2,104) Fair value, end of period $ 104,891 $ 113,595 $ 111,685 $ 106,824 $ 116,266











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Origination $ 2,145 $ 3,976 $ 3,165 $ 1,040 $ 2,031 Servicing 6,026 5,899 5,951 5,926 5,915 Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR 8,171 9,875 9,116 6,966 7,946 Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1) (8,232) 927 4,781 (9,043) 2,888 Other changes in fair value(2) (3,833) (2,704) (2,656) (3,035) (2,104) Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge 5,027 (1,925) (4,798) 3,975 (3,046) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 1,133 $ 6,173 $ 6,443 $ (1,137) $ 5,684











Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,927,028 $ 7,824,895 $ 7,764,936 $ 7,702,592 $ 7,643,885 MSR/mortgage loans serviced 1.32 % 1.45 % 1.44 % 1.39 % 1.52 %





(1) Primarily reflects changes in prepayment speeds and discount rate assumptions which are updated based on market interest rates. (2) Primarily reflects changes due to realized cash flows.



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023 AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Treasury securities $ — $ — $ 239,402 $ 465,018 $ 1,996 Obligations of U.S. government agencies 300,730 305,200 318,233 332,011 1,004,374 Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):









Residential pass-through:









Guaranteed by GNMA 71,001 69,788 72,034 75,662 73,649 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 4,163,760 4,125,416 4,254,227 4,387,101 5,541,895 Other residential mortgage-back securities 1,135,004 1,233,868 1,210,617 727,434 146,063 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 1,664,288 1,673,823 1,694,967 1,742,837 2,271,680 Total MBS 7,034,053 7,102,895 7,231,845 6,933,034 8,033,287 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 137,996 133,155 134,643 137,624 392,252 Other domestic debt securities 51,599 64,288 67,421 67,197 71,741 Foreign debt securities 317,307 315,884 315,045 140,592 139,581 Total available for sale securities $ 7,841,685 $ 7,921,422 $ 8,306,589 $ 8,075,476 $ 9,643,231

Table 14 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), dividend payout ratio from continuing operations, and adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Available to Common

Shareholders















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 136,439 $ 137,472 $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152

$ 390,889 $ 267,421 Plus: Merger expense — — — — —

— 5,192 Incremental merger related expense — — — 7,500 —

— 10,631 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (1,098) (576) (652) —

(1,674) (1,140) Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses (920) 6,675 251 41,522 9,596

6,006 16,027 Pension settlement expense — — — 11,226 600

— 600 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (2,947) (4) (9) (384,524) 64

(2,960) (51,127) Gain on sale of businesses — 14,980 — — —

14,980 — Nonroutine (losses) gains, net — — — — (6,653)

— (6,653) Tax adjustment 476 (2,209) (74) 105,275 3,944

(1,807) 20,936 Adjusted income from continuing operations 137,990 130,282 116,736 75,108 99,992

385,008 335,575 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

7,116 7,116 Adjusted income from continuing operations available to common

shareholders $ 135,618 $ 127,910 $ 114,364 $ 72,736 $ 97,620

$ 377,892 $ 328,459



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing Operations















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 136,439 $ 137,472 $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152

$ 390,889 $ 267,421 Plus: Provision for credit losses 12,000 22,000 22,000 38,000 17,000

56,000 42,000 Income tax expense (benefit) 39,482 40,807 35,509 (80,485) 24,355

115,797 75,891 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations $ 187,921 $ 200,279 $ 174,487 $ (306,222) $ 128,507

$ 562,686 $ 385,312



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing

Operations















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 136,439 $ 137,472 $ 116,978 $ (263,737) $ 87,152

$ 390,889 $ 267,421 Plus: Provision for credit losses 12,000 22,000 22,000 38,000 17,000

56,000 42,000 Merger expense — — — — —

— 5,192 Incremental merger related expense — — — 7,500 —

— 10,631 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (1,098) (576) (652) —

(1,674) (1,140) Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses (920) 6,675 251 41,522 9,596

6,006 16,027 Pension settlement expense — — — 11,226 600

— 600 Income tax expense (benefit) 39,482 40,807 35,509 (80,485) 24,355

115,797 75,891 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (2,947) (4) (9) (384,524) 64

(2,960) (51,127) Gain on sale of businesses — 14,980 — — —

14,980 — Nonroutine (losses) gains, net — — — — (6,653)

— (6,653) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing

operations $ 189,948 $ 190,880 $ 174,171 $ 137,898 $ 145,292

$ 554,998 $ 474,402



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 Total Adjusted Revenue















Net interest revenue $ 361,458 $ 356,318 $ 353,908 $ 334,605 $ 328,960

$ 1,071,684 $ 1,016,751 Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue















Total noninterest revenue $ 85,901 $ 100,658 $ 83,786 $ (311,460) $ 73,989

$ 270,345 $ 195,116 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (2,947) (4) (9) (384,524) 64

(2,960) (51,127) Gain on sale of businesses — 14,980 — — —

14,980 — Nonroutine gains (losses), net — — — — (6,653)

— (6,653) Total adjusted noninterest revenue $ 88,848 $ 85,682 $ 83,795 $ 73,064 $ 80,578

$ 258,325 $ 252,896 Total adjusted revenue $ 450,306 $ 442,000 $ 437,703 $ 407,669 $ 409,538

$ 1,330,009 $ 1,269,647



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense















Total noninterest expense $ 259,438 $ 256,697 $ 263,207 $ 329,367 $ 274,442

$ 779,343 $ 826,555 Less: Merger expense — — — — —

— 5,192 Incremental merger related expense — — — 7,500 —

— 10,631 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (1,098) (576) (652) —

(1,674) (1,140) Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses (920) 6,675 251 41,522 9,596

6,006 16,027 Pension settlement expense — — — 11,226 600

— 600 Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 260,358 $ 251,120 $ 263,532 $ 269,771 $ 264,246

$ 775,011 $ 795,245



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI















Total assets $ 49,204,933 $ 47,984,078 $ 48,313,863 $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010

$ 49,204,933 $ 48,523,010 Less: Goodwill 1,366,923 1,366,923 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785

1,366,923 1,367,785 Other intangible assets, net 87,094 91,027 96,126 100,191 104,596

87,094 104,596 Total tangible assets 47,750,916 46,526,128 46,849,952 47,466,534 47,050,629

47,750,916 47,050,629 Less: AOCI (590,342) (782,462) (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921)

(590,342) (1,309,921) Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI $ 48,341,258 $ 47,308,590 $ 47,641,285 $ 48,228,363 $ 48,360,550

$ 48,341,258 $ 48,360,550



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 2024 Jun 2024 Mar 2024 Dec 2023 Sep 2023

Sep 2024 Sep 2023 PERIOD END BALANCES:















Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $5,572,863 $5,287,758 $5,189,932 $5,167,843 $4,395,257

$5,572,863 $4,395,257 Less: AOCI (590,342) (782,462) (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921)

(590,342) (1,309,921) Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $6,163,205 $6,070,220 $5,981,265 $5,929,672 $5,705,178

$6,163,205 $5,705,178

















Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $5,572,863 $5,287,758 $5,189,932 $5,167,843 $4,395,257

$5,572,863 $4,395,257 Less: preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Common shareholders' equity 5,405,870 5,120,765 5,022,939 5,000,850 4,228,264

5,405,870 4,228,264 Less: AOCI (590,342) (782,462) (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921)

(590,342) (1,309,921) Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $5,996,212 $5,903,227 $5,814,272 $5,762,679 $5,538,185

$5,996,212 $5,538,185

















Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $5,572,863 $5,287,758 $5,189,932 $5,167,843 $4,395,257

$5,572,863 $4,395,257 Less: Goodwill 1,366,923 1,366,923 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785

1,366,923 1,367,785 Other intangible assets, net 87,094 91,027 96,126 100,191 104,596

87,094 104,596 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity 3,951,853 3,662,815 3,559,028 3,532,874 2,755,883

3,951,853 2,755,883 Less: AOCI (590,342) (782,462) (791,333) (761,829) (1,309,921)

(590,342) (1,309,921) Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $4,542,195 $4,445,277 $4,350,361 $4,294,703 $4,065,804

$4,542,195 $4,065,804

















AVERAGE BALANCES:















Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity















Total shareholders' equity $5,420,826 $5,207,254 $5,194,048 $4,507,343 $4,505,162

$5,274,579 $4,480,723 Less: Goodwill 1,366,923 1,367,358 1,367,785 1,367,916 1,367,785

1,367,354 1,367,785 Other intangible assets, net 89,262 93,743 98,350 102,765 107,032

93,769 112,510 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity $3,797,648 $3,579,160 $3,560,920 $2,869,669 $2,863,352

$3,646,463 $2,833,435

















Total average assets $47,803,977 $48,192,719 $48,642,540 $48,444,176 $48,655,138

$48,211,586 $48,791,497 Total shares of common stock outstanding 182,315,142 182,430,427 182,681,325 182,871,775 182,611,075

182,315,142 182,611,075 Average shares outstanding-diluted 185,496,110 185,260,963 185,574,130 182,688,190 184,645,004

185,443,201 184,062,368

















Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 8.28 % 7.87 % 7.60 % 7.44 % 5.86 %

8.28 % 5.86 % Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to

tangible assets, excluding AOCI (2) 9.40 9.40 9.13 8.90 8.41

9.40 8.41 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing

operations (3) 14.04 15.18 12.94 (36.79) 11.75

14.06 12.28 Return on average tangible common equity (4) 14.04 15.18 12.94 35.49 12.50

14.06 13.03 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from

continuing operations (5) 14.21 14.37 12.92 10.06 13.53

13.84 15.50 Adjusted return on average assets from continuing

operations (6) 1.15 1.09 0.97 0.62 0.82

1.07 0.92 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity

from continuing operations (7) 10.27 10.21 9.15 6.65 8.93

9.88 10.18 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing

operations to total average assets (8) 1.56 1.67 1.44 (2.51) 1.05

1.56 1.06 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing

operations to total average assets (9) 1.58 1.59 1.44 1.13 1.18

1.54 1.30 Tangible book value per common share (10) $ 21.68 $ 20.08 $ 19.48 $ 19.32 $ 15.09

$ 21.68 $ 15.09 Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (11) 24.91 24.37 23.81 23.48 22.26

24.91 22.26 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common

share (12) $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.53

$ 2.04 $ 1.78 Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (13) 34.25 % 36.23 % 40.32 % 58.75 % 44.34 %

36.76 % 39.61 %

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures: (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets, net, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net. (2) Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other intangible assets, net and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other intangible assets, net. (3) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders from continuing operation divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (4) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (5) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (6) Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income from continuing operations divided by total average assets. (7) Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shareholders' equity. (8) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets. (9) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income. (10) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (11) Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (12) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share is defined by the Company as adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (13) Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations.

Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions

The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment from continuing operations. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense from continuing operations.

SOURCE Cadence Bank