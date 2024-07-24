Cadence Bank Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

News provided by

Cadence Bank

Jul 24, 2024, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its meeting today, the board of directors of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (Cadence) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. The common stock dividend is payable on October 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024.  

The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on August 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2024.

About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Cadence Bank

Also from this source

Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Highlights for the second quarter of...
Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast Schedule

Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast Schedule

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) will release its second quarter 2024 earnings on Monday, July 22, 2024, after the close of the financial markets. It will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics