Cadence Bank Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its meeting today, the board of directors of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (Cadence) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. The common stock dividend is payable on January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024.

The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on November 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2024.

About Cadence Bank

