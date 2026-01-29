Cadent's Inventory Manager Sets New Standard with Commitment to 100% Premium, Direct CTV Inventory

Jounce audit demonstrates Cadent's promise to building the strongest advertising ecosystem, prioritizing direct CTV inventory

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the predictive advertising company, announced today that 100% of its SSP's CTV supply paths are direct. Jounce Media, the industry leader in programmatic supply-chain management, has validated that Cadent's Jounce-classified CTV inventory is fully direct. Cadent Inventory Manager's premium CTV supply sets a new standard for the programmatic landscape, far outpacing the industry's 75% benchmark.

Cadent Inventory Manager implements a rigorous supply onboarding process, only integrating CTV partners that Jounce Media classifies as direct paths to premium inventory. Moreover, the SSP restricts CTV providers to an approved list of bundle IDs, ensuring advertisers are protected from inventory reselling.

"When a growth channel like CTV scales, continual vetting of inventory provenance becomes critical to the health of the industry," said Chris Kane, Founder, Jounce Media. "Our data clearly demonstrates Cadent's commitment to sourcing CTV inventory that allows media buyers to deploy programmatic investments with the utmost confidence."

CTV ad spending is forecasted to reach $55 billion by 2027, according to eMarketer. As CTV spending accelerates, access to transparent, direct CTV buying paths is crucial to ensuring advertising dollars are spent responsibly, eliminating unnecessary fees and avoiding fraudulent or unsavory inventory placements.

"Cadent enables us to seamlessly plan, buy, and optimize CTV investments across premium suppliers within a single, end-to-end platform," said Karla Esquivel, Director of Programmatic, Moroch Digital Solutions. "With its comprehensive reporting capabilities, we gain the transparency needed to safeguard inventory quality, make agile campaign adjustments, and significantly reduce media waste and operational inefficiencies."

The rapidly scaling Cadent Inventory Manager, available through the unified Cadent Platform, operates with direct supply paths, no duplication of supply, zero MFA, and no auction manipulation. Cadent has partnered with Jounce to clearly identify the most direct supply paths with content owners and CTV platforms, including OEMs, FAST, and vMVPDs to incorporate directly into the Cadent Platform.

"Cadent is reducing advertising friction with the most direct and transparent connections," said Doug Rozen, President, Cadent. "Our continued commitment to setting the highest standards ensures advertisers have premium CTV at great value to deliver the best outcomes."

With its unified, AI-native platform, Cadent unlocks tremendous reach and scale for its clients. Today, Cadent processes 200 billion impression opportunities every day, connecting advertisers to more than 125 million households and 1.8 billion devices across leading publishers such as DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media, LG Ad Solutions and more. The company continues to expand its portfolio with more than 50 new publisher partners added in 2025 and the growth of its Total Video offering, now including YouTube with the recent acquisition of VuePlanner.

