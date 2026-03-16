CAE announces leadership appointments to support growth ambitions

Carter Copeland appointed President, Flightscape

Andrew Arnovitz appointed Chief Strategy Officer, CAE

MONTREAL, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE Inc. (CAE or the Company) today announced two leadership appointments to accelerate CAE's momentum and strengthen its position as a global leader in training across defence and security and civil aviation.

"As we sharpen our focus on growth, drive business alignment, deploy capital with discipline, and maintain strong execution across all priority initiatives, we are setting the foundations for long‑term success," said Matthew Bromberg, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Today's appointments are important pillars of our leadership-driven transformation and solidify the team that will take CAE forward. Carter and Andrew are exceptional cross-divisional leaders who will thrive in their new roles, bringing stability and strong leadership to our transformation as we position CAE to capture new opportunities."

Carter Copeland appointed President, Flightscape

Carter Copeland has been named President, Flightscape, succeeding Pascal Grenier following his move to President, Defense and Security. Building on his extensive leadership experience and strong understanding of CAE's portfolio, Mr. Copeland will bring added stability and consistent direction to the business. His background in strategy, capital deployment, and market analysis, along with his track record of disciplined execution, position him well to guide Flightscape's continued growth and ensure strong continuity through this leadership transition.

Mr. Copeland has significant experience in the aerospace industry, most recently serving as a member of the Company's Executive Management Committee, where he led strategic initiatives and spearheaded several enterprise-wide special projects. Prior to joining CAE, Mr. Copeland co-founded Melius Research, an independent research, consulting and data analytics firm, where he served as the Senior Analyst for the firm's Global Aerospace and Defense research practice. Before Melius, he was a top‑ranked aerospace and defense analyst at Barclays PLC and Lehman Brothers, and he served on the staff of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Arnovitz appointed Chief Strategy Officer, CAE

Andrew Arnovitz has been named Chief Strategy Officer. In this expanded role, he will maintain his current responsibilities and contribution to the Executive Management Committee (EMC), while driving CAE's long-term planning and enterprise strategy. Mr. Arnovitz brings strong knowledge of CAE's businesses and long‑standing credibility with global investors, experience that will be instrumental as CAE advances its next phase of growth.

Mr. Arnovitz previously led CAE's corporate strategy, contributing to the Company's evolution into a global leader in aviation training solutions. For more than 20 years, he has represented CAE to the global investment community, giving him established credibility in capital markets and a solid foundation for his strategic mandate. He has significant experience engaging with investors and a well‑grounded understanding of CAE's portfolio, market dynamics, and strategic levers.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness—today and tomorrow.

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CAE Contacts:

General Media:

Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications

+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.