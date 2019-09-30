CAE Defence & Security Group President Gene Colabatistto announces plan to retire

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE announced today that Gene Colabatistto Group President, Defence & Security has announced his plan to retire from CAE at the end of the year.

"Over the last seven years, Gene Colabatistto contributed greatly to the transformation of our Defence & Security business into the leading training systems integrator it is today," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. I am grateful for Gene's stewardship in Defence and his contributions as a member of CAE's executive committee, and I congratulate him on an enduring and inspiring career in both the private sector and in the military. Testament to Gene's character is his dedication to the several industry associations and community organizations close to his heart that prioritize education, as well as diversity and inclusion," added Marc Parent.

A process is currently underway to identify an external candidate to succeed Mr. Colabatistto as CAE's Defence & Security Group President. Mr. Colabatistto will remain in his current role until December 31, 2019 to ensure a smooth transition.

