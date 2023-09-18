CAE increases pilot and cabin crew training capacity in Madrid for Air Europa

B737NG full-flight simulator to be deployed

CAE Madrid to become Air Europa's pilot and cabin crew training base

MADRID, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CAE and Air Europa today announced that they are building on their longstanding partnership with a long-term agreement to provide pilot and cabin crew training in Madrid, Spain. As part of this agreement, CAE will deploy a B737NG full-flight simulator (FFS) at its Madrid training centre in October 2023. The latest-generation CAE 7000 XR-Series Level D FFS will provide an immersive pilot training experience and add training capacity to support the growth of Air Europa and Air Europa Express. In addition, CAE Madrid will become Air Europa's cabin crew training base, with a new B787 door trainer bringing new capabilities to the centre.

"The continuous training of our professionals is a key part of Air Europa's operational strategy. Doing so with CAE's solutions and resources has been a guarantee of efficiency and good service for years, and we are pleased to be able to renew that trust, especially now that we have completed our fleet unification process around the Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 787 models", said John Baiget, Air Europa's Chief Operating Officer.

"With the deployment of a state-of-the-art B737NG FFS and new cabin safety equipment at CAE Madrid, we are adding and centralizing essential pilot training and cabin crew capacity for Air Europa and strengthening our relationship with a longtime partner," said Michel Azar-Hmouda, CAE's Vice President, Global Commercial Aviation Training. "CAE's Aviation Talent Forecast predicts a need for 44,000 new commercial pilots and 75,000 new cabin crew members in Europe over the next ten years, and Air Europa can count on CAE to help secure a steady pipeline of highly skilled personnel for its growing operations."

CAE has been Air Europa's training provider of choice since 2010 and Air Europa Express' since 2015. In addition to its operations in Madrid for Air Europa, CAE operates a B737NG FFS at its CAE Palma De Mallorca - Air Europa Training Centre. Over 800 Air Europa and Air Europa Express pilots and 2,000 cabin crew will be trained annually at the two centres.

CAE Madrid is a full-service commercial aviation training centre that offers a wide range of airline pilot, cabin crew, and Ab Initio training solutions. When the B737NG simulator enters service, the centre will operate 12 FFS for Airbus, ATR, Boeing, Bombardier, and De Havilland aircraft and equipment for cabin crew safety training.

A photo is available at CAE's Multimedia Centre.

ABOUT AIR EUROPA

Flying since 1986, Air Europa is a Spanish airline and a member of the SkyTeam alliance. The company's fleet of 50 aircraft is one of the most modern and sustainable in the industry, consisting of Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 aircrafts that guarantee maximum efficiency and comfort for its passengers. Air Europa flies to more than 55 destinations around the world and has a strategic position in the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport hub, connecting Europe and America. The company stands out for its firm commitment to sustainability and decarbonization, as well as for its commitment to innovation through the implementation of the most advanced technologies for the digitalization and optimization of its processes. In addition, Air Europa offers a high level of excellence to its passengers and is regularly ranked among the most punctual airlines in Europe.

Air Europa Contact

[email protected]

ABOUT CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Follow us:

Twitter: @CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

Read our FY23 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report.

CAE Contacts

General Media: Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications

+1-514-341-2000, ext. 7939, [email protected]

Trade Media: Jessica Shergill, Director, Integrated Marketing and New Adjacencies

+1-514-341-2000, ext. 6944, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE INC.