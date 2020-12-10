CAE names Ben Nicholson Vice President of Washington Operations

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE is pleased to welcome Ben Nicholson as Vice President Washington Operations, effective December 14, 2020. He will be based in Washington, D.C.

Ben Nicholson, Vice President of Washington Operations for CAE (CNW Group/CAE INC.)

"I am very pleased to have Ben Nicholson join the CAE team and bring his wealth of experience in government and legislative relations as well as public policy. He has an extensive background in government relations and a thorough understanding of national security businesses and will be an important addition to the CAE team," said Ray Duquette President & General Manager of CAE USA Inc. "Mr. Nicholson will strengthen CAE's relationship with the U.S. government, Department of Defense and government agencies, as well as develop closer relationships with OEMs, suppliers and partners."

In this role, Mr. Nicholson will serve as the senior executive for CAE's government relations in Washington, D.C., and will be responsible for representing the company with the United States Congress, federal agencies, foreign governments and industry associations. He will provide guidance on U.S. government foreign policy and national priorities related to the defense and security, civil aviation and healthcare sectors, including their impact on CAE pursuits and objectives in the U.S. and international markets.



Mr. Nicholson comes to CAE with 21 years of experience in the Washington, D.C. political and corporate environment. He has extensive expertise in U.S. government operations, programs, and contracting, including congressional operations, economic development and the federal appropriations process for national defense, aerospace, security, and intelligence programs.

Prior to joining CAE, he was the Vice President, Global Government Relations for Honeywell International. He held a key role in leading government relations efforts in aerospace, defense and other national security businesses. Prior to that role, Mr. Nicholson served as the Vice President, Government Affairs, at L3 Technologies. He began his career with the U.S. Coast Guard as a Commissioned Officer for nine years before returning to civilian life as a professional staff member for the U.S. House of Representative committee on Appropriations, also supporting the Subcommittee on Homeland Security.

Mr. Nicholson holds a Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and two Master of Science degrees in Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering and Resource Policy & Behavior from the University of Michigan.

About CAE

CAE is a high-technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

CAE contacts:

Hélène V. Gagnon, Vice President, Public Affairs and Global Communications

+1-514-340-5536

[email protected]

Investor relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

+1-514-734-5760

[email protected]

SOURCE CAE INC.

Related Links

http://www.cae.com/

