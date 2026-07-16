CAEVES Sets New Strategic Direction, Bringing Decades of Enterprise Data to Life, Named CIOReview's Top AI-Ready Deep Storage Solution 2026

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAEVES Technology, Inc., today announced a new strategic direction for its CAEVES Intelligent Deep Storage™ platform, repositioning the company around a single strategic focus: bringing decades of enterprise data back to life. The repositioning coincides with CAEVES being named the Top AI-Ready Deep Storage Solution 2026 by CIOReview and its participation in the 67th edition of The IT Press Tour and is anchored in a single promise carried across a relaunched brand.

In the months since general availability, the first dozen customers have adopted the platform, each bringing multiple petabytes of dark enterprise data back into active use. These early deployments have allowed these organizations to instantly connect historical archives inside their own Azure environments, allowing dark data to be instantly accessible and easy to find.

CAEVES helps organizations securely transform enterprise dark data into accessible, searchable, and AI-ready assets while reducing storage costs and AI investments. Most enterprise data is created once and never touched again, leaving it invisible to Microsoft 365 Search & Copilot, Copilot Studio, and modern AI tooling. According to Gartner, roughly 30% of enterprise storage budgets are spent on cold or redundant data that delivers no active business insight, while data volumes continue to double every two years. CAEVES was built to close that gap, and its new direction extends that mission beyond storage optimization toward making dark and historical enterprise data accessible, searchable, and AI-ready.

A new strategic direction

CAEVES is evolving from a storage cost optimizer into a data accessibility platform. The long-term direction is to become the accessibility layer for enterprise data across public, hybrid and private cloud environments, so that dark and historical information remains accessible, searchable, governed and AI-ready – not simply cheaper to store.

That direction is reflected in a broader roadmap focused on helping organizations turn long-retained enterprise information into a governed and trusted foundation for analytics, automation, and AI-driven work. Over time, CAEVES aims to make dark and historical data easier to access, govern, and activate across the enterprise, while preserving customer control, existing security models, and operational simplicity.

Named Top AI-Ready Deep Storage Solution 2026

The strategic momentum has been matched by industry recognition. CIOReview named CAEVES the Top AI-Ready Deep Storage Solution 2026, following an exhaustive evaluation by a panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the magazine's editorial board. In its Deep Dive feature, "Intelligent Deep Storage for the AI Era," CIOReview highlighted CAEVES's approach of overlaying intelligence on Azure object storage inside the customer's own tenant, ingesting legacy workloads, applying policy-based tiering, and connecting deep archives to Microsoft 365 Search & Copilot without taking custody of enterprise data.

In late March, CAEVES presented Intelligent Deep Storage™ to global technology press and analysts at the 67th edition of The IT Press Tour in Sofia, Bulgaria. Jaap van Duijvenbode, Co-Founder and VP of Product Strategy and Customer Experience, walked attendees through the platform's architecture, economics, and roadmap, including the CAEVES Copilot Connector™ and the direction outlined above.

A repositioned brand

Anchoring the new direction, CAEVES has refreshed its market positioning around the theme "Bring Decades of Enterprise Data to Life." The platform's value is now organized around four messaging pillars, reflected across the new website at www.caeves.com:

Accessible and searchable: Keep enterprise data instantly accessible and easy to find. Search across decades of information using familiar interfaces, including Microsoft 365 Search, without restores, rehydration, or losing visibility.

Keep enterprise data instantly accessible and easy to find. Search across decades of information using familiar interfaces, including Microsoft 365 Search, without restores, rehydration, or losing visibility. AI-ready for Microsoft Copilot: Turn enterprise data into trusted knowledge for Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Studio. Permission-aware indexing delivers grounded AI responses without duplicating data or building complex RAG pipelines.

Turn enterprise data into trusted knowledge for Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Studio. Permission-aware indexing delivers grounded AI responses without duplicating data or building complex RAG pipelines. Secure and governed: Bring enterprise data to AI without compromising security. Preserve existing NTFS permissions and Microsoft Entra ID identities with item-level access control, ensuring only authorized information is surfaced, all within your own environment.

Bring enterprise data to AI without compromising security. Preserve existing NTFS permissions and Microsoft Entra ID identities with item-level access control, ensuring only authorized information is surfaced, all within your own environment. Cost-efficient and sustainable: Lower storage costs and environmental impact without sacrificing accessibility. Automatically tier inactive data to durable, lowest-cost object storage, reducing costs by up to 70% with no vendor lock-in.

"We said from day one that storage should be cheap, deep, and easy, but never dark," said Jaap van Duijvenbode, Co-Founder and VP of Product Strategy and Customer Experience at CAEVES. "What we are building now goes further. The market has moved past the question of whether to adopt AI. The real question is whether your data is ready for it. Our direction is to become the intelligence and context layer for the enterprise data estate, so that decades of archived information become something an organization can search, govern, and put to work inside its own Azure environment, with no rehydration project and no rip-and-replace migration."

Proven customer impact

Early adopters are already realizing measurable value. A global engineering firm and CAEVES early adopter reported significant savings and a change in how the business uses its own history:

"By moving our data to CAEVES, we saved over 65% on storage and archive costs, without compromising security or access. Being able to have real conversations with our historical data changed how we work. It helps the business learn from its own past," said the firm's Chief Information Officer.

Early traction

Adoption is building. Cumulatively, workloads under management or influenced by CAEVES have already estimated multiple petabytes across customer Microsoft Azure environments, spanning engineering, energy, professional services, and other data-intensive sectors. With the platform's early customers still moving from initial deployment into full production, CAEVES expects that footprint to grow substantially through 2026.

Availability

CAEVES Intelligent Deep Storage™ is available through the Microsoft Marketplace, including a free offering for the first 5TB. CAEVES is a Microsoft Preferred Solution Partner. For more information, visit www.caeves.com.

About CAEVES Technology, Inc.

CAEVES helps organizations securely transform enterprise dark data into accessible, searchable, and AI-ready assets while reducing storage costs and AI investments. Built natively on Microsoft Azure, CAEVES Intelligent Deep Storage™ tiers inactive data to durable, low-cost object storage and indexes it for Microsoft 365 Search & Copilot, all within the customer's own environment and with no vendor lock-in. Founded by the team behind Talon Storage, CAEVES has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, and India. For more information, visit www.caeves.com.

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SOURCE CAEVES Technology