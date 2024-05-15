CAGC Announces 2023 Construction Safety Award Winners

May 15, 2024, 08:38 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Construction Safety Awards. Each CAGC member firm entering the program receives a score card detailing how their company compares to other entries from CAGC and nationally. Carolinas AGC provides an award certificate for their 2023 achievements. The awards will be distributed at the 2024 CAGC Summit and Expo in Myrtle Beach, SC in August.
CAGC members participate in this program because it helps reinforce the importance of safety on construction sites and demonstrates their commitment to safety to their customers. A notice for entry to the awards program is normally sent to all members in January each year. Data is used from the previous year and comes from the company OSHA 300 log. Carolinas AGC congratulates the following firms for their excellent record and commitment to safety.
2023 Safety Award Winners
All-Phase Power & Controls, Inc.
Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Inc. - Southeast Region
Barnhill Contracting Company
Barnhill Contracting Company Southeast Division
Benson Construction Inc
Bordeaux Construction Co., Inc.
Branch Civil
Bruce Allen Construction
C.T. Wilson Construction Company, Inc.
Carmel Contractors Inc
Carolina Sunrock, LLC
Choate Construction Company
Civil Works Contracting, LLC
Contractor Services of Kershaw, LLC
Daniels and Daniels Construction Company, Inc.
Edison Foard, Inc.
Fred Smith Company
Group III Mgmt Inc
Harper Corporation General Contractors
Hill Construction Services of Charleston, Inc.
Hood Construction Company, Inc.
HorsePower Site Services
J.L. Construction Company, Inc.
KWest Group, LLC
Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont, LLC
Lee Construction Company of The Carolinas, Inc.
Martin Marietta
Mashburn Construction Company, Inc.
Messer Construction Company
Metrocon Inc
Mountain Creek Contractors
Muter Construction, LLC
National Coatings Inc.
New Atlantic Contracting Inc
O.C. Mitchell, Jr., Inc.
Pinnix, Inc.
Poettker Construction
Precision Walls, Inc.
Reeves
Rodgers Builders Inc
Rogers Group, Inc. DBA Ralph Rogers Company
Salem Electric Co
SE&M Constructors
Skanska USA
Superior Construction Company, Inc.
The Lane Construction Corp.
United Demolition, Inc.
United Infrastructure Group, Inc.
Vannoy Construction
Watco Corporation
Wayne Brothers Companies
WB Moore Company
Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc.
Young & McQueen Grading Company, Inc.
For more information contact Jacob Garmon, CAGC Director of Safety, Suppliers & Sponsorships, at [email protected] or 704-372-1450 ext. 5222.
Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2024!
