CAGC Announces 2023 Construction Safety Award Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Construction Safety Awards. Each CAGC member firm entering the program receives a score card detailing how their company compares to other entries from CAGC and nationally. Carolinas AGC provides an award certificate for their 2023 achievements. The awards will be distributed at the 2024 CAGC Summit and Expo in Myrtle Beach, SC in August.

CAGC members participate in this program because it helps reinforce the importance of safety on construction sites and demonstrates their commitment to safety to their customers. A notice for entry to the awards program is normally sent to all members in January each year. Data is used from the previous year and comes from the company OSHA 300 log. Carolinas AGC congratulates the following firms for their excellent record and commitment to safety.

2023 Safety Award Winners

All-Phase Power & Controls, Inc.

Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Inc. - Southeast Region

Barnhill Contracting Company

Barnhill Contracting Company Southeast Division

Benson Construction Inc

Bordeaux Construction Co., Inc.

Branch Civil

Bruce Allen Construction

C.T. Wilson Construction Company, Inc.

Carmel Contractors Inc

Carolina Sunrock, LLC

Choate Construction Company

Civil Works Contracting, LLC

Contractor Services of Kershaw, LLC

Daniels and Daniels Construction Company, Inc.

Edison Foard, Inc.

Fred Smith Company

Group III Mgmt Inc

Harper Corporation General Contractors

Hill Construction Services of Charleston, Inc.

Hood Construction Company, Inc.

HorsePower Site Services

J.L. Construction Company, Inc.

KWest Group, LLC

Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont, LLC

Lee Construction Company of The Carolinas, Inc.

Martin Marietta

Mashburn Construction Company, Inc.

Messer Construction Company

Metrocon Inc

Mountain Creek Contractors

Muter Construction, LLC

National Coatings Inc.

New Atlantic Contracting Inc

O.C. Mitchell, Jr., Inc.

Pinnix, Inc.

Poettker Construction

Precision Walls, Inc.

Reeves

Rodgers Builders Inc

Rogers Group, Inc. DBA Ralph Rogers Company

Salem Electric Co

SE&M Constructors

Skanska USA

Superior Construction Company, Inc.

The Lane Construction Corp.

United Demolition, Inc.

United Infrastructure Group, Inc.

Vannoy Construction

Watco Corporation

Wayne Brothers Companies

WB Moore Company

Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc.

Young & McQueen Grading Company, Inc.

For more information contact Jacob Garmon, CAGC Director of Safety, Suppliers & Sponsorships, at [email protected] or 704-372-1450 ext. 5222.

