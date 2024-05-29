SURVEY SHOWS RAMPANT WORK ZONE DANGERS IN NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTH CAROLINA

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 23, Carolinas AGC partnered with AGC of America and North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) for a press conference to release the results of AGC of America's 2024 Work Zone Safety Awareness Survey consisting of results from CAGC Members. The survey results highlighted the dangers of highway work zones for motorists and workers in North Carolina, South Carolina and nationwide.

At the unveiling, held at the North Carolina Department of Transportation facility in Raleigh, N.C., AGC of America's national spokesman Brian Turmail released the results of the survey; North Carolina State Representative Dean Arp released new details of a legislative measure to improve highway work zone safety; Chris Peoples, the COO of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, discussed steps the state is taking to make highway work zones safer and shared tips for motorists; and Skip Partington, vice president with Barnhill Contracting, painfully discussed a recent tragedy that involved a Barnhill employee who was killed recently in a highway work zone crash.

Some troubling facts that came out of the survey include:

84% of contractors in North Carolina , 77% in South Carolina , and 64% nationwide, reported at least one crash in the past year involving a moving vehicle at highway work zones where they operate.





, 77% in , and 64% nationwide, reported at least one crash in the past year involving a moving vehicle at highway work zones where they operate. 56% of North Carolina contractors and 62% in South Carolina reported experiencing five or more crashes during the past twelve months, compared to only 33% nationally.





contractors and 62% in reported experiencing five or more crashes during the past twelve months, compared to only 33% nationally. 24% of North Carolina contractors reported that a construction worker was killed in a crash in their work zones (none in South Carolina ) while 29% of NC respondents and 27% of SC respondents who experienced crashes reported drivers or passengers were killed.

In addition to the legislative measures in North Carolina presented by Arp at the survey's unveiling, in South Carolina new legislation—pushed by Carolinas AGC—will modernize the state's driver training for all newly licensed drivers. This legislation, signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster, makes South Carolina only the third state in the country to require construction work zone training be included in the training all new drivers receive before they can obtain a driver's license.

"We are excited to have worked with Rep. Gary Brewer and Sen. Ross Turner, our lead sponsors, to enact this legislation," Leslie Clark, Carolinas AGC COO and SC Divisions Director, said. "There's nothing more important than our members returning home safely to their families after working tirelessly to maintain, improve, and build our state's roads and bridges. We hope that all newly licensed drivers, after receiving this training, will understand the importance of safely navigating a construction work zone when they are operating a vehicle."

Survey Results:

National Survey Results

Southern Region

North Carolina

South Carolina

Video: Highway Work Zone Safety Awareness

For more information contact CAGC Safety Director Jacob Garmon.

SOURCE Carolinas AGC