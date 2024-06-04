Carolinas AGC Honors Community Impact Efforts of 27 Companies

Carolinas AGC

June 4, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is excited to announce the winners of the second annual CAGC Community Impact Awards program. The CAGC Community Impact Awards honor member companies that are making significant contributions to their communities through their time, actions, talents, dedication, and resources. Honorees serve as role models for compassion and service, and they strive to make their community and the communities throughout North Carolina and South Carolina better places to live and work.

The 27 CAGC Community Impact Award recipients will be honored at the Carolinas AGC Summer Summit to be held in Myrtle Beach in August.

Community Impact programs are recognized by:

  • the size and scope of the community program/project and how it may be considered going above and beyond the call of duty;
  • the organization that benefitted from the program/project;
  • the impact of the program/project and how it has made a lasting or meaningful contribution or impact on their community.

Winners include:

Banks Construction Company, Inc., Lowcountry, SC - 75 Acts of Service 

Barnhill Contracting Company, Nash/Edgecombe County, NC - A Day at the Mills 

B.R.S Inc., NC - Sawtooth Oak Farms Hunt (The Brent Barring Memorial Hunt) 

Branch Civil Inc., NC - Branch Gives - Giving Center working with Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House, and Toys for Tots 

Capital Concrete Co., Midlands, SC - Harvest Hope Food Bank 

Civil Works Contracting LLC, Wilmington, NC - Weller's Wheels Organization 

C.T. Wilson Construction Company, Durham, NC - Eno River Association 

Daniels & Daniels Construction Co, Inc., Eastern, NC - various organizations 

Davie Construction Company, Davie County, NC – various organizations 

Fred Smith Company, Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Rescue Mission 

Group III Management, Lenior County, NC - Lenior County SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) 

Harper General Contractors, SC - ReWa (Renewable Water Resources) and Meals on Wheels 

Hood Construction Company, Inc., SC - Toby's Place a ministry of Olivers Gospel 

Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont, Upstate, SC - Calvary Children's Home and many career fairs 

Martin Marietta, Craven County, NC - help to many schools and organizations and the donated Martin Marietta Park 

Mashburn Construction, Columbia, SC - Salvation Army's Christmas Warehouse 

Material Sales Company, Midland, NC - Feed the Souls Food Pantry 

Messer Construction Co., NC and SC - many nonprofits included Hugaroo, Inc. founded by a Messer employee 

Mid Atlantic Safety Council, NC and SC - MASC (Mid Atlantic Safety Council) providing safety and health training 

Reeves Construction Company, SC - Greer Relief 

Rodgers Builders, Charlotte, NC - ACE Mentor Program 

S.T. Wooten Corp, Wilson, NC - Wilson County Interfaith Service "The Hope Station" 

T.A. Loving, Eastern NC - Shoot for a Cure to support Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation 

United Infrastructure Group, SC - Westminster Presbyterian Church programs, Voula House, Westminster Park, Bright Hope Refugee Ministry and many organizations. 

Vulcan Materials Company, Cabarrus County, NC - many health and human service organizations including Cabarrus County Big Brothers Big Sisters 

WB Moore Company of Charlotte, Charlotte, NC - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte 

Wilmington Contractors Association, Wilmington, NC – several organizations 

The 2025 Community Impact Awards will open in April 2025.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2024!

For more information on the Carolinas AGC Community Impact Awards, please contact Hayley Gafel.

