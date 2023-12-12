CAGC Foundation Celebrates Construction Business Academy Graduates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is proud to announce that its third class of the CAGC Foundation Construction Business Academy, all minority-owned and small-business construction companies, have graduated after completing a dozen sessions on topics ranging from business and strategic planning to licensing, insurance and mental health awareness. The ceremony, honoring 21 graduates from the Raleigh area, took place December 5th at The Stockroom in downtown Raleigh.

The CAGC Foundation Construction Business Academy was created out of a $3 million grant from the North Carolina General Assembly to provide training and coaching to help businesses rebound after COVID and to support their efforts to learn and grow. With billions of dollars in state and federal funding authorized for infrastructure for highway-heavy, building and utility projects, this program helps businesses successfully compete to work on the hundreds of construction projects in their communities and around the state.

"We are very grateful to the North Carolina legislature for providing funding at a time when the construction industry in the Carolinas faces a critical shortage in talent for rewarding and challenging careers," said Dave Simpson, CAGC President and CEO.

The first class of 18 participants were honored in a graduation ceremony in Charlotte earlier this year. The second graduating class, all business owners from the Greensboro area, had 15 graduates. The third Raleigh class had 21 graduates taking part in the program.

The development program is designed to strengthen minority, disadvantaged and women-owned businesses to ensure their sustainability and growth. The Academy includes 12 sessions (one each week over three months, in-person and virtual) that focus on areas critical to the growth and development of companies and business owners. Students—each representing their company—are then further supported with business coaching, mentoring, and access to technical resources for a full year.

Congratulations to the Construction Business Academy's 21 graduating companies:

A+ Tree & Crane Services, Inc.

All-Pro Builders & Restoration

D Squared Construction Services

Enviro Ablatio Servizi, LLC

Floortex Integrated LLC

It Sparkles It Shines It's Clean!, Inc.

JL | Service Group Inc

Lauren Ashely Construction

LRH Unlimited LLC

One Accord Services LLC

P&G Development LLC & Vision Homes LLC

Precision Striping

PullenBoy Hauling

Rhythms Welding LLC

SGS Contracting, LLC

T&M Construction Group LLC

The Peay Group, LLC

Timely Transportation & Logistics, Inc

Wenscom Glass LLC

Wind Rose Construction

Winstead Landscape Services Co.

"Completing this program allowed me to amplify the skills I've learned in construction and combine them with the power of collaboration. Embracing collaboration is essential for career elevation and achieving remarkable results in the industry. This course provided a great way to take steps towards achieving sustainable success" noted graduate Valerie Del, D2 Construction Services.

We look forward to adding more graduates to this honored group next year as we expand the program across North Carolina in 2024 starting in Goldsboro in January.

It is the mission of the CAGC Foundation to serve the construction industry by financially supporting workforce development and research programs, activities and services in the Carolinas. For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation please call 704/372-1450.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2024!

