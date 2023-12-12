CAGC Foundation Celebrates Construction Business Academy Graduates

News provided by

Carolinas AGC

12 Dec, 2023, 09:38 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is proud to announce that its third class of the CAGC Foundation Construction Business Academy, all minority-owned and small-business construction companies, have graduated after completing a dozen sessions on topics ranging from business and strategic planning to licensing, insurance and mental health awareness.  The ceremony, honoring 21 graduates from the Raleigh area, took place December 5th at The Stockroom in downtown Raleigh. 

The CAGC Foundation Construction Business Academy was created out of a $3 million grant from the North Carolina General Assembly to provide training and coaching to help businesses rebound after COVID and to support their efforts to learn and grow. With billions of dollars in state and federal funding authorized for infrastructure for highway-heavy, building and utility projects, this program helps businesses successfully compete to work on the hundreds of construction projects in their communities and around the state. 

"We are very grateful to the North Carolina legislature for providing funding at a time when the construction industry in the Carolinas faces a critical shortage in talent for rewarding and challenging careers," said Dave Simpson, CAGC President and CEO.

The first class of 18 participants were honored in a graduation ceremony in Charlotte earlier this year. The second graduating class, all business owners from the Greensboro area, had 15 graduates.  The third Raleigh class had 21 graduates taking part in the program. 

The development program is designed to strengthen minority, disadvantaged and women-owned businesses to ensure their sustainability and growth. The Academy includes 12 sessions (one each week over three months, in-person and virtual) that focus on areas critical to the growth and development of companies and business owners. Students—each representing their company—are then further supported with business coaching, mentoring, and access to technical resources for a full year.

Congratulations to the Construction Business Academy's 21 graduating companies:

A+ Tree & Crane Services, Inc.
All-Pro Builders & Restoration
D Squared Construction Services
Enviro Ablatio Servizi, LLC
Floortex Integrated LLC
It Sparkles It Shines It's Clean!, Inc.
JL | Service Group Inc
Lauren Ashely Construction
LRH Unlimited LLC
One Accord Services LLC
P&G Development LLC & Vision Homes LLC
Precision Striping
PullenBoy Hauling
Rhythms Welding LLC
SGS Contracting, LLC
T&M Construction Group LLC
The Peay Group, LLC
Timely Transportation & Logistics, Inc
Wenscom Glass LLC
Wind Rose Construction
Winstead Landscape Services Co.

"Completing this program allowed me to amplify the skills I've learned in construction and combine them with the power of collaboration. Embracing collaboration is essential for career elevation and achieving remarkable results in the industry.  This course provided a great way to take steps towards achieving sustainable success" noted graduate Valerie Del, D2 Construction Services.

We look forward to adding more graduates to this honored group next year as we expand the program across North Carolina in 2024 starting in Goldsboro in January.

It is the mission of the CAGC Foundation to serve the construction industry by financially supporting workforce development and research programs, activities and services in the Carolinas. For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation please call 704/372-1450.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on TwitterFacebookYouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2024!

(Media Contact: Betsy Bailey[email protected])

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

Also from this source

Carolinas AGC Announces the 2023 Top Young Leader Award Winners

Carolinas AGC Announces the 2023 Top Young Leader Award Winners

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce the 2023 Top Young Leaders! The Top Young Leader Award recognizes those who play critical roles in the...
Carolinas AGC Honors Construction Leaders

Carolinas AGC Honors Construction Leaders

Carolinas AGC proudly announces the CAGC 2023 Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Legacy winners. These winners—two who have left incredible legacies on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.