CAGC Foundation Celebrates Goldsboro Construction Business Academy Graduates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is proud to announce that its fourth class of the CAGC Foundation Construction Business Academy, all minority-owned and small-business construction companies, have graduated after completing a dozen sessions on topics ranging from business and strategic planning to licensing, insurance and mental health awareness. The graduation ceremony, honoring 12 businesses and 21 leaders from the Goldsboro, NC area, took place April 29 in Goldsboro.

The CAGC Foundation Construction Business Academy was created out of a $3 million grant from the North Carolina General Assembly to provide training and coaching to help businesses rebound after COVID and to support their efforts to learn and grow. With billions of dollars in state and federal funding authorized for infrastructure for highway-heavy, building and utility projects, this program helps businesses successfully compete to work on the hundreds of construction projects in their communities and around the state.

"We are very grateful to the North Carolina legislature for providing funding at a time when the construction industry in the Carolinas faces a critical shortage in talent for rewarding and challenging careers," said Dave Simpson, CAGC President and CEO.

The development program is designed to strengthen minority, disadvantaged and women-owned businesses to ensure their sustainability and growth. The Academy includes 12 sessions (one each week over three months, in-person and virtual) that focus on areas critical to the growth and development of companies and business owners. Students—each representing their company—are then further supported with business coaching, mentoring, and access to technical resources for a full year.

The Goldsboro class joins the ranks of cohorts from the Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh areas. The next class—the second from the Charlotte area—begins May 7.

Congratulations to the following graduating companies representing the Goldsboro Cohort:

A.D. Spencer Logistics

AMG Trucking

CAG Contracting, LLC

DFB Construction

Dudley's Fence Company & Vinyl Products

Excel Service Plus

Gupton Trucking

Lanier Construction Company, Inc.

Lee's Welding Services

Morgan's Towing Service, Inc.

SNJA Technologies

TechSME

It is the mission of the CAGC Foundation to serve the construction industry by financially supporting workforce development and research programs, activities and services in the Carolinas. For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation please call 704/372-1450.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2024!

