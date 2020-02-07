CAGC Pinnacle Award Winners Enhance the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) has bestowed the 2019 Pinnacle Awards to three construction projects which enhance their communities, and the "Build with the Best" Pinnacle Award to an individual who often lends her expertise to CAGC and the construction industry. Pinnacle entries are judged on unique aspects and challenges, special values, project management, budget and schedule, and safety performance. In addition, seven projects won Construction Excellence Awards, which recognize projects of distinction. These ten award-winning projects located in North Carolina and South Carolina and the one Build with the Best individual award advance the construction industry and enhance the Carolinas! Learn more about these awards and see photos!

The CAGC Pinnacle Awards competition is co-sponsored by CPA firm GreerWalker LLP and the law firm of Johnston, Allison & Hord, both based in Charlotte. The Pinnacle Award ceremony was held at CAGC's 99th Annual Convention in Aruba in January.

BEST BUILDING PROJECT PINNACLE AWARD

Markor Art Center, New Furniture Showroom

High Point, NC

General Contractor: New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.



The Markor Art Center is a 4-story, 142,200-square-foot facility, home to the A. R. T. and Caracole furniture brands. It's breathtaking exterior features a unique façade that challenges the limits of non-linear architecture with 32 twisting panels. The west and north panels have a counter-clockwise twist while the south and east panels have a clockwise twist. The convergence of these panels occurs at the southwest corner and creates an iconic entry to the Caracole suite, where the panels have a "peeled apart" appearance. Learn more about this winning project.



BEST BUILDING PROJECT PINNACLE AWARD

Landfall Nicklaus Clubhouse Renovation

Wilmington, NC

General Contractor: Muter Construction, LLC

Pinnacle Partner: Precision Walls



Renovations to the Country Club of Landfall Nicklaus Clubhouse included improving the main gathering and hospitality areas, enlarging the dining area, and adding extensive outdoor dining and entertaining space. Because it was vitally important that all areas of the clubhouse remain accessible to members, Muter reworked phases of construction to ensure the club remained fully operational during the entire project, including keeping the facility in pristine condition for the 100 events held during the 9-month construction schedule. Learn more about this winning project.

BEST HIGHWAY-HEAVY PROJECT PINNACLE AWARD



Surf City Bridge Replacement

Surf City, NC

General Contractor: Balfour Beatty

The new $54 million Surf City Bridge replaced an unreliable 70-year-old steel truss swing bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway that connects Topsail Island to the coastal mainland. The new bridge accommodates continuous marine and vehicular traffic in addition to providing improved emergency services, safe pedestrian and bicycle access as well as an improved hurricane evacuation route. The greatest challenge of this project was the scheduling due to an annual fish moratorium which prohibits bottom-disturbing construction work from April 1 to September 30 each year. Learn more about this winning project.



BUILD WITH THE BEST PINNACLE AWARD

Norma Houston, UNC School of Government

The Build with the Best award honors someone who is not a contractor but has contributed to the betterment of the construction industry and the overall economic welfare of the Carolinas. Carolinas AGC is proud to recognize Norma Houston, a lecturer in Public Law and Government at the University of North Carolina. Norma has been an invaluable resource to Carolinas AGC for many years, sharing her knowledge and understanding of state law as it relates to government contracting and government contracts has made her an asset to our industry. Learn more about Norma's contributions to the construction industry.

2019 Construction Excellence Winners

The CAGC Construction Excellence Awards honor projects recognized by the CAGC Pinnacle Award Judges as projects of distinction. Congratulations to the following projects and teams! (Learn more about the Construction Excellence Awards here.)

The Montgomery Building

Spartanburg, SC

Harper General Contractors

Replacement of Herbert C. Bonner Bridge

Dare County, NC

PCL Civil Constructors, Inc.

Trinity Road Pedestrian Tunnel

Raleigh, NC

Crowder Construction Company

The Robert J. Stevenson Water Treatment Plant & Raw Water Pump Station

Fair Play, SC

Harper General Contractors

Leaphart & Rainbow Bridges over I-26

West Columbia, SC

Crowder Construction Company

ECU-Main Campus Student Center

Greenville, NC

T.A. Loving/Barnhill, A Joint Venture



Capitol Broadcasting Company, New Media Group – WRAL Renovation

Raleigh, NC

Barnhill Contracting Company

Congratulations to our 2019 Pinnacle Award winners and Construction Excellence winners! Learn more about the CAGC Pinnacle Awards at www.cagc.org or click here.

Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/372-1450, ext. 5227, lmcgovern@carolinasagc.org.

