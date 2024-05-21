CAGC Welcomes Member Engagement Manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to welcome Wendy White as the newest Carolinas AGC staff member. Wendy will fill the new role of Member Engagement Manager and will focus on helping new members get engaged to fully understand the value of membership. She will assist members with:

accessing the website

membership renewal

admin and membership team support

engaging new members at meeting and events

creating new programs for membership engagement

Wendy joins the team with excellent experience in the customer service field, extensive sales experience, and a true desire to support the team and our members. She has her Bachelor of Science in Communications, Concentration in Marketing, Media Studies from Radford University, Radford, VA, and resides in Fort Mill with her husband and four children. Welcome aboard Wendy!

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2024!

