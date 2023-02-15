CAGC Welcomes New Education, Training and Workforce Director

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to welcome Caroline Brigmon to our CAGC family. Starting February 13, 2023, Caroline serves within the CAGC Foundation as Education, Training and Workforce Director.

Caroline will support our CAGC members' education and training needs and develop programs to address the construction industry's workforce challenges. She also will provide support for the Foundation's Construction Business Academy and the Construction Bootcamps that will be hosted through the North Carolina Community College System. The two new programs are being funded with a $5.5 million grant to our Foundation that was approved last year by the NC General Assembly for workforce development.

"We're excited to have Caroline Brigmon on our CAGC team at a time when we are taking our education, training and workforce development needs to the next level to help us tackle our biggest challenge – getting and keeping good people into challenging and rewarding careers in the construction industry in the Carolinas," said Dave Simpson, President & CEO of Carolinas AGC.

Caroline has been working in economic and workforce development for the past 16 years. In her former position with the Department of Commerce, she was the Regional Operations Director in the Division of Workforce Solutions for the Piedmont Triad (North Carolina) area. Prior to that, she worked with AB Tech Community College in Asheville, NC, as the Director of Workforce Programs in the Economic and Workforce Development/Continuing Education Department. She has also been a College Adjunct and a K-12 instructor focusing on business courses. Caroline has a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Liberty University, a Masters in Instructional Technology from East Carolina University and a Bachelor's in business administration from Montreat College.

It is the mission of the CAGC Foundation to serve the construction industry by financially supporting workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

