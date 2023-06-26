Cain's Drug Store Named IPC 2023 Most Valuable Pharmacy

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) is thrilled to announce Cain's Drug Store of Vandalia, IL, as the recipient of the Dan Moudry Most Valuable Pharmacy (MVP) for 2023. IPC's MVP Award was presented to Scott Borntreger and Darryl Tjaden, Cain's Drug Store Co-Owners, at the IPC Annual Business Meeting on June 23, during McKesson ideaShare 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

Scott Borntreger and Darryl Tjaden, Cain’s Drug Store Co-Owners, winners of IPC's 2023 Most Valuable Pharmacy (MVP) Award
Tjaden has been with Cain's Drug for 52 years while Borntreger became a co-owner with Tjaden in 2011. The pharmacy is heavily involved in the community, regularly giving to and sponsoring local school districts and recreational programs. Student mentoring is also a major mission of Cain's Drug Store and three of Borntreger's other retail locations; Harry's Pharmacy, Bond Community Pharmacy, and Byrd-Watson Drug. All four stores serve as Preceptors for the area's two local pharmacy schools, hosting up to eight students per year.

"It is an honor to be able to recognize Scott Borntreger and Darryl Tjaden  for their exemplary leadership and dedication to independent pharmacy and their community," said IPC President and CEO, Marc Essensa. "Cain's Drug Store is a shining example of not just a voice for independent pharmacy, but a community leader."

"The award gives us time to reflect on our past accomplishments and success, but more importantly gives us time to evaluate and look to the future and to consider what kind of legacy we want to leave," said co-owner Scott Borntreger.

"Pharmacy is much different than when I graduated pharmacy school. Giving immunizations and the ability to do POC testing are just a few of the changes. Trying to stay current and figure out what we can do to improve our patients' health is our goal." 

Dating back to 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacy, representing nearly 6,000 members. With locations in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and Phoenix, Arizona, IPC prides itself on providing access to the most effective programs and services to put profit back into the independent pharmacy.

