Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) Secures Exclusive Distribution Rights to Independent Retail Pharmacies for BRENZAVVY® (bexagliflozin) with TheracosBio Partnership

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC), the leading group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacies nationwide, proudly announces an exclusive distribution partnership with TheracosBio to make BRENZAVVY® (bexagliflozin) accessible to its 6,000 member pharmacies. IPC, renowned for its commitment to supporting independent pharmacies, is set to be the first pharmaceutical wholesaler in the United States to carry and distribute BRENZAVVY.

BRENZAVVY, an FDA-approved oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, presents a groundbreaking approach to diabetes care. As the first affordably priced, once-daily SGLT2 inhibitor, BRENZAVVY enhances access for the uninsured and simplifies care for those with insurance by eliminating insurance-company utilization management and cost-sharing hassles.

Brian Connelly, President, and CEO of TheracosBio, highlights the importance of the collaboration: "Working with IPC to make BRENZAVVY available ensures there is an affordable option on thousands of pharmacy shelves across the country. This partnership aligns with our common goal of providing pharmacists and their patients with choices that expand access."

Approximately 1 in 10 people in the United States have type 2 diabetes, with cost-related medication non-adherence reported among patients. IPC President and CEO, Marc Essensa, emphasizes the role of independent pharmacies in addressing financial stresses associated with diabetes treatment: "Making BRENZAVVY available provides a powerful way for providers to address the financial toxicity stresses that can be associated with treatment for diabetes."

BRENZAVVY, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes, will be available in 20 mg oral tablets to be taken once daily. While not approved for weight or blood pressure reduction, clinical studies have shown modest decreases in both. The most common side effects include female genital mycotic infections, urinary tract infections, and changes in urination.

IPC members and customers will benefit from this exclusive arrangement, reinforcing IPC's commitment to expanding the range of cost-effective, clinically meaningful products available to independent pharmacies. For additional information about BRENZAVVY, visit IPC BRENZAVVY Page.

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC)

Established in 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacies. With a mission to maximize the success of independent pharmacists, IPC provides members with access to effective programs, products, and services designed to enhance profitability. IPC operates a secondary wholesale distribution center in Sun Prairie, WI, serving over 6,000 independent pharmacies with brand, generic, and OTC products.

