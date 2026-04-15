Cala Announces FDA Clearance of its Next Generation TAPS Therapy Wearable Device for Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease

The Cala kIQ Plus provides new therapy modes and adaptive calibration designed to optimize tremor relief and personalize treatment

Data to be presented at American Academy of Neurology Meeting in Chicago, April 18-22

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cala®, the bioelectronic medicine leader, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Cala kIQ® Plus system, the next-generation of its wearable neurostimulation device for action hand tremor in essential tremor (ET) and Parkinson's disease (PD). Cala kIQ Plus is the latest advancement in TAPS® technology - introducing new therapy modes and adaptive calibration designed to optimize tremor relief and personalize treatment providing patients with an intuitive experience whenever tremor control is needed.

"Cala continues to elevate the patient experience and therapy outcomes by advancing wearable neuromodulation technology that treats action hand tremor in essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ Plus system gives patients more control over how, when and where TAPS Therapy is delivered for tremor management," said Cala CEO Deanna Harshbarger. "We will present the latest data on Cala kIQ Plus at the American Academy of Neurology conference in Chicago."

Cala will showcase Cala kIQ Plus at AAN 2026 (Booth Number 5024). Clinical study data on Cala kIQ Plus showing improved efficacy with therapy modes will be presented on Monday, April 20 at 11:45 am CT in poster presentation P5-005 entitled, "Optimizing Transcutaneous Afferent Patterned Stimulation Therapy: Comparison of Variable Waveforms Reveals Increased Responder Rates and Bilateral Tremor Improvement in Essential Tremor."

About Cala®

Cala Health® is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation, and its direct-to-home digital durable medical equipment (DME) platform is reshaping the delivery of prescription therapies.

The Cala kIQ® System is the only FDA-cleared wearable device that delivers effective therapy for action hand tremor in people with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of hand tremors in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with essential tremor. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of postural and kinetic hand tremor symptoms that impact some activities of daily living in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ device delivers TAPS™ therapy, which provides transcutaneous afferent patterned stimulation.

The Cala® system is available by the Veterans Affairs (VA) Health System at no cost to eligible VA beneficiaries and has Medicare coverage for those who meet Local Coverage Criteria. Cala continues to advocate on behalf of patients with ET and PD to secure additional coverage and reimbursement in Medicare Advantage and commercial payor plans.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. Prior to use, refer to the product labeling for complete product instructions for use, contraindications, warnings, and precautions at https://calahealth.com.

SOURCE Cala Health