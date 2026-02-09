Published Study Found Underlying Tremor Improvement with Consistent use of Cala TAPS Therapy in Patients with Essential Tremor

Analysis of PROSPECT trial found tremor severity reduction at one- and three-months follow-up of pre-stimulation tremor, suggesting regular use may confer sustained therapeutic benefit

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cala®, the bioelectronic medicine leader, today announced publication of a retrospective analysis of the multicenter PROSPECT trial of TAPS® therapy, in the peer-reviewed journal, Tremor and Other Hyperkinetic Movements. The study assessed underlying tremor improvement in essential tremor (ET) patients, evaluated after months of consistent use of TAPS therapy, which is differentiated from acute or lasting effect measured during stimulation and in the minutes/hours after the stimulation session, respectively. The analysis found tremor severity reduction in pre-stimulation measurements at one- and three-month follow-up visits, suggesting regular use of Cala TAPS® therapy may confer sustained therapeutic benefit.

The PROSPECT trial evaluated twice-daily TAPS therapy, which delivers transcutaneous afferent patterned stimulation by Cala's wrist-worn device, in 263 ET patients over three months. The authors analyzed data from 192 patients with available data, assessing underlying tremor improvement by comparing pre-stimulation tremor severity at baseline with pre-stimulation tremor severity at one- and three-month follow-up visits. Tremor severity was measured using the Bain & Findley Activities of Daily Living (BF-ADL) scale and the Tremor Research Group's Essential Tremor Rating Assessment Scale (TETRAS). The BF-ADL scale measures activities of daily life such as eating, drinking, writing and self-care, and the TETRAS scale includes six clinician-rated performance items.

"TAPS is the most researched non-invasive wearable therapy for ET, and the results of this retrospective analysis are promising for patients, who may see improvements in their underlying tremor with consistent use of the Cala device," said Pravin Khemani, MD, Movement Disorders Neurologist, Seattle, WA.

"This latest analysis builds on the evidence that continues to establish Cala as the leader in wearable neurostimulation therapy for managing tremors," said Deanna Harshbarger, CEO, Cala Health. "Cala is committed to advancing therapies that makes a profound impact on the lives of our patients and the clinicians we serve."

Results

The PROSPECT trial evaluated both acute and underlying tremor response to Cala TAPS Therapy. This report presents a retrospective analysis of an open-label study. The authors found that in addition to acute and lasting tremor improvement following stimulation (3.9-point improvement in BF-ADL score), consistent use of TAPS was also associated with statistically significant improvement in underlying tremor severity at one- and three-month follow-up visits.

BF-ADL underlying scores improved by 2.0 points at one month and 2.7 points at three months compared with baseline (p<0.001). Pre-stimulation TETRAS scores also showed statistically significant improvements at both time points (p<0.001). Over 80% of patients met responder criteria for underlying tremor improvement on both scales at both follow-up visits.

The Cala ® system is available by the Veterans Affairs (VA) Health System at no cost to eligible VA beneficiaries and has Medicare coverage for those who meet Local Coverage Criteria. Cala continues to advocate on behalf of patients with ET and PD to secure additional coverage and reimbursement in Medicare Advantage and commercial payor plans.

About Cala®

Cala Health is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation, and its direct-to-home digital durable medical equipment (DME) platform is reshaping the delivery of prescription therapies.

The Cala kIQ® System is the only FDA-cleared wearable device that delivers effective therapy for action hand tremor in people with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of hand tremors in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with essential tremor. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of postural and kinetic hand tremor symptoms that impact some activities of daily living in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ device with TAPS therapy delivers transcutaneous afferent patterned stimulation. To learn more, visit the website and follow Cala on LinkedIn.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. Prior to use, refer to the product labeling for complete product instructions for use, contraindications, warnings, and precautions at https://calahealth.com .

SOURCE Cala Health